How to Build Your First Mobile App & Make the Business Big With Apps
There has been a rapid explosion of apps for the past few years and this craze is especially centred towards youngsters. As the number of smart phone users are increasing, the downloading of apps is also increasing. Apps attract millions of people and thus are experiencing a tremendous growth.
App is an abbreviated form of the word “application”. Application in this case refers to a software application. An app typically refers to software used on a smart phone or mobile device such as the Android, iPhone, etc. Apps allows access of all the important information to customers at their fingertips. The fact is, now days a business cannot well flourish without its own app, no matter what the business is.
Importance of Using Apps for the Business:
- Builds Loyalty
- Reinforce Brand
- Increases Visibility and accessibility
- Exposure through mobile devices
- Connects to more customers
- Make fast and large sales
Planning is the first step in any management process. So with little planning and research one can establish an app. Steps for the same.
1. Define goals: Having a clear perspective as to what purpose the app will serve is very important. It is not about going into the technicalities, but a rough idea about what problems will the app solve and what benefit the customers shall reap from this.
2. Identify the Need: Once a plan is made, before execution firstly validate the demand of an app. One must ensure that the app is fruitful enough for the customers that its demand is much higher than the supply.
3. Pen and paper: Put all the thoughts onto that paper. In short a visual representation of the thoughts. It is always better to jot down the thoughts for much better clarity and processing becomes easy.
4. Investigate and analyse: Study the market. Look out to competitors. A thorough investigation about the idea, thinking from the customer’s point of view and analysis of the market takes place. Think about the financial constraints, how a product or an app will be marketed, which mediums for marketing are to be adopted need a clear research.
5. Wire-frame: Adding that digital functionality to the idea is all about wire framing. After investigating and analyzing, comes the time to frame the app and start its functioning.
6. Designing the backend: It is putting forward how an app will function. Considering all the technicalities and development, the app must be so innovative to function to satisfy the needs of the customers.
7. Testing: Well, no person can launch an app without testing and modifying the app. So, an app passes through various tests and Reviews are taken from the technicians. It builds a new room for any improvements if needed.
8. Development: Now the actual construction of the apps takes place with all those improvements. This is where app builders come into the picture. Professional help is always better.
9. Framing the look: In today’s time a book is judged by its cover. So the user interface, how a website will look becomes important as it gets the attention of the customer.
10. Modifications: Adjust any improvements, if any. An app must be free from errors and should work smooth and fast.
11. Applying beta testing: It’s about testing the app live. It has to pass the live test so as to launch it in the market for huge success.
12. Launching: And finally the app is launched. When an app is launched, marketing and advertising are done, comes the part of customer feedback.
13. Feedback: Reviews from customers all over the globe is a live proof whether the app is a success or a failure. The taste of success is worth the hard work.
Apps today are part of almost every credible business. They provide an instant synergy to a customer with the product or service. With proper analysis, applying suitable marketing techniques an app has a long way to go!
Apartment Building Income and Expense Analysis – Your X-Ray of Financial Health
Apartment Building Investments
As the residential real estate market continues to decline many real estate investors have been attracted to what might be the next great financial market to boom: apartment buildings. An ancient Chinese blessing says “may you live in interesting times”. Well, if interesting times are to be seen as a blessing then the real estate market must be full of opportunity. We probably haven’t seen a real estate market this “interesting” since the 1950’s.
When it comes to apartment building investments versus single family home investments I have found that it is easier to make a sound financial judgment about apartment building investments over single family homes. The reason is simply because when you purchase an apartment building you have the ability to view the historical financial statements. These financial statements are called the income and operating expenses and the purchaser of the apartment building can usually obtain these financial statements going back three years. The great thing about viewing the financial statement is that you get to see exactly what the gross income and expenses have been over the past three years. This allows you, the investor, to determine approximately what the property is worth as well as what the expected rate of return will be.
The income and operating expenses or financial statement of the multi-family investment that you are considering are a tool that is the equivalent of an x-ray to a doctor examining his patient. If you analyze the income and expenses of your multi-family property you should be able to determine a number of things that will affect the overall “health” and monetary returns on your investment.
The first task to perform when analyzing the income and expenses is to look closely at all of the expenses for each year and find out which expenses have increased or decreased from year to year. For example, you might find that the expenses listed for landscaping increased from $4000.00 in year 3 to $7000.00 in the most current year. This could be because the owner made significant improvements in the landscaping of the property, which could add value or it could be because he hired a new landscaper who charges more for the same service. The new apartment investor should examine every listed expense for every year and make comparisons for all years to make sure that there are no discrepancies. Where there are differences the investor must act like a detective to find out the reasons. Sometimes the discrepancies can actually represent hidden value. Using the example above, you might know of a landscape company that you currently use who will maintain the landscaping at a lower cost. Just this one difference could completely change your financial analysis of the property. This concept is known as forced appreciation. I discuss forced appreciation in much more detail in my “Buy Your First Apartment Building E-Course” found in the link at the end of this article.
In contrast, when you purchase a single family home for investment purposes you have no historical record of what rents you can expect to receive in the future. If the house was not formally a rental home then you must rely on a market estimate given to you by your realtor. This estimated rent may or may not be accurate. You also have no way of knowing what your expenses will be for that particular property. Most homeowners don’t keep a separate balance sheet for their home expenses.
Want to Make Money Online – Learn How to Make Money Through Affiliate Marketing
Want to make money online? More specifically, do you want to learn how to make money through affiliate marketing?
A few years ago, I got interested in making money online. I started with ideas that were presented in a simple ebook. Much (though there were many more of them) like the ideas presented in this article.
Would you really like to know how to bring in money through being an affiliate? If so, let me ask you a question first. Do you have a commitment to put time into your task? It could be a great amount of time, or it could be a little quantity of time. The key, however, is to consistently set aside a certain amount of time for this enterprise. In undertakings such as these, successful people have discovered a secret!
What is that secret?
Here it is: affiliate marketing is a great way to bring in finances online, and the techniques for being successful can be learned. In wanting to be successful and to bring in funds online, you will find that there are four ideas you can put in place.
1. Learn As Much As You Can
Start with the tons of free information available on the internet. However, after you become familiar with the terminology, you will want to get more detailed information. Then you can start with a simple paid product that offers good information. After you make your investment back from that endeavor, you will probably want to go on to some type of membership site that will give you even more information.
First of all, though, learn as much as you can.
2. Find Good Products and Services to Sell
Not only will learning as much as you can help you to learn how to earn money through online marketing, but finding good products and services to sell will also help you to learn how to be paid money through internet marketing.
You will want products that offer value, are reasonably priced, and that also offer adequate commissions to make it worthwhile for you to promote them.
3. Learn How to Build Your Own Website
In addition to learning as much as you can and finding good products and services to sell, building your own website will help you to learn how to gain money through affiliate marketing.
This may sound a little intimidating, but actually there are some very good website builders (software programs) that can help you learn how to do this without having to learn a lot of computer code.
4. Learn How to Send Traffic to Your Website
Just like a merchant would want people walking through his store, you will want people visiting your website. There are basically two ways to get traffic: paid methods and free methods. Many people without a large budget start with the free methods, and then most (but not all) eventually move on to using paid methods of advertising too.
So, we have seen learning as much as you can, finding good products and services, building your own website, and learning how to drive traffic to you site will all help you to learn how to earn funds through online marketing as an affiliate.
Warning: Just looking at these ideas will not be sufficient, You will also have to act.
You have obtained four suggestions in this article, but there are many more ideas out there. Don’t stop with just this little bit of information (even though it is valuable). Learn all you can about ways to gain money online, and beyond that, learn how to make money through affiliate marketing
Dell Latitude 3390 Review – A 2-In-1 Machine With Different Modes, FHD Display, and More
This 2-in-1 machine has a long battery life, four versatile usage modes, and all of the productivity features you need. Whether you want to use it for work or for play, the Dell Latitude 3390 is designed to tackle multi-tasking. The different flexible modes mean that you can view the display from any angle. Since this is a Latitude notebook, it is extremely manageable. You can use Dell Client Command Suite tools (all free) to deploy, update, and monitor the machine as well as any other Dell computers you might have.
For such a sleek, compact device, the 3390 comes with plenty of ports, including a USB 3.1 Generation 1 port, USB Type-C, audio combo jack, HDMI, USB 2.0, SD card reader, and more. When using the USB 3.1 port, you can expect fast syncing speeds. It’s backwards compatible with USB 2.0 devices and offers increased maximum bus power.
What kind of specs does a 2-in-1 machine like the Dell Latitude 3390 come with?
• Processor: Intel Pentium Dual-Core 2.3GHz / 2MB cache / 15W)
• Display: 13.3-inch FHD WVA with touch anti-glare technology and WLAN capability (1920 x 1080)
• Hard drive: 2.5-inch 500GB SATA model (7200 RPM) upgradable to 1TB SATA (5400 RPM) or an M.2 128GB SATA SSD
• Memory: 4GB to 8GB 2400MHz DDR4 (non-ECC)
• Primary battery: 3-cell 42 WHr
There are two keyboards available: one non-backlit and a backlit model. It’s ideal to have a backlit keyboard if you expect to do a lot of work in settings with dim lighting.
Different Modes of Dell Latitude 3990
What about the different modes? If you want to use this machine as an ordinary laptop, you can. You can also use it in “Tent mode” for viewing on small surface areas and “Stand mode” for presentations. Since it’s so thin and light, you can easily carry it with you throughout the day.
This is a nice looking device with its jet black casing and thin bezels, which make the screen appear larger.
SecureDell technology provides an extra layer of protection, which includes industry-leading encryption and authentication. Your data will be kept safe across all endpoints, thanks to Data Protection and Protected Workspace.
The QUALCOMM 802.11ac dual band wireless adapter (2×2) ensures that you stay connected to the internet, whether you’re at home, in the office, or at a public Wi-Fi spot. Bluetooth 4.1 comes with the wireless technology.
If you want the convenience of a tablet and the power of a laptop, the Dell Latitude 3390 is definitely a 2-in-1 machine that you don’t want to turn down.
Dell has always offered a host of enticing deals on its tablets, desktops, laptops, 2-in-1 devices, and other electronics. If you are looking for a good, versatile device that can handle all of your work and entertainment, be sure to use Dell Latitude 3390 promo codes.
