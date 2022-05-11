Finance
Get the Basics Right to Make Life Right
Recently, certain Indian citizens sought online support for the abolition of untouchability in India although the untouchability abolition law exists already. Many laws exist in India; the poor implementation is not because of only one group of community. It is fairer to say that the contributing factor is the overall moral deficit making the system rotten.
In this same vein, it is observed that the recent downturn in finance and economy in the west can be attributed to the decline in the overall moral fibre that had been admired by all as built upon strong foundation of principles and ethics. Today, the basics in the west are disappearing. For example, a family unit as key support system has disappeared and has been replaced by the state welfare institutions under an ultra modern welfare state. In the wake of economic crisis, these institutions dwindled now from scarcity of resources and are hurting the people who cannot help but blame the faltering institutions. In other words, the basic support system from family unit as the core foundation of love and care are disappearing in the western culture and society. The substitutes were alright so long as the state could managed the expenses, the moment the state ran into crisis, these trusted institutions are seen as betraying the hopes and dreams of the people.
With dwindling welfare institutions, the aged have nowhere to go, unloved relationships aggravate social problems and children are left abandoned. I reflect on this thought and found immense truth in the destruction of the basic social units these days which is also happening in developing countries gradually. With shortage of money, the institutions that carry out most of the basic family primary functions of care and love have become uncaring and unloving making citizens very bitter.
Getting bitter will not help; ‘getting the basics right’ is the key to turn around life, to rekindle love and care for the old parents, and making the irresponsible parents more responsible by spending more time with the children in order to make them grow into wholesome beings, to make an unloving husband love the wife and vice versa. Most important basics are patience and understanding, to build love instead of jumping into abrupt ending of relationship on trivial issues. Yes, getting these basics right could make the wrong right and heal the wounds to enable individuals to lead a happier, longer and simpler loving life in a close-knit family. The family unit exists to protect and nurture emotions against any form of external violence in the system.
Best Ways to Make Money Online – Even in a Recession
This article, along with my personal experiences and online activities for the past decade or so, has enabled me to disclose, in a simple understanding manner, some of the best ways to make money online today, legitimately… and even in a recession.
The Internet – An Equal Opportunities Medium
Who’d have thought, when those internet pioneers first initiated the idea of developing a networking system all those decades ago, that it would turn out to be the world’s most powerful medium which would give anyone, irrespective of race, knowledge or bank balance size – and savvy enough to learn and grasp the concept, the resources and opportunities to create untold riches on a level playing field.
The Misconceptions
Making money online isn’t that difficult, contrary to what you believe, but earning a reasonable and comfortable income that could exceed any 9-5, doesn’t come easy. There’s no magic wand that you can wave and it suddenly appears, there’s no quick fix for instant cash and there’s certainly no such thing as a ‘get-rich-quick program’ guaranteeing ridiculous amounts in a even more ridiculous timescale.
I guarantee there are probably endless opportunities coming through your inbox, even as you’re reading this article from people you’ve never even heard of; people starving to make money themselves in the hope that, parting with your hard-earned money, will help pay their missed mortgage payment. Beware!
Best Ways To Make Money Online
I can certainly help those who are willing to help themselves, especially in these hard economic times, but any investment should be an education in your future and not something that triggers a ‘red letter’ from your credit card company.
So what are the best ways to make money online and why do I think they’re the most profitable.
Let’s take a look at some of the options:
Affiliate Marketing – Promoting products for an individual or a company in exchange for a percentage of the sale.
Most people just starting out tend to take this route. There’s no inventory to hold, there’s no shipping out goods to customers and there’s no customer support questions to answer. You get a specific website address to promote with a unique ID attached and every time you generate a sale for that company, you get paid.
The downside – You’re promoting other people’s products and although you can make some nice commissions, the only person you’re really creating wealth for is the product owner. You may have heard, more times than you care to mention, that ‘the money is in the list, and this is still very true .
The Ideal Scenario – Learn from a reputable source how to build your own list with your own product . But for many this just involves too much hard work when really it’s quite easy, when you know what you’re doing that is.
Offering A Service Or Product That’s Unique
Many people thinking of starting an online business, never know what to sell or what to offer. Yet taking a look inside ‘yourself’ can often pay great dividends.
Everyone possesses some degree of knowledge or expertise yet they don’t realise the true potential.
Releasing this knowledge to people who really need it and, believe it or not, who are more than willing to pay for it , is an ideal way to create a really good income with something you already know.
This could also be a product that someone helps you develop, even a product that you don’t know the first thing about, that’s been created already but just needs redesigned slightly to add your own uniqueness.
An example could be…
A retired Architect (or any professional) for that matter, could develop a product or membership site entitled:
“Architecture for Beginners – Learn the Basic Skills of Architecture Before Taking Your Degree.”
“Retired Fire Officer Reveals 25 Tips To Guarantee Your Acceptance In The Fire Service!”
“Cookery For Students – 100 Tantalising Meals You Can Create For Under £2.00 Each!”
“Work At Home Mum Reveals The Secrets To Starting Your Own Profitable Preschool!”
“Wine Making For Wine Lovers – The Secrets To Creating Your Own Wine For Fun or Profit!”
These ideas are most definitely some of the best ways to make money online today. The profits that can be generated, even if you can’t write a single word yourself, can make the real difference between struggling to live your dreams and leading a lifestyle of financial security – while helping others achieve their goals. There really is no better feeling.
The downside – Some fun work is involved , a small investment, a desire to learn and the ability to follow instructions. The result however, could be life-changing.
Information – The World’s No.1 Commodity
To summarize, people from all around the globe are searching the internet for:
Researching purposes…
A cure or remedy…
A way to improve their lifestyle and a way to fulfil their needs, wants and desires.
If you can learn how to reach those potential customers , present them with irresistible offers and over-deliver on your promises – you’ve just mastered the best ways to make money online, even when our ‘ever-changing’ economy depicts otherwise.
A true recession-proof business.
People buy information, because they NEED it. It’s the world’s No.1 commodity and the process of delivering it to a hungry audience, digitally, and with no stock to hold, can be extremely lucrative for those who want to learn how.
If the thought of starting an online business has had you in a cold sweat and all the technicalities involved has held you back from getting started. You feel you possess no technical skills whatsoever and you don’t know the first think about writing and developing your own profitable information product that people will pay you handsomely for, then my simple ‘step-by-step’ solution may just be the ticket to your success.
These few ideas that I’ve enjoyed sharing with you, are really some of the best ways to make money online. However, nothing can happen if nothing is implemented.
You really need to rise above the rest, even to compete with the best. It can be done but to do this, make a decision to continually drive forward, never backwards. Learn what you need to learn and put it into ACTION .
The French Sun Shone on American Firs
Many centuries ago a wise king created a buffer state between French and Germans. What would Belgians, Luxumbergers and some Hollanders, Ardennais, Alsatians and Lorrainers say to find themselves back where they were once after the First World War? Inspector Martin and his aides at Charleville gave me necessary information and opinions, and I set forth for the Cerceaux and Neuville nurseries near Montherme, the first with about eleven hundred, the second with some fourteen hundred little trees. All seemed doing well. These nurseries are alongside the great Chateau Regnault forest into which the transplantings will be made by Brigadier Osslet and Garde Sermonnet. Then further south to Sedan.
There are seventeen hundred Douglas firs in the Robbessart nursery to the north of Sedan and nearly eleven thousand in the Mont Dieu nursery to the south, seven hundred having already been transplanted into Mont Dieu forest. All seemed in tip-top shape. M. Coulaux, the excellent inspector at Sedan, had sent his aide, M. Garral (who gloriously bears the marks of war) to call the Brigadier, and I was thus well accompanied during the round trip of twenty-five miles. The Brigadier, the guard and I went up into the forest, the guard, with lightning speed, jumping from one little Douglas to another. They carried their sturdy heads as high as possible, just as if to say that the next time Germany wants to declare war on France, a thought of America might be in keeping.
Then to Nancy. One visits the forestry school, of course, the first in France. The buildings stand about a charming garden. Beside ample lecture-rooms and offices, they contain a splendid collection of the woods of the world. The young French foresters come from army service as lieutenants. I liked their looks and it was encouraging to see among the sixty-odd students some foreigners-Czecho-Slovaks, Bulgars, even Chinese. Professors Crestin and Noisette and the efficient Inspector, M. Henriquet, were most kind and cordial in facilitating my visits to nursery and forest. The school’s nursery is at Bellefontaine, five or six miles out of town to the north, and the Forest of Eliaux, where there are some thirty-one thousand Douglas fir plants, is from Luneville, a very much longer distance to the south in the Vosges. The Bellefontaine nursery is certainly the most charming I have seen anywhere, but the American trees have now all been transferred to the distant forest.
The sun was shining full on an enormous reservoir, the beauty of the scene and of similar scenes, and thus the beauty attendant upon the profession of forestry, was again borne upon me. I wondered why more men do not enter upon it. Who can visit the French forests without feeling glad that we are now represented in them, not by some cold marble tablet of chronicle of our aid in 1917-18, but by a warm, breathing, living American tree?
Why It’s Easier (And More Profitable) to Spend Money When You Set Up Your Online Writing Business
In the quest to make money as an online writer, it’s all too easy to fall for what I call false economies.
This is when you do something to save money but it ends up costing you dearly, in either time or money.
Where this happens most is with learning.
If you want to grow a sustainable online business, you first need to know how to do it, and this can cause you to stumble in 2 ways – buying nothing or buying cheap.
Buying nothing means exactly that.
You want to learn but you buy nothing you need.
Instead you waste your time surfing the Internet for free newsletters, free courses and free eBooks.
And while all these things will help, they won’t teach you everything you need to know.
Why?
Because no one gives away their best information for free. People go online to earn money and they can’t make money if they’re not selling something.
There are, of course, people online who earn money through advertising. Their websites don’t seem to be selling anything through the content, but they do make money from visitors clicking on the ads on their site.
But their content isn’t worth much because they don’t have saleable information.
Free stuff online is helpful, but the people who write it aren’t necessarily experts in their niche.
Likewise only using free software also has its downside because it will never be as good as the stuff you pay for.
Buying cheap is another false economy.
Just because something has a low price it doesn’t mean you’re getting a bargain.
For instance, I’ve seen too many people buy a computer based on price. They start searching by price rather than specifications.
But what’s the point of buying a computer that can’t do all the things you want it to?
When it comes to computers (or anything for that matter) you must look for exactly what you want first AND THEN worry about price. If you don’t have enough money, sell stuff you don’t need or cut back on buying non-essentials until you can afford it.
And if you need to buy a course that will teach you how to do something, then buy it and don’t waste time looking around for a “freebie” or something cheaper.
Likewise, if there’s some software that can help save you time, buy it.
I believe that my time is worth far more than money.
Not only that but I can get much more work done (and earn more money) when my time isn’t taken up with unimportant / slow tasks.
For instance, when I started doing a lot of affiliate marketing, I found it much easier to promote a product if I owned it myself rather than save money by not buying it and hoping and praying that it was a worthwhile investment for my customers, otherwise they’d never trust or buy from me again.
When I wanted to submit marketing articles to an article directory every week, I did a course in how to write articles quickly which not only helped me to write faster, but also showed me how to write better articles AND I went on to write my own course in writing articles in 15 minutes or less. So it was definitely a win-win situation when I invest in the article writing course because I quickly multiplied my original investment by over 1,000%.
And when I had too many websites to keep updating them all by hand, I splashed out and bought the mighty Adobe Dreamweaver Software, and boy does that ever speed up my online work.
I now also outsource jobs I can’t do or don’t want to do because it takes me too long.
I once wasted a whole week trying to edit an MP3 audio recording. I finally had to admit defeat and outsourced the job for $20 and a freelancer returned my edited file in less than 2 hours.
It left me wishing I’d simply outsourced it in the first place.
So if you really want to make a go with your new online business and keep earning money for years to come, AND leave more time for your writing, don’t be a false economising penny-pincher.
