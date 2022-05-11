Finance
Free 8 Step Method Rakes In Money On Autopilot – 1 Hour Set Up Time
The Internet is an amazing place and many have turned to the online world in order to supplement and in many cases replace their income. There are so many ways to make money online and that is likely what confuses most people when starting out. For a quick method to build an online business read this entire article carefully.
When people start out online there are so many different methods floating around out there and it is hard to know what works without trying it. What happens to many people is that they start something and then they find something else and ditch the old method and start something new. They never give enough time to the initial method to see if it works or not. This cycle continues day after day and month after month.
The only way to cure this is to focus on ONE method and working that method until it makes a profit. Then you can get into to other methods. The best and fastest way I know of is to build a list of people interested in your niche and then provide them with quality content and related offers that they would have to purchase.
Here are the 8 steps to make this work.
1. Build a squeeze page
2. Get an autoresponder
3. Create a free report to give away
4. Drive targeted traffic to your squeeze page
5. Buy a solo ad
6. Do ad swaps once you have a list
7. Find related offers to send to your list
8. Write emails with content mixed in and place the offer in the email
It is easier said then done, but if you work at it and follow the steps, you should be able to build a list of qualified prospects who would be interested in your emails, your report, and your offers.
Like I said, there are many ways to make money online. It is very easy to get mixed up in building blogs, building AdSense sites, affiliate sites, writing hundreds of articles, pay per click, pay per view, Facebook pages, and the list goes on and on.
If you want to break the cycle and actually build something that will be useful to you, you should look into building an email list.
There are a few up front costs you will have to cover such as hosting and an autoresponder. These are very minimal and you should use them if you plan on running an online business.
Another big thing with this is traffic. You need traffic in order to get people to your squeeze page. Here’s a quick traffic tip.
If you don’t have a list, create a squeeze page and buy a solo ad. Then once you have a list, contact other marketers and do a list swap. This way you both get new subscribers.
Coin Operated Dry Cleaners and Laundry Businesses: Your Insurance Coverage
So, you own a coin-operated dry cleaning or laundry service! Welcome to the exclusive club of unique perils associated to property and commercial liability risk exposures.
Because of all the distinct risks, it is difficult to locate a business insurance policy that will cover you. As a matter of fact, many standard insurance underwriters shy away from indemnity related to your industry.
No need to fret, though. It is much easier to find a tailored insurance policy with those that underwrite it as a specialty insurance program.
Here’s way the coin-operated dry cleaner and laundry businesses are placed among the difficult to insure business classes.
First off, let us examine the property risks. Oftentimes, this type of business has no staff on site or is poorly staffed, leaving it with no supervision or little on-site management, resulting in much more exposure than most standard or typical business you may come across.
This is precisely the reason why losses caused by fire and explosions from flammable cleaning agents are more likely to occur and why the exposure to vandalism and or malicious mischief is so heightened. It is also the reason for the raised risk in burglary and theft.
Now let us turn our attention to the commercial liability risks that exist. Why is there an increased in commercial general liability in the coin-operated dry cleaner or laundry business?
Ready? Here we go with the fact check.
The industry’s commercial general liability risks incorporate some uncommon perils. They can include:
• The risks in relation to flawed and careless equipment management
• The exposure in regard to inadvertent leaking of poisonous exhausts
• The hazards that naturally come along with unsupervised children and young adults.
Some insurance companies have undertaken to produce packaged coverage for those in the coin operated laundry industry. But as time goes on the exposure increases for those businesses that have joined the bandwagon in attracting customers by offering use of tanning beds, selling alcoholic beverages and other incentives to stepping into their location. Obviously, this adds to the unease of the insurance companies.
Want to learn more on the topic? Be sure to connect with an experienced independent insurance agency that deals with your niche of the business as it relates to customized coverage.
For further information about insurance for the coin-operated dry laundromat and dry cleaner, speak to a qualified independent agent that has the experience and knowhow involved in related coverage. Don’t forget to ask any questions you have. Get the answers that will empower you to make the right decision. And don’t worry about bothering the agent. The true professional views an educated consumer as an asset to his or her service.
Multiple Streams of Income Or Multiple Streams of Debt?
Many entrepreneurs are brought into the home based business industry believing that building multiple streams of income is as easy as building a single stream. In online marketing this is technically true, but the online entrepreneur must first understand how to develop ONE stream of income before focusing on building any other. The riddle is knowing HOW to make money online, once this happens building multiple streams is easy.
The unfortunate outcome for many online entrepreneurs is the accumulation of multiple streams of debt. What this means is in an attempt of building income, the entrepreneur has taken a full plate of income producing opportunities, only to find they are paying out money to multiple sources instead of collecting income from these sources. Much of this has to do with poor selection of income producing opportunities.
Experienced online entrepreneurs will build multiple streams of income by utilizing business building tools that also become additional income streams. The secret of making money from multiple sources is to monetize what you cannot be without. This includes traffic generation tools, email marketing campaigns, even the auto responder experienced entrepreneurs choose to use is likely an alternative income stream that grows passively in the background while they build their primary business. The experienced online entrepreneur promotes a SINGLE opportunity or system, and within that system they refer their customers to the tools they use to build their business. This is the secret of multiple streams of income.
Newbie marketers on the other hand buy into a number of “opportunities” with no thought out plan and with the hope of growing each business individually. What this does is spread the online marketer thin and they end up producing zero profits because none of their income generating opportunities are getting enough promotion, advertising, or attention. In order to consistently generate profits and begin building the elusive ‘Multiple Streams of Income’ the newbie marketer must first master their online advertising and marketing tools.
In the end one of two things usually happen with the newbie online entrepreneur. In the first case scenario they lose money, quit, and swear off internet marketing as a viable means of producing a real income. The second case scenario does not happen as often and is much more rare. In this scenario the newbie marketer learns from their online marketing mistakes, and cracks the code of earning from multiple income streams. If this happens the ‘newbie’ online marketer enjoys a long career of internet marketing success.
ITIL for Beginners: How To Create a Backout Plan
It is not the best moment of the week, when after long hours of preparations and intense work during an implementation window, your change fails. Moreover, it breaks other things as well. Sometimes, it is evident right after implementation, but sometimes you find out hours or days later. If you are fortunate, you can apply an emergency change to fix a pretty apparent root cause, e.g. missing one of the items on the implementation checklist. However, in many cases it will not be possible and you will need to back out the change.
A key to a successful backout is to have a plan. Yes, a backout plan, the thing that is often overlooked. After all, you want your backout to be an honorable surrender, not a panic escape. In order to limit damage to the business, and your reputation, you need to stay in control of the situation. To do that, the team of engineers need to know what to do and the Service Desk needs to keep the business informed.
A backout plan is intended to keep you in control. It is your insurance policy against Murphy’s Law. Let’s be honest with ourselves: we do not insure everything. Do not prepare a formal backout plan for every change. Just make sure the team can verbally describe how to go back in case things get messy.
You do need a more formal plan for more complex changes, though. Creating such a plan is one of the least favorable activities of many technical people. That is why the Change Manager should be accountable for getting it done. It should be included with the rest of change documentation, ready to be used if necessary.
A good backout plan should include:
- low-level, technical instructions,
- specific communication instructions, with contact names.
The list of technical instructions is created by reversing the order of activities from your implementation plan and describing how to back out from each of the executed steps. It may be relatively straightforward if majority of the work could be achieved by restoring the most recent backup. Consider a sample backout plan for such a scenario:
- Notify the Service Desk about backout plan initiation. (Call them, send an email or raise a ticket – state it specifically.)
- Disable user access to the system. (How? List the actions.)
- Restore backup taken before the change implementation. (List the actions needed.)
- Conduct system health checks.(List them all.)
- Enable user access.
- Notify the Service Desk of successful backout.
Often the plan will be more complex than it would seem. There might be many more restoration steps, involving various databases, file systems and other areas of the IT infrastructure. The basic template still applies. It needs to be detailed and tailored to every organization and every change. Needless to say, every action should have an owner, so make sure it is clear who does what.
Communicating with the Service Desk is very important. Communication in general needs to be part of the plan to maintain control over the situation. Moreover, the business needs to know IT is in control. The Service Desk should take care of projecting the image of control towards the business. They can do it by issuing regular communication if business impact is severe enough. They will also take calls from dissatisfied users and inform them about the resolution status.
A backout plan is your insurance policy. It is up to you to have it or not. It is recommended to have it for every complex change, because business continuity and IT credibility are at stake. Start by preparing such a plan for the most complex change you have coming up in your pipeline. Then build on that and over time you will have it ready for all high-risk changes.
