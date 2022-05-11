News
EA Sports and FIFA end partnership, both eye new video games
ZURICH (AP) — Electronic Arts will stop making its hugely successful FIFA video game in its current name, marking a split in one of soccer’s most successful and lucrative partnerships after the sides failed to strike a new licensing deal.
Instead, the California company said Tuesday that EA Sports FC will be introduced from 2023 after it creates the final game in partnership with FIFA later this year.
Licensing rights for the game earn FIFA about $150 million annually — the single biggest commercial earner in its expected $7 billion total revenue from 2019-2022 — though FIFA struck a defiant tone in a statement published hours after the announcement of losing that income.
FIFA promised a “number of new non-simulation games (that) are already under production” and will launch ahead of the 2022 World Cup that kicks off in Qatar in November.
FIFA said it plans to create a “new gaming model” and cited the recent launch of its streaming service FIFA+.
“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in the statement.
EA has been producing a FIFA game for nearly 30 years and its fond association with tens of millions of gamers worldwide helped the Zurich-based organization’s brand when it was tarnished amid a wave of arrests of soccer officials in 2015.
For generations of young people, FIFA has means a video game rather than a sports institution.
Though EA Sports FC will be unable to include FIFA content including the World Cup, it retains licensing deals with prime soccer competitions including the English Premier League and the UEFA-organized Champions League.
The EA announcement showed the strength of those partnerships with warm comments from executives from the Premier League, UEFA and Spain’s La Liga while a coordinated release of tweets posted by dozens of soccer clubs used the slogan “We’re In The Club” to align with the EA Sports FC brand.
“We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said. “The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger.”
Wilson promised “even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience” while its soon-to-be rival FIFA spoke of creating ”new, interactive experiences to fans across the globe.”
“The interactive gaming and e-sports sector is on a path of unrivaled growth and diversification,” Infantino said. “FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.”
Loons will revamp lineup for U.S. Open Cup game vs. Colorado
Minnesota United had a complete makeover of its game-day roster from its MLS game against Colorado Rapids on April 16 to the Loons’ first U.S. Open Cup match against Forward Madison on April 20.
Those 11 backup players helped the Loons produce a 2-0 victory to advance to the fourth round of the national tournament, but changes manager Adrian Heath makes from last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati to the fourth-round cup game against the Rapids won’t be as drastic come Wednesday night at Allianz Field.
The Loons are waiting to see how attacker Robin Lod recovers from an illness that kept him out of the 1-0 home loss to FC Cincinnati; he was involved in Tuesday’s training. Luis Amarilla was also out sick over the weekend and remained absent from Tuesday’s practice.
The Loons need all the help they can get scoring goals. MNUFC is tied for 17th in MLS with 11 goals in 10 games. And the club has been shut out in two straight matches. They beat Colorado 3-1 in St. Paul on April 16.
The Rapids will be without newly acquired forward Gyasi Zardes on Wednesday. Before being traded to Colorado, the U.S. men’s national team striker played in a U.S. Open Cup match with the Columbus Crew, making him ineligible to play for a second team in the tournament.
MILLER TIME
Heath said it’s likely goalkeeper Tyler Miller will start in net Wednesday after he helped produce a clean sheet against Madison three weeks ago. Miller, who hasn’t played in MLS since March 5, said in a team interview Tuesday that he’s keeping a “good attitude” after his starting place in league games was lost to Dayne St. Clair.
MNUFC2 IN FORM
The Loons’ new developmental team has gotten hot. After losing its first two matches, MNUFC2 (3-2-1) is unbeaten in four straight games. Their next match is against the best in the West, Houston Dynamo 2 (6-1-0), on Saturday at Allianz Field.
Homegrown defender Devin Padelford of Maplewood scored the clinching penalty kick to give MNUFC2 an extra point in a 7-6 shootout after a 0-0 road draw with Chicago Fire 2 (0-3-3) on Sunday.
But winger Justin McMaster, who leads the MNUFC2 with four goals in 477 minutes, left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury. The second-year player might be out for an extended period.
Aziel Jackson, who has three goals on the year, had two good scoring chances in regulation and added a PK.
Padelford and center back Nabi Kibunguchy will be on the Loons’ game-day roster Wednesday, Heath said. That pair put in extra work with Loons first-team defensive coach Sean McAuley on Tuesday.
BRIEFLY
On top of changes in Open Cup matches, Minnesota has used 10 different lineups in 10 MLS games this season. … Loons right back Romain Metanire (hamstring) has entered his fifth week of rehab since tweaking the muscle vs. Austin on April. 10. … The forecast for Wednesday’s game calls for a 50 percent chance of rain at the 7 p.m. kickoff, with it increasing to 60 percent as the match finishes near 9 p.m. The game will air on ESPN+. … After starting with 103 teams, the Open Cup is now down to 32. … After being traded last week, former Loons left back Chase Gasper made his MLS season debut in a 31-minute shift for Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday. Gasper and the Galaxy will come to Allianz Field for a league match a week from Wednesday. … The Loons will first travel to Seattle on Sunday, where they will face the newly minted CONCACAF Champions League winners. MNUFC is 0-7 versus the Sounders at Lumen Field, with a minus-11 goal differential in all MLS games there. That includes the 3-2 loss in the 2020 Western Conference final.
Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
By MATT O’BRIEN, KELVIN CHAN and TOM KRISHER
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump should the Tesla CEO conclude his deal to acquire the social media company for $44 billion.
Musk, speaking virtually at a Future of the Car summit hosted by the Financial Times, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots.
“I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” Musk said. “So I think this may end up being frankly worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate. I guess the answer is that I would reverse the permanent ban.”
Musk has repeatedly criticized Twitter’s content moderation decisions, including the Trump ban, but had mostly avoided saying what he would do about Trump’s account until he was pressed for more details Tuesday by Peter Campbell, a Financial Times automotive correspondent. Twitter banned Trump’s account in January 2021 for “incitement of violence” following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump has previously said that he had no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account was reinstated, telling Fox News last month that he would instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.
“I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump told the network. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”
A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment in response to Musk’s remarks.
While Trump was president, his Twitter persona functioned as a mix of policy announcements, often out of the blue; complaints about the media; disparagement of women, minorities and his perceived enemies; and praise for his supporters, replete with exclamation marks, all-caps, and one-word declarations such as “Sad!”
He fired numerous officials on Twitter and his posts, like his speeches at rallies, were a torrent of misinformation.
In announcing Trump’s ban, Twitter said Trump tweets amounted to glorification of violence when read in the context of the Capitol riot and plans circulating online for future armed protests around the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Musk’s remarks raise questions about whether those banned besides Trump could also return. The long list of people banned from Twitter includes QAnon loyalists, COVID deniers, neo-Nazis and former reality star Tila Tequila, who was suspended for hate speech.
Other Trump allies kicked off Twitter include Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was permanently banned in January for repeatedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccine safety.
White supremacist David Duke and the often violent Proud Boys organization have been banned, along with far-right trolls like one who goes by the name Baked Alaska, who promoted anti-Semitic tropes and faces charges stemming from his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack.
Conspiracy theorists also have been eliminated. David Icke was kicked off the platform two years ago for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, including claims that Jews and 5G towers were behind the pandemic. Icke is a prominent advocate of the belief that a race of lizard people have taken over the Earth by posing as human leaders.
Alex Jones, the creator of Infowars, was permanently banned in 2018 for abusive behavior. Last year, Jones lost a defamation case filed by the parents of children killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting over Jones’ repeated claims that the shooting was fake.
Twitter, Musk said Tuesday, currently has a strong bias to the left, largely because it is located in San Francisco. This alleged bias prevents it from building trust in the rest of the U.S. and the world, he said: “It’s far too random and I think Twitter needs to be much more even handed.” Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk’s comments.
Earlier, Musk said he supported a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he outlined to Musk how the bloc’s online regulations aim to uphold free speech while also making sure whatever is illegal “will be forbidden in the digital space,” which Musk “fully agreed with.”
In a video Breton tweeted late Monday, Musk said the two had a “great discussion” and that he agrees with the Digital Services Act, which is expected to get final approval later this year. It will make big tech companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook parent Meta police their platforms more strictly for illegal or harmful content like hate speech and disinformation or face billions in fines.
O’Brien reported from Providence, R.I.; Krisher reported from Detroit. Associated Press writer David Klepper contributed from Providence, R.I.
Patrick J. Adams Overcame Stage Fright to Bare It All On Broadway in ‘Take Me Out’
That’s some gamut Patrick J. Adams is running—from Suits to birthday suits. After seven years of illegally wheeling and dealing as a brilliant (but bogus) law associate on the USA Network series, he is slightly amazed to find himself baring all on Broadway in Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out.
In fact, he’s just plain amazed to find himself on Broadway at all, although that’s the dream that has run around in his head since he was 15. To this end, the first school the Torontonian applied to was NYU’s acting program. When that didn’t pan out, he tried the other coast, was accepted at the USC School of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, and thus amassed 55 film or TV credits before Broadway came into focus for him. His stage debut came in 2005 when he was 23 and an intern at L.A.’s Theater Center and was cast as the son in Edward Albee’s The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? at the Mark Taper Forum.
“I desperately wanted to audition for The Goat, but they wouldn’t let me,” he recalls. “They said, ‘You’re an intern.’ When they couldn’t find the right kid, they let me audition. I just wanted to prove them wrong, that they should see me—I’m good enough to be seen—and, lo and behold, I got the part. It was my first experience being on a professional stage. I remember very little about it because I was just holding on for dear life. Talk about pure terror!”
He adds, “Fear is a big part of my life—specifically, in my career. It’s a dance that I do, running away from it and running toward it. This really hit me the last thing I did on stage.”
He is referring to The Last Match, a play he and his wife Troian Bellisario (of TV’s Pretty Little Liars) were doing in San Diego in 2016, when he went up on a line. “It’s happened hundreds of times before,” he says. “But this time it just hit my brain the wrong way, and I went into pure panic, fight-or-flight mode on stage.” The experience was so uncomfortable that six years went by with Adams working in TV and film and not thinking about theater. “That time just sat over me like a specter, saying ‘Don’t forget it.’”
There are easier ways for a shy guy with advanced stage fright to make his Broadway debut than Take Me Out, which has the added hurdle of full-frontal nudity.
Take Me Out, of course, refers to Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer’s 1908 Tin Pan Alley ditty “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”—a song, said sportscaster Harry Caray, “that reflects the charisma of baseball.” In Greenberg’s 2002 play it referred to a beloved biracial major league baseball player coming out of the closet—a situation that causes uncomfortable, if not downright taut, times in the locker-room showers. Greenberg goes for a third meaning as his play ponders the possibility that a murder has been committed. That’s a three-base hit right there. Not answering the question, letting the viewer decide, makes it a homer. In 2003, it was a Pulitzer finalist and the Best Play Tony winner.
The Svengali who convinced Adams he could make the leap back into theater was Scott Ellis. He directs this revival and was adamant that Adams should play Kippy Sunderstrom, who narrates the story, plays shortstop for the New York Empires, and is described as “the most intelligent man in major league baseball.”
Ellis trekked to Florida where Adams was filming the Disney+ TV miniseries of Tom Wolfe’s The Right Stuff (he played John Glenn), and over breakfast one morning, they talked theater shop. “I was very up-front with him about my anxiety,” Adams admits. “I said, ‘I’m so grateful that you want me for this, but I had this terrible time and I just don’t know if I can do it.’ In a lot of ways, that man saved this part of my career because he met me with such kindness. He said, ‘I got you. You’re going to be great. You’re going to be fine. You know you love to do this. If you don’t do it, you’re never going to do it again. People start saying no to everything.’ So I said, ‘Okay. I’m going to trust you.’”
The direct, even-handed performance that Ellis drew from Adams won the actor a Theater World Award and a Best Actor nomination from the Outer Critics Circle. “It’s really to Scott’s credit. He walked me through it. He’s been so supportive and encouraging. It hasn’t been easy getting back on that horse. There has been a lot of terror, a lot of discomfort, but the blessing of the pandemic is that I had two years to do a lot of work on myself to get to the bottom of my panic.”
When rehearsals finally resumed, the nudity issue had not evaporated, but it weighed a lot less on the actor’s psyche. “It’s a weird thing how nudity is almost so scary that it’s not. I was more panicked about breaking down the fourth wall and talking directly to the audience than I was about the nudity. I think I put the nudity in a different part of my brain and left it there. I was like ‘Okay, we’ll just deal with that when we get to it.’ I’m not somebody who likes to be nude in front of strangers—that’s not on my bucket list—so I kept putting it off and putting it off until the day came when we all were going to get naked. There’s something about how beautiful that scene is, how much I love it terms of the writing, that it in no way superseded the terror of doing it.”
If it’s any consolation, the Hayes Theater where Take Me Out is playing till June 12 is the smallest house on Broadway, with only 587 seats. Of course, that’s times eight performances a week, and most seats are filled. Adams couldn’t be happier and hopes to do more plays here—fully clothed.
“I’m completely over the moon with how it’s going,” he trills. “I’ve done a fair amount of theater in my life, but I’ve never done theater in New York, and I’m just blown away by audiences in this town. They’re so smart. They listen. They care. They’re supportive. It’s a very unique and wonderful experience to be getting to perform this play for such a great group every night.”
