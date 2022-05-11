News
Haikyuu Season 5 Expected Release Date and Story Updates
Officially, season five was to be launched in July 2021. Nonetheless, the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic has closed down the show’s creation. But now Season 5 of Haikyuu is expected to release in late 2022.
Haikyuu is arguably the most successful sports anime in the whole wide world. The initial three seasons of Haikyuu were released in 2014, 2015, and 2016 sequentially. However, season 4 was a split-cour creation, with the first set of episodes that were released in early 2020 and the second cour ending next week. Now, all we have to do is wait for Haikyuu Season 5.
Haikyuu Season 5 Release Date
But now Season 5 of Haikyuu is expected to release in late 2022.
Reportedly, the launch of Haikyuu Season 5 has been delayed to scrutinize the safety of all the casts and crew associated with the production slot.
The plot of season 5
The plot spins around Shoyo Hinata, a boy who is very enthusiastic about achieving his efforts. Hinata has set his aim to grow up to be a volleyball player even though he is quite short.
The show is going viral as the shows’ followers are highly frustrated because of the number of suspensions in every season of Haikyuu. All the watchers are anxious regarding the show’s season 4 suspension, which might lead to the cancellation of the 5th season too.
Expectations from season 5
In season 3 we observed that Karasuno (the volleyball team) ultimately went to nationals after excelling in tough conditions. Consequently, in the prior season, fans & the public can presume to behold the rest of the team to go and crack the top institutions in Japan. That involves 4 of them – Fukurodani, Nekoma, Kamomedai, and Inarizaki.
Haikyuu Season 5 will highlight the viewers’ admirable couple, Kageyama and Hinata, Karasuno’s leader and libero, Nishinoya, and Sawamura. Besides, Yamaguchi’s pinching achievements, Tsukishima’s blocks, concurrently with Tanaka and Asahi’s fight, will score several points for their team.
Haikyuu Trailer
So far, the 5th part has launched two teasers both of which hold exemptions to one other. Clip 1 revealed the initial release date, which then got suspended because of the continuing Coronavirus pandemic.
Anyhow, the trailer grew to end with the launch date announcement towards April 2020.
Haikyuu Season 5 Lates Update
Great News! Haikyu Season 5 is already near. All of us have been eager to know when it releases as the next season after season four’s finale. It’s amazing you see the character portray so much positive energy to get what he wants. The production work for Season 5 has been a cakewalk due to the pandemic.
At the end of June 2020, a music producer in Japan, Yoshiki Kobayashi informed fans that recording for the upcoming season had already been started. Though the release date has not been confirmed and wasn’t sure when we get to our lovely boy play, it is highly anticipated that by summer 2023 we will get the whole new season in our hands.
Read More About the Main Cast of Haikyuu
Shoyo Hinata
Shoyo Hinata is the primary hero of the Haikyū!! series by Haruichi Furudate.
For most of the series, Hinata was the first-year understudy at Karasuno High and one of the volleyball crew’s centers blockers.
In 2018, Hinata turned into an individual from the MSBY Black Jackals, a Division 1 group in the V-League. He turned into an individual from Japan Men’s National Volleyball Team during the 2021 Olympics. Starting at 2022, he is presently an individual from Asas São Paulo, an expert group in the Brazil Super League. He is the more seasoned sibling of Natsu Hinata.
Hinata has a merry and lively character. He is effortlessly invigorated and can be very clear, a characteristic second just to Nishinoya and Tanaka. Generally, Hinata is exceptionally stupid which once in a while makes him go with rash choices. Nonetheless, he is likewise demonstrated to be very attentive.
He is fit for perusing expressive gestures and be unimaginably compassionate toward others’ battles. In that capacity, he frequently says exactly what others need to hear to propel themselves in the correct bearing.
He is likewise noted to be a characteristic social butterfly, a quality that his colleagues every so often use to prevail upon somebody, for example, when Nishinoya consented to assist with Hinata’s gets subsequent to being complimented by the principal year.
Tobio Kageyama
Tobio Kageyama is the deuteragonist of the Haikyū!! series.
For most of the series, he is a first-year understudy at Karasuno High School and plays as the beginning setter for the young men’s volleyball club.
He decided to prepare for the All-Japan youth instructional course during his first year of secondary school and joined the V League when he graduated. He turned into a piece of Japan’s public volleyball crew at 19 years old, taking part in the Rio Olympics in 2016.
In November 2018, he was playing as a setter for the Japanese V-League Division 1 group Schweiden Adlers. At present, he is an individual from Ali Roma, an Italian expert group in Italy Series A.
Never-endingly dour, self-important, and irrefutably touchy, Kageyama initially appeared to be an ordinary oppressive stickler, thinking often just about winning and totally ignoring the conclusions and prosperity of his colleagues.
His propensity for whining about their presentation and yelping orders at them, at last, drove different players in Kitagawa Daiichi to epithet him the “Ruler of the Court”, a steady sign of the harsh, egocentric mentality he showed during his volleyball vocation in middle school.

Jaden Smith Gay Controversy Explained? Jaden Smith Girlfriend 2022
For a long time, rumors surrounding Jaden Smith Gay love life and sexuality have been in an uproar. So, let’s discuss and find out what speculated these and if they are true or not!
Me And My Dad Bonding pic.twitter.com/xb0tehZwhU
— Jaden (@jaden) September 17, 2016
Jaden Smith, 23, is an American rapper and actor who is quite popular. Smith made his acting debut in the film The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) by playing the son of Will Smith, his actual father. Jaden Smith also appeared with his father again in After Earth (2013).
Alongside, he has also starred in films such as The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) and The Karate Kid (2010). In 2010, Smith rapped alongside Canadian singer Justin Bieber in the song Never Say Never.
His music career has been exceptional with mixtapes and singles. His debut album, Syre, was released on November 17, 2017 and debuted at number 24 on the US Billboard 200. In 2021, he received a Grammy Award for Album of the Year nomination as a featured artist on Justice by Justin Bieber.
Is Jaden Smith Gay?
Well, the rapper has never actually commented about his sexual orientation. But the rumors have been going on long, and it’s sparked by none other than the star himself. In 2016, the star became the new face of Louis Vuitton‘s womenswear section and has modeled wearing a skirt in the same campaign. In addition to that, he also created his own non-binary fashion line MSFTS.
Is Jaden Smith Dating Tyler, the Creator?
Apparently, for a long time Smith has been in the spotlight regarding his dating rumors that involve Tyler the Creator. The certain exchanges that have been going around in twitter were very much “giving” that something was going on.
“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f–king much,” Smith told the audience in videos posted to social media by concertgoers. “I want to tell you guys something: Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my motherf–king boyfriend, and he’s been my motherf–king boyfriend my whole f–king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend. It’s true!”
Cameras then panned to Tyler — who was standing in the front row — where he shook his head and finger, seemingly hinting Smith was joking. “Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend, OK?” Smith added. “If you take anything away from this f–king show, that’s what you need to take away.”
Hours later, the two had a playful exchange on Twitter where Smith wrote, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”
Although this Jaden Smith Gay Controversy has been going long, moreover so, the speculated rumors are likely to be friendly jokes between friends. Because once the tweet was posted, tabloids began speculating that the tweet was Smith’s way of coming out as gay. Although Will and Jada have been open about being OK with having gay and bisexual kids. According to Gossip Cop, a spokesperson for their family responded to the rumors and claimed that “There’s no truth to any of it.”
Jaden Smith Supports His Dad, Will Smith on SLAPPING Chris Rock
Jaden Smith seems to help his dad slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for offending his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith.
“And That’s How We Do It,” Smith tweeted not long after the Academy Awards finished on Sunday night.
And That’s How We Do It
— Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022
In spite of the fact that Jaden doesn’t determine whether he was straightforwardly discussing the slap or the way that minutes after the fight, his dad won the honor for Best Actor, numerous analysts accepted it was about the slap.
He then tweeted that his father’s discourse made him cry and added a photograph of himself wearing shades.
During the show, Rock poked fun at Jada making “G.I Jane 2” concerning her shaved head. The entertainer, who experiences alopecia, promptly feigned exacerbation.
Smith then surged the stage and slapped the joke artist, returned to his seat, and started shouting for Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”
Minutes after the explosion, Smith won Best Actor for playing Richard Williams in “King Richard.”
During his extensive, mournful discourse, he was sorry to everybody except Rock – with whom he recently had meat.
Who is Jaden Smith Dating in 2022?
Jaden Smith isn’t reluctant to flaunt his affection for men, having uncovered that Tyler The Creator was his beau. He’s connected with a few unique big names from that point forward and it doesn’t appear as though he’ll dial back at any point in the near future!
Jaden Smith has been connected to various ladies throughout the long term, however, it seems as though he’s, at last, observed somebody who can stay aware of his speedy way of life. Bits of hearsay says that Jaden is dating model Sab Zada after they were seen out together in Beverly Hills on Valentine’s Day of 2022!
Taking into account that Sab Zada was the last individual seen hanging with Jaden Smith, it very well may be potential they are still attached. Furthermore, considering his dating history does exclude many men other than Tyler The Creator and their relationship appears to be strong enough for him to make such a declaration with practically no reservations or stresses over how individuals will get news from somebody so youthful during a time when he says “I’m hitched.”
Jaden Smith and his reputed sweetheart, Sab Zada, were spotted at Disneyland on Valentine’s Day in 2022.
The couple originally started dating bits of gossip in September of 2020 when they were captured clasping hands on a supper date.
An online entertainment powerhouse and well-known vlogger, Sab has over 49.4K followers on YouTube.
Her channel covers a huge number of points, from music recordings to cosmetics instructional exercises.
Sab has over 50K supporters on Twitter, with over 624K on Instagram.
She’s additionally a marked model, working with Select in Los Angeles.

The 25 Best INTP Anime Characters Of All Time
According to MBTI, there are different personality types, out of which INTP is the one we will focus on in this article. INTP stands for intuition, introverted thinking, and perceiving, and it is a personality type in the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. INTP personalities’ dominant function is typically introverted by personality and propensity to study the circumstances they find themselves in. This is an important skill to have in anime, as these individuals usually devise a strategy. INTP anime characters will be your relatable friend!
The vast character in this section is vital figures in their series. You’ll find some parallels between yourself and the animated heroes in this article if you’re an INTP personality type. If either of these personalities strikes a chord with you, best to watch out for the rest of the series.
Here are some of the best Intp Characters.
25. Yuu Koito
- Anime: Bloom into you
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and HiDive
This INTP anime character appears to be a massive admirer of fantasy. Her romantic ideas and own feelings are unrealistic and sweet and loving. She has no idea that love and happiness aren’t always easy!
As her unrealistic love standards were not met, she doubted her capacity to love anybody. So, even when matters with Touko were progressing well, she lacked the power to go forward with it.
Yuu’s sister feels she cannot make independent judgments. If she ever does manage to produce one, she gives it her all. She doesn’t do it from her heart since she lacks self-confidence and self-esteem.
24. Killua Zoldyck
- Anime: Hunter x Hunter
- IMDb Rating: 9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Hulu
Hunter’s Killua is an INTP personality who has logical thoughts and checks logical inconsistencies of everything he does. Because of trends, he understands when to attack and is skilled. However, he has difficulty dealing with his pals’ erratic behavior when it relates to human nature.
Killlua is Socially inept. But it doesn’t imply he will not attempt to know and encourage them even if it is represented in the form of abuse.
23. Ranpo Edogawa
- Anime: Bungou Stray Dogs
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Funimation
Ranpo Edogawa is a brilliant intp character, a detective who uses his particular thinking function of reasoning to solve crimes very instantly. Edogawa quickly establishes thoughts and then gathers the evidence to back them up. “Ti devises questions and builds concepts. It opens new possibilities and revelations,” Jung reportedly remarked. “Facts are gathered as proof for a concept, not for their own sake.”
In this regard, Edogawa is an unrivaled logical thinking genius. However, due to his lack of enthusiasm in more basic, day-to-day things, he still has trouble figuring out which train to take to move about town.
22. Toge Inumaki
- Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Crunchyroll
This one-of-a-kind INTP anime character is also a bit of a wimp on the inside! Toge appears to be a loner, yet a friendly person below is there. Not Everyone could talk to him as he accidentally cursed them.
Because of Toge’s protective personality, Yuta was afraid of him. Toge quickly became friends with Yuta after learning about him. He let Yuta understand that he cares about his friends.
Inumaki’s athletic prowess is excellent. He has a lot of stamina and rushes. His capacity to curse leads to a lot of neck pain, yet he manages to get through it.
Toge discovered he was immune after he was afflicted by himself. He recognizes when and how to employ his brain, no matter how difficult the issue becomes.
21. Pieck Finger
- Anime: Attack on Titan
- IMDb Rating: 9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu and Funimation
Pieck has a remarkable capacity to assess risks, devise tactics, and remain calm in the face of adversity. She isn’t afraid to think outside the cage before returning to her reasoning to come up with the most excellent answers.
Even while she prioritizes rational solutions, we see a lot of her lesser emotional side — she quickly connects with others and knows how they’re feeling.
20. Shiro
- Anime: No game No life
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll
The INTP personality, Shiro, is a genius at mental gymnastics but a loser at heart.
Her sarcasm has become distorted. She despises teaming Sora and taunts him about his antics. Her brother is a pillar of strength for her. She feels agitated when he is not present.
In-game sense, Shiro is a champion. She was fluent in several languages. She and her brother have mastered approximately 280 games between them. Shiro is a little ambitious and aggressive when it comes to gaming, and he likes to boast about it.
19. Ginko
- Anime: Mushishi
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Funimation
The INTP personality, Ginko, is an expert at mushi, which means he travels the world researching Mushi and its effects on humans. Mushi isn’t always friendly or harmful, and their ability to imitate real-world objects makes them both excellent and terrible.
Mushi isn’t just confined to tangible stuff; it may also refer to illnesses and events. Ginko draws Mushi and follows them to prevent them from congregating in one place. He is composed and controlled, yet he takes his role as Mushi master exceptionally seriously.
18. Kenma Kozume
- Anime: Haikyuu!!
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll
Even though Kenma Kozume isn’t a prominent character in the anime, he has an INTP personality type. He is very fond of the video game. He isn’t the quickest or most formidable player, but he compensates for it with his intellect.
Kenma is a quiet player who rarely shows passion on the field. He has a lot of fantastic suggestions on how to conduct a match, but he keeps these to himself because he is afraid of how people would see him.
17. Itejiro Toteki
- Anime: My hero academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation
The INTP personality Itejirou Toteki( boomerang man) is a High School second-year student.
Itejiro’s demeanor says he’s a bashful kid who prefers to be alone. Itejiro, on the other hand, is highly secure inside his skills and strives for elegance in his appearances. Itejiro’s grace causes him to be modest about his skills, even while he’s utilizing them to benefit others.
16. Senkuu
- Anime: Dr. Stone
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Funimation
This masculine INTP personality is a crystal evident character. He is aggressive due to his solid set of the thinking process. Yes, he is forthright and honest with one another and himself.
His superior logic overshadows his certainty. However, this does not imply that he is dismissive of less talented others. Instead, he strongly encourages people to improve themselves.
Everybody admired Senkuu because of his kind demeanor. People admired him and backed him up. Due to his celebrity, he would occasionally exaggerate his feelings.
Senkuu considers a man in love to be the most irrational. As a result, he shields himself against the love life. Every situation he encounters reveals his compassionate heart.
15. Gintoki Sakata
- Anime: Gintama
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Hulu
Gintoki Sakata is the main character of the series Gintama, one of the most emotional people. Gintoki is full of twists and turns because, while he looked a slacker and irresponsible individual, he was nevertheless enthusiastic about a few matters.
He was unconcerned about eating most of the time, although he liked cooking and even preparing pastries.
14. Van Hohenheim
- Anime: Fullmetal alchemist
- IMDb Rating: 9.1
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Crunchyroll
This intp anime character’s personality may come across as frigid. This isn’t the case. He is a gentle and caring individual. He sees the good in other characters and complements them as well.
Regardless of how excellent he is, he appears less confident in himself. He has a difficult time taking compliments about himself. Instead, he sees himself as a monster and brings a sense of humor to the narrative. In him, there is a feature that stands out. It’s due to his incredibly amorous temperament. He adores Trisha and holds women in high regard.
Hohenheim is not a fan of arguing or fighting. He possesses the quality of a mediator. While in chaotic situations, he will take a seat and talk things over.
13. Yuki Nagato
- Anime: Haruhi Suzumiya
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll and Funimation
Yuki was created with limited social skills. She doesn’t say much and primarily gestures. She has gradually begun to converse more with her colleagues. Nagato’s tone, like her feelings, is drab. In her SOS Brigade, she is the ‘antisocial mate.’ She doesn’t even make eye contact during her discussions.
Yuki, another INTP personality type, is gifted with thinking. She has a good grasp of human sentiments. Her anti-human shape prevents her from revealing herself.
12. Aonuma Shun
- Anime: Shin Sekai Yori
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A unique character in Shinseki Yori who, in addition to just being gorgeous and personable, soothes off his company if there is a difficulty. He constantly puts his friends first, and he can calm anyone upset using words that penetrate the heart.
As he grew up and attended the same school like his buddies, it was clear that he separated himself from them owing to a lack of confidence.
11. Kisuke Urahara
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll
Urahara is a practical and intelligent adversary who understands how to acquire information and utilize idle chat to gain an edge. Bleach depicts Urahara’s transformation over his life.
Like other Intp anime characters, Urahara prefers to be in command of his own life rather than becoming a mentor for others. He was timid, modest, and frightened at a young age. He never was confident of his leadership qualities or potential.
10. Naofumi Iwatani
- Anime: The Rising of Shield hero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll and Funimation
Naofumi is one of the main characters in the series, despite his cold and nasty façade. He’s a great illustration of how cognitive types can be empathetic; they’re more inclined to express it through action rather than words.
Naofumi has a pragmatic attitude to everything he meets, while he’s blind to other people’s love approaches. People sometimes misinterpret him because of his disconnected demeanor, but he is incredibly thoughtful.
He looks after his “slaves” so well that they often question whether he is their master rather than the other way around.
9. Kakashi Hatake
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Hulu
Being one of Konoha’s most competent ninjas, Kakashi Hatake is a formidable combatant. Despite his ability, he prefers to live a life of freedom rather than one of command or control.
His analytical side shines through, as he regularly takes judgments solely on reasoning, irrespective of how they affect others emotionally. Kakashi combines his emotional side as he matures and emphasizes the value of collaboration.
8. Gowther
- Anime: Seven deadly sins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Funimation
INTPs will likely connect to Seven deadly sins Gowther’s perfectly rational calculations unwittingly offending people. His intellectual, theoretical temperament, as well as his need for information and understanding, would appeal to any INTP.
Unfortunately, his attempts to put his academic understanding into practice frequently result in errors. Despite the failures, he persists in his efforts.
7. Franken Stein
- Anime: Soul Eater
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Hulu
Stein wishes for complete freedom to explore his vast knowledge in this anime. Whenever it comes to work, he’ll do whatever is required of him. Stein’s quest for information, though, is vital to him, and it leads him to make the judgment that isn’t always the best.
And, as much as he despises admitting it, he works together well. Even if it irritates him when people slow him down, the outcome is always more admirable if he collaborates with others.
6. Tomura shigaraki
- Anime: My hero academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation
My hero academia Tomura Shigaraki, exemplifies a true INTP antagonist at his most sick and distorted development stage. He realizes that he can rely on himself and “One for All,” the guy who saved him due to a rough and isolated upbringing.
He’s astute and scornful, and he’ll go to any length to eliminate “All Might” and demolish the world’s Symbol of Peace.
Apart from his damaging Quirk, Shigaraki has a keen intellect and a rapid analytical aptitude that allows him to predict his opponents’ intentions and talents by seeing them in action. He is adept at dealing with the unexpected, devising tactics on the spot and improvising when necessary.
5. C.C.
- Anime: Code Geass
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Funimation
C.C. from Code Geass was a member of The Black Lights, an organization that described itself as the Champions of Japan and was known as the Eternal Witch. Her moniker refers to her capacity to recover from any harm given sufficient time.
C.C.’s demeanor changed into the INTP type due to a terrible background. She is apart from others and unconcerned about those around her. When Lelouch shows interest in her, she loses her contempt toward others.
4. Kusuo Saiki
- Anime: Disastrous Life of Saiki K
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
It’s no wonder that Saiki of Disastrous Life of Saiki K anime made our list as one of the sharpest INTP individuals with psychic powers. Saiki, despite his unrivaled brilliance, has forgotten curiosity around him. He isn’t looking for knowledge like his colleagues but rather a haven.
3. Lain Iwakura
- Anime: Serial experiments lain
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Funimation and Amazon Prime
In Serial Experiments Lain, This female INTP anime character Lain Iwakura is followed as she interacts with The Wired, a virtual environment that is essentially the Online world. Lain is a reclusive introverted with few acquaintances and hobbies.
She, too, does not have a good understanding of herself. Lain is an INTP in the “actual world” but takes on several personality traits for the various Lains in the series, considering the nature.
2. Tsuyu Asui “Froppy.”
- Anime: My hero academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation
“Froppy” is clever and personable, and she maintains a calm head when everybody is panicked. Her primary focus is determining the most rational response to each disaster that arises.
Froppy is a delightfully stable, level-headed type in a series of emotionally dramatic characters.
1. L Lawliet
- Anime: Death note
- IMDb Rating: 9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll
In death note, L is the chief of the Kira Investigation Team. His mission is to trap Light Yagami (intj personality) in a circumstance that will disclose his true identity as Kira and is considered the world’s greatest detective.
Before Investigation Team was formed, his only method of communication was Watari.
L represents the INTP personality type’s academic yet externally disorderly disposition, which is brilliant but frequently undervalued.
In death note, people tend to criticize him too quickly because of his shabby look and lack of subtlety, yet his analytical and deductive abilities highlight L’s intellect.
As a typical INTP fashion, l has a unique, good sense of humor and links the connections under challenging circumstances.
25 Best Gundam Series Of All Time (Ovas And T.V. Shows)
Over four decades have passed since the creators launched the Gundam franchise. This franchise has been producing excellent Series over the past few years, created an entire sub-genre within mecha anime, and created some of the world’s most iconic characters both in anime history and fiction at the same time. This list will help you with that. On this page, we will examine some of the best Gundam series of all time (both OVAs and T.V. shows).
It’s challenging to begin with so many Gundam anime series as it is loved worldwide and not just in Southeast Asia.
25. Gundam Reconguista in G
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Mark Ishii, Yū Shimamura
- IMDb Ratings: 5.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Since the end of the fabled Universal Century, ace mobile suit pilots like Amuro Ray and Char Aznable have ruled the battlefield as ace pilots, and an entire millennium has passed since Regild Century 1014. People now prefer to live on space colonies and the moon’s surface than Earth’s surface, which was once hotly contested.
Bellri Zenam attends Capital Guard Academy with an average academic life, but his situation is turned upside down when captured by a pirate pilot and her mobile suit. Bellri finds that he can pilot the G-Self through a mental connection with it. American fans enjoyed this Gundam anime.
24. Mobile Suit Gundam AGE
- Director: Susumu Yamaguchi
- Writer: Susumu Yamaguchi
- Cast: Saori Hayami, Kazuhiko Inoue
- IMDb Ratings: 5.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Since they ended the War two years ago, the Plants and Earth Alliance have maintained a fragile peace. However, as soon as strangers steal Zaft’s last Gundams, everything escalates.
After the battle this flight sparked, another of Zaft’s ships, the Minerva, sets out to pursue the three Gundams that were wrongfully stolen. Unfortunately, one Gundam on the Impulse (ZGMF-X56S) was piloted by Shinn Asuka, who had escaped the theft.
After that, Athrun Zala, a former Zaft soldier who reenlisted in the army, and his colleague Durandal joined him. Blue Cosmos begins a new conflict between the Terrestrial Alliance and Zaft at the end of the previous conflict.
23. Mobile Suit Gundam F91
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Yumi Tōma, Tom Wyner
- IMDb Ratings: 6.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
We find ourselves in the year U.C. 0123, more than thirty years after the events of the first saga closed by the film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack.
The Federation had believed it did it with rebel groups and space separatists, but a group calling itself Zeon: Crossbone Vanguard shocked it by attacking the Frontier Side colony (ex-Side 4).
In this settlement, Seabook Arno, the main character, and his good friend Cecily Fairchild reside. Unfortunately, the attackers kidnapped the latter shortly after chaos sets in.
Aristocratic Ronah family members pull the strings behind the scenes of Crossbone Vanguard. She learns she is the heir to the family.
It is one of the best Gundam anime from the Gundam universe.
22. Mobile Suit Gundam Z.Z.
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Darren Pleavin, Masami Kikuchi
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The story begins in the year UC 0088, where it leaves off with the Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam series. By the end of the Gryps conflict, AEUGN 1 and the Federation are significantly weakened. Haman Karn finds himself the only one with any real strength, as he bases the Neo Zeon movement on the asteroid Axis – something like the Erzast of the Duchy of Zeon, which was an enemy of the Federation during the entire first Series.
There are no main protagonists in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam (like Kamil Bidan), so the story follows the exploits of a group of orphans living on the Shangri-La Space Colony, including the champion Judau Ashta.
Taking advantage of the EGU’s sudden arrival on the Colony, Judau and his gang steal the Zeta Gundam right from the very beginning of the Series in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam. It is one of the best Gundam anime from the Gundam universe.
21. Gundam Build Divers (2018)
- Director: Shinya Watada
- Writer: Noboru Kimura
- Cast: Erik Scott Kimerer, Cherami Leigh
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online (VRMMO) game made shortly, when the Gundam franchise is at its peak and Gunpla popularity has surged to new heights.
Players can upload themselves and their Gunplas to Gunpla Battle Nexus Online and battle with other players worldwide. In addition, the Gunpla Force Battle Tournament is held to determine which Gunpla Diver is the best every year. At the start of the game, players assume the role of Gunpla Divers.
It is about a 14-year-old junior high school student named Riku Mikami who admires a famous Gunpla diver named Kyoya Kujo. Gunpla is his favorite toy, and he plays 3BN with his friends Yukio and Momoka.
20. Mobile Suit Victory Gundam
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Akira Okeya
- Cast: Daisuke Sakaguchi, Yumi Ichihara
- IMDb Ratings: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A thirty-year gap separates Mobile Suit Gundam F91 from the story. With the fall of Neo Zeon in the year UC 0153, the Federation continued to fall apart, resulting in the declaration of independence of the Space Colony Side 2 as the Zanscare Empire.
This new state attacks Earth without resistance and military and tactical capability and imposes a highly violent and repressive policy on the entire planet.
So, to oppose this dictatorship, fighters and intellectuals formed the Military League.
It is one of the highest-grossing media franchises.
19. Gundam Build Fighters Try
- Director: Shinya Watada
- Writer: Yousuke Kuroda
- Cast: Yui Makino, Kazumi Togashi
- IMDb Ratings: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The rules of Gunpla have been revised seven years after Gundam Build Fighters, making this sport even more popular. Unfortunately, Seiho Academy that Sei Iori once attended is left behind in this process. Fumina Hoshino is the only remaining Gunpla Battle Club member.
He is befriended by Sekai Kamiki, studying martial arts with his master, and Yuuma Kousaka, who is building Gunpla. Together, they attempt to win a world championship as the Try Fighters. These anime love Gundam plastic models.
18. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
- Director: Mitsuo Fukuda
- Writer: Chiaki Morosawa
- Cast: Akira Ishida, Kenichi Suzumura
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Since they ended the War two years ago, the Plants and Earth Alliance have maintained a fragile peace. However, as soon as strangers steal Zaft’s last Gundams, everything escalates.
After the battle this flight sparked, another of Zaft’s ships, the Minerva, sets out to pursue the three Gundams that were wrongfully stolen. Unfortunately, one Gundam on the Impulse (ZGMF-X56S) was piloted by Shinn Asuka, who had escaped the theft.
After that, Athrun Zala, a former Zaft soldier who reenlisted in the army, and his colleague Durandal, joined him. Blue Cosmos begins a new conflict between the Terrestrial Alliance and Zaft at the end of the previous conflict.
It is one of the best Gundam anime.
17. Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Shūichi Ikeda, Tōru Furuya
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The film is set in the year U.C. 0093, five years after Mobile Suit Gundam Z.Z. and the events of Neo Zeon. A new organization, Londo Bell, has replaced the EGU since then. Bright Noa (the captain) and Amuro Ray are veterans from the previous Series.
Char Aznable, Amuro’s former rival, vanishes into the shadows and recreates the space colony of Neo Zeon at the beginning of the story.
He thinks this is the only way to make men evolve into “new types” and thus colonize space. His goal this time is to destroy the Earth so that mankind may colonize space.
Conflict breaks out quickly between the Federation and Londo Bell, and the latter is forced to call for reinforcements. Despite this, Char quickly gains the upper hand, and the government secretly negotiates to take Axis in return for the surrender of the Neo Zeon War.
16. Gundam Build Fighters
- Director: Kenji Nagasaki
- Writer: yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Kotono Mitsuishi, Saori Hayami
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
There seems to be continuity between the Series of 2013 and the history of the Universe Century. At the very least, they are related. To the point where there is a television show, Gundams are undoubtedly famous.
Sei Iori, the show’s main character, wishes to follow the Gundam champion in his father’s footsteps. But how? Reiji, a Gundam fighter, leads him to an unexpected place and is one of the best Gundam series.
15. Mobile Suit Gundam I
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Ryōji Fujiwara
- Cast: Tōru Furuya, Shūichi Ikeda
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
It is one of many sequels to Mobile Suit Gundam II in the Universe Century that tells the story of a reluctant young man piloting a new mech. One of the reasons is that the space station in which the Gundam was located has been destroyed.
Despite his dislike for fighting Zeon, he has no choice. Conquest is only possible through his new Federation suit. There is a 7.3 rating on IMDb for this Series from 1981. Odawara revolutionized the giant robot genre with a more rounded and realistic portrayal of what the Japanese call “mecha.” and has improved audio quality is one of the best Gundam series.
14. After War Gundam X
- Director: Shinji Takamatsu
- Writer: Hiroyuki Kawasaki
- Cast: Wataru Takagi, Mika Kanai
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A war once raged. It was the seventh space war. After grueling conflict for several months, the colonies threatened the Earth with utter destruction to gain its surrender.
In response, the Federation used its most potent weapon to thwart the plans of the Revolutionary Forces: the Gundam X. The result was the biggest catastrophe in history, which was responsible for obliterating nearly ninety-nine percent of humanity.
Today, fifteen years after the holocaust, the world is doing its best to deal with the aftermath. In the ruins of the previous civilization, mercenary thieves called Vultures unearthed artifacts from ancient times and sold them to the highest bidder between the small nations that replaced the Federation.
13. Turn-A Gundam
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Romi Park, Rieko Takahashi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
In Turn-A Gundam, the inhabitants of Earth have stopped exploring the stars hundreds of years in the future. Instead, they exist on a technological level comparable to the World War I era.
It’s just a matter of time before a Gundam shows up at a coming-of-age celebration.
This is a positive development. Taking back Earth is a race of advanced humans from the moon with Gundams. Gundams based on Earth are revealed as the threat approaches. IMDb gives Turn-A Gundam a score of 7.5 for its storyline and pace.
12. Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz
- Director: Yasunao Aoki
- Writer: Katsuyuki Sumisawa
- Cast: Shigeru Nakahara, Akiko Yajima
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The Earth and the colonies are at War in the year 196 (After Colony), which ended. Since His Excellency Treize Kushrenada is now dead and O.Z. has been permanently dismantled, the sphere gives life to the “Union of Nations of the Terrestrial Sphere” as well as to the “Prevent,” that is, the police’s preventive defense units (under Lady Une’s wise leadership).
The pilots disassociate from Wufei, who has disassociated herself from the Gundams since it can no longer use them for military purposes and decide to send the robots in the direction of the Sun, inside a gigantic waste disposal satellite, to be destroyed this way.
A new revolt breaks out in the L3 Colony one year after the end of the conflict, proving that the peace isn’t going to last long.
11. Mobile Fighter G Gundam
- Director: Yasuhiro Imagawa
- Writer: Fuyunori Gobua
- Cast: Mark Gatha, Jennifer Holder
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
7.6 out of 10 on IMDb, this 1994 series is similar to Pokémon. However, instead of Pikachu, Gundam takes place. Just as in Pokemon, there are more than just battles between mechs in this game.
Gundam Fight is a tournament intended to prevent War in orbital space colonies. After the battle, whoever wins becomes the Colony’s leader for four years. But, of course, it’s also about capturing and destroying the elusive Devil Gundam.
The battle between neo-countries is only one part of the story and is one of the best Gundam series.
10. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed
- Director: Mitsuo Fukuda
- Writer: Chiaki Morosawa
- Cast: Matt Hill, Akira Ishida
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
In a time of human division, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed is the first Series in the “Cosmic Era.” Earthlings are the Naturals while aliens, the Coordinators, are genetically altered.
In the end, both factions wage War. Mechanized suits are therefore introduced. Almost a modern classic.
Gundam pilots are tasked with reentering enemy territory and stopping the War in this anime series. The mechas they use are from a neutral federation of nations. However, both Coordinators and Naturals work together to achieve a positive outcome.
IMDb gives the Series a 7.7 out of 10 and is one of the best Gundam series.
9. Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory
- Director: Mitsuko Kase
- Writer: Fuyunori Gobu
- Cast: Ryō Horikawa, Akio Ōtsuka
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As a result of the One Year War, Stardust Memory reveals how a war’s losing side is rarely willing to surrender simply. Zeon forces have stolen an experimental Gundam suit from the Earth Federation Forces carrier Albion crew.
With a series from Sunrise in the 90s, it’s unsurprising that the animation is fantastic, and the designs are some of the finest in Gundam history. But its 7.8 ranking is somewhat surprising, though it might be attributed to a wet doormat in the lead character, Kou Uraki.
8. Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Troy Baker, Yuri Lowenthal
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Since Sunrise has been dealing only with alternate universes for years, they decided to adapt Gundam Unicorn, one of the series’ more popular light novels; Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.
Storyline: Banagher Links, a young man who saves a young girl named Audrey Burns, winds up tangled up in the fight between Neo-Zeon forces in Gundam Unicorn and those of Londo Bell because of something is known as Laplace’s Box and a titular Unicorn.
There are seven OVAs in this Series; Gundam Unicorn reaches a 7.8 scale.
7. Gundam: The Origin
- Director: Yoshikazu Yasuhiko
- Writer: Katsuyuki Sumisawa
- Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Megumi Han
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This modern foray into the Universal Century was a return to a period rarely seen in Gundam history: before the One Year War.
We learn how Casval Rem Deikun became Char Aznable in The Origin by delving into the history of the Red Comet.
This Series focuses on the Zeon side of things and the dark acts they had to take to rise to power in the Zeon Principality. This series rates at 7.8 and is a classic of the mecha genre.
6. Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai
- Writer: Mari Okada
- Cast: Kengo Kawanishi, Yoshimasa Hosoya
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Only 7.9 is the highest IMDb rating for this Series. The Series tells the story of a group of literal orphans, human enslaved people on Mars who’ve been used as decoys in battle, treated as trash and treated as enslaved people.
A group of these orphans overthrows their captors and forms a new group, Tekkadan, which seeks to create a measure of freedom within this complex world of Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans.
Iron-Blooded Orphans’ high ranking is likely the result of several factors, such as its unconventional mobile suits, its stoic protagonist, and its ending, which leaves Tekkadan shattered and other characters responsible for making changes the world in its stead.
5. Mobile Suit Gundam
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tominoa
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tominoa
- Cast: Tōru Furuya, Shūichi Ikeda
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The most popular Series on this list, Gundam Wing, comes in at 8.1, tied with Gundam Fight. Gundam’s western debut was that movie, which featured five handsome pilots, a mecha designed uniquely (at the time), and a catchy melody by Two-Mix.
For the audience of Toonami, the Series delves into some pretty complex topics like pacifism and remote-control weapons. Twenty years ago, viewers of cartoons weren’t used to seeing this, but it was new for Gundam fans. It is worth watching.
4. Gundam 0080: War In The Pocket
- Director: Fumihiko Takayama
- Writer: Hiroyuki Yamaga
- Cast: Kōji Tsujitani, Brianne Siddall
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Like Gundam 0080, but unlike any other Gundam series, mobile suit Gundam 0080 is tied to the original Gundam series and 08th M.S. Team. So aA young man learns about War from another side’s perspective in War in the Pocket, unlike most Series where the action is right at the center in the 08th M.S. Team.
During the One Year War, young Alfred meets Zeon soldier Bernie and Federation test pilot Christina Mackenzie. Unfortunately, a sweet romance is shattered by duty, as the two are forced to take action against one another throughout six episodes in mobile suit Gundam 0080.
In addition to serving as a character study, the Series also serves to develop the Universal Century world in the 08th M.S. Team.
3. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
- Director: Masashi Ikeda
- Writer: Katsuyuki Sumizawa
- Cast: Lisa Ann Beley, Ted Cole
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
It is probably the most popular Series on this list worldwide, tied with Gundam Wing for second place at 8.1. popular Series on this list worldwide, tied with Gundam Wing for second place at 8.1.
One of the most popular series on this list, tied with Gundam Wing for second place at 8.1. The West was introduced to Gundam – five pretty boys piloting some of the unique mecha designs ever seen (at the time) and catchy music by Two-Mix.
For the Toonami audience, the Series first appeared in March of 2000, exploring some pretty complex subjects such as pacifism, remote control weapons, and more. Gundam wasn’t particularly new at the time, but many people watching cartoons at the time were unfamiliar with it.
2. Zeta Gundam
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Shūichi Ikeda, Nobuo Tobita
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
As expected, the number one slot goes to Zeta Gundam with an 8.1. This Series doesn’t have the problem of a premature ending after making the Gundam series popular through the theatrical productions.
With it, we can tell a gritty war story that shows us how War affects young people, how alliances change quickly, and how no one is a good guy in War.
However, the end of Zeta Gundam teaches us that no one is immune to death, and heroes don’t always survive. This Series is undoubtedly not perfect, but it does better than any other Gundam series at capturing Tomino’s vision in the tv series.
1. Mobile Suit Gundam 00
- Director: Seiji Mizushima
- Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Lisa Ann Beley, Mamoru Miyano
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
Averaging an 8.1 on a scale of 10, this Series is a refined version of Gundam Wing. A group of young, attractive teenage guys works together to stop War, using mobile suits that are significantly more advanced than anything else being used by other military forces.
Gundam 00 made the heroes seem less farsighted and haphazard by giving them a coherent organization that could stop the War with War, thus making their ultimate goal more attainable. The show was one of the best in the 2000s due to how it went into the backstory of its characters.
