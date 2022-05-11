Finance
Established Strategies to Create Wealth – The Secret of Stock Indices
It is possible to make a great deal of money by investing in stocks with limited risk if you are aware of a stratagem that works. There is an established technique that will give you returns 90% of the times. Here is the secret that you always wanted to hear.
Share prices of a good number of stocks move in the market in a similar pattern for a few years. Such stocks are highly volatile with upward and downward movements a number of times in a day. There is without exception a precise time of the day when they go up or come down. Find out stocks that have such patterns and this approach can be exploited to increase your income. Assistance is also available to help you locate such stocks to get you maximum benefit.
Robot programs and their tips are good according to several people. Such programs are not perfect and one should not keep a lot of faith in robots. It is always better to emulate people who are aware of the secret as they are already millionaires. They are responsive to the trading strategies that works nine tenth of the times. Such people invest in different types of stocks.
This strategy is demonstrated and verified, but there is a shortcoming. The investor should be a temperate person. Many people fail with this method because they are greedy. There is a time to buy and a time to sell. People vacillate to sell waiting for further upward movements in the stock inviting disaster.
Low Interest Rates Are the Problem – Not the Solution
While politicians on both sides of the aisle go on cable news and try to deny their involvement in the current financial crisis and pretend that over the last eight years there was nothing that they could have done to prevent the circumstances that created the largest structural meltdown since the Great Depression. The reality of the situation is clear to those on the outside looking in. The current situation is a tragic combination of mismanagement and bad economic theory.
For the second time we have seen the theory of top down economics fail miserably. The value of the dollar has been gutted over the last eight years. Our international spending power has been cut in half. American assets are being bought by foreign companies and governments. The national debt has skyrocketed. All this with the party claiming to be “financially conservative” leading the way. Allowing financial institutions to attempt to self regulate has lead to a structural problem requiring the government (aka the American people) bail out the unstable banking institutions. For historic reference look back to the S&L crisis of the late 1980’s. Functionally this alone would have been enough to create a crippling recession.
This time we have had a much more disastrous scenario that hasn’t been seen since right before the crash of 1929, system wide use of excessive leverage. The underlying cause is different this time the result is well on the way to being the same.
As a reaction to the bursting of the tech bubble and the terrorist attacks on 9/11 the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to stimulate the economy. Rates kept dropping, in a series of rate cuts they took the fed funds rate down to 1%. Hello real estate bubble! Fueled by low rates real estate became white hot. The low rates are good for those selling homes they are bad for the organizations carrying the mortgages. To provide their investors with returns lenders had to increase the volume of transactions. This means increasing leverage. With “normal” interest rates an investor could receive an acceptable rate of return lending money to homebuyers with out taking excessive risk. To achieve the same rate of return and keep investors happy loan terms were made “creative” and qualification standards were lowered and in some cases non-existent. Smart lenders turned around packaged the loans as “CDO’s” Collateralized Debt Obligations and sold to other investors. The return for buying CDO’s was low but it was significantly higher than traditional bonds and notes.
The low CDO returns led the Investment Banks that bought the CDO’s to use excessive leverage. Again this is to make their investors happy. Bear Sterns the first to fail was reportedly leveraged at 40 to 1. That means for every $1 that Bear Sterns had in cash they controlled $40 worth of financial instruments. When the market is going in your favor you look brilliant. A 2.5% move in your favor results in 100% return on your money. The flip side of the coin is 2.5% against equals a 100%, total and complete loss. That is exactly what we have seen. These investment banks that lead the S&P 500 rally on the way up are now crashing down.
When real estate peaked in 2006 and the creative adjustable rate loans started to reset in large numbers the only solution from the fed was start cutting rates again. The Bernanke fed was listening to Wall Street and the pundits to further kept rates low in a failed attempt to slow the bursting bubble. Looking towards the financial horizon rates are still extremely low prohibiting acceptable returns with out taking substantial risks.
The current financial crisis will take a long time to clear through the pipes. In the current election cycle one thing we will not hear from the candidates is a realistic fix because it is not politically viable. The necessary actions to solve the crisis make bad sound bites and the general public would never vote for. Not doing anything to stop foreclosures. Raise government revenues aka more taxes and drastically cutting government spending. Forgetting the phrase “too big to fail” and letting companies that made bad decisions go bankrupt, including AIG. Stopping the idea that less regulation is always better. Permanently ending excessively low interest rates by establishing a fed funds rate band of 6-9%. Stopping all attempts to micro manage the economy, stopping emergency fed rate cuts and having the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet only 2 or 4 times a year. Creating a strong dollar by slowing down the flood of new dollars coming out of the Federal Reserve. Permanently ending deficit spending even if that means taking a back seat to the UN or NATO in international intervention and abandoning the policy of preemptive war.
No easy politically motivated sound bites will fix the problems. As individuals we can vote for change and return to the days of personal financial responsibility. Bring personal financial education into the school system. Learn about debt and the responsible use of credit. Teach the ramifications of living outside your means.
All these steps will slow the massive but unsustainable economic growth the current system is built on. At the same time it will moderate the violent swings that we have seen in recent economic cycles. There will still be bull markets and bear markets how ever it will reduce the likely hood of another economic crisis of this scale.
Make Money Online Using Free Methods – How Many Articles to Make $100 Per Day From Any Niche?
It’s an interesting question, especially for a newbie online, but let’s analyze the subject matter before coming to the conclusion. I would like to give my opinion on this, based on these three cases from different guys who did article marketing and made varying amounts of money from their articles, lets take a look at them…
CASE 1
A while ago, one guy wrote a single article on a keyword ‘PC satellite’ and submitted it to an article directory and within a few days, his article managed to appear on first page of Google competing with more than thousands of pages, and that article managed to stay on the first page of Google for a long time. That one article within 30 days managed to make him more than $9,000!
CASE 2
I saw this thread on a particular forum that I am in, and one guy was selling his tips on how he made money from his articles, in short what he was alluding to is that he wrote 300 articles focusing on several keywords and in a month’s time those articles made him exactly $3,000!
CASE 3
Another guy from the same forum bought the tips from that guy, and tried to write the 300 articles, but he couldn’t write them all, in a month’s time he managed to write 200 articles also focusing on several keywords (which took much of his time), but the 200 articles made him $855!
What can we simply conclude from this?
Based on our topic a simple and clear fact from these cases is that “there isn’t a specific number of articles to write to make $100 a day.” It depends on many factors.
Some of the factors to be considered when writing your articles include:
1.Keywords
Choosing profitable keywords is crucial to your success with article marketing campaigns, if you are a newbie I suggest you learn how to find keywords that have less competition and are profitable. The guy in case 1 was able to do this properly and at the time he got lucky and got the keyword that was really hot and many people were looking for such an item and were willing to buy.
2.Quality of content
If you are into article marketing, writing quality and informative content is crucial, as such articles pull in readers and make them want to know more from your articles and if you do it right you will increase your traffic and eventually make sales. If you don’t know how and are still confused about how to do it, learn that first and improve on the subject matter, OR if you can afford it, hire writers to write articles for you.
3.The type of product
We normally use article marketing to increase traffic to some of the product(s) that we are promoting, now if the kind of product you are promoting isn’t appealing then whether you choose profitable keywords, and/or write quality content, you won’t be able to make much from it, and in the long run people will see you as a conman trying to recommend them an unworthy product. Before starting your promotion, research the product first and see how the audience or people who have tried it have to say about it.
4.Quantity of articles
Another thing is quantity of articles. You might be thinking that you will find a profitable keyword; hire the best writer or write quality content yourself; find a great product — which is great but then again it might take you a while and you may or may not find it — or you may be missing out on other opportunities by simply wanting to find a single nice product and write a single quality article. But what I have come to prove to be true also is having many articles circulating online increases the possibility of being found online and eventually make money along the way…like the guys in cases 2 and 3 above. I tried this also and it has proven to be a success.
There are other factors to consider too, you just need to train yourself and see what works best for you and try and learn new techniques as well.
The Case For Privatisation and SMEs in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa
In the first five years of this decade, 37 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa together raised more than $11 billion through privatisation programmes. Although the bulk of this corpus was raised in low-value transactions in competitive sectors, the figure puts the region next only to Europe and Latin America in global privatisation trends. While Africa, Ghana and Zambia were among the top contributors, Nigeria takes the undisputed lead. Africa’s third largest economy contributed more than 70% of the $975 million generated between 2004 and 2005, most of it through a single deal involving the disinvestment of a major port operation.
Across Africa, privatisation had become the guiding principle for countries trying to develop dynamic private sectors and expand their economies. Yet, countries continue to face tough challenges in terms of disappointing social indicators, deficient infrastructure and huge productivity shortfalls. Essentially, the continent’s integration into the global economy had been held back by extreme poverty, especially in the Western regions where it continues to vitiate attempts at sustainable development.
Nigeria has managed to lead the pack in aggressive privatisation in Africa based on the realisation that it is the only relevant and economically viable means towards rapid and inclusive growth. Since the return of civilian rule at the end of the last century, Nigeria has also prioritised poverty alleviation based on sound macroeconomic policy interventions. The thrust of its endeavour has been on curbing state expenditure and involvement in direct economic production, mobilisation of resources and promotion of local and foreign investment. However, given its overwhelming dependence on oil exports and the gross mismanagement that marked successive decades of military rule, Nigeria faces a dizzyingly uphill climb.
While its intention for economic reform has never been in question, Nigeria’s track record in handling privatisation deals has been rather chequered. The broad parameters of its initiative drew on past successes elsewhere in the world, from the UK to Russia, and from Europe to the USA and Asia. Nigeria’s formal introduction with the concept came about with the Privatisation and Commercialisation Decree of 1988, an initiative mandated by the IMF-funded Structural Adjustment Programme. In 1999, the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BSE) was set up by federal government enactment to prepare and implement the government’s privatisation policies. Embarrassingly, a number of the first privatisation deals ended in fiasco.
The government of former president Obasanjo sold off two refineries to a private consortium, but the sale was later overturned by the administration of Late President UM Yar’Adua over allegations of wrongdoing. Subsequent efforts to privatise refineries have had to be stalled because of policy loopholes. Disinvestment of the Nigerian public sector telecom monopoly NITEL ended in disaster when the company suffered huge losses and failed debt obligations, forcing the government to retake control earlier this year. The now defunct national carrier, Nigerian Airways, likewise failed to take off despite several attempts at commercialisation. Besides indicating ineptitude in policy and implementation, these instances, more importantly, serve to highlight the extensive failure of big business in Nigeria.
In the US, small firms with less then 500 employees account for 99.9% of the country’s 24 million business. SMEs in the European Union together provide 65 million jobs or two-thirds of all employment, while 90% of all Latin American businesses are micro-enterprises. Nearer home in Kenya, 2003 figures reveal SMEs contributed 18% of national GDP. Considering global trends in the last several decades, the arguments in favour of SMEs over large enterprises are simply overwhelming. Rapid enterprise development in an atmosphere conducive to private sector growth is the only way Nigeria can hope to achieve it MDG commitments or its indigenous Vision 2020 goals.
The benefits arising out of privatisation are too crucial for Nigeria to ignore in the context of its long-term growth plans:
• Depending on prudent implementation, privatisation can help strengthen capital markets by widening local ownership through reservation of shares for citizens.
• Many governments have successfully reduced national debt by raising money through disinvestment and related instruments, curbing the need for subsidies and tax concessions.
• Privatisation engenders healthy competition that helps expand markets, establishes best practices and improves production and service standards.
• World Bank research confirms substantial performance improvement in private enterprises with the removal of administrative constraints typical of public sector operation.
• Developing countries like India and Brazil with strong commitment to free markets have succeeded in acquiring massive foreign investment by privatising public sector monopolies.
Foreign direct investment in Africa jumped from less than $1 billion in 1995 to $6.3 billion in 2000. Although this makes for a healthy increase, the flow of investment into Nigeria and the rest of sub-Saharan Africa remains curtailed because of local restrictions. The region lacks competitive markets and consistent regulatory frameworks that provide the right atmosphere for privatisation. Considering its past experiences, it is imperative that Nigeria formulate effective public sector reforms before pushing ahead with any further sale of public assets. Moreover, such measure must be undertaken as part of a larger effort at promoting economic efficiency.
The privatisation of utilities and large public-sector infrastructure tends to throw up even harder challenges. Nigerian lawmakers must be particularly concerned about strengthening institutional mechanisms that regulate market operations. This entails reinforcement of administrative and legal systems, capacity building of implementation agencies and reduction of corruption and political interference. The failed disinvestment of Nigeria’s flagship RORO Port in Lagos is a case in point when it comes to demonstrating the pitfalls in the privatisation process in this corner of the world.
The three separate facilities at the Lagos port that handle an estimated 180,000 tonnes of annual cargo was under private operation for a number of years. The owners showed huge salary expenditure to explain dismal profits averaging just over $40,000 annually, forcing the Nigerian Port Authority to resume control. Within a year and without any further investment, profits had jumped back up to over $1 billion.
Although shocking, such incidents suggesting massive corruption have regularly punctuated Nigeria’s economic recovery. Some estimates go so far as to say that 70 Kobo of every Naira the federal government spends is absorbed by the very bureaucracy that it meant to deliver it. Whatever the direction of its privatisation policies, governance in Nigeria is as much in need of radical reforms as its economy!
