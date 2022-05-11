Finance
Importance of Critical Illness Insurance
Do you need critical illness insurance? It can be hard to imagine yourself in a position where you might need to file a critical illness insurance claim; however, it is important to note that the most important thing to prepare for is not the possibility of being affected by a critical illness, but the emotional, physical, and financial costs of surviving that illness. Living with and even beyond a critical illness is challenging and costly. Your recovery may leave you with the cost of healthcare services, prescribed drugs and supplements, home care costs, costs of renovations or modifications to the home for new accessibility needs, childcare, and other expenses that may not be covered by your government health insurance plan. You may have to travel to get the medication or treatment you need, or you may simply need to travel to get into climate conditions that are more suitable to your psychological, emotional, or even physical healing. On top of all this, you have your regular household bills plus the potential disruption to your ability to work. The financial implications of a serious illness add up quickly.
Despite all of these probabilities, many people – Canadians especially – underestimate the financial impact a critical illness can cause. Why is it so common for Canadians to overlook their need for critical illness insurance? Well, we have free healthcare, right? So why should we need to invest more money in the financial securities we already have in place? The truth of the matter is that our healthcare doesn’t cover all of the expenses a critical illness can cause us to accumulate and the coverage it does provide may not arrive quickly enough if you are left sitting on the waiting list too long.
Let’s take a look at an example: imagine you’ve just been called into the doctor’s office. Your last test revealed that you have cancer and you need chemo therapy right away. In Ontario, your wait time to start retrieving treatment is four weeks or you could go to Buffalo and start treatment there tomorrow, but it will cost you $40,000. Critical illness insurance could help you pay that expense, and perhaps even the travel costs of getting to Buffalo for your treatment.
But that isn’t all. As we’ve already pointed out, your illness comes with other financial implications-like your sudden inability to work. All of a sudden, your day-to-day living expenses have become a lot more stressful, and all of this is compounded by the fact that your partner is also taking time off work to take you to medical appointments. Those bills are going to start to pile up, and even after you’ve been given a clean bill of health, you still need time to physically recover from your treatments (as well as from the overall psychological and emotional trauma). You aren’t going to want to rush right back to work to start tackling those bills.
Cancer isn’t the only illness that can have this impact. Critical illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, stroke, epilepsy, etc. have an equally severe physical, psychological, and financial impact.
How realistic is it to rely on alternative options?
Many people feel they can rely on their spouses, retirement savings, sale of assets, or government assistance in the event that they find themselves in need, but you don’t want to be left in a position where you have to hope that these options come through for you in a timely enough manner. In most cases, it just isn’t realistic to rely on these options. Plus, critical illness insurance provides you with additional benefits, like:
- Providing coverage for expenses that aren’t covered by our healthcare system: Critical illness insurance can help offset some of the costs of certain drug prescriptions or other treatments that you would otherwise have to pay for out-of-pocket.
- Protecting your retirement: You don’t want to eat into your retirement savings to accommodate the costs of your illness-those savings have their own purpose, and you don’t want to sacrifice your future lifestyle or your ability to retire when you want. Critical illness insurance offers the financial relief you need to prevent the necessity of dipping into those savings so you can keep your retirement plans on track.
Additionally, critical illness insurance is designed to:
- Reduce debt and other financial concerns while you cope with your illness
- Replace reduced or lost income for you and your spouse
- Cover the costs of bringing additional help into the home
- Provide you with the opportunity and ability to consider new medical treatments and medications that are not covered by private or government health insurance plans
Don’t Overlook this Coverage
Critical illness insurance can provide you with the financial support you need to ensure that the costs of your illness don’t become devastating. For more information about how to get a critical illness insurance quote, contact us at InsurEye today.
Finance
Computer Security Authentication
Computer security authentication means verifying the identity of a user logging onto a network. Passwords, digital certificates, smart cards and biometrics can be used to prove the identity of the user to the network. Computer security authentication includes verifying message integrity, e-mail authentication and MAC (Message Authentication Code), checking the integrity of a transmitted message. There are human authentication, challenge-response authentication, password, digital signature, IP spoofing and biometrics.
Human authentication is the verification that a person initiated the transaction, not the computer. Challenge-response authentication is an authentication method used to prove the identity of a user logging onto the network. When a user logs on, the network access server (NAS), wireless access point or authentication server creates a challenge, typically a random number sent to the client machine. The client software uses its password to encrypt the challenge through an encryption algorithm or a one-way hash function and sends the result back to the network. This is the response.
Two- factor authentication requires two independent ways to establish identity and privileges. The method of using more than one factor of authentication is also called strong authentication. This contrasts with traditional password authentication, requiring only one factor in order to gain access to a system. Password is a secret word or code used to serve as a security measure against unauthorized access to data. It is normally managed by the operating system or DBMS. However, a computer can only verify the legality of the password, not the legality of the user.
The two major applications of digital signatures are for setting up a secure connection to a website and verifying the integrity of files transmitted. IP spoofing refers to inserting the IP address of an authorized user into the transmission of an unauthorized user in order to gain illegal access to a computer system.
Biometrics is a more secure form of authentication than typing passwords or even using smart cards that can be stolen. However, some ways have relatively high failure rates. For example, fingerprints can be captured from a water glass and fool scanners.
Finance
The Importance of Investing in Sales Training in the Service Industry
Investing in sales training is essential if you are going to enjoy success as a business. In the United States, billions are invested in sales training annually. There is a generally held belief that anyone can sell therefore there is little or no investment in sales training in some organizations. There is need for a paradigm shift and change of attitude towards sales training because it is what brings in the revenue. Whether it’s a manufacturer of tangible goods or a provider of an intangible service, sufficient sales must be recorded for the business to continue operating. It means that it would be irresponsible to employ sales people and allow them to “get on with it” on the assumption that they know what they are doing. Let’s explore some reasons why it is important to invest in sales training with a special emphasis on the service industry. As we focus on the service industry we need to broaden our definition of salesperson to include anyone and everyone who is the company’s link to its customers. They interface with the customer and how they handle the customer greatly impacts the customer’s decision to buy.
1. Trained salespeople ensure sales success, goodwill and customer satisfaction because they connect better with customers, are knowledgeable about the company and its products, are confident and believable. This believability makes it easy for the customer particularly for intangible products which you cannot touch, feel, smell etc. People buy you before they buy the product.
2. The business environment is extremely competitive. It is “dog eat dog” out there and there is sometimes little differentiation in terms of the products on offer, for example financial services, hospitality. Therefore, a high calibre sales force can be a source of differentiation and competitive advantage.
3. There are many skills demanded in the modern – day selling situation and there is a need to equip your staff on an ongoing basis, for example with communication skills, information technology skills, problem solving, emotional intelligence and administration skills to name a few. You cannot assume that your team is equipped without investing in them.
4. Salespeople are better able to adjust their way of thinking to the company culture, brand values and project an image aligned to what your brand stands for. I remember when I worked for a certain courier company that was a market leader at the time. We had a sense that sense of pride and confidence in the company’s products instilled in everyone from the courier, the salesperson to the executive. It was a result of constant training.
5. Trained sales people are able to build trust and credibility with customers more easily. Tangible products are generally considered to be easier to sell because you are able to demonstrate the features and benefits and you able to “show and tell”. The customer knows exactly what the product looks like before they buy and it’s easier to compare. What makes a service more challenging to sell is the fact that it is intangible, therefore trust and credibility become very important. Most sales training programmes deal specifically with this subject.
6. Most people will do better if they knew better. I don’t believe anyone sets out to wake up in the morning to go to work to be unproductive. John Maxwell says, “good leaders set up their followers to succeed whilst bad leaders set them up to fail. Deliberate training is important because it’s not everyone with a brilliant resume that will perform on the job. The business has sales targets to achieve therefore training gives one tools to produce good results in perpetuity.
7. The service industry relies heavily on brand image and perceptions. It is important to ensure that all client-facing staff project the right image. I worked at a courier company where the commercial manager who had a strong background in the hospitality industry insisted that whenever sales conferences or any other scheduled sales training workshops or seminars were held, customer service agents, operations staff and even the credit controller who managed customer accounts participated. The results spoke for themselves
8. One of the biggest challenges I faced when in my early years of selling was overcoming objections. Nowadays customers are better equipped with information about products including the ones you are selling. Train and equip your staff to be on the cutting edge in order to overcome objections with skill and close more sales.
9. For new recruits training makes adjusting into the new role, imbibing product knowledge and hitting the ground running smoother.
10. One of the major issues that service – delivery companies need to focus on is giving the customer an enjoyable experience, handling customer complaints as well handling difficult demanding customers, taking corrective action when things go wrong. You are judged on the basis of the perception you create about your product and at the point of consumption, where the customer is either delighted or disappointed. A lot of time, energy and resources need to be deployed to ensure that you win all the time in satisfying your customers.
In conclusion, I believe that training must be on an ongoing basis post the induction that happens when one joins the company. I recommend that training is conducted monthly if possible. Whether it’s a workshop, conference or a Friday afternoon in – house training make it happen. Whilst technology has made it possible to benefit from a plethora of online courses, interactive videos, white papers and eBooks, it is no replacement for the good old training workshop. It’s an opportunity for team – building, bonding between colleagues and time away from the office which is good for the team. Develop a training calendar budget. I highly recommend that you invest in sales training for your team.
Finance
If You Are Going to Have a Garmin GPSMAP 5015 – Read the Review Before Buying
Garmin Ltd is one of the foremost companies involved in aviation and marine technologies. GPS 100 was the company’s first product aimed at the marine market and was an instant hit. Since then the company has been producing various marine technological devices and has been constantly upgrading them to exceed the expectations of its customers.
The GPSMAP 5000 series has been launched by Garmin Australasia, which is a series of multifunction displays with virtual touch screen buttons. The GPSMAP 5015 is a model of this chart plotter series. It consists of a super large, water proof touch screen display. It is a super bright 30.7 cm diagonal XGA color touch screen display.
Depending on the function to be performed, the virtual buttons of the touch screen keep changing. This makes the navigation menu pretty simple and easy to use. Boaters and mariners can easily access the information they want and work on it. Apart from its great workability, the Garmin GPSMAP 5015 has a stylish appearance. It is sleek with a flat screen that adds elegance to its outlook.
According to Garmin Australasia’s marine sales manager, the GPSMAP 5015 is a perfect combination of style and content. The Garmin GPSMAP 5015 is by far the leading network planner display in Garmin marine line. With its wide screen, it provides a bigger display of pictures.
Moreover, as the chart plotter is fully touch screen, there are no buttons at all which reduces space occupied by the device. The 15 inch screen occupies almost the same space as the 12 inch push button displays of other chart plotters.
The Garmin GPSMAP5015 is provided with a satellite enhanced base map, which makes marine explorations even simpler. The device can even be combined with sonar, radar and video by involving to the Garmin Network. The graphics and the videos on this chart plotter are of high resolution thus enhancing its quality.
Apart from these, Garmin has also introduced the Blue Chart g2 Vision technology which has been made available on a pre programmed SD card.
The g2 vision technology enables the mariner to enjoy a “mariner’s eye view”. This is feature is nothing but a magnificent 3D map viewpoint of everything above the water level. Similarly, the “fish eye view” is another feature which offers a 3D map of the underwater topography.
The Garmin GPSMAP 5015 is blessed with another superb feature. With the use of the Blue Chart g2 Vision data card, the boatman can enjoy the facility of auto guidance technology. This technology makes it possible for the chart plotter to suggest the best navigational route.
However, these facilities ill be provided by Garmin GPSMAP 5015 only when the g2 vision data card has been installed on it. This new chart plotter by Garmin is in one word extraordinary from all perspectives!
