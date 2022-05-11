News
House Approves $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill, Sends to Senate
Erik Wasson
(Bloomberg) — The US House on Tuesday night approved a more than $40 billion emergency Ukraine spending bill that pays for new weapons and provides economic and humanitarian assistance.
The 368 to 57 vote underscores bipartisan support for Ukraine in a Congress deeply divided on most other issues. The legislation, which is significantly larger than the $33 billion aid package President Joe Biden requested last month, now heads to the Senate where approval is likely next week.
“Given the magnitude of the terror campaign being waged against the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian democracy, we are morally obligated to ensure the brave Ukrainian fighters and the Ukrainian people have the security and economic aid they need,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro said in a statement.
The bill includes $19.7 billion for the Defense Department, more than $3 billion above the level asked for by the Biden administration. This includes the $6 billion in direct security assistance to Ukraine that Biden sought last month and $9.05 billion to replenish weapons stocks sent from the Pentagon to Ukraine. The package would provide $4 billion in foreign military financing for Ukraine and other countries affected by the invasion to help them purchase weapons.
The bill also includes $8.8 billion in direct economic support for Ukraine along with funds to repair the US Embassy in Kyiv, document war crimes and protect against nuclear fuel leaks.
In addition, the measure would provide $4.35 billion for global food and humanitarian aid to be administered by the US Agency for International Development and another $700 million in global food funding at the State Department. The inclusion of the funds was made despite some concerns from Republicans that the global food crisis should not be addressed in the bill.
The legislation also contains language to allow Ukrainian refugees to access US government benefits, over the objections of some Republicans.
Provisions requested by Biden to ease the resettlement of Afghan refugees were dropped at the last minute after the GOP objected to them.
Senate Republicans heard a plea for aid from Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, during a luncheon Tuesday and emerged saying they felt Ukraine had properly accounted for how it has spent previous assistance in its war against Russia.
“It’s an emergency and they’re desperate for it,” Ohio Republican Rob Portman said after the lunch. Senator Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, said he had pushed to get $600 million in defense funds added to the measure and he was getting closer to supporting it. “It’s moving in the right direction,” he said.
Biden met earlier Tuesday with Pelosi and other lawmakers who recently traveled to Ukraine.
Covid Aid
Prospects for congressional approval of the bill improved after Biden late last week agreed to a demand by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that it be separated from a stalled Covid funding measure.
A deal early last month on a $10 billion coronavirus package ran aground after Republicans demanded an amendment vote barring Biden from lifting restrictions on migration over the southern US border. If the amendment is offered to the bill, it would likely pass given the opposition of moderate Senate Democrats to lifting the restriction on asylum seekers and their fears of a surge of border crossings after it ends on May 23, as planned by the administration.
With Biden’s public blessing, that virus aid bill now will be on a separate track.
“We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort. Hence, I am prepared to accept that these two measures move separately, so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to my desk right away,” Biden said in a statement Monday.
The Senate, where procedural obstacles often take days to resolve, would likely pass the bill early next week unless all 100 senators agree to expedite the process.
Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who often objects to such expedited proceedings, said in an interview he opposes the bill because it relies on deficit spending to pay for the aid.
Southeastern Minnesota man, 70, killed after 31-year-old family acquaintance allegedly opened fire
ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 70-year-old southeastern Minnesota was fatally shot outside his rural home Sunday night, and a 31-year-old man who knew him has been charged with the crime, whose motive remains unclear.
On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as John Colbert, of Byron.
William Isaac Shillingford, of Kasson, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, and was arraigned Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court. Shillingford is being held on a $1 million bond.
The motive behind the homicide is still unknown at this time, according to Lt. Lee Rossman of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. Rossman said Shillingford’s and Colbert’s families were acquaintances, and the two men knew each other. Rossman said Shillingford was a manager at Anytime Fitness in Byron and has hunted on Colbert’s property before, but they are still unaware what brought him to Colbert’s home Sunday night.
Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said “the investigation is ongoing” when asked if there’s reason to believe the homicide was premeditated.
Rossman also would not speculate on whether Shillingford may have been under the influence of drugs, or going through a mental health crisis, again stating the ongoing nature of the investigation at this time.
Rossman said before Shillingford drove to the Colbert residence, earlier that day he “visited relatives with children and his children’s relatives, made a couple of different stops throughout the day into the evening. Before he went out to the incident address, he was speaking with a friend.”
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:44 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call concerning a shooting in the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township.
When a deputy arrived at the property, the officer found a pickup truck, later determined to be Shillingford’s, parked in the driveway and a heavy trail of blood leading to the front door of the residence, according to the criminal complaint. Once inside, the deputy found a man, later identified as Colbert, who appeared to have lost a significant amount of blood from a gunshot wound that appeared to enter the man’s right arm and grazed his torso, hitting an artery.
Law enforcement officers attempted lifesaving efforts on Colbert, but he was unresponsive. Colbert was pronounced dead at 11:24 p.m. after medics arrived.
An deputy discovered the residence was equipped with outdoor security cameras and was given permission by a family member to access the recording. The footage showed that the pickup truck circled past the driveway once before parking in the driveway. The suspect then got out of the truck and walked near the garage while holding a handgun, the criminal complaint states.
In a statement to the deputy, Colbert’s son said that when he noticed the truck pull into the driveway, he walked to the edge of the garage, where he saw the suspect hiding around the corner, according to the criminal complaint. Colbert’s son went back inside the home before returning back to the garage with Colbert, who was now also armed with a handgun.
Security camera footage showed the suspect “racking” his handgun, aiming it at Colbert and his son then firing three rounds — one each from standing, crouching and prone positions — and striking Colbert. Colbert’s son, who had accompanied him, then picked up his handgun and shot two rounds at the suspect before they returned back to the home and made the 911 call, according to the criminal complaint.
The suspect fled from the property after the shooting.
Later, while law enforcement was scouring the area searching for the suspect, a deputy was approached by two witnesses who said they saw a man wearing jeans, a T-shirt and no shoes crossing the field before he laid down in the ditch. The witness said they saw the man get up and run from officers coming into the area, the criminal complaint states.
While searching the field, officers found a wallet containing a card with the suspect’s name on it. Witnesses later informed officers that a suspect was running out of the ditch, according to the criminal complaint. Officers then noticed the suspect running toward the driveway of a nearby home and proceeded to detain him at gunpoint. While being detained, Shillingford was “extremely belligerent and continued to yell out random names.”
Deputies later found a 9-millimeter handgun on the second level of a barn/event center in the area near where the suspect was apprehended, the criminal complaint states. The handgun’s caliber was the same as three shell casings found at the Byron residence.
When asked if the handgun was registered to Shillingford, Rossman said that information is part of the ongoing investigation.
This is the first murder case in Olmsted County in 2022.
Farewell to the iPod
The iPod began with a modest goal: Let’s create a music product that makes people want to buy more Macintosh computers. Within a few years, it would change consumer electronics and the music industry and lead to Apple becoming the most valuable company in the world.
First arriving in October 2001, the pocket-size rectangle with a white face and polished steel frame weighed 6.5 ounces. It came packaged with white earbuds in a custom color, moon gray, and held 1,000 songs.
It exploded in popularity in the years that followed, creating what became known as the iPod generation. Throughout much of the 2000s, people wandered the world, headphones dangling from their ears. The iPod was ubiquitous.
On Tuesday, Apple officially said goodbye to all that. The company announced it had phased out production of its iPod Touch, bringing an end to a two-decade run of a product line that inspired the creation of the iPhone and helped turn Silicon Valley into the epicenter of global capitalism.
Since introducing the iPod in 2001, Apple has sold an estimated 450 million of them, according to Loup Ventures, a venture capital firm specializing in tech research. Last year it sold an estimated 3 million iPods, a fraction of the estimated 250 million iPhones it sold.
Apple assured customers that the music would live on, largely through the iPhone, which it introduced in 2007, and Apple Music, a 7-year-old service that testifies to customers’ modern preferences. The days of buying and owning 99-cent songs on an iPod largely gave way to monthly subscription offerings that provide access to broader catalogs of music.
The iPod provided a blueprint for Apple for decades by packaging unrivaled industrial design, hardware engineering, software development and services. It also demonstrated how the company was seldom first to market with a new product but often triumphed.
In the late 1990s, the first digital music players were beginning to appear. The earliest versions could hold a couple of dozen songs, allowing people who were in the early days of copying CDs onto their computers to transfer those songs into their pockets.
Steve Jobs, who returned to Apple in 1997 after being pushed out more than a decade earlier, viewed the emerging category as an opportunity for giving Apple’s legacy computer business modern appeal. A die-hard music fan, who ranked the Beatles and Bob Dylan among his favorite artists, Jobs thought tapping into people’s love of music would help persuade them to switch to Macintoshes from Microsoft-powered personal computers, which had a more than 90% market share.
“You didn’t have to do any market research,” said Jon Rubinstein, who led Apple’s engineering at the time. “Everyone loved music.”
Rubinstein helped spark the product’s development by discovering a new hard disk drive made by Toshiba during a trip to Japan. The 1.8-inch drive had the capacity to store 1,000 songs. In essence, it made possible a Sony Walkman-size digital player with a capacity multitudes greater than anything that existed in the market.
The iPod’s development coincided with Apple’s acquisition of a company with MP3 software that would become the basis for iTunes, a digital jukebox that organized people’s music libraries so that they could quickly create playlists and transfer songs. It powered Jobs’ vision for how people would purchase music in the digital age.
“We think people want to buy their music on the internet by buying downloads, just like they bought LPs, just like they bought cassettes, just like they bought CDs,” he said in a 2003 talk.
At the time, a service called Napster was tormenting the music industry, making it possible for people to share any song with anyone around the world for free. Jobs leaned into the music industry’s woes by marketing the ability of new Macs to copy CDs with the commercial slogan: “Rip. Mix. Burn.” The campaign put the music industry in Apple’s corner, according to Albhy Galuten, an executive at Universal Music Group at the time.
Galuten said the labels eventually agreed to let Apple sell songs on iTunes for 99 cents. “We folded because we had no leverage,” Galuten said. “The easiest way to fight piracy was with convenience.”
The first-generation iPod’s $399 price tag blunted demand, limiting the company to sales of fewer than 400,000 units in the first year. Three years later, Apple released the iPod Mini, a 3.6-ounce aluminum case that came in silver, gold, pink, blue and green. It cost $249 and carried 1,000 songs. Sales exploded. By the end of its fiscal year in September 2005, it had sold 22.5 million iPods.
Apple amplified the iPod Mini’s power by making iTunes available for Windows computers, allowing Apple to introduce its brand to millions of new customers. Though the maneuver would later be heralded as a stroke of business brilliance, Jobs resisted it at the time, former executives said.
Soon, iPods were everywhere. “It took off like a rocket,” Rubinstein said.
Still, Jobs pushed for Apple to make the iPod smaller and more powerful. Rubinstein said the company shut down production of its most popular product ever — the iPod Mini — in order to replace it with a slimmer version called the Nano that started at $200. The Nano helped the company nearly double its unit sales to 40 million over the next year.
Perhaps the iPod’s most important contribution was its role as a catalyst for the creation of the iPhone. As mobile phone makers began introducing devices that could play music, Apple executives worried about being leapfrogged by better technology. Jobs decided that if that were going to happen, then Apple should be the one to do it.
The iPhone continued to draw on the blend of software and services that made the iPod succeed. The success with iTunes, which allowed customers to back up their iPhone and put music on the device, was mirrored by the development of the App Store, which allowed people to download and pay for software and services.
In 2007, the company shed its longtime corporate moniker — Apple Computer Inc. — and became simply Apple, an electronics juggernaut six years in the making.
“They showed the world they had an atomic bomb, and five years later they had a nuclear arsenal,” said Talal Shamoon, the CEO of Intertrust Technologies, a digital rights management company working with the music industry at the time. “After that, there wasn’t a shadow of doubt that Apple was going to own everybody.”
For widows in Africa, COVID-19 stole husbands, homes, future
UMUIDA, Nigeria — As Anayo Mbah went into labor with her sixth child, her husband battled COVID-19 in another hospital across town. Jonas, a young motorcycle taxi driver, had been placed on oxygen after he started coughing up blood.
Jonas would never meet his daughter, Chinaza. Hours after the birth, Mbah’s sister-in-law called to say he was gone. Staff at the hospital in southeastern Nigeria soon asked Mbah and her newborn to leave. No one had come to pay her bill.
Mbah began the rites of widowhood at the home where she lived with her in-laws: Her head was shaved, and she was dressed in white clothing. But just weeks into the mourning period that traditionally lasts six months, her late husband’s relatives stopped providing food, then confronted her directly.
“They told me that it was better for me to find my own way,” Mbah, now 29, said. “They said even if I have to go and remarry, that I should do so. That the earlier I leave the house, the better for me and my children.”
She left on foot for her mother’s home with only a plastic bag of belongings for Chinaza and her other children.
“I decided that I might die if I continue to stay here with my children,” she said.
Across Africa, widowhood has long befallen great numbers of women — particularly in the continent’s least developed countries where medical facilities are scarce. Many widows are young, having married men decades older. And in some countries, men frequently have more than one wife, leaving several widows behind when they die.
Now, the coronavirus pandemic has created an even larger population of widows on the continent, with African men far more likely to die of the virus than women, and it has exacerbated the issues they face. Women such as Mbah say the pandemic has taken more than their husbands: In their widowhood, it’s cost them their extended families, their homes and their futures.
Once widowed, women are often mistreated and disinherited. Laws prohibit many from acquiring land or give them only a fraction of their spouse’s wealth, and widows in places like southeastern Nigeria face suspicion over their husband’s death during the mourning period. In-laws can claim custody of children; tradition says kids belong to the father. Other in-laws disown the children and refuse to help, even if they’re the family’s only source of money and food. And young widows have no adult children to support them in communities with extreme poverty and few jobs for women with limited education.
In Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, some 70 percent of confirmed COVID-19 deaths have been men, according to data tracked by the Sex, Gender and COVID-19 Project. Similarly, more than 70 percent of deaths in Chad, Malawi, Somalia and Congo have been men, according to figures from the project, which is the world’s largest database tracking coronavirus differences between men and women. Other countries likely show similar trends but lack the resources to gather detailed figures.
Experts say some of the widows left behind have nothing while others are pressured to remarry brothers-in-law or be cut off. Widows can start experiencing mistreatment by their in-laws before their husbands are even buried.
“Some are treated as outcasts, accused of being responsible for the death of their husband,” said Egodi Blessing Igwe, spokeswoman for WomenAid Collective, which has aided thousands of widows with free legal services and family mediation.
Some experts say widows face the harshest reality in Nigeria. There, Mbah now raises her children without financial support from her in-laws, who even kept the motorcycle her husband drove as a taxi. She works four jobs, including one as a cleaner at a school where she can no longer afford to send her children.
Her husband had no will, and she hasn’t pursued a legal case against her in-laws. She fears it would only make her situation worse, and finding the time would be nearly impossible.
For some widows who purse legal action, a will saves the day, said Igwe, with the women’s rights organization.
“The will can really help if men can have the courage to prepare it and continue to update it,” she said. “Unfortunately in this part of the world, we don’t like to talk about death.”
Even in widowhood, women are often still under the oversight of men — adult sons or brothers — and may not be able to pursue a case if the family believes it will bring stigma or shame.
In Congo, Vanessa Emedy Kamana had known her husband for a decade before he proposed marriage. She worked for the scholar as a personal assistant. By the time their friendship turned romantic, Godefroid Kamana was in his late 60s; she, a single mother in her late 20s. She said she was drawn to his youthful spirit and intellect: He worked at a think tank and had two doctorates from European universities.
When he first tested positive for COVID-19, there was no hospital bed for him, despite his age and status as a diabetic, in the eastern city of Goma, a humanitarian hub with a large U.N. peacekeeping mission presence. Once a spot was secured, his wife spent most of his final days searching for oxygen and pleading with vendors.
The night of his burial, relatives came to the family home where Kamana had just begun her period of mourning. Generally, widows are required to stay in their homes and can receive visitors. Mourning lengths vary by religion and ethnic group. Kamana, whose family is Muslim, was supposed to stay home for four months and 10 days. But her husband’s relatives didn’t wait that long to force her and her young son out on the street.
“I was stripped of everything, of all my possessions,” she said.
She feared her husband’s family would seek custody of her son, Jamel, whom Kamana had adopted and given his surname. Ultimately the relatives did not, because the boy — now 6 — wasn’t his biological child. They did, however, move swiftly to amass the financial assets.
“I was not aware because I was at the house crying for my husband,” she said. “But they came and said: ’These bank accounts belong to us.”
She, her son and their cat now live in a smaller home her mother kept as a rental property. Kamana sells secondhand clothing at a market while her son is at school. And while she initially received 40% of her late husband’s salary, those funds will soon stop entirely.
Kamana’s marriage was relatively new. He had paid the dowry to her family in 2020, but they had no public ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions. What mattered most, she said, was that he had accepted her son as his own. Now, the family has taken a bank account set up for the boy.
And it’s painful, Kamana said, when some of her late husband’s relatives insist they’ve lost more than she did.
“No one will be able to replace him,” she said.
In West Africa, widowhood is particularly fraught in the large swaths where many marriages are polygamous. Each wife performs the rituals of grief, but it is the first wife or her children who usually lay claim to the family home and other financial assets.
Saliou Diallo, 35, said she would have been left with nothing after a decade of marriage had her husband not thought to put her home under her name instead of his. Even after his death, she lives in fear that her husband’s older children or relatives will try to take over her small residence on the outskirts of the Guinean capital, Conakry.
Under Guinean law, a man’s multiple wives share a small percentage of his estate, with nearly all of it — 87.5 percent — going to his children, said Yansane Fatou Balde, a women’s rights advocate. Women rarely contest their inheritance, given the stigma and expense.
Diallo’s husband, El Hadj, 74, had been building the home just for her and their 4-year-old daughter when he fell ill with COVID-19. Diallo was infected, too — and terrified. She already knew the burden of losing a spouse: At 13, she became a second wife, only to be widowed in her early 20s.
Her next attempt at marriage unraveled when the man did not take to her three children. Then she was introduced to El Hadj, who already had married multiple women but was willing to raise Diallo’s three kids as his own.
They spent a decade together before the virus hit El Hadj. In his final conversations with his wife, he lamented that her home didn’t have windows yet. That he hadn’t lived long enough to build a well so she wouldn’t have to carry water on her head each day. That other relatives would try to chase her off once he was gone.
During mourning, the first wife refused to provide financially for Diallo — who couldn’t attend the funeral because she tested positive for the virus. Then the first wife’s children came to Diallo’s house and reclaimed the car he’d given her. They took all his documents and checkbooks.
“They wanted to chase me away, too,” Diallo said. “I told them: ‘Let me finish my mourning and see my husband’s grave.’”
The children asked for the papers of the house El Hadj had built for her. She provided photocopies but secretly kept the originals.
Her extended family ultimately helped raise money to put windows on her house. Still, she feels her husband’s absence. There is electricity, but no light fixtures. The walls are finished but not painted, and only a few plastic lawn chairs and a mini-fridge furnish the home.
“I am sure God is saving a surprise for me. I surrender to him,” she said. “In the meantime I live on the help of my parents. They support me, and I keep my faith.”
In Diallo’s case, the law has protected her home. But where laws fail to protect widows, the resolution of disinheritance disputes often comes down to family mediation alone.
Back in Nigeria, Roseline Ujah, 49, spent three decades as part of her husband’s extended family. She shared chores and meals with them, even helping to care for her mother- and father-in-law in their later years.
But she said her husband’s brother began scheming to disinherit her and her seven children before her husband, Godwin, had even been buried. Her sister-in-law intervened and managed to save a small portion of land where Ujah now cultivates cocoyam, a root vegetable.
When her husband — who harvested palm wine — first became ill, everyone assumed it was malaria. But medications failed, and his breathing became labored. Hospital doctors diagnosed him with COVID-19, even though no tests were available for confirmation. Without money for a hospital stay, Ujah turned to traditional medicine.
“I kept begging God not to let him die,” she said. “He kept getting weaker and weaker, and we were looking for solutions for him.” He died in their home and was buried in his front yard.
Only her sister-in-law brought food to the family during their six months of mourning. Ujah was forbidden to leave home. Without support from her extended family, she had to send her children to work on neighbors’ farms for income. Some days they ate nothing at all.
“It was only from the door that I could call the attention of passersby to help me get something at the market,” she said.
Godwin’s youngest two children — 13-year-old Chidimma and 11-year-old Chimuanya — have been especially affected by his death, as their relationship with their father’s family has soured.
Ujah is left to scramble for her family’s survival, making brooms to sell at the local market. She knows her husband would have confronted his family over their mistreatment of her. Without him, she turns to her faith.
“I look up to God, telling him I have no one else,” she said. “He is my husband and the father of my children and of the family, and I will not marry another man.”
