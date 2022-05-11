Finance
IRS Foreign Bank Account Reporting Requirements For Offshore Gold Bullion Investments
In my work as an offshore finance consultant, most of my readers are already involved in offshore or international banking. A lot of them recently have been moving into gold, as a hedge against devaluation of fiat currencies such as the dollar. A question that frequently pops up, therefore, is “Do I have to Report Gold Stored Offshore to the IRS on the FBAR (Foreign Bank Account Reporting) form?”
This question is also relevant to non-US residents, of course, as similar reporting requirements exist in other countries – although you should be sure to check local reporting requirements very carefully in the country where you normally file tax returns, as reporting requirements do differ significantly.
The so-called IRS FBAR requirements refer to the requirements of a Foreign Bank and Financial Account Reporting form. The actual IRS document you will be working with is called form TD F 90-22.1. Under existing U.S. tax law, any US taxpayer must file this form if he or she has a financial interest or signature authority in a foreign financial account that has an aggregate value of over $10,000 at any time during the course of a year. This not only includes U.S. citizens but also all alien residents, domestic partnerships, domestic corporations or domestic estates.
The question has been raised and answered many times before, but was addressed recently raised again in the press by commentator and asset protection expert Mark Nestmann. In a syndicated article entitled “Are Precious Metals Stored Offshore Reportable Financial Accounts?” Nestmann says that tax authorities “construe the term ‘financial account’ very broadly. The definition unquestionably includes bank, securities, and other accounts that hold financial instruments. However, it does not include individual bonds or stock certificates.”
The important question for us, therefore, is whether physical gold bullion that you hold in an offshore vault (or anywhere else offshore for that matter) is reportable. The IRS gives no clear guidelines on the matter, and you probably wouldn’t want to call your local IRS office and ask them directly. Better to check with a suitably qualified tax attorney who is working on your side of the fence.
Nestmann’s conclusion is that “If you hold the metals in a safety deposit box or private vault, without opening a bank or other financial account, you don’t appear to have any reporting obligation.” At many offshore banks you must open an account in order to rent a safety deposit box, but if you don’t want the hassles of filling out the FBAR form you could always keep the balance of this account under the $10,000 FBAR reporting requirement. There are also a number of non-bank safe deposit facilities available in Austria, Switzerland and the Caribbean. You can find information on these on the internet.
If you are not a Q Wealth member and don’t want to sign up, you can now also purchase Peter Macfarlane’s Gold Report as an e-book at the Expat Wealth bookstore.
Advantages of Mobile Payment Systems for Retailers and Consumers
When it comes to e-commerce, mobile payment systems provide the backbone for all types of online businesses. Basically, mobile payment solutions make it easier for buyers to make payments through their mobile devices. Some common examples of these systems include NFC payment and SMS payment. These systems are beneficial for both consumers and businesses. This article discusses some of the primary advantages of these systems.
Advantages for Consumers
Listed below are some of the advantages of mobile payment solutions for consumers. If you are a business owner, you can take advantage of these systems to make your life easier.
Convenience
Today, online buying has become much more convenient and effortless. The credit goes to mobile payment systems. Customers can make payments from anywhere in the world. All they have to do is use their internet-enabled devices, such as mobile phones, personal computers, and tablets, just to name a few.
As a matter of fact, convenience is the number one advantage of using mobile payment solutions. Both consumers and businesses are taking advantage of these solutions for the same reason.
Security
Mobile payment systems eliminate security risks linked to making payments. Today, consumers don’t have to carry a lot of cash to buy their desired items. Apart from this, it offer a lot of security as far as making payments is concerned. Smartphones don’t store credit card information as sensitive information is stored on cloud computers.
As a result, important information is always secure even if customers lose access to their mobile devices. As long as a customer has access to their phones, they can rest assured that their sensitive information won’t be at risk.
Advantages for Retailers
Given below is the description of some of the advantages of mobile payment systems for retailers. If you have a business to manage, you may want to install this system to facilitate your customers or clients.
Cost
Through the implementation of modern payment methods, businesses can take advantage of barcode scanners. This can help them save a lot of money. These devices can scan hundreds of products in a few minutes. So, consumers can make payments and get their products in a few minutes.
Engagement
Payment making process becomes a lot easier for customers if they are provided access to mobile payment options. As a result, this can help businesses boost conversion rates and keep existing customers. Furthermore, the checkout process is sped up. In other words, this solution increases buyer’s engagement as they don’t have to leave the comfort of their homes to buy something they need.
These days, online shops allow users to buy their desired products in one click. This has changed the world of e-commerce as well as the expectations of online buyers. There are a lot of online stores that allow users to pick their desired products. All they have to do is browse the product section on different websites.
Long story short, this was a description of some of the advantages of mobile payment solutions for businesses and consumers.
4 Ways to Improve Your Facebook Advertising
When advertising on Facebook, you always want to know how your campaigns are doing, and you want to push for best results possible.
Even though return on investment (ROI) is the most crucial metric, it takes time before you have enough data. That’s why many marketers focus on the click-through rate (CTR) of their ads first. It’s the best way to compare your campaigns once you get some initial data.
This is not only relevant to you, but Facebook also uses it. The CTR of your campaigns plays a huge role in the relevance score of Facebook ads, and it can help to bring your advertising cost down.
In other words, improving your CTR helps to improve your Facebook advertising.
With that in mind, here are 4 ways to improve your Facebook advertising.
1. Select the Right Audience for Your Campaigns
It’s essential to target the right set of audience for your campaign. For instance, if you target apple juice lovers in an orange juice campaign, you’ll get low click-through rates. You may get some traction, but this is not what you want to get and nor does the targeted audience.
So, you need to select the right your audience for your ad if you want it to perform well.
2. Improve the Look and Feel of Your Campaign
You’ll need an impressive ad copy and design to make sure your targeted audience click on your ads.
To increase the chances of people noticing and clicking the ads, you need to focus on your headline. Your headline should be the “magnet” of your campaign. People always read the headline first before moving onto other elements.
Also, use spaces well and create content that’s engaging and persuasive. In Facebook ads, image occupies 80% of the space. So your image should speak louder than words.
3. Build a Solid Offer behind Your Ad
The success of Facebook advertising doesn’t just depend only on the right audience and killer copy. There’s more to it. If you don’t have a solid offer or reason behind your campaign, you won’t get more traction – even if many people see your ad.
To get your targeted audience interested in your product, you need to have something that will make them want to explore and find out more. Make a strong case why someone should sign up for your services.
4. A/B Test Everything
A/B testing is the most crucial way to improve your CTR and conversions. Proactively monitor your ad’s performance to maximize and improve your CTR. Monitor the performance you’re getting from your different audience sets and change and optimize where possible.
Get Ready to Make Money by Forex Money Trading – Some Tips
Today, when the whole world is struggling with recession, there is still one ray of hope for people to earn money. That hope is in the form of forex exchange trading that is on its boom. With the help of this option, an endless number of people are able to earn a very good amount of returns on their investment.
If you are also puzzled because of inability to make good money, then you can try for the option of forex money trading. But first you should know what it is?
As the name implies, it is a form of forex trading where money or currency is traded. Here, the money is made by selling or buying the currency and to help them, fluctuations play a very important role. Thus the person makes money by buying or selling currencies in this form of trading.
Unlike other trading options where the degree of risk associated is very high, that is not the case here. With luck, what is more required in this trading option is the updated knowledge of the market and eye on conversions taking place in the currency. Thus, with knowledge and updated information, a person can earn a good amount of money by such form of trading.
But now the question emerges. How can the person easily keep an eye on the instant turning events? How to avoid the chance of missing even single crucial information? The answer for all such queries lies with the tools known as forex software system trading. With the help of this tool, a person can easily overcome the above mentioned troubles and can make the best put of every opportunity to earn money.
However one thing is very important to be considered here and that is to choose only the reliable and effective product or else it can result into severe loss. So with wise selection and good knowledge, you can earn good money through forex money trading.
