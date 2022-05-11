How to Build Your First Mobile App & Make the Business Big With Apps

Share Pin 0 Shares

There has been a rapid explosion of apps for the past few years and this craze is especially centred towards youngsters. As the number of smart phone users are increasing, the downloading of apps is also increasing. Apps attract millions of people and thus are experiencing a tremendous growth.

App is an abbreviated form of the word “application”. Application in this case refers to a software application. An app typically refers to software used on a smart phone or mobile device such as the Android, iPhone, etc. Apps allows access of all the important information to customers at their fingertips. The fact is, now days a business cannot well flourish without its own app, no matter what the business is.

Importance of Using Apps for the Business:

Builds Loyalty

Reinforce Brand

Increases Visibility and accessibility

Exposure through mobile devices

Connects to more customers

Make fast and large sales

Planning is the first step in any management process. So with little planning and research one can establish an app. Steps for the same.

1. Define goals: Having a clear perspective as to what purpose the app will serve is very important. It is not about going into the technicalities, but a rough idea about what problems will the app solve and what benefit the customers shall reap from this.

2. Identify the Need: Once a plan is made, before execution firstly validate the demand of an app. One must ensure that the app is fruitful enough for the customers that its demand is much higher than the supply.

3. Pen and paper: Put all the thoughts onto that paper. In short a visual representation of the thoughts. It is always better to jot down the thoughts for much better clarity and processing becomes easy.

4. Investigate and analyse: Study the market. Look out to competitors. A thorough investigation about the idea, thinking from the customer’s point of view and analysis of the market takes place. Think about the financial constraints, how a product or an app will be marketed, which mediums for marketing are to be adopted need a clear research.

5. Wire-frame: Adding that digital functionality to the idea is all about wire framing. After investigating and analyzing, comes the time to frame the app and start its functioning.

6. Designing the backend: It is putting forward how an app will function. Considering all the technicalities and development, the app must be so innovative to function to satisfy the needs of the customers.

7. Testing: Well, no person can launch an app without testing and modifying the app. So, an app passes through various tests and Reviews are taken from the technicians. It builds a new room for any improvements if needed.

8. Development: Now the actual construction of the apps takes place with all those improvements. This is where app builders come into the picture. Professional help is always better.

9. Framing the look: In today’s time a book is judged by its cover. So the user interface, how a website will look becomes important as it gets the attention of the customer.

10. Modifications: Adjust any improvements, if any. An app must be free from errors and should work smooth and fast.

11. Applying beta testing: It’s about testing the app live. It has to pass the live test so as to launch it in the market for huge success.

12. Launching: And finally the app is launched. When an app is launched, marketing and advertising are done, comes the part of customer feedback.

13. Feedback: Reviews from customers all over the globe is a live proof whether the app is a success or a failure. The taste of success is worth the hard work.

Apps today are part of almost every credible business. They provide an instant synergy to a customer with the product or service. With proper analysis, applying suitable marketing techniques an app has a long way to go!