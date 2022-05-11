News
For widows in Africa, COVID-19 stole husbands, homes, future
UMUIDA, Nigeria — As Anayo Mbah went into labor with her sixth child, her husband battled COVID-19 in another hospital across town. Jonas, a young motorcycle taxi driver, had been placed on oxygen after he started coughing up blood.
Jonas would never meet his daughter, Chinaza. Hours after the birth, Mbah’s sister-in-law called to say he was gone. Staff at the hospital in southeastern Nigeria soon asked Mbah and her newborn to leave. No one had come to pay her bill.
Mbah began the rites of widowhood at the home where she lived with her in-laws: Her head was shaved, and she was dressed in white clothing. But just weeks into the mourning period that traditionally lasts six months, her late husband’s relatives stopped providing food, then confronted her directly.
“They told me that it was better for me to find my own way,” Mbah, now 29, said. “They said even if I have to go and remarry, that I should do so. That the earlier I leave the house, the better for me and my children.”
She left on foot for her mother’s home with only a plastic bag of belongings for Chinaza and her other children.
“I decided that I might die if I continue to stay here with my children,” she said.
Across Africa, widowhood has long befallen great numbers of women — particularly in the continent’s least developed countries where medical facilities are scarce. Many widows are young, having married men decades older. And in some countries, men frequently have more than one wife, leaving several widows behind when they die.
Now, the coronavirus pandemic has created an even larger population of widows on the continent, with African men far more likely to die of the virus than women, and it has exacerbated the issues they face. Women such as Mbah say the pandemic has taken more than their husbands: In their widowhood, it’s cost them their extended families, their homes and their futures.
Once widowed, women are often mistreated and disinherited. Laws prohibit many from acquiring land or give them only a fraction of their spouse’s wealth, and widows in places like southeastern Nigeria face suspicion over their husband’s death during the mourning period. In-laws can claim custody of children; tradition says kids belong to the father. Other in-laws disown the children and refuse to help, even if they’re the family’s only source of money and food. And young widows have no adult children to support them in communities with extreme poverty and few jobs for women with limited education.
In Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, some 70 percent of confirmed COVID-19 deaths have been men, according to data tracked by the Sex, Gender and COVID-19 Project. Similarly, more than 70 percent of deaths in Chad, Malawi, Somalia and Congo have been men, according to figures from the project, which is the world’s largest database tracking coronavirus differences between men and women. Other countries likely show similar trends but lack the resources to gather detailed figures.
Experts say some of the widows left behind have nothing while others are pressured to remarry brothers-in-law or be cut off. Widows can start experiencing mistreatment by their in-laws before their husbands are even buried.
“Some are treated as outcasts, accused of being responsible for the death of their husband,” said Egodi Blessing Igwe, spokeswoman for WomenAid Collective, which has aided thousands of widows with free legal services and family mediation.
Some experts say widows face the harshest reality in Nigeria. There, Mbah now raises her children without financial support from her in-laws, who even kept the motorcycle her husband drove as a taxi. She works four jobs, including one as a cleaner at a school where she can no longer afford to send her children.
Her husband had no will, and she hasn’t pursued a legal case against her in-laws. She fears it would only make her situation worse, and finding the time would be nearly impossible.
For some widows who purse legal action, a will saves the day, said Igwe, with the women’s rights organization.
“The will can really help if men can have the courage to prepare it and continue to update it,” she said. “Unfortunately in this part of the world, we don’t like to talk about death.”
Even in widowhood, women are often still under the oversight of men — adult sons or brothers — and may not be able to pursue a case if the family believes it will bring stigma or shame.
In Congo, Vanessa Emedy Kamana had known her husband for a decade before he proposed marriage. She worked for the scholar as a personal assistant. By the time their friendship turned romantic, Godefroid Kamana was in his late 60s; she, a single mother in her late 20s. She said she was drawn to his youthful spirit and intellect: He worked at a think tank and had two doctorates from European universities.
When he first tested positive for COVID-19, there was no hospital bed for him, despite his age and status as a diabetic, in the eastern city of Goma, a humanitarian hub with a large U.N. peacekeeping mission presence. Once a spot was secured, his wife spent most of his final days searching for oxygen and pleading with vendors.
The night of his burial, relatives came to the family home where Kamana had just begun her period of mourning. Generally, widows are required to stay in their homes and can receive visitors. Mourning lengths vary by religion and ethnic group. Kamana, whose family is Muslim, was supposed to stay home for four months and 10 days. But her husband’s relatives didn’t wait that long to force her and her young son out on the street.
“I was stripped of everything, of all my possessions,” she said.
She feared her husband’s family would seek custody of her son, Jamel, whom Kamana had adopted and given his surname. Ultimately the relatives did not, because the boy — now 6 — wasn’t his biological child. They did, however, move swiftly to amass the financial assets.
“I was not aware because I was at the house crying for my husband,” she said. “But they came and said: ’These bank accounts belong to us.”
She, her son and their cat now live in a smaller home her mother kept as a rental property. Kamana sells secondhand clothing at a market while her son is at school. And while she initially received 40% of her late husband’s salary, those funds will soon stop entirely.
Kamana’s marriage was relatively new. He had paid the dowry to her family in 2020, but they had no public ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions. What mattered most, she said, was that he had accepted her son as his own. Now, the family has taken a bank account set up for the boy.
And it’s painful, Kamana said, when some of her late husband’s relatives insist they’ve lost more than she did.
“No one will be able to replace him,” she said.
In West Africa, widowhood is particularly fraught in the large swaths where many marriages are polygamous. Each wife performs the rituals of grief, but it is the first wife or her children who usually lay claim to the family home and other financial assets.
Saliou Diallo, 35, said she would have been left with nothing after a decade of marriage had her husband not thought to put her home under her name instead of his. Even after his death, she lives in fear that her husband’s older children or relatives will try to take over her small residence on the outskirts of the Guinean capital, Conakry.
Under Guinean law, a man’s multiple wives share a small percentage of his estate, with nearly all of it — 87.5 percent — going to his children, said Yansane Fatou Balde, a women’s rights advocate. Women rarely contest their inheritance, given the stigma and expense.
Diallo’s husband, El Hadj, 74, had been building the home just for her and their 4-year-old daughter when he fell ill with COVID-19. Diallo was infected, too — and terrified. She already knew the burden of losing a spouse: At 13, she became a second wife, only to be widowed in her early 20s.
Her next attempt at marriage unraveled when the man did not take to her three children. Then she was introduced to El Hadj, who already had married multiple women but was willing to raise Diallo’s three kids as his own.
They spent a decade together before the virus hit El Hadj. In his final conversations with his wife, he lamented that her home didn’t have windows yet. That he hadn’t lived long enough to build a well so she wouldn’t have to carry water on her head each day. That other relatives would try to chase her off once he was gone.
During mourning, the first wife refused to provide financially for Diallo — who couldn’t attend the funeral because she tested positive for the virus. Then the first wife’s children came to Diallo’s house and reclaimed the car he’d given her. They took all his documents and checkbooks.
“They wanted to chase me away, too,” Diallo said. “I told them: ‘Let me finish my mourning and see my husband’s grave.’”
The children asked for the papers of the house El Hadj had built for her. She provided photocopies but secretly kept the originals.
Her extended family ultimately helped raise money to put windows on her house. Still, she feels her husband’s absence. There is electricity, but no light fixtures. The walls are finished but not painted, and only a few plastic lawn chairs and a mini-fridge furnish the home.
“I am sure God is saving a surprise for me. I surrender to him,” she said. “In the meantime I live on the help of my parents. They support me, and I keep my faith.”
In Diallo’s case, the law has protected her home. But where laws fail to protect widows, the resolution of disinheritance disputes often comes down to family mediation alone.
Back in Nigeria, Roseline Ujah, 49, spent three decades as part of her husband’s extended family. She shared chores and meals with them, even helping to care for her mother- and father-in-law in their later years.
But she said her husband’s brother began scheming to disinherit her and her seven children before her husband, Godwin, had even been buried. Her sister-in-law intervened and managed to save a small portion of land where Ujah now cultivates cocoyam, a root vegetable.
When her husband — who harvested palm wine — first became ill, everyone assumed it was malaria. But medications failed, and his breathing became labored. Hospital doctors diagnosed him with COVID-19, even though no tests were available for confirmation. Without money for a hospital stay, Ujah turned to traditional medicine.
“I kept begging God not to let him die,” she said. “He kept getting weaker and weaker, and we were looking for solutions for him.” He died in their home and was buried in his front yard.
Only her sister-in-law brought food to the family during their six months of mourning. Ujah was forbidden to leave home. Without support from her extended family, she had to send her children to work on neighbors’ farms for income. Some days they ate nothing at all.
“It was only from the door that I could call the attention of passersby to help me get something at the market,” she said.
Godwin’s youngest two children — 13-year-old Chidimma and 11-year-old Chimuanya — have been especially affected by his death, as their relationship with their father’s family has soured.
Ujah is left to scramble for her family’s survival, making brooms to sell at the local market. She knows her husband would have confronted his family over their mistreatment of her. Without him, she turns to her faith.
“I look up to God, telling him I have no one else,” she said. “He is my husband and the father of my children and of the family, and I will not marry another man.”
Nick Madrigal and Michael Hermosillo land on the injured list, and Seiya Suzuki is scratched from the Chicago Cubs lineup
Injuries are piling up for the Chicago Cubs.
The Cubs put second baseman Nick Madrigal (lower back tightness) and outfielder Michael Hermosillo (left quadriceps strain) on the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres, and Seiya Suzuki (right ankle soreness) was scratched from the lineup about 75 minutes before first pitch.
Left-hander Wade Miley was activated from the IL to start Tuesday’s game in his Cubs debut, and infielder Ildemaro Vargas was selected from Triple-A Iowa. Right-hander Adrian Sampson, optioned Monday and still in San Diego on the taxi squad, was designated for assignment.
The Cubs now have 12 players on the IL.
Madrigal experienced tightness during Monday’s 6-0 win and didn’t bounce back well Tuesday, prompting the move. His time on the IL also could provide a mental break amid his struggles through the first month of the season. Madrigal has a .203 average, .250 on-base percentage and 43 OPS+ in 23 games.
Hermosillo’s injury will require more than the minimum stint. He isn’t expected to resume baseball activities for a few weeks.
The quadriceps issue popped up a couple of days ago, but it initially didn’t bother him too much and he tried to play through it. However, the four-hour flight to San Diego on Sunday night caused swelling in the area, which prompted Hermosillo to get examined. It turned out to be a more serious injury than the Cubs thought.
The injury is part of a tough start to the season for the 27-year-old Hermosillo. He is 2-for-28 (.071) with a .257 on-base percentage in 17 games, including nine starts.
“It’s part of this game, trying to get out there consistently, find your rhythm in the at-bats,” manager David Ross said. “The good thing about this is, if we want to take a positive from a negative situation, just to reset mentally, get healthy, go back, get your timing in your rehab assignment — that usually kind of catapults guys forward a little bit — (and) get back up here ready to contribute.”
Suzuki was initially in Tuesday’s lineup as the designated hitter after coming out of Monday’s game, but he was scratched because of lingering soreness. He was available off the bench.
Suzuki left in the sixth inning Monday after awkwardly hitting first base when running out a double-play ball in the fifth. Yan Gomes replaced him as the DH on Tuesday.
Suzuki tested his ankle with agility drills in the outfield 4½ hours before Tuesday’s game under the watch of Cubs training staff. Ross felt comfortable playing him if he felt OK. Suzuki participated in batting practice and went through his normal routine, but his ankle apparently did not respond well to the activity.
“He’s starting to feel really good at the plate, feels good with his swing and just wants to continue that timing,” Ross said before Suzuki was removed from the lineup. “And we’ve got an off day coming up in two days (on Thursday), so that also factored in. And as long as he felt good, I was going to play him.”
Mushoku Tensei Chapter 82: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Mushoku Tensei Chapter 82 will release on 17th May 2022. So yes there isn’t much time to wait for fans.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Mushoku Tensei Chapter 82.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
This series is written by Rifujin na Magonote. Its first chapter was introduced in June 2014. Since then it has gained a lot of fandoms.
Mushoku Tensei Chapter 82 Release Date
Mushoku Tensei Chapter 82 will release on 17th May 2022. So yes there isn’t much time to wait for fans.
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. Mushoku Tensei Chapter 82 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 17th May 2022.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Mushoku Tensei Chapter 82 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 82 of Mushoku Tensei is set for 17th May 2022, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Mushoku Tensei Chapter 82 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
About Mushoku Tensei
Rudeus is a 34-year-old NEET, who was bullied, scorned, and oppressed all of his life. But with a twist, either call it fate or luck, Rudeus dies by saving someone in a traffic accident.
When he wakes up, he finds himself as the baby Rudeus Greyrat in a new world filled with magic. He contains a tremendous amount of magical power and a wealth of knowledge from his original world. With that, Rudeus seeks to fulfill his only desires from his previous life.
He starts anew and gives his all to becoming a magician. Since he has the mind of a grown adult, he starts to display the magical talent that exceeds all expectations, honing his skill with the help of a mage named Roxy Migurdia.
His father Paul, teaches him swordplay. He also meets Sylphiette, a girl his age who quickly becomes his closest friend. As Rudeus’ second chance at life begins, he tries to make the most of his new opportunity while conquering his traumatic past. And perhaps, one day, he may find the one thing he could not find in his old world – love.
Mushoku Tensei Chapter 82 Spoilers
A youngster’s green hair makes individuals be apprehensive. The nearer a Magic Race’s hair is to green, the more vicious it is supposed to be. I comprehend there are sure standards, so I figured at any rate I ought to show the alter so my work wasn’t squandered. The kids tossed soil, mud, and now and again stones at the ‘devil kid’. Each time she went outside her territory, she was designated.
Grown-ups cautioned the youngsters to stop however it just reemerged after they found places grown-ups couldn’t see. At the point when Sylphy initially met Rudi, she figured she would perpetually be safeguarded by him. They had to isolate when the little fellow was beaten by his own dad and offered to aristocrats far away. She started effectively preparing herself to become more grounded to save Rudi. The youngster chose to assist at the minister’s office.
In spite of the fact that she overlooked precisely where the little youngster. The little fellow’s mom never let the area of her young man out of her mouth. It wasn’t so much that she loathed him, however she actually wondered whether or not to converse with him. At her fifth birthday celebration, her mom got her a white one-piece dress and sewed it for her. At the point when her tenth birthday celebration came around, her dad needed to stay watching out for beasts in the woods due to work he needed to do as a tracker.
The housekeeper consented to blend it in with different products being sent and afterward magically transported her to an alternate area of the planet where she would bite the dust. The youngster found out about this beast. She was told by her dad in the event that she was to at any point experience it. The Terminate Boar. Locally, it is the riskiest beast in Asura.
They emerged from the backwoods and would go after an E-rank beast, the Assault Dog, going with it. The Terminate Boar froze two layers thick, fell close to her, broke, and frozen shards dissipated close to her. The youngster’s awareness was twisting and she felt faint. Stifling the quickly dropping passage and overcoming a fearsome beast with wizardry. Every last bit of it was managed without restriction by utilizing her most prominent enchantment.
Where Can You Read Manga Online?
For people who love storytelling and fiction, reading manga is a must. There are many online platforms for manga series. One can read Mushoku Tensei Chapter 82 on its officially on Seven Season Entertainment.
Black Clover Chapter 332 DELAYED INDEFINITELY, Mangaka on Hiatus
Yūki Tabata and Shonen Jump Have Confirmed that Black Clover Chapter 332 has been delayed indefinitely due to Tabata could rest and prepare the manuscripts for the manga’s final saga. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Black Clover Chapter 332.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Black Clover Is a Japanese manga series in Britain illustrated by Yūki Tabata and directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara. The manga has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine since February 2015, its chapters collected in 30 tankōbon volumes As of October 2021. In North America, the manga is licensed by Viz media, while the anime series is licensed by Crunchyroll and Funimation.
Everything you need to know
The story centers around Asta, a young orphan boy born without any magical powers in the magical world. This is unknown to the magicians around him because seemingly everyone there has some sort of magical powers. Asta grew a friendship with Yuno, a boy from the same orphanage Asta is raised in. Yuno was born with immense magical powers and the talent to control wind magic.
Drawn by the desire to become the next wizard king of the Clover Kingdom, the two boys develop a friendly rivalry. They both join two different magic knights squads as the first step towards their ambitions.
As they begin their adventure, they fight the Night of the Midnight Sun, an extremist group whose leadership is being manipulated by a Devil to avenge an injustice committed by the Clover kingdom. The Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad then confronts the Magic Knights, with Asta and Yuno learning of their Devil’s influence on their lives and the Dark Triad’s plan to fully manifest the Devil’s into their world.
Black Clover Chapter 332 on HIATUS Release Date DELAYED INDEFINITELY
Yūki Tabata and Shonen Jump Have Confirmed that Black Clover Chapter 332 has been delayed indefinitely due to Tabata could rest and prepare the manuscripts for the manga’s final saga. Acc. to a tweet by Anime News Network, “Yūki Tabata and Shonen Jump’s editorial team made the decision for Black Clover to take a hiatus so Tabata could rest and prepare the manuscripts for the manga’s final saga.”
Where to Read Black Clover Chapter 332 Online?
Although Black Clover Chapter 332 has been delayed indefinitely, there are many sites where you can read the previous chapter of Black Clover manga and chapter 332 when it releases. Some of the websites are Manga Plus and VIZ Media and here you can read the upcoming Black Clover Chapter 332.
Before Black Clover Chapter 332 Releases Read More About The Main Cast
Asta
Asta is an orphan raised under the consideration of a congregation in Hage after his mom forsakes him on the congregation’s doorstep.
In the wake of turning 15 years of age, Asta gets a five-leaf clover grimoire with an Anti Magic demon inside. He joins the Clover Kingdom’s Black Bull crew of the Magic Knights and turns into a third Class Junior Magic Knight and briefly a Royal Knight.
Asta for the most part is merry and hyperactive. He will in general yell to offer his viewpoints and objectives, no doubt arousing a lot of disturbance for a portion of everyone around him, and frequently notwithstanding others’ perspectives.
Perhaps the earliest illustration of this is the point at which he conveyed his objective of turning into a Magic Emperor during the Magic Knights placement test, and let others know who scoffed at him to hush up. Asta’s straightforward yet cordial character is much of the time played to comedic impact during additional difficult circumstances.
Be that as it may, his solid constancy intrigues Yami Sukehiro enough to enroll him into his positions, and his assurance additionally drives him to have an unyielding will.
Asta’s assurance to never surrender, added with his own steel guts during tiresome or cruel fights, is a quality that turns into the reason for others to recognize him, for example, Magna Swing.
However, Asta has displayed to have battled tolerating his absence of enchantment, involving his clamorous mentality as a front to conceal his instability. Subsequent to having his arms broken and reviled by Vetto, Asta almost slips into a downturn prior to talking and compelling himself to push ahead.
Yuno Grinberryall
Yuno Grinberryall is a vagrant who was left under the consideration of a congregation in Hage after the destruction of House Grinberryall, the previous regal group of the Spade Kingdom.
He uses a lucky charm grimoire and is a Magic Knight of the Clover Kingdom’s Golden Dawn and Royal Knights crews. He is subsequently elevated to bad habit commander of the Golden Dawn.
Nymph, the soul of wind, decides to serve Yuno after he tracks down her look in a prison. He is likewise the human vessel for the resurrected soul of Licht and Tetia’s child.
Yuno has a quiet and unfeeling attitude and talks just when he actually needs to convey his considerations. His way of talking frequently causes individuals to misconstrue what he implies.
Regardless of his isolates nature, Yuno harbors a solid aspiration to be the Magic Emperor, which he created while growing up with Asta. Furthermore, Yuno has a feeling of competition with him so solid that he will go to any length to stop anybody who attempts to place Asta at risk.
He additionally makes a special effort to do right by Asta according to other people, even to the mark of Asta’s cost, for example, when he went after Asta with his most remarkable sorcery, realizing Asta would impede it. Yuno is additionally known to be extremely gruff and not keep down his thought process.
