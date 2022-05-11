Finance
How To Get An Oracle DBA Job As A Fresher
Every fresher dreams of getting a good Oracle DBA job in a reputed company after completing an Oracle certification course of database administrator. Most companies recruit freshers to offer services to their client across the globe. You may not get real DBA work immediately as a fresher, but gradually you can get hold of core DBA related work. Once you acquire the required aptitude, knowledge and confidence, you can take up big tasks.
The world of information technology is expanding every day. To be ahead in the race, it is very important to learn new things, skills, ideas and technology constantly without fail. Here are a few ways that can help you get a good job easily:
– Expand Your Technical Skills – While searching and applying for fresher Oracle DBA jobs, it is very important to do your own research and learn one new thing every day. A candidate should be prepared for expanding his technical skills. For example, if you have learnt Oracle 11g version, then you should also get knowledge of other versions including, Oracle 9i, Oracle 10g and Oracle 12c. This becomes important as when you get into a job, there is no surety that you will only get to work on the version you have learnt. Every company may be having one or more versions of Oracle and you should be well prepared to work on as many versions as you can.
– Prepare well for the Interview – There are several ways to prepare for an interview. You can find some good books on Oracle DBA interview questions at a bookstore near you. These books not only contain interview questions, but can also help you in learning more things about Oracle. Most interviewers ask scenario based questions, therefore you should practice for such questions. There are many blogs, forums and websites where you can find many scenarios based questions and their solutions. You can also search for YouTube videos which can help you gather a lot of information. Practicing for Oracle DBA interview questions before attending the job interview can be very helpful.
– Resume – It is important that you submit a concise, well-written resume without any spelling or grammatical errors. You should properly highlight all your qualifications and training related to Oracle in the resume.
Companies constantly require freshers who can work on various features of different Oracle versions. Extensive knowledge of the Oracle database administration skills can help a fresher in getting a good job easily.
Finance
Make Money Online Opportunity: A Free Guide
In the 21st Century, there are very many opportunities to make money online. The internet technology offers a new a new approach to doing things globally. It enables transactions that hitherto had been outside the horizons of people’s imagination. In this article, we shall look at those things that are known to be making money online for people in today’s world. This statement is necessary because the dynamic of change and the rapid momentum accompanying it are clearly unprecedented in human history. Get hooked up onto the internet: the opportunities are limitless.
3 Principal Make Money Online Opportunities
The following are the principal Make Money Opportunities to date:
- Drop-Shipping: A system – commonly applied to tangible products – whereby you promote and sell someone else’s product for a pre-agreed percentage of the sales value;
- Affiliate Marketing: This is very much like drop-shipping, but it is used to refer to the transaction involving digital products – especially software, applications, and e-books;
- Niche Marketing: This is a situation whereby you endeavour to identify a qualified traffic that you would target your promotional efforts to, in order to market and sell a specific digital product to. This group of people are the target market – the niche market for that specific product.
Make Money Online Irrespective Of Your Situation
No matter your circumstances, you too can make money online. Are you a teenager, student, Grandma, Grandpa, Single Mom, Divorced, Widow or Widower? You can make money online. Get started and see how easy it is. The easiest and most newbie-friendly place to start is ClickBank Marketplace. Go to ClickBank.com and register today as an affiliate. Keep the password, and account nickname. Now, go to ClickBank Marketplace and pick any product of your choice to promote. Go to Bit.ly or go to GoDaddy.com and buy a.info domain name – it costs just a pound plus. Click Promote beside your chosen product at ClickBank Marketplace. Insert your ClickBank Nickname at the space requesting it. Ignore the Product ID prompt for now. Click the green button Promote. Copy the affiliate code generated and forward your newly bought Domain Name (from GoDaddy.com or the free option from Bit-ly) and keep. It is most advisable that you keep your ClickBank.com codes as well as your passwords. They can easily mess you up if you are careless with them. Having done this, go to BloggerSpot.com and create a free blog for yourself. All you need for this is a Free Gmail account. Just go for it. Get started today. Yes: I mean it, today. In 30 days, you’d be a different person and life would treat you like the dignified personality you really are.
The Unrestricted Opportunity To Make Money Online
The online business provides a platform for unrestricted opportunity to make money from the cyberspace. This is because digital products are cheap and their ease and promptness of delivery make them the ideal avenue to seek products to promote. Meanwhile, they contain in-built value that is highly desirable. It is this in-built value that everyone is willing to pay for, provided the product is presented in the appropriate format. The process involves simple processes that anyone can master and replicate for other products. Since the online shop opens 24 x 7 (Days)
Summary & Conclusion
The opportunity to make money online has never been so great. The internet presents itself as the platform that enables prompt and accurate transactions. It eliminates most traditional restrictions of communication, networking and business transaction. The information would be useful whether you are a novice or you are very well vast in online business
Finance
Cheap Flood Insurance Quotes – Protect Your Home From Flood Damage
We all want to stretch our wallets. If we can get something at a cheaper price but receive the same benefits, we do it. If we want flood insurance, we try to get cheap flood insurance. As long as we get the same benefits from the general flood insurance cost, we go for less.
If you reside in an area that is prone to flooding, you should definitely get it. Imagine the flood ravaging your home. Imagine how much you have to spend for damage control. Imagine the cost of replacing what you lost. Buying flood insurance is the best option for any homeowner.
Home insurance does not cover flooding so if you can get cheap flood insurance, do so. This can protect you just in case flooding takes place in your area. You have to evaluate your assets and then get a policy plan that is available for you.
The first thing you should do is to check with your state agency. There are some states that have requirements when it comes to buying one. They can offer you cheaper policies if you live in an area that has a bigger chance of flooding.
There are states that initially provide the insurance policies at a cheap rate because of the possibility of flooding in the area and the homeowner really has no choice because flooding is a tragedy that one cannot avoid.
Before you sign up with any insurance company, you should check your Preferred Risk Policy. This is an affordable insurance that is an option for you if you are thinking of getting one like that.
The name of the policy that you are getting depends on the state that you are living in. If it so happens that the state you are living in is prone to flooding that the other states, then the chance of you getting cheaper plans is more likely.
Ignorance is something that should be avoided regarding this matter. Know as much as you can when it comes to flooding areas and flood zones and flood coverage and rates.
You can learn these from your insurance company as well as the National Flood Insurance Program which mitigates your state to assist you just in case the disaster does happen in when you are living.
Another thing you should remember is to not be overwhelmed when you are inquiring about flood insurance. If you want to get cheap flood insurance, then you can compare one insurance policy to the other. You can do this by visiting their websites and also talking to the insurance agents.
Finance
Earned Revenue – The Most Important Source of Income For Nonprofits
Especially in the current economy, if you manage a nonprofit, I highly encourage you to diversify your revenue sources. If you plan to stay solvent, you don’t want to over-rely on any one source of income. Having multiple streams of revenue will increase the likelihood that your business will sustain over the long term.
A common misconception about nonprofits is that they can’t and shouldn’t make a profit. This is totally untrue. A nonprofit is a business and it should make a profit. It is unfortunate that the majority of people who start nonprofits don’t fully understand how to develop a nonprofit business model that generates sufficient revenue to make a profit. It’s fairly simple, you create a product and you sell it.
Let’s look at some real life examples so you have a better idea of what I’m talking about. The Quicksilver Track Club is an elite track and field training program that works with at risk youth. Their mission is to train kids, build their athletic ability so they can get college scholarships. As you can see if you visit the website, the registration fee is $235 per year. The program is not free. Yes, they’re serving economically disadvantaged kids, but it costs money to deliver this service. Far too many people who start nonprofits want to give their services away for free and you just can’t operate a business without revenue. And without a clear understanding of this basic concept, you cannot build a successful nonprofit.
Another earned revenue option is the sale of tangible products. The American Cancer Society has mastered the art of selling products. On their website you can purchase jewelry, shirts, jackets, watches, and a myriad of other wares. They have a crystal beads bracelet that sells for $18.99. If they sell 1,000 of these in one month, they’ve generated $19,000.00. Their tote product sells for $12.99. Again, selling 1,000 of these will generate $13,000.00. At the time I wrote this article they reported on their website that they raised $58 million dollars through their various fundraisers and sale of products.
Making A Way Housing, Inc. earns the majority of its revenues through the rental of real estate. The organization’s core activity is providing affordable housing for homeless persons and those undergoing treatment for alcohol and substance abuse. The residents pay rent that is subsidized by grants. Rental fees are not market rate, but they’re not free either. They have 70 two-bedroom units. Each unit is occupied by two residents who may pay between $100-350 per month. At these occupancy rates, they can generate between $14,000 and $49,000 per month.
I like to use the illustration of the pie chart. A pie has multiple slices. For the nonprofit, each slice represents a revenue source. I propose that the most important and the largest slice of any nonprofit’s revenue pie should be earned revenue. The wise person is the one who develops their nonprofit business model with earned revenue as the cornerstone.
How To Get An Oracle DBA Job As A Fresher
Aaron Judge hits game-winning 3-run home run to end heated game between Yankees and Blue Jays
Bank of Israel Moves a Step Closer to Introduce CBDC in the Country
Make Money Online Opportunity: A Free Guide
Bob Lanier, Hall of Fame center for Pistons and Bucks, dead at 73
Yankees GM Brian Cashman on struggling Joey Gallo: ‘A lot of different ways he can contribute’
Cheap Flood Insurance Quotes – Protect Your Home From Flood Damage
Vikings seventh-round pick Nick Muse agrees to contract terms
Earned Revenue – The Most Important Source of Income For Nonprofits
University of St. Thomas names dean for two-year college
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments