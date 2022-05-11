Finance
Internet Marketing System – Do Not Use Self-Replicators!
You can have a successful business without using self-replicating websites; so if you’re thinking about using self-replicators, consider an alternative marketing system.
Self-replicating websites have the advantage of being low-maintenance. Since the typical user doesn’t have much of a web presence or the ability to create a website on his own, the user relies on the host MLM business to do the marketing for them. This creates homogenization and a lack of individuality, since the user is beholden to the marketing and content controls of the main company. An alternative Internet marketing system, such as a free lead system or a funded proposal, work just as well but allow the business entity to have individuality and uniqueness on the Web.
Gorilla Marketing Pro 2.0 enables you to create very original lead capture pages VERY EASILY.
Gorilla Marketing Pro 2.0 is a free lead system is exactly what it is, it gives the business free business leads. These leads are usually small business owners themselves. The funded proposal is a marketing system that allows the business owner to use these leads to promote his product or various others affiliates are selling, and if the leads like what they see, they can request more information. If that request leads to an affiliate sale, the business owner makes money. This way, the small business is in charge of his own marketing, instead of using a self-replicating website as a corporate umbrella.
Using a free lead system coupled with a funded proposal can give a business owner enough residual income that they won’t regret not setting up a self-replicating website. Using these concepts will allow a small business owner to have his own unique footprint on the web, and his own network of contacts. Much like a self-replicating website, this internet marketing system is easy to set up, easy to maintain, and generates a great deal of income. However, business owners can sell their products the way they want to instead of how someone else wants them to. Therefore, the degree of freedom and individuality the system allows is priceless to a small business owner.
This exactly what we have with Gorilla Marketing Pro 2.0, most people that are serious about their business upgrade to the platinum level, the training and resources are unlike anything I have ever seen before in my 21 years marketing online.
GMP is also the best lead self sorter as well, it’s a system that you can feel really great about promoting.
You are truly helping people and not exspecting anything in return, personally I call my people and and help them define their strengths and weaknesses.
It’s a REAL Win Win…
Finance
Writing Covered Calls on Long Term Holdings Without Getting Called Out
Writing covered calls has long been a popular way for short term traders to generate steady streams of income in their brokerage account. If you buy 100 shares of an optionable stock that’s trading at $28/share, you could write a call with a strike price of $30 and an expiration date one month away. In exchange for giving someone else the right to buy your stock for $30/share (which would represent $2/share in capital appreciation), you also receive premium in the form of cash.
If you’re a committed covered call writer, getting called out of your stock and being forced to sell it at the agreed upon strike price is actually a good thing. It represents a successful trade–the premium you collected is yours to keep and you’ve also most likely locked in a modest increase in capital gains.
But what if you’re a long term investor? What if you don’t want to sell your stock? Generating additional income is all fine and good, but if that income is produced at the expense of your long term objectives, it may not be worth the risk.
Still, there’s a lot of potential premium income sloshing around the options market, and it would be a shame not to scoop up some of it for yourself. The real question then is: “Can long term investors benefit from writing covered calls without having to worry about being forced to sell their long term positions?”
The Solution: The 1/3 Covered Call Writing Strategy
I’m a long term investor myself, and I’ve faced this dilemma first hand. Covered call income is wonderful, but the risk to the upside when the underlying stock makes a big move higher tends to undercut the whole premise of long term investing.
The solution I use is what I call The 1/3 Covered Call Writing Strategy. The gist of the strategy is this–I only write covered calls on approximately one-third of my shares.
This still enables me to generate additional income on my holdings, but by writing calls only on a small portion of those holdings, I greatly reduce the odds that I’ll ever have to sell a stock against my will.
A Quick Example:
Suppose I own 300 shares of stock XYZ trading at $27/share. I write three covered calls at the $30 strike price and collect $1 in premium per contract (i.e. $300 cash). Now suppose the company announces blow out earnings numbers and the stock jumps to $37/share.
I’ve still made money, but unfortunately, the options are most likely too deep in the money for me to roll them out for additional income (or roll them out and up to a higher strike price and recoup more capital gains). In short, I’ve locked in gains of about $1200 ($900 in capital gains as 300 shares increase from $27/share to $30/share plus $300 in premium from the three calls I’ve written). Not bad, but from a strictly buy and hold angle, if I hadn’t written the calls in the first place, I’d be up $3000 (300 shares increasing from $27/share to $37/share).
And how does The 1/3 Covered Call Writing Strategy fare? If I’d written only one covered call, my total gains would be twice as much–$2400 (200 shares increasing from $27/share to $37/share = $2000 + 100 shares increasing from $27/share to $30/share = $300 + $100 in premium income).
But wait. It’s not game over yet. Even though the single covered call option I wrote is now seriously in the money, I still have another 200 shares waiting in the wings. By not writing calls on them, I now have the ability to use them to “rescue” my first 100 shares.
If the stock trades at $37/share as expiration nears, it will cost me approximately $700 to repurchase the $30 call I initially wrote for $100. I go ahead and buy back the original call for $700 and then write three new covered calls a couple months out at the higher strike price of $40 for $2.50 in premium (or $750 in cash).
So what have I accomplished? My net premium income from all transactions to date is $150 ($100-$700+$750) plus I’ve put myself in a position to participate in gains all the way up to $40/share if the stock continues moving higher. And if it doesn’t? All three call options will expire worthless, and I’ll be able to begin writing my next 1/3 Covered Call. And I’ve also got $150 in net premium when all the dust settles.
Conclusion:
The above example is just that. Individual results will vary a great deal since premium is based upon the implied volatility of each individual stock. Strike prices are also important–the deeper out of the money, the more upside protection you give yourself. And, it should go without saying, you’re not required to write calls on precisely one-third of your holdings. Whether you write covered calls on a higher or lower percentage of your portfolio should depend upon your personal preferences and the specific conditions of the stocks you own.
But the concept behind The 1/3 Covered Call Writing Strategy is sound. Although there’s no guarantee you’ll never be called out of your positions, the strategy does give you greater flexibility and a whole lot more protection to the upside.
The takeaway? The ability to generate an extra 3% or 5% or even 10% a year on long term holdings will have profound compounding consequences.
Finance
BCT Packing List – 4 Items You Must Bring to Basic Training
Army Basic Training is 9 weeks long and you should already know that you will be away from home for an extended amount of time to train. It is important that you follow the packing list from your recruiter. Below is a list of things you can bring to basic training.
When packing for basic training, make sure you don’t forget these items:
- A Debit Card
- A Cell Phone and charger
- Your Documentations
- A Travel-sized Personal Hygiene kit (or Toiletries)
You can only bring the necessities and the required paperwork to basic but pack them all in a small durable backpack. If it can’t fit in your bag than it can’t be taken!
Why do I need to bring them?
The most important item to bring is your documentation but the other stuff is to help you stay clean for a few days in case you don’t get the opportunity to visit the troop store.
Debit Card
Not everything is free during training such as haircuts and resupply on personal hygiene products. You are required to pay for your haircuts every 2-3 weeks of basic but the first one you received at the reception battalion is at no cost. Since you will not be able to go to your bank during training, they will give you the option to withdraw your funds from the nearby ATM on base.
Cell Phone
You are allowed to bring a cell phone to basic but you won’t be able to keep it. Your Drill Sergeants will let you have them during White Phase when you earn phone privileges but it depends on the training location you attend. On Sundays, they let you use them for 1-2 hours. If you prefer to leave your cell phones at home, they provide pay phones on base but you will not have much time to use them because of the long lines and also time courtesy.
Important Documentations
Your Documentation is the most important item in the list because when you arrive to the reception battalion, they will finalize everything you’ve done through MEPS. Your paperwork should be inside the manila folder which contains your military records. Don’t let it out of your site especially when traveling on plane. It contains everything about your identity such as birth certificate, banking, certificates and etc.
Travel-Sized Toiletries
You will want to take a travel-sized airline approved personal hygiene kit with you to keep yourself clean. It should contain the basic necessities such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, razor, shaving cream, and lotion. If you decide to bring the ones you have at home instead, they must meet airline policies.
Finance
Get the Basics Right to Make Life Right
Recently, certain Indian citizens sought online support for the abolition of untouchability in India although the untouchability abolition law exists already. Many laws exist in India; the poor implementation is not because of only one group of community. It is fairer to say that the contributing factor is the overall moral deficit making the system rotten.
In this same vein, it is observed that the recent downturn in finance and economy in the west can be attributed to the decline in the overall moral fibre that had been admired by all as built upon strong foundation of principles and ethics. Today, the basics in the west are disappearing. For example, a family unit as key support system has disappeared and has been replaced by the state welfare institutions under an ultra modern welfare state. In the wake of economic crisis, these institutions dwindled now from scarcity of resources and are hurting the people who cannot help but blame the faltering institutions. In other words, the basic support system from family unit as the core foundation of love and care are disappearing in the western culture and society. The substitutes were alright so long as the state could managed the expenses, the moment the state ran into crisis, these trusted institutions are seen as betraying the hopes and dreams of the people.
With dwindling welfare institutions, the aged have nowhere to go, unloved relationships aggravate social problems and children are left abandoned. I reflect on this thought and found immense truth in the destruction of the basic social units these days which is also happening in developing countries gradually. With shortage of money, the institutions that carry out most of the basic family primary functions of care and love have become uncaring and unloving making citizens very bitter.
Getting bitter will not help; ‘getting the basics right’ is the key to turn around life, to rekindle love and care for the old parents, and making the irresponsible parents more responsible by spending more time with the children in order to make them grow into wholesome beings, to make an unloving husband love the wife and vice versa. Most important basics are patience and understanding, to build love instead of jumping into abrupt ending of relationship on trivial issues. Yes, getting these basics right could make the wrong right and heal the wounds to enable individuals to lead a happier, longer and simpler loving life in a close-knit family. The family unit exists to protect and nurture emotions against any form of external violence in the system.
Internet Marketing System – Do Not Use Self-Replicators!
Ration Update: Good News for Ration Card Beneficiaries! Central government has made a big announcement, take advantage soon
Writing Covered Calls on Long Term Holdings Without Getting Called Out
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Mother’s Day With Her Daughter Emme!!
BCT Packing List – 4 Items You Must Bring to Basic Training
Get the Basics Right to Make Life Right
Kim Kardashian Talked About Getting Married For The 4th Time!!
Whales Now Targets XRP – 100M Tokens is Transferred to Unknown Wallet
Best Ways to Make Money Online – Even in a Recession
Pooh Shiesty Net Worth In 2022: Personal Life, Career, Age, Height, Brother, Girlfriend!!
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments