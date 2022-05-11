Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Making Money From Your Website

Share Pin 0 Shares

This book so well -written that it actually condenses and easily organizes the insane amount of information that is already available online about making passive income. The problem with the internet, and making money online – is that everyone tries to take something simple and make it complex so they can make it “their own” and rebrand it to sell it to people like me.

But not this book. This was a straight shooting, get your hands a little dirty and set up your successful website for making money online. It took all the “noise” that is available out there and easily condensed it for people like me and you to understand and achieve success from. It’s a top quality – easy read book with great ACTIONABLE content.

Another reason I liked Mr. Omar’s book is that he doesn’t try to get you to sign up for paid services. A couple of years ago I got scammed by businesses offering these services and they are now awaiting jurisdiction in court for fleecing at least 50-100 people like me who were just trying to legitimately make money online. The case is still pending and we probably will never get any of our money back but it was a good and (very expensive) lesson I learned.

It also explains in a way that is not over my head. It’s clear, precise and to the point. I’ve read the book twice and I am now watching the free videos he has on his website which he has information on how to sign up for. I now have my website up and running and am now working on getting traffic to my website. I’ve read numerous books on building websites but none of them compared to this one. They all had complicated instructions and overwhelming content. I thought they were more for people who already knew quite a bit about website development.

All you need to do now is follow the step-by-step formula that Mr. Omar has laid out for you. It will take some time, and a small budget, but if you do as he directs, there is no reason you can’t be making money online. Mr. Omar also provides tons of resource links for the reader to reference throughout. Most lead to his own training and sample websites, and that is a good thing. That means that you will have constant refreshing and updating as you go along. You won’t be left high and dry.

I highly recommend this book for anyone wanting to save money by being able to build their own website, accelerate search optimization, etc. without having to pay outside resources to do it for you, plus you get the added value of getting the knowledge.