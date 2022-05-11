Finance
Fundraising Tips to Raise Money to Volunteer Abroad
If I had a dime for every person who says they would love to volunteer abroad but can’t afford it-well, I’d probably have enough to fund my next home building project to Brazil.
While it may seem like a bit of a paradox, providing free assistance to countries in need will cost you. If you use a volunteer placement agency, they’ll usually charge a flat fee to cover the costs. Some of the main expenses include international airfare, lodging once you’ve reached your destination, and your daily meals and beverages.
Before you write off a prospective trip as too expensive, you might consider fundraising efforts as a way of raising the necessary cash to subsidize your volunteer excursion. Below, we’ve compiled a listing of some useful fundraising tips to help bring your good intentions to fruition:
* Appeal to those closest to you. Friends and family are the first line of support. If they know how important a charitable organization is to you, they’ll most likely be delighted to chip in. To help them visualize what their cash will be going towards, request their money for a concrete purpose, such as a new pair of hiking boots or a day’s worth of food.
* Ask in a unique way. Instead of just picking up the phone or sending a mass email, get creative with your request. For instance, you might try creating a personalized card that explains your passion for the cause, along with photos and personal stories that bring the region to life. Include as much detail as possible to help the recipient understand the importance of the trip and what specific difference their money will be making.
* Host a fundraising event. This is one of the most impactful ways to raise a substantial amount of money. Whatever location you choose-recreation center, local tavern, or your own home-be sure to plan the party with creativity and resourcefulness, and try to tie the theme to your aspired destination. Contact local radio stations and newspapers about possible pro bono publicity, and post leaflets on college campus bulletin boards and other public forums. To generate the funds, you can either sell tickets for admission, charge at the door, or just put out donation boxes in prominent spots throughout the venue. You might also consider including a musical act or a raffle.
* Break a sweat. Many volunteers raise money by entering a competitive athletic event, such as a road race, bike race, or triathlon, and asking people to sponsor them.
* Contact local organizations that support your cause. If you want to travel to volunteer at an orphanage in Peru, try reaching out to a local Peruvian group or community society to see if they’d be interested in working with you. If they agree to provide funds for your excursion, you might offer to come and speak at one of their events upon your return.
No matter what fundraising option you choose, persistence is key. Shrug off the “no’s” and don’t be ashamed to ask for assistance-after all, you’re soliciting donations for a worthwhile cause, not a week at the beach.
The 10 Most ANNOYING Marketing Buzzwords
Calling all marketers! Get ready to disrupt (yup, that’s one of them) your digestive tract with marketing clichés that will make you puke. These marketing buzz terms are polluting creative minds everywhere – and there might even be scientific evidence linking these cringe-worthy catchphrases to Millennials’ intense feelings of “I don’t want a desk job”. It’s certainly possible. However, for everyone else, can we make a pact?
As fellow marketers and creative professionals, let’s kindly retire (or extinguish) these irritating phrases so we can all evolve past this “noise” cluttering our industry. Are you with me?!
1. Disruption
First, let’s be clear. “Disruption” is really more of a business term. It describes a market condition that takes place when an existing market collapses and a new one emerges. It’s actually very similar to “Disruptive Innovation” which happens when a new market comes to fruition entirely. Uber might be a great example of both – depending on how you look at it.
However, when this “Wall Street” phrase ended up leaking all over Madison Avenue, “disruption” and “disruptive” became overly used, watered down terms that essentially started to mean nothing.
Certainly “Creative Disruption”, might have a place, as it refers to exposing business model flaws and promoting big changes in consumer behaviour (in the creative sense). However, I can’t help but wonder whether some Agency Account Director just throws out “disruptive” terms just to win some big account. I mean, come on. Disrupt what? Isn’t it our job as marketers to change consumer habits and get noticed?
2. Growth hacking
Okay, I realize that “hacking” is supposed to mean “coding” in this sense (not cutting down), but this phrase sure does sound like an oxymoron to me!
Popularized by Sean Ellis and other techies in the early 2000s, the term was meant to describe non-traditional ways to achieve growth through experimental marketing strategies and emerging technologies. READ: this is also a glorified way of describing underpaid “bootstrappers” (oh, but with equity of course!) trying to unlock the key to “crowd culture” (yawn).
Perhaps growth-hacking was a relevant, meaningful term 15 years ago, but not today. Most marketers are expected to (magically) achieve growth with technological brilliance and creativity because it’s our job. Sound like a lot of pressure? Well, welcome to marketing.
3. SoLoMo
Oh no-no. If your ears have not been scarred yet by this irritating term (in what seems like “slow-mo”), it means “Social-Local-Mobile” as if this is some genius concept or secret to being relevant. So, please, don’t use this catch-phrase. Ever.
4. Actionable Insights
Actionable? As opposed to “Well, we learned something today, and we’re not going to do anything about it”.
I mean, am I missing something? Where does one look for “actionable insights”? Is this something people need in addition to regular insights? For example, if I’m comparing landing page performance in The Marketing Manager, and I see one campaign outperforming the other, I think I know what action to take. Do you?
5. Seamless Integration
If you work in the tech sector, I bet you are emphatically nodding your head “yes”. This godawful term is about as common and meaningless as your vendor saying “we have an API” when asked “does your product do (xyz)?”.
In fact, let’s just throw in some puzzle pieces to truly visually convey (because we’re idiots) that our software seamlessly integrates (puke) with boredom and clichés. After all, we need to “scream” that each piece of our ho-hum app actually functions when interfacing with some other random technology.
And while this style of tech marketing seems awfully common (more like ubiquitous), to me, it feels rather ironic. After all, I’m pretty sure that puzzle pieces have jagged, noticeable edges. Don’t they?
Besides, there is no such thing as “seamless” integration. It takes work and maintenance for two tools to “talk” to one another – and you (the consumer) get to pay for it. There you have it.
6. Turn-key (and everything “key” in general)
Let’s face it. If someone offers you a “turn-key”, “off the shelf” solution, does it make you open your wallet? Personally, it makes me turn into a glazed-over zombie. Why? Because even if something is difficult, a brand will either never admit it or up-sell you the “turn-key” solution (rigor mortis setting in).
Now of course, I understand that this term was once synonymous with “effortless”. Nevertheless, it has since evolved into a useless adjective that lazy marketers use to describe some blah-blah-blah with blah-blah-blah. That being said, I propose we lock up this useless adjective (pun intended).
In fact, as long as we are stuck on cliché doorway analogies, can we please also stop saying [anything]gate to describe a conspiracy theory? Maybe I’m being unreasonable, but I would love it if people could coin something new. After all, the key (cringe) to creative marketing is to explain concepts meaningfully. That’s why “turn-key” is no longer descriptive; tell me WHY something is so effortless – in an engaging, concise way. Does this sound difficult? Well it is. That’s why creative people have jobs.
7. Content Is King
Yawn. “Content is king” and “(whatever) is queen” sounds like a big, gay party – but everyone’s really bored with it.
It’s no mystery. Live sports and fan favorites like “The Walking Dead” keep Cable television in business. After all, those Cable bills are expensive! Perhaps that’s why this cringe-worthy, irritating phrase simply won’t die; decision-makers in the media universe are ignoring the fact that modern consumers are stingy with their time. How else can we explain this endless sea of boring content?
Maybe I’m wrong, but here is my understanding of modern consumers (who all have built-in A.D.D)
AWESOME content = I will only tolerate ads if they cannot be blocked. And if I really hate ads, I will PAY to have them blocked – so please stop forcing these painful pre-rolls and what feels like 10-minute commercial blocks on me.
BORING content = I hate you for wasting my time – also known as “get out of my in-box” syndrome while emphatically clicking “spam”.
Assuming that the media gods disagree with me, I believe this painful phrase will continue to exist.
8. Advertainment
Speaking of “content is crap”, marketers make up stupid terms like “advertainment” to seem like they’re solving some really big cultural problem – but they’re not.
“Advertainment” is essentially just an annoying way to explain “branded content”, product placement or flat-up fantastic marketing in disguise. I understand the concept, but here’s the problem: if you call your own work “advertainment”, you sound like a pompous fop.
Don’t get me wrong – some marketers have managed to make advertising very entertaining, including Red Bull with their adrenaline junkie videos, and AMC with their Walking Dead and Mad Men apps (also known as “gamification” – which theoretically could make this list).
Nevertheless, does “advertainment” really solve a problem? I guess so, but can we please not call it that?
In all seriousness though, if you are a marketer that somehow figured out how to move product without annoying people, congrats. This is an achievement. I’m serious.
9. Ecosystem (to describe everything)
Are we a bunch of ants stuck in a science class diorama demonstrating seamless integration (see term #5 above)? Silicon Valley seems to think so.
We hear this word a lot, especially when some “thought leader” (yawn, could also make this list) is ill-prepared to answer a tough question in a meeting.
“Well you see [insert CEO name here], our next step towards changing consumer behavior patterns is to move the social conversation to the Internet-of-Things ecosystem,” said the slightly hungover marketing executive recovering from last night’s vendor bender.
Look. We’ve all been there, but the use of the word “ecosystem” is starting to feel out of control. Somehow, everything can arguably be an ecosystem, including that Chia Pet they sell in Walmart. Do you see what I mean? Germination. Photosynthesis. Whatever. And it all brings me back to where I started: my seventh-grade science class.
10. Snackable Content
Doesn’t this phrase make you want to vomit? Personally, I find it nauseating, but here’s some “food-for-thought”: the term “content consumption” is actually the mothership concept that spawned this ugly-duckling buzz term. All it means is that time-starved consumers prefer concise headlines, bullet points, easy-to-read lists (unlike mine), and pretty much the opposite of heavy, homogenous-looking text. Makes sense.
Nonetheless, isn’t it amazing how unappetizing this trite phrase sounds? I actually almost puked (in a good way) when Grant Higginson of Welby Consulting tweeted it to us during our “Tweet the most annoying marketing buzzword to win a drone” contest. Needless to say, he won.
Stock Investments – Unveiling the Formula to Avail the Best Returns
Are you planning to invest in the stock market for better returns? Here you will know more about the technique you are interested in.
Investment is the best way to multiply your wealth and money for future financial success. Stock market investment can be simply understood as the legal ownership in a business venture. By investing in the stock of a company you are buying a stake in the company’s ongoing business and also you receive a share of its profit as well. There are two types of stocks; common and preferred.
Stock markets are both risky and profitable at the same time. This uncertainty puts the investors in a dilemma, whether to invest, hold or sell their stocks. Although there are no all-time working formula to be successful in stock market investments, there are certain rules which can help the investors to attain good returns, if followed correctly.
The first rule is to avoid the mentality of walking with the crowd. That is, when you know there are many buying a particular stock, you will have a tendency to invest in the same company. All the time, this type of investment does not give the effect we expect, there are chances to backfire.
Investors always take the company name as the selecting factor for the purchase. Instead, it is advisable to seek expert advice and do your own researches. Try to know more about the company and type of ongoing business. It is also important to have patience in this type of investments. Even the most potential investors have faced difficult times in stock markets.
Another important rule is to be less emotional and to never jump to a conclusion on the basis of your emotions. Many companies promise great returns but they are not always dependable. On the other hand, there many others who sell their share at lower prices fearing a downfall. Both are worst situations. So don’t allow your emotions to cloud your point of view when it comes to the stock market.
Never build any unrealistic expectations on your investments. Always be risk tolerable and ready to face any situations. In the stock market, both profit and loss can happen. Neither expect a large profit nor fear a loss. Take precautions and keep money with easy accessibility if you face a loss.
Finally, always be aware of those financial sharks who are eager to help you not for your success, but for the huge amount they can get a commission if you invest big. So it is always better to do your own research and enjoy the best return benefits in the future.
2 Different Types Of Internet Marketing Strategies You Can Use
On the internet, there are all types of internet marketing strategies that you can use for your internet business. Now if you’re like most beginners, you probably start off with the ones that seem the easiest and that bring in the most traffic immediately – but this is not necessarily the best route. In fact a lot of these internet marketing strategies can actually harm your website in multiple ways.
For example, you have the infamous “traffic exchanges”. A traffic exchange is simply a network of websites that gets clicked on to boost their website statistics. Now some clicks actually do result in sales, but the rate of achieving sales is so low that it’s not even worth your time participating on the exchange. For the most part, it can be automated – but starting out you’re probably going to find yourself sitting in front of your computer for 1 hour clicking on links that you’re not interested in. And the clicks that you get in return will be from people who aren’t interested in your offer at all.
So what types of internet marketing strategies should you be using to bring in high quality leads and customers? Well that’s what I’m going to be going over so that you can succeed as much as possible in your internet business. No matter what kind of business that you have – and no matter the industry – these effective strategies can work for you. Let’s take a look at the first type of internet marketing strategy that you can use to make money online:
1) Referral marketing
Here’s the gist of referral marketing, because it can create a snowstorm of free traffic for you. What you want to do is find a “tell a friend” or “refer a friend” script. You will want to offer something of high perceived value, and tell your subscribers that they can get this high valued offer for free IF they refer 5 of their friends or colleagues to your website.
So you go and create the offer, set up the page and the refer a friend code on your site, and immediately after they fill in the form with their colleagues’ names, redirect them to the free offer that they can download and use immediately. Or if you have something tangible to offer, maybe you can mail out your free offer (but low cost) to the person who referred their friends to you.
This is an extremely effective internet marketing strategy, and it works without you lifting a finger or spending a dime to get more leads. It boosts your high quality subscriber count, and lowers your cost of advertising. And since it’s coming as a referral from someone they know, people will come to you – already predisposed to viewing you as the obvious expert in your niche.
This is something that can be promoted to all kinds of lists that you have. If you have an opt-in email list, you can promote this in the signature area of your emails. If you have a blog and you have blog subscribers, you can promote this on your blog. If you have a large YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or social media following – you can promote this referral offer to all of your followers… all for free. You can get an avalanche of free traffic and it won’t cost you a thing. Here’s another type of internet marketing strategy that is effective:
2) Advertising on community style sites in your niche
Here’s the difference between doing pay per click (PPC) advertising and advertising on a targeted community style site in your niche. The people on the community site are rabid. This means that they are deeply interested in the niche topic that the community site is based around. Because of this, when they come online everyday, this is probably the first site that they visit when their internet browser is opened.
Or they probably have the site bookmarked into their “favorites”, and visit the site about 3 to 5 minutes after coming online. The difference between this and marketing to leads on pay per click sites such as Google Ads or Microsoft Ads is that they traffic from these 2 search engines vary in terms of desire. Some people are deeply interested – depending on what keyword combination they type in. And some people are vaguely interested – also depending on the keyword combination that is typed in.
There are a few other factors that you have to consider also. You have to consider where they live, the disposable income of the targeted group, the language that they speak, whether you want to target their mobile phone, tablet, or computer, and also their age. Like I said, there are a lot of factors that you have to consider – along with the pay per click network that you choose to advertising on.
In my opinion, community style sites gets the first nod. The conversion rates are usually higher in terms of sales, and the cost of advertising is usually lower – depending on the niche. Community style sites that I’m talking about are: blogs, forums, high traffic websites, and even offline publications that you can reach your targeted prospects at. Now offline marketing is a totally different scope of knowledge, but you should know that you can get tons of high quality new customers simply and easily by incorporating it into your marketing.
These 2 types of internet marketing strategies are incredibly effective and are techniques that you should implement into your business today. I’m sure you have the time to use both of these techniques right now – on top of what you’re currently doing to market your website. The sooner you start doing these 2 techniques, the faster your leads, sales, and income will increase. Not to mention that both of these strategies can be automated.
And be sure to stay away from the low quality traffic strategies. Traffic exchanges, link farms, bulk software submitters, and bulk traffic submission sites won’t do you any good. So be sure NOT to use them.
