News
Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne was killed trying to stop domestic dispute: police
Former Michigan State basketball star and first-round NBA pick Adreian Payne was fatally shot while trying to protect the suspect’s girlfriend, according to police.
Payne, who died Monday at 31, went to the home of suspect Lawrence Dority, 29, at the request of Dority’s girlfriend, Tatiana Mesa, according to court documents obtained by the Daily News Wednesday.
Dority pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder with a firearm Tuesday.
Payne’s girlfriend, identified only as Tara, said that Mesa had previously asked her to help during arguments with Dority, serving as a “‘mediator’ to prevent any physical violence,” according to the documents.
Witnesses told police that Dority approached Payne outside his car early Monday morning after getting dropped off by his father and the pair argued. Dority claimed that Payne, more than a foot taller and almost 100 pounds heavier than the younger man, threatened to “smoke you bra.” That’s when Dority said he went inside the house and got the gun.
Other witnesses, however, said that Payne was never threatening toward Dority.
Dority allegedly took a shooting stance, with both arms leaning forward, near a tree, and fired once, hitting Payne.
In audio and video recordings obtained by police, Payne’s girlfriend can be heard telling Dority “do not pull your gun out” and “we were asked to come here” before he fired, according to police.
When he heard the gunshot, Dority’s father rushed out of his car and took his son inside.
“This man tried coming to my house, he cut around my block, and he tried shooting me”, Dority said in the 911 call. “He act like he got a gun, and I shot him…he reached for his gun, I ran inside my house, and I shot him.”
No firearm was found at the scene other than Dority’s 9mm.
Despite the size difference, arresting officers said Payne “did not pose an immediate threat to Dority” and noted that the athlete was unarmed, citing witness testimony.
“Dority described Payne as getting in his face and was intimidating due to his size,” the affidavit reads. “Dority stated he was protecting his family and protecting his home. Dority stated his actions were justified.”
In Florida, the Stand Your Ground law allows a resident who is “not engaged in an unlawful activity and who is attacked in any other place where he or she has a right to be has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground and meet force with force, including deadly force, if he or she reasonably believes it is necessary to do so to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another or to prevent the commission of a forcible felony.”
Payne played all four seasons at MSU before being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2014 NBA draft, then bounced around the NBA to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic until he was released in 2018 after an ESPN report revealed that he had been accused of raping a female student at Michigan State in 2010.
“I’m in shock at the tragic news of Adreian Payne’s death,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement Monday.
“Our prayers are with his family, teammates and loved ones. Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and a person. He came to Michigan State with a ton of raw talent and put in the work to reach his goal of becoming an NBA player.”
Draymond Greene, who played with Payne for three years at MSU, announced Monday that he and his wife would be donating $100,000 to a fund in Payne’s name.
“If that’s naming something on the campus after him, if that is some scholarships for some kids for Dayton, whatever that is, I call on my Spartan family to band together and do something in Adreian’s name,” Greene said.
()
News
As Aaron Judge continues red-hot start, Brian Cashman declines comment on slugger’s contract
As the ball sailed into the second deck, you could almost hear the cash register adding up more money on Aaron Judge’s expected free-agent contract. The Yankees’ 30-year-old slugger not only leads the majors with 10 homers this season, he’s been clutch. Tuesday night’s blast was Judge’s first career walk-off home run and it’s coming as he and the Yankees are headed toward an arbitration date believed to be in June.
Brian Cashman declined to comment Wednesday morning on whether the Bombers have made any progress on a deal for Judge this season or beyond. The Yankees GM reiterated what he said hours before the team’s first game of the season; the Yankees tried negotiating a long-term extension that, including the 2022 season, would have been worth $230 million.
“When I talked to everybody here right before the season started, just to shine a light on everything, we honored the conversations… we certainly made an attempt and then we’re not going to talk about it now going forward,” Cashman said before the Yankees took on the Blue Jays at the Stadium. “Whether that means we’re not going to talk — and I’m not saying that — but we’re not going to talk about it here in this forum moving forward.
“But he’s been great, but that’s no surprise because he is great.”
Cashman said the team does have a date for arbitration with Judge, who turned down $17 million this spring, but would not disclose when it will be.
Judge had been clearly annoyed that hours before first pitch with the Red Sox, Cashman had come into the press conference room and laid down the details of the deal that he had turned down.
“It’s something I felt like was private between my team and the Yankees,” Judge said. “Cash has a job to do.”
Cashman said there have been no lingering issues between him and Judge, saying Wednesday that he was not aware that the right-fielder had wanted to keep it private.
“If he did it, I didn’t pay attention to it. I just know that it was a conversation … all that stuff is. It was like a month and a half ago now. So I don’t really think I need to reiterate it, but yes, his camp knew all about it,” Cashman said of him providing the press with the details of the contract. “So, I assumed he knew all about it. And if you’re saying he was upset by it, I’m not aware of that. So it certainly doesn’t feel like it when I interact with him from then till now.”
Judge is not playing like a man worried about his contract. He is slashing .290/.356/.626 with 10 home run, 22 RBI and a .982 OPS.
()
News
Today’s Chicago White Sox game is postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests on the Cleveland Guardians
Wednesday’s Chicago White Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Guardians organization, Major League Baseball announced.
MLB will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available.
More to come.
()
News
Despite offseason criticism, Yankees GM Brian Cashman stuck with his shortstop plan
Yankees GM Brain Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner took a lot of criticism this winter. With a record class of shortstops available on the free-agent market and that spot being an obvious need for the Bombers, fans of expected a big splash. Instead, they got some trades that underwhelmed at the time.
Now, with their team sporting the best record in baseball, Cashman wasn’t exactly taking a victory lap, but he’s very pleased with the plan coming together as they saw it.
“Criticism comes with the territory. … Our players have to deal with that all the time. The only thing that matters is going out there and winning and these guys are winning their games right now,” the Yankees GM said Wednesday. “And it’s great to see and it makes it easier to sleep at night in April and May right now.
“So hopefully we can keep the healthy side of it going and the good mojo going, but I know we have a good crew. We knew that before the season started but it’s nice to see these guys have come together really well and do what’s necessary‚ which is finding every which way to win on a consistent basis,” Cashman continued. “[Giancarlo] Stanton said something earlier in the year. The games we lost we actually could have won so even the ones that got away from us right to the very end we had a chance to take another W so we’ve been in every situation which is great to see.”
Instead of signing a Carlos Correa or Corey Seager, Cashman made the deal to bring in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, an infielder they had been linked to for a while. Kiner-Falefa has been an upgrade over Gleyber Torres defensively at shortstop.
“He’s done a nice job. Yeah, I mean, it was a while this winter with a lot of discussions of trying to solve that area. It was one of the stated areas of need,” Cashman said. “We failed on getting him directly from Texas. We tried and then he went to Minnesota, that was a disappointing period of time. And then within 24 or 48 hours we were able to spin it around and pull him down from Minnesota. He was one of the many that we were knocking on the door on, but it’s not easy to pull down whether it’s a free agent or make a trade but thankfully, at the end of the day, we’re able to secure somebody that we liked.”
()
Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne was killed trying to stop domestic dispute: police
As Aaron Judge continues red-hot start, Brian Cashman declines comment on slugger’s contract
Floods Happen All the Time On Planet Earth – It Is Not Global Climate Warming Hope or Change
Today’s Chicago White Sox game is postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests on the Cleveland Guardians
Online Discount Stock Broker Trading
Despite offseason criticism, Yankees GM Brian Cashman stuck with his shortstop plan
How To Get An Oracle DBA Job As A Fresher
Aaron Judge hits game-winning 3-run home run to end heated game between Yankees and Blue Jays
Bank of Israel Moves a Step Closer to Introduce CBDC in the Country
Make Money Online Opportunity: A Free Guide
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry