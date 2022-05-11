How To Get An Oracle DBA Job As A Fresher

Share Pin 0 Shares

Every fresher dreams of getting a good Oracle DBA job in a reputed company after completing an Oracle certification course of database administrator. Most companies recruit freshers to offer services to their client across the globe. You may not get real DBA work immediately as a fresher, but gradually you can get hold of core DBA related work. Once you acquire the required aptitude, knowledge and confidence, you can take up big tasks.

The world of information technology is expanding every day. To be ahead in the race, it is very important to learn new things, skills, ideas and technology constantly without fail. Here are a few ways that can help you get a good job easily:

– Expand Your Technical Skills – While searching and applying for fresher Oracle DBA jobs, it is very important to do your own research and learn one new thing every day. A candidate should be prepared for expanding his technical skills. For example, if you have learnt Oracle 11g version, then you should also get knowledge of other versions including, Oracle 9i, Oracle 10g and Oracle 12c. This becomes important as when you get into a job, there is no surety that you will only get to work on the version you have learnt. Every company may be having one or more versions of Oracle and you should be well prepared to work on as many versions as you can.

– Prepare well for the Interview – There are several ways to prepare for an interview. You can find some good books on Oracle DBA interview questions at a bookstore near you. These books not only contain interview questions, but can also help you in learning more things about Oracle. Most interviewers ask scenario based questions, therefore you should practice for such questions. There are many blogs, forums and websites where you can find many scenarios based questions and their solutions. You can also search for YouTube videos which can help you gather a lot of information. Practicing for Oracle DBA interview questions before attending the job interview can be very helpful.

– Resume – It is important that you submit a concise, well-written resume without any spelling or grammatical errors. You should properly highlight all your qualifications and training related to Oracle in the resume.

Companies constantly require freshers who can work on various features of different Oracle versions. Extensive knowledge of the Oracle database administration skills can help a fresher in getting a good job easily.