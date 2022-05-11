Free 8 Step Method Rakes In Money On Autopilot – 1 Hour Set Up Time

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Internet is an amazing place and many have turned to the online world in order to supplement and in many cases replace their income. There are so many ways to make money online and that is likely what confuses most people when starting out. For a quick method to build an online business read this entire article carefully.

When people start out online there are so many different methods floating around out there and it is hard to know what works without trying it. What happens to many people is that they start something and then they find something else and ditch the old method and start something new. They never give enough time to the initial method to see if it works or not. This cycle continues day after day and month after month.

The only way to cure this is to focus on ONE method and working that method until it makes a profit. Then you can get into to other methods. The best and fastest way I know of is to build a list of people interested in your niche and then provide them with quality content and related offers that they would have to purchase.

Here are the 8 steps to make this work.

1. Build a squeeze page



2. Get an autoresponder



3. Create a free report to give away



4. Drive targeted traffic to your squeeze page



5. Buy a solo ad



6. Do ad swaps once you have a list



7. Find related offers to send to your list



8. Write emails with content mixed in and place the offer in the email

It is easier said then done, but if you work at it and follow the steps, you should be able to build a list of qualified prospects who would be interested in your emails, your report, and your offers.

Like I said, there are many ways to make money online. It is very easy to get mixed up in building blogs, building AdSense sites, affiliate sites, writing hundreds of articles, pay per click, pay per view, Facebook pages, and the list goes on and on.

If you want to break the cycle and actually build something that will be useful to you, you should look into building an email list.

There are a few up front costs you will have to cover such as hosting and an autoresponder. These are very minimal and you should use them if you plan on running an online business.

Another big thing with this is traffic. You need traffic in order to get people to your squeeze page. Here’s a quick traffic tip.

If you don’t have a list, create a squeeze page and buy a solo ad. Then once you have a list, contact other marketers and do a list swap. This way you both get new subscribers.