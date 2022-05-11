News
Graywolf author Diane Seuss among 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners
The finalists and winners of the 106th Pulitzer Prizes in 22 categories across journalism and the arts were announced Monday afternoon via livestream. Among them were the authors of books in five categories — fiction, history, biography, poetry and general nonfiction.
Prize-winning authors include Diane Seuss (in poetry) for “frank: sonnets,” cited by the Pulitzer committee as “a virtuosic collection that inventively expands the sonnet form to confront the messy contradictions of contemporary America.” Seuss, who lives in Michigan, is published by Graywolf Press in Minneapolis.
Her collection, a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Prize, draws in part on her roots in rural Michigan and features her fierce and lyrical reflections on gender, class and substance abuse among other subjects.
“My father died very young. My mom raised my sister and me. Young me came to poetry by instinct alone,” Seuss said Monday, also citing influences ranging from Frank O’Hara to Amy Winehouse. “I consider ‘frank: sonnets’ a collaborative effort — with the living and the dead.”
Ada Ferrer was awarded in history for “Cuba: An American History,” a sweeping chronicle of the island nation and its complex relationship with the United States. The committee described “Cuba” as “original and compelling … spanning five centuries, of the island that became an obsession for many presidents and policy makers. “
Nicole Eustace was also awarded a prize in history for “Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America,” a “gripping account of Indigenous justice … and how the aftermath of a settler’s murder led to the oldest continuously recognized treaty in the United States.” Eustace’s chronicle was also a 2021 National Book Award finalist.
Novelist Joshua Cohen won the Pulitzer Prize in fiction for “The Netanyahus,” “a mordant, linguistically deft historical novel about the ambiguities of the Jewish-American experience,” according to the committee. The novel also won the 2021 National Jewish Book Award.
Andrea Elliott won in the category of nonfiction for “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City,” which follows a girl coming of age amid New York City’s homelessness crisis and expands on a 2013 feature for the New York Times. Elliott’s book has already won the Gotham Prize for outstanding work about New York City.
The winners in biography were Winfred Rembert and Erin I. Kelly for “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South.” The committee called the book a “searing first-person illustrated account of an artist’s life during the 1950s and 1960s in an unreconstructed corner of the Deep South — an account of abuse, endurance, imagination and aesthetic transformation.” Rembert, who survived a lynching and brutal imprisonment before making groundbreaking art in unorthodox media, died in 2021 at age 75.
PULITZER FINALISTS
Fiction
- “The Netanyahus,” Joshua Cohen
- “Monkey Boy,” Francisco Goldman
- “Palmares,” Gayle Jones
History
- “Covered with Night,” Nicole Eustace
- “Cuba: An American History,” Ada Ferrer
- “Until Justice Be Done,” Kate Masur
Biography
- “The Doctors Blackwell,” Janice P. Nimura
- “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South,” the late Winfred Rembert as told to Erin I. Kelly
- “Pessoa,” Richard Zenith
Poetry
- “frank: sonnets,” Diane Seuss
- “Yellow Rain,” Mai Der Vang
- “Refractive Africa: Ballet of the Forgotten,” Will Alexander
General Nonfiction
- “Invisible Child,” Andrea Elliott
- “Home, Land, Security,” Carla Power
- “The Family Roe,” Joshua Prager
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
Westworld Season 4: When Is HBO Planning To Release It In 2022?
The biggest threat to humanity can be the development of AI into a self-conscious being. With AI becoming more and more developed, the days are not far when they will control everything. Westworld is such a show where two partners who are hosts and create robots for humans.
Westworld is an exclusive theme park. Only those who have the funds to afford the tickets can be a part of it. The main purpose of the park is for the guests to be able to live out their fantasies without any harm. But a lot of things don’t go like how they are supposed to. Let us see when the show is going to release its 4th season in the coming year.
Release Date & Where to Watch
With three seasons done, the fourth season of the series has probably wrapped up its shooting. The new season will drop soon in the summer of 2022. The series hasn’t been confirmed by HBO yet, but it will surely be coming out in the summer. The new season should be available to stream on HBO Max. the previous seasons are also available to watch on HBO Max. The previous seasons are also available on Disney+.
What to Expect?
With the hosts leaving the park, it could very well mean the end for our Favourite robots. The war between humans and robots will reach its peak which will make the final episodes even better. The robots can withstand and survive this kind of story because they have the mortality. We also see Bernard stepping into the Sublime. He is only expected to be out of it after this pandemic goes away and he comes out fully vaccinated. With not knowing where his life is headed, we are surely expected to see a changed man.
Recap of Previous Season
In the third season, we see the hosts not being limited to only the park. They go out in the real world to lead a revolution and find the truth. We see Dolores leaving with many copies of herself and familiar faces. She was also able to find the truth that an AI called Rehoboam was the one behind all the ruckus. Serac uses Maeve’s concern for her daughter and a life with her. She joins Caleb and helps him in the revolution. Bernard remains confused as to why he has been brought back.
We also see William turning on them and shooting Stubbs. Another shock was when everyone believed Dolores had the key to the forge memorized but in reality, it was Bernard. As soon as he accessed it, his body went limp. With the fighting coming to its climax, the series will also be ending with its 4th season in a suitable and satisfying manner.
Cast
The show has the ability to bring back its dead members in the form of hosts. With this, we are surely going to see some dead people from the previous seasons. The cast list includes Thandiwe Newton, Jeffery Wright, and Aaron Paul who play Maeve Millay, Bernard Lowe, and Caleb Nichols respectively. Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton are also expected to be a part of the new season.
$1.5M bail for Minnesota woman accused in deaths of 2 babies
RED WING, Minn. (AP) — Unconditional bail was set at $1.5 million Tuesday for the Minnesota woman charged with leaving her newborn son to die beside a lake nearly 20 years ago and who authorities say abandoned another infant in the Mississippi River years earlier.
Jennifer Matter, 50, appeared in court in Goodhue County via video on two counts of second-degree murder in the 2003 death of the boy whose body was found in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River.
According to authorities, DNA evidence proves that along with the death of the newborn boy, Matter is responsible for the death of an infant girl left in the Mississippi River in 1999. Charges have not been filed in that case, which is still under review.
Judge Douglas Bayley set the $1.5 million bail without conditions and $750,000 with conditions that include no alcohol or drugs, random chemical testing, no possession of firearms or ammunition, and complying with ongoing mental health treatment, among others.
Bayley denied Matter’s request for a public defender due to her incomplete application. Matter said she would be hiring a private attorney in the coming days.
When Bayley asked Matter if she had anything to say, she sobbed and tried to explain that she was not the person she once was and needed her family for support.
“I need forgiveness for something I did in the past,” she told the judge.
Investigators, who arrested Matter Monday at her home near Red Wing, said DNA samples tied both infants to Matter by a genealogy search that led to potential relatives in Goodhue County.
Authorities said a third baby found in the waters of the Mississippi River in 2007 is not Matter’s child.
EA Sports and FIFA end partnership, both eye new video games
ZURICH (AP) — Electronic Arts will stop making its hugely successful FIFA video game in its current name, marking a split in one of soccer’s most successful and lucrative partnerships after the sides failed to strike a new licensing deal.
Instead, the California company said Tuesday that EA Sports FC will be introduced from 2023 after it creates the final game in partnership with FIFA later this year.
Licensing rights for the game earn FIFA about $150 million annually — the single biggest commercial earner in its expected $7 billion total revenue from 2019-2022 — though FIFA struck a defiant tone in a statement published hours after the announcement of losing that income.
FIFA promised a “number of new non-simulation games (that) are already under production” and will launch ahead of the 2022 World Cup that kicks off in Qatar in November.
FIFA said it plans to create a “new gaming model” and cited the recent launch of its streaming service FIFA+.
“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in the statement.
EA has been producing a FIFA game for nearly 30 years and its fond association with tens of millions of gamers worldwide helped the Zurich-based organization’s brand when it was tarnished amid a wave of arrests of soccer officials in 2015.
For generations of young people, FIFA has means a video game rather than a sports institution.
Though EA Sports FC will be unable to include FIFA content including the World Cup, it retains licensing deals with prime soccer competitions including the English Premier League and the UEFA-organized Champions League.
The EA announcement showed the strength of those partnerships with warm comments from executives from the Premier League, UEFA and Spain’s La Liga while a coordinated release of tweets posted by dozens of soccer clubs used the slogan “We’re In The Club” to align with the EA Sports FC brand.
“We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said. “The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger.”
Wilson promised “even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience” while its soon-to-be rival FIFA spoke of creating ”new, interactive experiences to fans across the globe.”
“The interactive gaming and e-sports sector is on a path of unrivaled growth and diversification,” Infantino said. “FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.”


