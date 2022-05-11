Finance
Funding Christian Organisations and Missions – The Business Ministry Model
Many Christian ministries, missions and organisations are relying purely on donations and grants for their financial requirements because this is the traditional model. The story of George Müller and how God provided for their needs in supporting a number of orphanages in Bristol, UK during the eighteen hundreds is indeed an inspiring story and a worthy example. However, many Christians are still considering what I call, the “George Müller-model” as the only true “living by faith” model.
Living by faith
I have personally grown up with the narrow interpretation that “living by faith” means to trust God for money while being economically passive. However, I have later realised that living by faith means much more than simply to trust God for money! Living by faith is not something that only full time Christian workers and missionaries do who do not receive fixed salaries! To live by faith means to live in total dependence upon God, not only for our monthly income, but for every aspect of our lives! Every born again Christian should live by faith, whether you are earning a fixed salary, running a business, or working as a full time missionary without a salary! If you don’t live by faith, it is not because you receive a fixed salary, but because you don’t understand how dependent you are upon God for the very breath that you breathe! “… for whatever is not from faith is sin.” (Rom 14:23 NKJV)
The Business Ministry Model
The purpose of my article is to show that there is another model of funding for Christian organisations and missions that could be very effective and is just as much a “living by faith” model as the George Müller-model. I call this the Business Ministry Model. The Business Ministry Model involves the establishment of a real business that is run as a ministry (or is it a ministry run as a business?) for the purpose of making profits in order to financially support another ministry. Please note that I am not propagating a substitute for tithing, offerings and donations — this is an integral part of Christian living!
I would herewith like to show you an example of a successful Ministry Business Model: Kwasizabantu Mission in Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. This mission has a remarkable history of revival that occurred during the late 1960’s and 1970’s among the Zulus. If you have never heard or read this story please do yourself a favour and visit their website.
The example of Kwasizabantu
Kwasizabantu began to support themselves by establishing income generating projects on their farm. I concede they had a farm that gave them a jump start. But I will show you in a following article how the principle can be applied to every Ministry and Mission. One successful project gave rise to another and at present they are running the following projects on the farm:
- They are feeding at least 1200 people every day on 340ha of intensive farming.
- Hothouses cultivating Sweet Peppers and Spinach for an upmarket food chain and others.
- A dairy producing 1400 litres of milk per day, including sour milk, yogurt and dairy based fruit juice.
- A pasta factory.
- A modern bakery baking up to 2000 loaves per day.
- Reaping and bottling between 2 and 8 tons of honey twice a year.
- A yoghurt factory.
- A pottery shop.
- A huge Avocado Pear project with a modern packing plant for export to Europe.
- A weaving project for export.
- A woodwork shop including a sawmill. During 2000 32km of planks were processed for the Auditorium alone. (This auditorium, seating 10,000, was gutted by fire during 2008 and re-constructed by April 2009.)
- A spring water bottling plant, distributing nationally under a well known brand name.
The story of Kwasizabantu is indeed a remarkable story! It is remarkable not only because of their history of revival, but because of the economic outflow thereof. I believe this a worthy example of Christianity in practise for the whole world, and an excellent example of the Business Ministry Model of funding Christian missions.
Problems Encountered When Sending Money Overseas
Billions of dollars per annum are sent around the world by foreign workers sending money home to such countries as The Philippines, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Mexico and Indonesia and large numbers of usually fairly small sums are also transferred to pay allowances, school fees, and to make small internet purchases, hence the possible methods for transferring money have also increased substantially.
Sending money overseas to family used to be exclusively the preserve of banks and a very few money transfer companies with offices in major countries. Since the advent of internet banking, sending money home or sending emergency funds to your kids has become a lot easier but there are real pitfalls you need to be aware of.
The first thing you need to consider is the security of your money, if you pick a major bank or use one of the well known money transfer companies then you can be fairly sure that at least your money will actually arrive but this can be an expensive and often slow method to send money. Fees can easily come to $40 or more at each end and the currency exchange rates they give you can be very poor indeed.
So what other choices are there?
a. Foreign exchange brokers are useful for transferring large amounts and generally fairly safe, however make sure the broker you pick is fully accredited by a financial services agency because your money moves through their accounts and can therefore be at risk. Fees and exchange rates are normally fairly reasonable but transfers can take a few days depending on the banks used and the receiving bank may also lever a charge to clear the funds.
b. Sending a credit or debit card is becoming a popular choice. It seems easy and there are plenty of ATM machines around the world to access the money, however cards can be lost or stolen in transit. Perhaps not so likely if the cards are couriered but that’s going to cost you plenty. Cards can also have substantial fees attached to their use so make sure you read the fine print and the fee structure which should be supplied by any reputable card provider. Currency exchange rates used by these companies can be prohibitive, make sure you know how much you are going to end up sending and how much it’s going to cost you first.
c. You can send a check issued by a bank or Post Office, either in local funds or in the currency you need to send if you have that facility. Using this method you will at least know what it’s going to cost you before you obtain the check but again, checks get lost in the mail and it takes time to mail them.
d. Using one of the new online money transfer organizations such as Ezybonds, Xoom or Paypal is the simplest option if you want to send the money quickly. There are many other similar companies but with this kind of organization it is imperative that you ensure their data security is good enough to prevent hacking. With these organizations you need to open an account meaning you will need to provide identification, so check that the company has either been around long enough to be well established or is backed by a substantial parent company to ensure that your private data is secure. Once again check the fees and currency rates. Be aware that sometimes while they say there are no fees, there may well be a charge of up to 4% of the money you want to send and that can be very expensive.
Helpful Tips For Buying Scuba Diving Gear On a Budget
Once you get bitten by the scuba diving bug, you are probably going to want to start putting together your own kit of scuba diving gear rather than continuing to rent it from your tour provider. This is especially true if you go on to more advanced dives and want to start making trips on your own or with friends. However, purchasing everything that you need can get pretty expensive which is why we have put together some helpful tips for purchasing your scuba diving kit on a budget!
Seek Out The Sales
The first piece of advice that we can offer is probably the most obvious and that is to look out for sales and special offers! The majority of popular dive locations are busiest in the Summer months. In fact, many spots become inaccessible or too dangerous once Winter sets in. That means that the dive shops in these locations will likely have some kind of end of season sale going on where they may sell off scuba diving gear at a heavily discounted rate. However, do not just wait for these semi-annual sales. Keep an eye out for flash sales and discounts all year round. You may find that when new models are released by manufacturers, retailers discount the old stock to make space for these new items. If you are comfortable with not having the very latest items then this is a great way to start buying your gear!
Find Some Package Deals
Another great way to get everything that you need for your scuba diving kit is to look for a package deal or starter kit. There are lots of different pieces of gear that you may want or need, but it is always best to start out with just your basic items, especially if you are on a tight budget. Most dive shops and equipment retailers will offer beginner packages and starter kits where you can get a discount on your gear by bundling it together. A word of caution though – some sneaky shops may package things together at their full price, but lead you to believe that it is cheaper as it is sold as a bundle. It is wise to have a good idea of what the retail prices are so that you can work out of you really are getting a discount when buying a bundle. You will also want to make sure that you are not buying a package that contains additional items you probably won’t use as this is a false economy.
Get One Piece at a Time
Finally, if you have a tight budget but you really want to start putting together your own scuba diving kit then do not go out and buy everything at once. Make a list of all of the items that you are going to want to buy and then start saving for one piece at a time until your kit is complete!
You Can Earn Money With Blogs – Make Money Online At Home
I was just reading a list of known salaries for some of the great bloggers and could not believe my eyes! Now I knew that people, including me, were making money using their blogs, but even I was surprised by the amount some of these greats are making. The highest listed was $300,000,000 yes you read that right three hundred million dollars! In second place was 20 million dollars. Now a little bit more realistic for most of us is to think about $50,000 to $150,000 per year which is very possible with a little work and time. You can earn money with blogs and as your fan base grows so will your income.
There are hundreds and thousands of people looking for ways to make money online and one of the most simple ways to make money online is by blogging and there are many, as stated above, that are earning money with blogs. The nice thing about blogs is that you can set one up for free and write about anything and everything. In other words, whatever you know you can write about and earn money with your blogs. It will definitely help you if you know a little bit about what you are blogging about but the main source of income comes from the advertisements and affiliate marketing that you do.
I have learned a lot about blogging and how to earn money with blogs simply by trial and error. If we don’t learn from our mistakes we will keep making the same ones over and over again. Perhaps the most difficult thing I had to overcome was all the terminology used by internet gurus since I was a complete illiterate when it came to computer jargon. Of course there are a lot of good sources to learn all that stuff and it really is not hard to learn and understand. And believe me, if an old guy like me can learn to make money at home online, anyone can. Just remember to keep your blog interesting, full of good useful content and build a relationship with your readers and you will earn money with your blogs.
