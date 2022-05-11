Blockchain
Ethereum Nears Breakout Zone, Why ETH Might Start Recovery
Ethereum started an upside correction from $2,200 against the US Dollar. ETH might gain bullish momentum if it clears the $2,400 resistance zone.
- Ethereum started an upside correction above $2,300 and $2,320.
- The price is still trading below $2,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,385 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a steady recovery wave if there is a close above $2,400 and $2,450.
Ethereum Price Faces Breakout Resistance
Ethereum extended its decline below the $2,400 level. ETH even traded below the $2,300 before the bulls appeared near the $2,200 support zone.
The price started a recovery wave above the $2,300 and $2,320 levels. The bulls pumped the price above $2,400, but they failed near $2,450. Recently, there was a fresh decline to $2,250. A low is formed near $2,263 and the price is now rising.
There was a break above the $2,320 level. Ether price is trading above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,455 swing high to $2,263 low.
However, it is still trading below $2,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,385 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,385 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $2,400 level. The main resistance is now forming near the $2,455 level. A close above the $2,455 level could open the doors for a decent increase. In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $2,550 resistance.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $2,455 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,300 zone.
The next major support is near the $2,260 level. The main breakdown support now sits near the $2,225 level. If there is a downside break below $2,225 and the $2,200 zone, ether price extend losses. In the stated case, it might even visit the $2,000 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly moving in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is just above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,260
Major Resistance Level – $2,455
ELFSWAP: Setting Benchmark as the Future of Decentralized Perpetual Exchange
What is Perpetual Contract?
A perpetual contract is a derivation that allows traders to speculate on the price movement of an asset without really holding it themselves. As a result of its scalability, liquidity, and simplicity, it has become the most often traded crypto derivative today.
Current Uses of Perpetual Contracts
- Spot Market
- Options Market
- Futures Market
What is ELFSWAP?
ELFSWAP is a spot and derivative platform developed by the community and designed to address the most significant issue with DeFi platforms. ELFS’ advancement, which began in April 2022, is expected to provide a broader spectrum of network effects. Furthermore, ELFS does not restrict itself to provide just one solution for DeFi but integrates many decentralized marketplaces and instruments.
Decentralized spot and perpetual exchange ELFSWAP is the first to enable minimal swap costs and zero price effect exchanges. Furthermore, it allows digital assets to be exchanged without authorization and automatically utilizes liquidity pools enabled by AMM technology.
Investors can trade numerous large-cap assets with 50x leverage and no slippage using ELFSWAP’s market and order limit features. Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, and Arbitrum are only some of the prominent blockchains that ELFSWAP (ELFS) relies on through cross-chain infrastructure.
Ecosystem
The project’s native token, $ELFS, is an ERC20 token and powers the ELSWAP ecosystem, enabling early liquidity providers to earn and stake. The $ELFS token offers prospective use-cases in the retail and online markets. The project aims to close the gap in online betting sites using ELFS’token-based system. ELFS is ready to answer the demands of users in this domain since it is quicker and cheaper to use than other online currency tokens.
ELFSWAP (ELFS), a multipurpose coin intended for websites, is derived from the Ethereum network’s capabilities. ELFS may be used for investing, farming, and swaps.
Community-powered
ELFSWAP is an entirely decentralized system, with all the power resting with the enthusiastic users that make up its active community. In order to make ELFSWAP the most acceptable community in crypto, it invites and embraces a wide range of viewpoints.
Unique Features
Unlike its rivals, it provides 100% APR staking, zero trade fees, and the integration of GameFi. Trading, lending, borrowing, earning, and even staking tokens anonymously with minimum expenses, all possible within the ecosystem.
- 0% Fees
- Up to 50x margin leverage trading
- Instant Reward on LP
- Layer 2 solutions with Arbitrum Network
- ELFS’ Pay
- ELFS Wallet
- Farming
Conclusion
Users may trade BTC and ETH with up to 50x leverage from a single platform, unlike its rivals, in the future of Decentralized Perpetual Exchange. It is a high-leverage zero-fee DEX powered by ELFSWAP’s breakthrough AMM technology and cross-chain infrastructure for perpetual trading contracts combined with being a decentralized community platform.
Bitcoin Struggles Below $32K, Why Downtrend Could Resume
Bitcoin attempted a recovery wave above $32,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is struggling and remains at a risk of more losses below $30,000.
- Bitcoin started a short-term recovery wave after it tested the $30,000 zone.
- The price is now trading below $31,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $31,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might resume decline if it stays below the $32,400 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdles
Bitcoin price extended downsides below the $32,000 level. BTC even tested the $30,000 support zone and traded as low as $29,755.
Recently, there was an upside correction above the $31,000 level. The price was able to climb above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $36,059 swing high to $29,755 low. The bulls were able to push the price above the $32,000 resistance.
However, they faced a strong resistance near the $32,650 zone. Bitcoin remained below the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $36,059 swing high to $29,755 low.
The price is now trading below $31,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $31,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. On the upside, bitcoin price is facing resistance near the $31,250 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next key resistance could be near the $31,400 level. The key breakout zone could be near the $32,650 zone. A clear move above the $32,400 and $32,650 levels might start a steady increase in the near term.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $32,400 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $30,500 level.
The next major support is seen near the $30,000 level. A downside break and close below the $30,000 support might start another decline. The next major support could be $29,500, below which the bears might aim a move towards the $28,800 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $30,500, followed by $30,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $31,250, $32,400 and $32,650.
Crypto Trading Robots – A Detailed Insight
The cryptocurrency market is global and has great potential to earn full-time trading or even get profits sideways. It works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. And no one can predict when there will be a massive event or big move going to take place in the market. Traders fear that they may miss an opportunity for making some serious money due to human constraints. Crypto Trading Robots is one rescue mechanism for this fear.
Crypto trading bots are simple computer programs with a predefined set of instructions to act upon on behalf of traders. The bots are connected to the exchange platform using Application Program Interface (API), which allows them to put restrictions such as permitting only certain IP addresses to be allowed to access, enabling buy and sell, and disabling withdrawal, which gains users’ confidence. These bots perform trading even when the user is not physically present, the trader just needs to switch on the robot and can carry on with day-to-day activities.
How do Bots function
As said before, bots are programmed with a set of instructions similar to Smart Contract, when those pre-defined conditions are triggered bot performs the allocated task in the program which can be buying or selling or some other. Some general actions which are available on different crypto bots are Analysis of Data and Prediction of Risk. The data is collected from various sources, processed, and interpreted to make the final trading decision. Usually, the investors customize the types of data that have to be analyzed. The prediction of risk is calculated using the historical data and patterns, and with that, the bot concludes on where to invest and where not to. The potential risk of a specific digital asset can be known in the prior hand before trading. The bot also uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for making the decision and Machine Learning (ML) aspects make it more user-friendly.
Each trading bot varies in its execution style, some provide you with a trial run for a period of time, some collect fees at the start, and some are free to use. But the basic steps remain the same in all that is, first registering an account, providing a valid ID, depositing a minimum fund which can be fiat or crypto, and then finally trading.
Types of Trading
The employment of a bot specifically depends on the type of trading the investor is going to make. There are many types in both traditional and crypto markets, four of them are as follows-
Swing Trading- This is used in place for increasing the capital in the short term. The trader gains earnings within a few days of purchase, ideally within a week.
Day Trading- The buying and selling in day trading happens within a day. The stock will be owned by an individual for just a few hours.
Scalping- Generally known as micro-trading, can be seen as a subset of Day trading. Reaping small profits continuously within a single day.
Arbitrage- Trading with the same asset on two different platforms where pricing differs and gaining profit from that.
Types of Crypto Trading Bots
Bots are just customizable programs and they can be personalized for each user, there are N number of Crypto bots, and some famous categories of them are as mentioned below-
Coin lending bots- Margin traders borrow coins as loans and return them with interest, the bot takes care of the lending process, and the interest rate calculation is automated.
Arbitrage bots- Fluctuation in the market rapidly, and keeping a record of all assets at all platforms can be quite troublesome for investors. Arbitrage bots are programmed to compare prices on multiple platforms at the same time and buying/selling happens instantly. But the gain in this type is quite marginal.
Trend trading bots- Memecoins can be used as a specific example for this, here the bot studies the market trend and withholds the trade based on the peak period of the asset.
Positive and Negative Impacts of Bots
Like two sides of the coin, everything is expected to have both advantages and disadvantages. Some pros of the bots are-
No time constraint for trading- with bots, now trading can carry along all day long.
Logical decision making- the fear of missing an opportunity or panic trading can all be avoided because bot buys/sells only when the constraints are fulfilled.
Backtesting trading strategy- the applied trading strategy can be compared with previous market history for risk prediction.
No need for a high computation setup- the bot can be run on any desktop or PC.
Looking at the cons to be taken into consideration are-
Scams- Have to be vigilant about the platform that supports bot and also genuine ones when poorly programmed will not yield much profit.
Monitoring- though the program is automated, the user has to monitor it from time to time. The trading strategy has to be updated based on the trend of the market.
Hardware and software hindrances- the software running bot will obviously require updating frequently and there is the risk of physical wear out and tear-offs of the hardware devices.
Leaving funds in exchange for a long duration- there is no guarantee for your investment since every other exchange is prone to hacking.
Major crypto bots in 2022
According to Software Testing Help, a remarkable crypto bot for the year 2022 is- Pionex, which has 16 in-built trading bots with 0.05% trading fees collected from sellers & buyers. Suitable for newbies provides guidance in each step. Botsfolio is preferable for cheap trading, an attractive feature here is the Risk management intelligent software. CoinRule is free of cost but with limited features, mobile apps are the go-to for this bot. CryptoHopper includes a savable & configurable template with bot backtesting tools. HaasOnline includes 15 in-built bots and supports multiple exchanges & order templates.
Recent Bot appearance in the News
The Solana ecosystem had to suffer a 7-hour outage on 05/01/2022 due to the bot invasion of the Metaplex Candy machine, a Solana NFT project. Another bot that appeared on news recently was AYMBot, an automated Bitcoin-trading Bot, as its CEO Ahmad Alsharqatil was listed in ‘Top 5 Personalities Disrupting the Finance Industry in 2022’ by Entrepreneurs Herald.
