Good News For Youth Of Kashmir: Recruitment Process in Indian Army, Div Com Appeals Valley Youth to be Prepared, More Details Here
Div Com Kashmir discusses recruitment process in Army with Director Recruitment, ARO Srinagar
Appeals valley youth to be prepared for recruitment process as and when vacancies are advertised
. SRINAGAR, MAY 10: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, held a brief meeting with Col. G.Suresh, Director Recruitment, Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Srinagar to discuss recruitment process in the Army besides other issues.
The Director Recruitment, Army recruiting office, Srinagar informed the meeting that vacancies are likely to become available based on orders of Govt of India for which advertisement/recruitment process shall start in due course of time.
The Div Com appealed to youth of the valley to be prepared for the recruitment process and get enrolled as and when the vacancies are advertised. He also exhorted the youth, especially children to enroll themselves in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) programmes and activities as these form the foundation of entry into the army.
For any query regarding eligibility criteria and for clarification after advertisement of the vacancies etc office of the Director, Recruitment Army recruiting office, Srinagar can be approached at C/O HQ 31 Sub Area, PIN-908631, C/O 56 APO.
The Effortless Linen Dresses You’ll Live in This Summer
Summer is all about easy, lightweight and effortless ensembles, and what better way to fashionably beat the heat than in a chic linen frock? No warm weather wardrobe is complete without at least one (or two, or three…) linen dresses, for the ultimate simple, breezy and no-fuss summer look.
No fabric is quite as closely associated with summer as linen, and for good reason—it’s surely one of the best materials to sport during the hottest time of the year, as linen is breathable, lightweight and comfortable. Linen also happens to be moisture-wicking, so it dries much faster than materials like cotton, which is a major plus during those sticky summer days when you’re perspiring a bit more than usual.
Linen dresses aren’t just practical, of course, as they’re also a simple yet stylish option during the summer, adding an effortlessly chic and carefree quality to your summer aesthetic. While there are those that have long stayed away from linen due to the inevitable wrinkles, just embrace it, as it only adds to the carefree vibes that should be a mainstay of your summer sartorial goals.
Linen dresses are also *so* versatile, and easily take you from a beach day to a dinner date, with little to no effort. There’s a linen dress out there for everyone and every occasion, whether you’re looking for a minimalist linen slip, a flirty pleated mini, a breezy floor-skimming maxi or anything in between. Below, see the best linen dresses to shop for summer.
10 Best Tourist Places Wayanad Has To Offer In Kerala
What makes Wayanad a must-visit destination in Kerala – Wayanad Tourism
The beautiful Wayanad is nestled amidst the lush green mountains of the Western Ghats that border Kerala. There are numerous reasons to choose the must visit tourist destination in God’s own country – Kerala. You will find green plantations, exotic wildlife, deep valleys, and rugged terrains. This place is suitable for every traveler if you are a couple looking for a romantic getaway to picturesque landscapes in the lap of nature or you are an adventurer seeker looking for trekking trails, wildlife safaris, and water sports, this place has everything to meet your needs.
Things to Do in Wayanad (Nature Paradise of Kerala)
- Wayanad is blessed with Nilgiri hills on the eastern border and hill stations like Coorg on the western border. You will find lush tea estates, wildlife sanctuaries, and dense forests which makes it a perfect place for nature tourism.
- If you are seeking a peaceful place away from the hustle and bustle, Wayanad is the best place for you. This gem of a place is not connected through railways and it is less commercialized than the other cities in Kerala.
- This place has Kerala’s own pine forests, Wayanad is the best place for you to witness the greenery of nature. Chandanathode at Mananthavady is one of Wayanad best places.
- Wayanad is often called as Ooty of Kerala for its evergreen landscapes and pleasant weather.
- If you love waterfalls and dams, you should definitely check out the list of tourist places in Wayanad.
Best Time To Visit Wayanad – October to May
Here is a list of the 10 best places to visit in Wayanad, the green paradise of Kerala.
- Chembra Peak
- Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary
- Pookode Lake
- Meenmutty Waterfalls
- Ghat View Point
- Kuruva Island
- Edakkal Cave
- Bathery Jain Temple
- Wayanad Heritage Museum
- Lakkidi
1. Chembra Peak
- A trekking paradise and a must visit for adventure seekers, you will be thrilled to visit the Chembra Peak in Wayanad during the holidays.
- The place has some of the best places to visit at Wayanad from small waterfalls, rare flora and fauna, and a heart-shaped lake, to lush green forests. This soul healing place is the highest peak in the Wayanad district.
- All you need to do is take permission from the forest department if you plan to go on a trek. If walking through the emerald tea plantations on the trekking trail and witnessing the amazing Wayanad view points sounds good, visit the Chembra Peak, one of the hidden places in Wayanad.
- The heart-shaped lake is a major tourist attraction.
2. Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary
- In Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary you may spot Asian Elephants, tigers, jungle cats, leopards, Gaur, species of vulture, Sloth bear, sambhar deer, and many more wild animals living at peace.
- The jungles are located in the southern trenches of the Western Ghats. The dense valleys and the rough hilly terrains will give you that wild and thrilling touch.
- Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the top tourist attractions in Wayanad for travel enthusiasts. You can also get a hold of the pure Wild Gold Honey from the sanctuary.
3. Pookode Lake
- The sound of the pristine water flowing in the delightful Pookode Lake will heal you from within. The natural freshwater lake is one of the most popular sightseeing places in Wayanad for family vacation.
- The lake is surrounded by enchanted dense green forests, the pleasant weather gives this place a refreshing vibe.
- Things to do in Pookode lake include boating, spice collection, handicraft shopping, and a visit to the Children Park.
Timings of Pookode Lake- 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Best Time to Visit Pookode Lake– August to May
4. Meenmutty Waterfalls
- If you love waterfalls, Meenmutty Waterfalls is a delightful view amidst nature. The height of the waterfall is 1000ft.
- The water crashing through the Meenmutty Waterfalls makes the entire rainforests bloom with joy. In order to reach the waterfall, you have to indulge in a 2km trek.
- There are three separate viewpoints to get a memorable glimpse of the cascading falls which flows on three separate levels. No doubt it secures its place in the Wayanad tourism place list as it offers the best Wayanad view point.
5. Ghat View Point
- The Ghat View Point is listed among the best Wayanad view points. It is located at the highest location in Wayanad. The panoramic view of the entire valley and of the green landscape from the view point is breathtaking.
- The Ghat view point of Wayanad is located at an elevation of 700 m above sea level. If you can witness the sunset and sunrise from the Ghat view point of Wayanad it will take your soul away. Ghat View Point is a must visit place if you are planning to visit Wayanad.
6. Kuruva Island
- A protected river delta in the middle of the Kabini River, Kuruva Island is one of the best places to visit in Wayanad. Flourishing with exotic flora and fauna this place will rejuvenate your mind and body.
- On this charming island, you will find beautiful bamboo bridges, rare species of birds, orchids, and herbal plants. You can go on nature walks for a delightful experience.
- What makes it the best Wayanad places to visit? The boat ride and bamboo rafting by Kerala Tourism Department. You will get an experience of a lifetime.
Timing of Kuruva Island- 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Best Time to Visit Kuruva Island – October to May
7. Edakkal Cave
- The center of attraction of the Edakkal caves is the two natural rock formations in the cave. It is believed that a split in a huge rock has led to the formation of the two rocks.
- The ancient carvings and some depictions in the rocks are more than 7000 years old. According to some research, the mysterious carvings head back to the Neolithic and Mesolithic Ages linked with the Indus Valley Civilization.
- You have to trek from Ambukuthi Hills to reach the Edakkal caves. It is indeed one of the top places to visit in Wayanad.
- There are also some mythological stories related to this place.
8. Bathery Jain Temple
- Another popular tourist spot to visit in Wayanad is Bathery Jain Temple which dates back to the 13th century. It belongs to the Vijayanagar dynasty this beautiful architectural marvel is located in the hills of Sulthan Bathery.
- It used to be an administrative hub and is a Jain pilgrimage site. This temple with a royal past is the best tourist spot to get some divine blessings. There is a granite idol of God Mahavir inside the temple.
- The stone slab roofs, and carved pillars, give a visual delight to the tourists.
9. Wayanad Heritage Museum
- If you like history then Wayanad Heritage Museum is a must visit place in Wayanad for you. It is located at a distance of 12km from Sulthan Bathery.
- The things you will find in Wayanad Heritage Museum are various ancient relics unearthed from various places like Sultan Bathery, Ambalavayal, and the forests of Wayanad.
- You will find stone carvings, weapons, pottery of the megalithic age, clay sculptures, idols of hard and soft rocks, and tribal artifacts dating back from the Neolithic age to the 12th, 16th, and 17th centuries. This museum will provide you with vast knowledge about the times of the bygone era.
10. Lakkidi
- The most popular tourist destinations in Wayanad and the most popular Wayanad visiting places is Lakkidi. The green paradise is surrounded by hills, gorges, deep valleys, streams, and ficus trees on the roadsides.
- Lakkidi is also the perfect spot for luxury travelers as you can find beautiful properties and expensive resorts for tourists here. You can reach Lakkidi from Adivaram by crossing a long Ghat road.
We hope you found this information about the 10 Best Tourist Places Wayanad Has To Offer. While planning a trip to Wayanad you can pick the place that best suits you from the list of tourist places in Wayanad.
Eric Topol: COVID vaccines need to be evolving much faster
The virus that brought us COVID-19 is now going through accelerated evolution. Our vaccines must do the same.
The omicron wave was by far the worst yet for the United States, with, at its peak, well over 1 million new cases a day, nearly 160,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations and almost 4,000 deaths per day. That was attributed to the BA.1 variant, the most densely mutated version of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus since the pandemic’s origin. About 40% to 50% of Americans were likely infected with this virus in the brief span of 10 weeks.
Now we’re facing even more infectious omicron-family variants, BA.2 and BA.2.12.1.
For perspective, omicron’s BA.1 was about 50% more infectious than delta, the variant it replaced. At the time, it was hard to conceive of a version of the virus that could be more contagious. But BA.2, which out-competed it here in the U.S., is 30% more transmissible than BA.1. And BA.2.12.1, now overtaking BA.2, is another 25% more infectious than BA.2. Accordingly, in recent months since omicron was first recognized in the United States in late November, we’ve gone from a hyper-transmissible virus strain to two more that take that problem to another level.
To make matters worse, the omicron-specific vaccines that are in clinical testing by multiple vaccine manufacturers, such as Moderna and Pfizer, use the BA.1 spike and will most likely not be adequately protective against BA.2.12.1 infections or other new omicron family variants.
The latest variants have appeared in rapid succession, a worrying sign that the virus will prove adaptable over time. Already, the new omicron variants are thriving in part because they have become more difficult for our immune system to “see.” They don’t look like a prior version of the virus to which we have been exposed or against which we have been vaccinated.
That means even the millions of people who had omicron BA.1 infections earlier this year are still vulnerable to infection with BA.2.12.1, especially if they’re unvaccinated. That will promote spread and prolong the pandemic. Moreover, people who get BA.2.12.1 infections may be susceptible to “long COVID,” the chronic condition that can lead to significant functional impairment.
Although existing vaccines are not particularly helpful at preventing infections with or transmission of the new BA.2 variants, they do still work, especially with boosters, to protect against hospitalizations and deaths. We also have the Paxlovid pill pack for treatment of any of these variants, which has been shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 89% in people deemed at high risk. While Paxlovid is variant-proof at this time, resistance can emerge, and there have been reports of early relapse, a problem that has not yet been adequately explained.
Where does this leave us? The new BA.2 variant is clearly going to add to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the United States, now averaging about 60,000 per day, up 50% in the last two weeks but grossly underreported because of at-home testing and individuals who aren’t tested at all. There will be an increase in hospitalizations and deaths, especially among Americans age 50 and older, who account for 92% of the deaths in the pandemic.
It is unlikely these major outcomes of the BA.2.12.1 variant will reach the profound levels of the original omicron wave here, because there is certainly some cross-immunity from prior exposure to BA.1. So we need to be gearing up for what’s likely to come next: further omicron evolution and a new variant that has little to do with omicron.
In South Africa, a new, fourth wave has begun with BA.4 and BA.5, which share some properties with the BA.2.12.1 that we are dealing with. There are many other omicron subvariants that are cropping up throughout the world that are not yet well characterized but could potentially take the place of the ones dominating now.
There is also an overwhelmingly high risk of a completely new variant for multiple reasons. The millions of immunocompromised people, any one of whom could have accelerated evolution of the virus within them and subsequently transmit the virus. The huge populations around the world where vaccines have made negligible inroads. Abundant animal reservoirs, with spillover to humans already documented. The higher incidence of coinfections in people, such as omicron and delta forming “deltacron” — lineages that fortunately, to date, have not taken root.
While we would all like the pandemic to be over, we do not appear to be witnessing the end. The likelihood of more noxious variants ahead is high, and our preparedness is poor.
Governments around the world need to make it a priority to support development of variant-proof vaccines, such as against the entire sarbecovirus family and all anticipated variants. The U.S. pushed for the first wave of vaccines with an initiative called Operation Warp Speed, and that push should continue. In the months ahead, our current vaccines may offer diminished protection against hospitalization and death.
Likewise, more oral drugs beyond Paxlovid need accelerated development, and there are many very good candidates in the pipeline.
Ignoring the warnings will not make the virus go away. It keeps getting fitter and more transmissible, while our human qualities of fatigue and complacency feed right into the virus’s remarkable opportunism.
Eric J. Topol is a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research and author of the newsletter Ground Truths. He wrote this column for the Los Angeles Times.
