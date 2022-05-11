Fast Credit Repair – How Credit Repair Services Work

Share Pin 0 Shares

Many of us hear the term “credit repair services” and automatically think it’s a scam. This is because many of them are, and only attempt to steal your money and drip-dry your wallet. However, we’ll be taking a look at what an ideal, reputable, efficient, and proven credit Repair Company does. This company assists people in repairing their credit quickly, usually within a couple months. This can take at least a year for a novice to try to do, if they are successful. The most important factor to keep in mind when seeking credit repair services is that it is a marathon, not a sprint. It takes delicate time and resources to repair a credit report, so you need to find a company that is passionate about helping you, and has a proven track record. We will also discuss tips and tricks you can use to ensure you’re picking a winning company to help keep yourself and your wallet safe.

Firstly, let’s go over safety. This is the main concern when selecting a credit repair company. A good credit repair company doesn’t have the words “wire” or anything of the sorts on their site. They proudly accept payment via check, credit, or debit card, just as any legitimate business does. You won’t be sending non-refundable money to them, or making cash deposits into their account. These are the same trusted payment options you use everywhere else, and credit cards are also backed by the credit companies’ award winning fraud protection, so you know you’re safe. Other companies that claim to want to truly help you, often drip-feed your wallet taking $100 month-by-month, and falling back on the excuse that they never promised anything, but would “try” to do their best for you. As much as it’s a fact that nothing can be promised, because ultimately it’s up to the credit bureaus, they live on that excuse to suck peoples’ wallets dry. A good credit repair company isn’t like that, and you’re welcome to ask any of their many satisfied customers.

Second, some type of reasoning behind their services is what you’re looking for. How can they help you? What are they capable of clearing from your reports? What is the turnaround time? Do they have any examples of their work? These are all great questions to be asking not only the company, but also yourself when sourcing professional credit repair help. A good company separates itself from the fakes out there in a number of ways. They show you a detailed in-depth video of a consumer’s credit report. A video would be ideal so you can then note the differences. They go over how their report looked at one point, and also at another point to show the improvements. You want to see a timeframe of around a couple months. They should take time to show you the basics of what they can do for you in order to begin building trust with potential clients.

By now, you’re hopefully leaning towards using a good credit repair company for your credit report issues. But how do they work? A good credit repair company works off of government legislature to fairly represent you to the credit reporting bureaus. To ease some of your curiosity, their strategy involves them using, on your behalf, the Fair Credit Billing Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act, and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. True knowledge and understanding of all these pieces of legislation gives us the ability and the confidence to legally challenge items in your credit reports. Each one of these acts can be viewed at: www.ftc.gov. You may also be asking how long it takes to see results. Once you receive your credit reports from all 3 credit bureaus, a good credit repair company will aggressively remove the negative debt from your credit report. By law, the credit agencies must respond to your dispute letters within 30 days from the actual dispute claim, and you should definitely see results on your credit file within 30-45 days.

Hopefully, the above paragraph gave you a reasonable idea as to how they operate. They’re basically like your lawyers, but to the credit bureaus! Trust them to work with you, and you surely won’t be disappointed. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, reach out! The first step to bettering your financial future is to allow them to help you in combating the intimidating credit bureaus. You could also try to fix your credit report yourself, but when a novice attempts to do that, the credit bureaus log each and every dispute, so this can make it harder later on down the line when you attempt to seek professional help. Let the expert’s help you from the get go! It is important that you don’t begin contacting the credit bureaus and seeking disputes without knowing what you’re doing. This can only hurt you and make you look less serious to them, and they will attempt to take advantage of that. You must convey to them that you mean business, and allowing a professional outfit to represent you is generally the best option available.

So why hire a professional outfit to professionally represent you? It has gotten to the point where almost everything is based on your credit history. With a better and more accurate credit file, you can receive lower credit card and home mortgage interest rates, lower automobile finance charges, lower down payments, lower insurance rates, and more pre-approved credit. Foremost, restoring your credit will give you more peace of mind and will also eliminate certain stress. Therefore you can benefit greatly by taking advantage of professional services. Most of the important things in your life such as your car, job, financial standing, and job, can all be affected by how well your credit report is. If you are in the position where you need credit repair assistance, you need to consult a professional company that specializes in removing derogatory remarks on your accounts, remove accounts that are in collections, and other bad histories within your credit report that can prevent you from obtaining future loans, having to satisfy for higher interest rates, and other obstacles throughout your financial future. You may also want to fix your credit fast in case you need to acquire any new loans for a family emergency, a new vehicle, getting a new job, or even a new home.