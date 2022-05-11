Haikyuu Season 5 Expected Release Date and Story Updates

Over four decades have passed since the creators launched the Gundam franchise. This franchise has been producing excellent Series over the past few years, created an entire sub-genre within mecha anime, and created some of the world’s most iconic characters both in anime history and fiction at the same time. This list will help you with that. On this page, we will examine some of the best Gundam series of all time (both OVAs and T.V. shows).

It’s challenging to begin with so many Gundam anime series as it is loved worldwide and not just in Southeast Asia.

25. Gundam Reconguista in G

Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Cast: Mark Ishii, Yū Shimamura

Mark Ishii, Yū Shimamura IMDb Ratings: 5.3

5.3 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Since the end of the fabled Universal Century, ace mobile suit pilots like Amuro Ray and Char Aznable have ruled the battlefield as ace pilots, and an entire millennium has passed since Regild Century 1014. People now prefer to live on space colonies and the moon’s surface than Earth’s surface, which was once hotly contested.

Bellri Zenam attends Capital Guard Academy with an average academic life, but his situation is turned upside down when captured by a pirate pilot and her mobile suit. Bellri finds that he can pilot the G-Self through a mental connection with it. American fans enjoyed this Gundam anime.

24. Mobile Suit Gundam AGE

Director: Susumu Yamaguchi

Susumu Yamaguchi Writer: Susumu Yamaguchi

Susumu Yamaguchi Cast: Saori Hayami, Kazuhiko Inoue

Saori Hayami, Kazuhiko Inoue IMDb Ratings: 5.8

5.8 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

23. Mobile Suit Gundam F91

Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Cast: Yumi Tōma, Tom Wyner

Yumi Tōma, Tom Wyner IMDb Ratings: 6.6

6.6 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

We find ourselves in the year U.C. 0123, more than thirty years after the events of the first saga closed by the film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack.

The Federation had believed it did it with rebel groups and space separatists, but a group calling itself Zeon: Crossbone Vanguard shocked it by attacking the Frontier Side colony (ex-Side 4).

In this settlement, Seabook Arno, the main character, and his good friend Cecily Fairchild reside. Unfortunately, the attackers kidnapped the latter shortly after chaos sets in.

Aristocratic Ronah family members pull the strings behind the scenes of Crossbone Vanguard. She learns she is the heir to the family.

It is one of the best Gundam anime from the Gundam universe.

22. Mobile Suit Gundam Z.Z.

Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Cast: Darren Pleavin, Masami Kikuchi

Darren Pleavin, Masami Kikuchi IMDb Ratings: 6.8

6.8 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The story begins in the year UC 0088, where it leaves off with the Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam series. By the end of the Gryps conflict, AEUGN 1 and the Federation are significantly weakened. Haman Karn finds himself the only one with any real strength, as he bases the Neo Zeon movement on the asteroid Axis – something like the Erzast of the Duchy of Zeon, which was an enemy of the Federation during the entire first Series.

There are no main protagonists in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam (like Kamil Bidan), so the story follows the exploits of a group of orphans living on the Shangri-La Space Colony, including the champion Judau Ashta.

Taking advantage of the EGU’s sudden arrival on the Colony, Judau and his gang steal the Zeta Gundam right from the very beginning of the Series in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam. It is one of the best Gundam anime from the Gundam universe.

21. Gundam Build Divers (2018)

Director: Shinya Watada

Shinya Watada Writer: Noboru Kimura

Noboru Kimura Cast: Erik Scott Kimerer, Cherami Leigh

Erik Scott Kimerer, Cherami Leigh IMDb Ratings: 6.9

6.9 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online (VRMMO) game made shortly, when the Gundam franchise is at its peak and Gunpla popularity has surged to new heights.

Players can upload themselves and their Gunplas to Gunpla Battle Nexus Online and battle with other players worldwide. In addition, the Gunpla Force Battle Tournament is held to determine which Gunpla Diver is the best every year. At the start of the game, players assume the role of Gunpla Divers.

It is about a 14-year-old junior high school student named Riku Mikami who admires a famous Gunpla diver named Kyoya Kujo. Gunpla is his favorite toy, and he plays 3BN with his friends Yukio and Momoka.

20. Mobile Suit Victory Gundam

Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Writer: Akira Okeya

Akira Okeya Cast: Daisuke Sakaguchi, Yumi Ichihara

Daisuke Sakaguchi, Yumi Ichihara IMDb Ratings: 7

7 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

A thirty-year gap separates Mobile Suit Gundam F91 from the story. With the fall of Neo Zeon in the year UC 0153, the Federation continued to fall apart, resulting in the declaration of independence of the Space Colony Side 2 as the Zanscare Empire.

This new state attacks Earth without resistance and military and tactical capability and imposes a highly violent and repressive policy on the entire planet.

So, to oppose this dictatorship, fighters and intellectuals formed the Military League.

It is one of the highest-grossing media franchises.

19. Gundam Build Fighters Try

Director: Shinya Watada

Shinya Watada Writer: Yousuke Kuroda

Yousuke Kuroda Cast: Yui Makino, Kazumi Togashi

Yui Makino, Kazumi Togashi IMDb Ratings: 7

7 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The rules of Gunpla have been revised seven years after Gundam Build Fighters, making this sport even more popular. Unfortunately, Seiho Academy that Sei Iori once attended is left behind in this process. Fumina Hoshino is the only remaining Gunpla Battle Club member.

He is befriended by Sekai Kamiki, studying martial arts with his master, and Yuuma Kousaka, who is building Gunpla. Together, they attempt to win a world championship as the Try Fighters. These anime love Gundam plastic models.

18. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Director: Mitsuo Fukuda

Mitsuo Fukuda Writer: Chiaki Morosawa

Chiaki Morosawa Cast: Akira Ishida, Kenichi Suzumura

Akira Ishida, Kenichi Suzumura IMDb Ratings: 7.1

7.1 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Since they ended the War two years ago, the Plants and Earth Alliance have maintained a fragile peace. However, as soon as strangers steal Zaft’s last Gundams, everything escalates.

After the battle this flight sparked, another of Zaft’s ships, the Minerva, sets out to pursue the three Gundams that were wrongfully stolen. Unfortunately, one Gundam on the Impulse (ZGMF-X56S) was piloted by Shinn Asuka, who had escaped the theft.

After that, Athrun Zala, a former Zaft soldier who reenlisted in the army, and his colleague Durandal, joined him. Blue Cosmos begins a new conflict between the Terrestrial Alliance and Zaft at the end of the previous conflict.

It is one of the best Gundam anime.

17. Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Cast: Shūichi Ikeda, Tōru Furuya

Shūichi Ikeda, Tōru Furuya IMDb Ratings: 7.3

7.3 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The film is set in the year U.C. 0093, five years after Mobile Suit Gundam Z.Z. and the events of Neo Zeon. A new organization, Londo Bell, has replaced the EGU since then. Bright Noa (the captain) and Amuro Ray are veterans from the previous Series.

Char Aznable, Amuro’s former rival, vanishes into the shadows and recreates the space colony of Neo Zeon at the beginning of the story.

He thinks this is the only way to make men evolve into “new types” and thus colonize space. His goal this time is to destroy the Earth so that mankind may colonize space.

Conflict breaks out quickly between the Federation and Londo Bell, and the latter is forced to call for reinforcements. Despite this, Char quickly gains the upper hand, and the government secretly negotiates to take Axis in return for the surrender of the Neo Zeon War.

16. Gundam Build Fighters

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Kenji Nagasaki Writer: yōsuke Kuroda

yōsuke Kuroda Cast: Kotono Mitsuishi, Saori Hayami

Kotono Mitsuishi, Saori Hayami IMDb Ratings: 7.3

7.3 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

There seems to be continuity between the Series of 2013 and the history of the Universe Century. At the very least, they are related. To the point where there is a television show, Gundams are undoubtedly famous.

Sei Iori, the show’s main character, wishes to follow the Gundam champion in his father’s footsteps. But how? Reiji, a Gundam fighter, leads him to an unexpected place and is one of the best Gundam series.

15. Mobile Suit Gundam I

Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Writer: Ryōji Fujiwara

Ryōji Fujiwara Cast: Tōru Furuya, Shūichi Ikeda

Tōru Furuya, Shūichi Ikeda IMDb Ratings: 7.3

7.3 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

It is one of many sequels to Mobile Suit Gundam II in the Universe Century that tells the story of a reluctant young man piloting a new mech. One of the reasons is that the space station in which the Gundam was located has been destroyed.

Despite his dislike for fighting Zeon, he has no choice. Conquest is only possible through his new Federation suit. There is a 7.3 rating on IMDb for this Series from 1981. Odawara revolutionized the giant robot genre with a more rounded and realistic portrayal of what the Japanese call “mecha.” and has improved audio quality is one of the best Gundam series.

14. After War Gundam X

Director: Shinji Takamatsu

Shinji Takamatsu Writer: Hiroyuki Kawasaki

Hiroyuki Kawasaki Cast: Wataru Takagi, Mika Kanai

Wataru Takagi, Mika Kanai IMDb Ratings: 7.4

7.4 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

A war once raged. It was the seventh space war. After grueling conflict for several months, the colonies threatened the Earth with utter destruction to gain its surrender.

In response, the Federation used its most potent weapon to thwart the plans of the Revolutionary Forces: the Gundam X. The result was the biggest catastrophe in history, which was responsible for obliterating nearly ninety-nine percent of humanity.

Today, fifteen years after the holocaust, the world is doing its best to deal with the aftermath. In the ruins of the previous civilization, mercenary thieves called Vultures unearthed artifacts from ancient times and sold them to the highest bidder between the small nations that replaced the Federation.

13. Turn-A Gundam

Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Cast: Romi Park, Rieko Takahashi

Romi Park, Rieko Takahashi IMDb Ratings: 7.5

7.5 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

In Turn-A Gundam, the inhabitants of Earth have stopped exploring the stars hundreds of years in the future. Instead, they exist on a technological level comparable to the World War I era.

It’s just a matter of time before a Gundam shows up at a coming-of-age celebration.

This is a positive development. Taking back Earth is a race of advanced humans from the moon with Gundams. Gundams based on Earth are revealed as the threat approaches. IMDb gives Turn-A Gundam a score of 7.5 for its storyline and pace.

12. Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz

Director: Yasunao Aoki

Yasunao Aoki Writer: Katsuyuki Sumisawa

Katsuyuki Sumisawa Cast: Shigeru Nakahara, Akiko Yajima

Shigeru Nakahara, Akiko Yajima IMDb Ratings: 7.6

7.6 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The Earth and the colonies are at War in the year 196 (After Colony), which ended. Since His Excellency Treize Kushrenada is now dead and O.Z. has been permanently dismantled, the sphere gives life to the “Union of Nations of the Terrestrial Sphere” as well as to the “Prevent,” that is, the police’s preventive defense units (under Lady Une’s wise leadership).

The pilots disassociate from Wufei, who has disassociated herself from the Gundams since it can no longer use them for military purposes and decide to send the robots in the direction of the Sun, inside a gigantic waste disposal satellite, to be destroyed this way.

A new revolt breaks out in the L3 Colony one year after the end of the conflict, proving that the peace isn’t going to last long.

11. Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Director: Yasuhiro Imagawa

Yasuhiro Imagawa Writer: Fuyunori Gobua

Fuyunori Gobua Cast: Mark Gatha, Jennifer Holder

Mark Gatha, Jennifer Holder IMDb Ratings: 7.6

7.6 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

7.6 out of 10 on IMDb, this 1994 series is similar to Pokémon. However, instead of Pikachu, Gundam takes place. Just as in Pokemon, there are more than just battles between mechs in this game.

Gundam Fight is a tournament intended to prevent War in orbital space colonies. After the battle, whoever wins becomes the Colony’s leader for four years. But, of course, it’s also about capturing and destroying the elusive Devil Gundam.

The battle between neo-countries is only one part of the story and is one of the best Gundam series.

10. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed

Director: Mitsuo Fukuda

Mitsuo Fukuda Writer: Chiaki Morosawa

Chiaki Morosawa Cast: Matt Hill, Akira Ishida

Matt Hill, Akira Ishida IMDb Ratings: 7.7

7.7 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

In a time of human division, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed is the first Series in the “Cosmic Era.” Earthlings are the Naturals while aliens, the Coordinators, are genetically altered.

In the end, both factions wage War. Mechanized suits are therefore introduced. Almost a modern classic.

Gundam pilots are tasked with reentering enemy territory and stopping the War in this anime series. The mechas they use are from a neutral federation of nations. However, both Coordinators and Naturals work together to achieve a positive outcome.

IMDb gives the Series a 7.7 out of 10 and is one of the best Gundam series.

9. Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory

Director: Mitsuko Kase

Mitsuko Kase Writer: Fuyunori Gobu

Fuyunori Gobu Cast: Ryō Horikawa, Akio Ōtsuka

Ryō Horikawa, Akio Ōtsuka IMDb Ratings: 7.8

7.8 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

As a result of the One Year War, Stardust Memory reveals how a war’s losing side is rarely willing to surrender simply. Zeon forces have stolen an experimental Gundam suit from the Earth Federation Forces carrier Albion crew.

With a series from Sunrise in the 90s, it’s unsurprising that the animation is fantastic, and the designs are some of the finest in Gundam history. But its 7.8 ranking is somewhat surprising, though it might be attributed to a wet doormat in the lead character, Kou Uraki.

8. Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn

Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Cast: Troy Baker, Yuri Lowenthal

Troy Baker, Yuri Lowenthal IMDb Ratings: 7.8

7.8 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Since Sunrise has been dealing only with alternate universes for years, they decided to adapt Gundam Unicorn, one of the series’ more popular light novels; Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

Storyline: Banagher Links, a young man who saves a young girl named Audrey Burns, winds up tangled up in the fight between Neo-Zeon forces in Gundam Unicorn and those of Londo Bell because of something is known as Laplace’s Box and a titular Unicorn.

There are seven OVAs in this Series; Gundam Unicorn reaches a 7.8 scale.

7. Gundam: The Origin

Director: Yoshikazu Yasuhiko

Yoshikazu Yasuhiko Writer: Katsuyuki Sumisawa

Katsuyuki Sumisawa Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Megumi Han

Mayumi Tanaka, Megumi Han IMDb Ratings: 7.8

7.8 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

This modern foray into the Universal Century was a return to a period rarely seen in Gundam history: before the One Year War.

We learn how Casval Rem Deikun became Char Aznable in The Origin by delving into the history of the Red Comet.

This Series focuses on the Zeon side of things and the dark acts they had to take to rise to power in the Zeon Principality. This series rates at 7.8 and is a classic of the mecha genre.

6. Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai

Tatsuyuki Nagai Writer: Mari Okada

Mari Okada Cast: Kengo Kawanishi, Yoshimasa Hosoya

Kengo Kawanishi, Yoshimasa Hosoya IMDb Ratings: 7.9

7.9 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Only 7.9 is the highest IMDb rating for this Series. The Series tells the story of a group of literal orphans, human enslaved people on Mars who’ve been used as decoys in battle, treated as trash and treated as enslaved people.

A group of these orphans overthrows their captors and forms a new group, Tekkadan, which seeks to create a measure of freedom within this complex world of Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans.

Iron-Blooded Orphans’ high ranking is likely the result of several factors, such as its unconventional mobile suits, its stoic protagonist, and its ending, which leaves Tekkadan shattered and other characters responsible for making changes the world in its stead.

5. Mobile Suit Gundam

Director: Yoshiyuki Tominoa

Yoshiyuki Tominoa Writer: Yoshiyuki Tominoa

Yoshiyuki Tominoa Cast: Tōru Furuya, Shūichi Ikeda

Tōru Furuya, Shūichi Ikeda IMDb Ratings: 8

8 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The most popular Series on this list, Gundam Wing, comes in at 8.1, tied with Gundam Fight. Gundam’s western debut was that movie, which featured five handsome pilots, a mecha designed uniquely (at the time), and a catchy melody by Two-Mix.

For the audience of Toonami, the Series delves into some pretty complex topics like pacifism and remote-control weapons. Twenty years ago, viewers of cartoons weren’t used to seeing this, but it was new for Gundam fans. It is worth watching.

4. Gundam 0080: War In The Pocket

Director: Fumihiko Takayama

Fumihiko Takayama Writer: Hiroyuki Yamaga

Hiroyuki Yamaga Cast: Kōji Tsujitani, Brianne Siddall

Kōji Tsujitani, Brianne Siddall IMDb Ratings: 8

8 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Like Gundam 0080, but unlike any other Gundam series, mobile suit Gundam 0080 is tied to the original Gundam series and 08th M.S. Team. So aA young man learns about War from another side’s perspective in War in the Pocket, unlike most Series where the action is right at the center in the 08th M.S. Team.

During the One Year War, young Alfred meets Zeon soldier Bernie and Federation test pilot Christina Mackenzie. Unfortunately, a sweet romance is shattered by duty, as the two are forced to take action against one another throughout six episodes in mobile suit Gundam 0080.

In addition to serving as a character study, the Series also serves to develop the Universal Century world in the 08th M.S. Team.

3. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

Director: Masashi Ikeda

Masashi Ikeda Writer: Katsuyuki Sumizawa

Katsuyuki Sumizawa Cast: Lisa Ann Beley, Ted Cole

Lisa Ann Beley, Ted Cole IMDb Ratings: 8.1

8.1 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu

It is probably the most popular Series on this list worldwide, tied with Gundam Wing for second place at 8.1.

One of the most popular series on this list, tied with Gundam Wing for second place at 8.1. The West was introduced to Gundam – five pretty boys piloting some of the unique mecha designs ever seen (at the time) and catchy music by Two-Mix.

For the Toonami audience, the Series first appeared in March of 2000, exploring some pretty complex subjects such as pacifism, remote control weapons, and more. Gundam wasn’t particularly new at the time, but many people watching cartoons at the time were unfamiliar with it.

2. Zeta Gundam

Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Yoshiyuki Tomino Cast: Shūichi Ikeda, Nobuo Tobita

Shūichi Ikeda, Nobuo Tobita IMDb Ratings: 8.1

8.1 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu

As expected, the number one slot goes to Zeta Gundam with an 8.1. This Series doesn’t have the problem of a premature ending after making the Gundam series popular through the theatrical productions.

With it, we can tell a gritty war story that shows us how War affects young people, how alliances change quickly, and how no one is a good guy in War.

However, the end of Zeta Gundam teaches us that no one is immune to death, and heroes don’t always survive. This Series is undoubtedly not perfect, but it does better than any other Gundam series at capturing Tomino’s vision in the tv series.

1. Mobile Suit Gundam 00

Director: Seiji Mizushima

Seiji Mizushima Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda

Yōsuke Kuroda Cast: Lisa Ann Beley, Mamoru Miyano

Lisa Ann Beley, Mamoru Miyano IMDb Ratings: 8.1

8.1 Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.

N.A. Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu

Averaging an 8.1 on a scale of 10, this Series is a refined version of Gundam Wing. A group of young, attractive teenage guys works together to stop War, using mobile suits that are significantly more advanced than anything else being used by other military forces.

Gundam 00 made the heroes seem less farsighted and haphazard by giving them a coherent organization that could stop the War with War, thus making their ultimate goal more attainable. The show was one of the best in the 2000s due to how it went into the backstory of its characters.

