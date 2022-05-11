Internet Marketing System – Do Not Use Self-Replicators!

Writing covered calls has long been a popular way for short term traders to generate steady streams of income in their brokerage account. If you buy 100 shares of an optionable stock that’s trading at $28/share, you could write a call with a strike price of $30 and an expiration date one month away. In exchange for giving someone else the right to buy your stock for $30/share (which would represent $2/share in capital appreciation), you also receive premium in the form of cash.

If you’re a committed covered call writer, getting called out of your stock and being forced to sell it at the agreed upon strike price is actually a good thing. It represents a successful trade–the premium you collected is yours to keep and you’ve also most likely locked in a modest increase in capital gains.

But what if you’re a long term investor? What if you don’t want to sell your stock? Generating additional income is all fine and good, but if that income is produced at the expense of your long term objectives, it may not be worth the risk.

Still, there’s a lot of potential premium income sloshing around the options market, and it would be a shame not to scoop up some of it for yourself. The real question then is: “Can long term investors benefit from writing covered calls without having to worry about being forced to sell their long term positions?”

The Solution: The 1/3 Covered Call Writing Strategy

I’m a long term investor myself, and I’ve faced this dilemma first hand. Covered call income is wonderful, but the risk to the upside when the underlying stock makes a big move higher tends to undercut the whole premise of long term investing.

The solution I use is what I call The 1/3 Covered Call Writing Strategy. The gist of the strategy is this–I only write covered calls on approximately one-third of my shares.

This still enables me to generate additional income on my holdings, but by writing calls only on a small portion of those holdings, I greatly reduce the odds that I’ll ever have to sell a stock against my will.

A Quick Example:

Suppose I own 300 shares of stock XYZ trading at $27/share. I write three covered calls at the $30 strike price and collect $1 in premium per contract (i.e. $300 cash). Now suppose the company announces blow out earnings numbers and the stock jumps to $37/share.

I’ve still made money, but unfortunately, the options are most likely too deep in the money for me to roll them out for additional income (or roll them out and up to a higher strike price and recoup more capital gains). In short, I’ve locked in gains of about $1200 ($900 in capital gains as 300 shares increase from $27/share to $30/share plus $300 in premium from the three calls I’ve written). Not bad, but from a strictly buy and hold angle, if I hadn’t written the calls in the first place, I’d be up $3000 (300 shares increasing from $27/share to $37/share).

And how does The 1/3 Covered Call Writing Strategy fare? If I’d written only one covered call, my total gains would be twice as much–$2400 (200 shares increasing from $27/share to $37/share = $2000 + 100 shares increasing from $27/share to $30/share = $300 + $100 in premium income).

But wait. It’s not game over yet. Even though the single covered call option I wrote is now seriously in the money, I still have another 200 shares waiting in the wings. By not writing calls on them, I now have the ability to use them to “rescue” my first 100 shares.

If the stock trades at $37/share as expiration nears, it will cost me approximately $700 to repurchase the $30 call I initially wrote for $100. I go ahead and buy back the original call for $700 and then write three new covered calls a couple months out at the higher strike price of $40 for $2.50 in premium (or $750 in cash).

So what have I accomplished? My net premium income from all transactions to date is $150 ($100-$700+$750) plus I’ve put myself in a position to participate in gains all the way up to $40/share if the stock continues moving higher. And if it doesn’t? All three call options will expire worthless, and I’ll be able to begin writing my next 1/3 Covered Call. And I’ve also got $150 in net premium when all the dust settles.

Conclusion:

The above example is just that. Individual results will vary a great deal since premium is based upon the implied volatility of each individual stock. Strike prices are also important–the deeper out of the money, the more upside protection you give yourself. And, it should go without saying, you’re not required to write calls on precisely one-third of your holdings. Whether you write covered calls on a higher or lower percentage of your portfolio should depend upon your personal preferences and the specific conditions of the stocks you own.

But the concept behind The 1/3 Covered Call Writing Strategy is sound. Although there’s no guarantee you’ll never be called out of your positions, the strategy does give you greater flexibility and a whole lot more protection to the upside.

The takeaway? The ability to generate an extra 3% or 5% or even 10% a year on long term holdings will have profound compounding consequences.