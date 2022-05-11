News
‘Happening’ Should Be Screened for the Supreme Court
The title Happening doesn’t make much sense for a movie about abortion (adapted from a novel of the same name), but I suppose director Audrey Diwan means for it to be open to many interpretations. Although set in the repression of 1963, when abortion in France was illegal, I’m sure women everywhere will relate, one way or another, to the predicament of a serious student who finds herself pregnant and wants to free herself of the life-changing consequences. It was a time when if you were lucky, they called it a miscarriage. If you were not, you faced prison or death.
HAPPENING ★★★★
Doubly harrowing because although under normal circumstances it might seem well-made but rather ordinary and unsurprising, Happening is suddenly, horribly explosive again and intelligent people throughout the world are re-thinking the changes that will inevitably occur if women no longer have the constitutionally guaranteed right to choose. Based on a semi-autobiographical novel by Annie Ernaux, who cowrote the screenplay with Marcia Romano and director Diwan, with a tender, touching central performance by French-Romanian newcomer Anamaria Vartolomei, Happening is a movie of chilling honesty that follows a young woman named Anne from her English Lit classes through every aspect of a terrifying, unwanted first pregnancy—including routine medical exams, scary food cravings, and emotional roadblocks of every description. The extraordinary Ms. Vartolomei X-rays every stage of the unavoidable stress. She’s remarkably calm and self-contained, but the panic in her eyes is palpable. A doctor prescribes injections to bring on her period, but they don’t help. This begins a series of hopeless visits to technicians who are reluctant to voice any opinion at all for fear of arrest—or worse. At 5 weeks, an experienced fellow student she confides in is sympathetic, but tries to seduce her. At 7 weeks, she starts flunking her classes. Confessing to her best girlfriends, she’s rejected. Then the real horrors begin: the painful insertions of foreign objects, the primitive needles, the medicines that only strengthen the embryo instead of shrinking it. At 9 weeks, running out of time and stung by the reality of facing a dismal, desperate future alone, Anne follows the crude instructions in a medical journal and narrowly escapes self-destruction.
The actual abortion, with the aid of a fellow student and a pair of scissors, is as graphic as the cinema can get, but Anne’s valiant attempt to survive without making a noise makes Happening an experience both breathtaking and unforgettable. Almost too agonizing to watch, I urge you not to miss it, and sincerely hope the people who made it are making immediate plans to set up a mandatory screening for the Supreme Court.
South St. Paul’s Justin Faulk anchors Blues’ black-and-blue blue line
The St. Louis Blues have been mostly unlucky with their blue line during their first-round playoff series against the Wild. On the plus side, Justin Faulk has been able to play every game.
One of the best defensemen in the NHL this season, Faulk has anchored the back end while St. Louis waited for veterans Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo to recover from injuries to help the Blues tie the series 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.
Faulk played 31 minutes, 10 seconds in the Blues’ series-tying, 5-2 victory Sunday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Asked how he felt after logging more than a half-hour of ice time, the South St. Paul native said, “It’s fine. I mean, realistically, it’s not that much different.”
Certainly not this postseason.
In four games, Faulk has averaged 27:43 of ice time. That’s because Leddy, Bortuzzo, Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich all had missed at least two playoff games and, on Tuesday, Torey Krug was set to miss his first full game after leaving Sunday’s victory after just playing just 3:10.
Bortuzzo, hit hard while blocking a shot, was set to return Tuesday. So was smooth-skating Leddy of Eden Prairie, who helped keep Kirill
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) skates during warmups prior to an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)Kaprizov scoreless for the only time this season in Game 1 before being checked hard into the boards.
They also will have rookie Scott Perunovich, the 2020 Hobey Baker Award winner at Minnesota Duluth, who returned from an injury to his left wrist for Game 4. In his first game since Jan. 15, Peruvonich recorded his first postseason point with the first assist on David Perron’s second-period, even-strength goal.
“We missed them when they were out,” Blues coach Craig Berube said.
Faulk, no doubt, helped mitigate the pain. After Sunday’s game, goaltender Jordan Binnington called Faulk and Colton Parayko “machines.” Parayko played 30:37 in Game 4 and has averaged 26:42 of ice time this postseason. Asked if he had ever been called a machine before, Faulk said, “I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s thrown around too much. Parayko is a machine, though.”
Faulk, who won an NCAA championship with Minnesota Duluth in 2011, was an all-star with Carolina in 2014-15 but is having arguably his best season. He finished the regular season with 16 goals (one off his career high) and 47 points (two off his best) and had by far the best plus/minus, 41, of his career. He tied with the Wild’s Alex Goligoski for sixth in the NHL.
In four playoff games this season, Faulk, 30, has two assists.
While he acknowledged playing 30 minutes in a game “is tough,” Faulk also said he would never complain about getting a lot of ice time. If he did, “I probably won’t be in this league much longer.”
“I don’t think any player should ever say there’s too much, right?” he added. “I’m pretty sure if you ask every guy on that team if they like extra minutes, they’ll all say yes. Realistically, it’s a way to stay in the game — and not saying that you aren’t with less minutes — but I think every player, as you play more minutes, you feel more engaged into the game, whether that’s someone jumping from 10 to 12, 20 to 22, whatever it is, you can notice it.
“If you can’t be engaged, you’re probably not going to be out there.”
Jim Kaat humbled by orientation visit to National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Jim Kaat’s storytelling ability is not what ultimately landed him in Cooperstown. But it sure could have.
It was Kaat’s left arm that led him to the Baseball Hall of Fame. But after his distinguished playing career, one which spanned 25 seasons and four different decades, came to an end, Kaat embarked on an award-winning broadcasting career that continues to this day.
His recall and his ability to tell a story about anyone — and he does, truly, seem to have a story about everyone from Mickey Mantle to Hank Aaron, whom he sat next to at Harmon Killebrew’s funeral, to Mike Schmidt and so many in between — full of color and detail have led to a lengthy second career as an announcer.
Given that memory, it’s no surprise that he can detail exactly the day he fell in love with the game of baseball, the game that he would give so much of himself to and the game that would give so much back to him in return.
June 26, 1946.
“(My dad) took me to a doubleheader, Red Sox–Tigers,” he said Tuesday. “I saw Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr, Hank Greenberg, Hal Newhouser, all future hall of famers. When I walked up the ramp to find our seats in that dark green cathedral called Briggs Stadium, I saw the greenest green, the uniforms were the whitest white. I think my little 7-year-old brain said, ‘I want to be one of those guys.’ ”
And that’s exactly what he did.
On July 24, Kaat, 83, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside his longtime teammate Tony Oliva, the duo becoming just the fifth and sixth to ever go in as Minnesota Twins. Both were voted in this past December by the Golden Days Era committee, earning the necessary 75 percent of the vote for enshrinement.
On Tuesday, Kaat and his wife, Margie, had a special orientation tour, in which he was guided around the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Erik Strohl, the museum’s Vice President of Exhibitions and Collections. At the end, he slipped on his Hall of Fame jersey for the first time and signed his plaque backer, neatly scrawling out his name right next to Oliva’s future plaque.
The day, he said, was simply “humbling.”
“There are different levels of the Hall of Fame, and I would never be naive enough to put myself in a class with Sandy (Koufax) and (Bob Gibson) and (Tom) Seaver and (Juan) Marichal. But I’m honored to be here I think as a representative of longevity and maybe dependability, accountability, and I’m happy about that.”
Kaat’s orientation started in the Grandstand Theater with a short video titled “Generations of the Game,” which was filled with highlights and interviews — Aaron, Cal Ripken Jr., Rod Carew were among the many hall of famers who spoke — about their love and passion for the game. He later said multiple times that he wished every organization would show the video to all players to help them learn about the game’s history.
“That’s inspiring,” Kaat said once he finished. “I’m glad I don’t have to give my speech after that.”
His tour then took him through the 1800s into the 1900s, Kaat occasionally interspersing baseball trivia questions into conversation as he walked. When he came upon an exhibit about women in baseball, he remarked that he used to go to Grand Rapids Chicks games growing up in nearby Zeeland, Mich. Upon reaching an exhibit that included Robin Roberts, Kaat described in detail a game in 1962 during which the two pitchers dueled for 11 innings, Kaat’s Twins eventually ousting the Orioles 3-1 in what he would call one of his favorite wins of his career.
When Johan Santana’s jersey came into sight, Kaat remarked that he was never encouraged to throw a changeup, but if there was one pitch he wished he had had, it would’ve been “that good changeup like Santana.” And upon seeing Joe Mauer’s jersey, he bestowed the St. Paul native with the highest honor.
“He’ll be in here someday soon,” Kaat said.
Kaat was later showed a series of artifacts, from a Babe Ruth bat, which he held and inspected, to an old jersey of his own, which was situated right next to Lefty Grove’s. In 1947, John Kaat, Jim’s father, made a journey to Cooperstown himself to see Grove’s induction ceremony. After slipping on his new jersey and signing his plaque backer, Kaat located Grove in the Plaque Gallery..
“I keep imagining what it’ll be like standing on that podium and thinking 75 years ago, my dad drove here to seen an induction — and what would he think if he were here today?” Kaat said. “It’s mind boggling. That was cool for me because that was the first real baseball hero that I heard about and then to have my picture taken by his plaque, that’s something I’ll treasure.”
There have been plenty of moments for Kaat to treasure lately, since the day he received a call from Jane Forbes Clark, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Hall of Fame on Dec. 5 welcoming him to an elite club.
And there will be plenty more in his future, too.
“When I got the call from Jane, and as soon as you hear those words, ‘This is Jane Clark,’ they don’t call with bad news,” said Kaat, who had been passed over multiple times in the past. “And then Tony (La Russa) said, ‘You know, your life changes forever,’ and I think the deeper I get into the process, the more humbling it is. … It is a gift.”
Flint Hills moving ahead with $75M solar project at its Rosemount refinery
Flint Hills Resources said Tuesday it is moving ahead with building a large on-site solar plant to generate electricity and reduce energy costs at its Pine Bend refinery in Rosemount.
Flint Hills said they believe the 45-megawatt solar development will be the largest of its kind in the United States where all the power is generated and consumed by a single business. It will include at least 100,000 panels and connect directly to the refinery operations.
The solar development will be built on approximately 300 acres of the company’s property immediately adjacent to the refinery off U.S. Highway 52.
In February, the Rosemount City Council approved an interim-use permit for the project. At the time, a Flint Hills spokesperson said the company would decide in the next few months whether to proceed with the project.
On Tuesday, Flint Hills pegged the project’s cost at $75 million and said the plan is to begin construction soon and complete construction in 2023.
Arizona-based DEPCOM Power has been selected as the project’s engineering, procurement and construction contractor.
The refinery supplies the majority of Minnesota’s and much of the Upper Midwest’s gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as well as heating fuels, asphalt, fertilizer and the chemical-building blocks used in thousands of everyday products.
