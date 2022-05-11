Jaden Smith Gay Controversy Explained? Jaden Smith Girlfriend 2022

Yandere is a Japanese stereotype that represents somebody whose affection, admiration, & dedication has become so powerful that this appears as just an overwhelming preoccupation & protectiveness. These were frequently depicted as individuals who already are madly in love with somebody. Yandere anime characters is your fantasy!

People become so connected with our romantic relationships that it has become more challenging to cut loose. Individuals place their faith in your romantic lead, believing in the loved curiosity’s integrity.

People explore the very deepest corners of your loved curiosity’s soul, so way to construct their ultimate selves through your romantic lead greater ultimately. Some people would go so far as to participate in illegal & problematic behaviors. Those who were uninterested with both the detrimental effect your activities may have had on everyone, particularly your lead character, as they’re only interested according to their own emotions.

Completing with the introduction to Yandere-based animes. There seem to be two kinds of yandere protagonists: some supposed to be romantic partners, and those intended would surprise & astound anime viewers. They can and should be doing the equivalent activities. However, the consequences are highly different owing to their very distinct motives & interpretations of these activities. Here, let’s look at the last of 30 Yandere characters who have appeared in the world of anime.

30. Levi Ackermann

Anime: Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

96% Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll

Levi Ackermann is such a well animation protagonist. He can indeed be awkward and uncomfortable and has OCD inclinations regarding everything surrounding him. He avoids getting stroked even though he could get dirty. His upbringing would be one of misery & anguish; he loses both parents & close buddies, which leads them to participate in anti-social behavior.

He was caustic, which can be humorous. However, notwithstanding apparent embarrassment, he was highly devoted and even went to a great extent to safeguard people he loved about, particularly his squad comrades, towards someone he had genuine emotions.

Levi features a shorter, straight black hairstyle dressed inside an undercut veil, narrow, intimidating, dark grey eyes that large bags beneath him, as well as a surprisingly youthful face. He seems comparatively small, although his physique seems well enough due to massive vertically maneuvering gear use. He has always been gloomy or monotone, when, together with his exceptionally calm demeanor, it makes it almost impossible for anybody to understand what he has been contemplating.

29. Nina Einstein

Anime: Code Geass

Code Geass IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

100% Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

Nina is knowledgeable and just a voracious reader. She seems to be a candidate for the renowned Ashford Academy’s student senate. Notwithstanding these abilities, she harbors a xenophobic mentality regarding Elevens and thus is intimidated by Suzaku.

Code Geass Nina acquires this almost pathological love again for Three Queen Euphemia & eventually demands help and support. Her bright intellect and relatively healthy understanding don’t erase her love again for Elevens or their unwavering commitment to the Three Princess Euphemia. Nina Einstein is also one of the Yandere anime girl character archetypes.

Nina’s racist mentality has never been adequately articulated inside the show; instead, because of a feeling of superiority, she experiences extreme anxiety and weakness whenever presented with “Elevens.” Nevertheless, several lines inside the series might imply that she had a traumatic incident with both the Japanese years before the events of the series.

28. Lindo

Anime: Dance with Devils

Dance with Devils IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

Lindo is indeed an exterminator and even a vampire. His profession as just an executioner combined with his supernatural renown makes him look good frightening as formidable, although genuine compassion towards his sister is extraordinary because he will do everything to defend her, eventually sacrificing his entire existence would preserve hers. He was Ritsuka Tachibana’s older brother.

27. Kaede Fuyou

Anime: Shuffle

Shuffle IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%

72% Platforms Available: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

Kaede is indeed a lovely young woman. Although both fathers drowned inside a vehicle collision, she was born and raised alongside Rin. She attends over Rin upon doing his housekeeping & preparing the whole of his supper. Kaede seems polite and modest, and she speaks slowly almost always. She demonstrates symptoms of madness & violence throughout the episode after becoming jolted with surprising news.

26. Hotogi Shirayuki

Anime: Aria The Scarlet Ammo

Aria The Scarlet Ammo IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

Hotogi is indeed the ultimate girl — she is indeed the leader of the volleyball team, a horticulture team, a handicrafts lounge, a student council president, and she is gorgeous. She may, nevertheless, include one significant drawback. She seems incredibly jealous as she morphs together into a vicious berserker who destroys every woman who touches Kinji, whomever she cherishes.

Whenever she realizes Aria with Kinji is staying alongside, she threatens to murder them. She possesses a Japanese sword nicknamed Irokane Ayame, which she intended to avenge jealously.

In terms of appearance, Kaede seems to be a beautiful girl that symbolizes the season in Autumn, having shoulder-length bright weird hair that mimics fallen leaves, sky blue eyes, a very slender/petite frame, with beautiful facial characteristics that make her a lovely look.

25. Griffith

Anime: Berserk

Berserk IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 87%

87% Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Griffith is very well recognized in both his brains & personality. He seems to be the charismatic leader of something like the paramilitary organization, the Band of the Hawk. Griffith’s obsession with attractiveness and understanding how to lead effectively.

But on the other hand, Berserk Griffith seems to be a virtuoso with both the saber and believes himself is unbeatable. Because of this mythical reputation, he became a beloved of something like the Midland King, who employed himself within a couple of centuries conflict only with the Chuder Kingdom.

24. Mika Hirama

Anime: Durarara!!

Durarara!! IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Mika met and fell in love with Seiji while seated adjacent to him and Mikado, even during the Raira Academy admittance examination. She commences collecting intelligence regarding Seiji as soon as the examinations are completed.

Mika Hirama is also one of the Yandere girl’s anime characters. Her passive appearance & calmness disguise her passionate nature, and no one understands how far this quiet girl will go to obtain whatever she desires but who she loves. Following Seiji defends Mika and her companion Anri from either a gang of thugs, Mika’s obsession with Seiji deepens until she starts pursuing him.

23.Haru

Anime: My Little Monster

My Little Monster IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available:

Haru was renowned as emerging out from nowhere as surprisingly emerging into circumstances. He seems passionately committed to supporting people & strives from out their way to accommodate. He was. Meanwhile, a nuisance has dominant strength.

His violent temperament gets the better about him sometimes, although his educational organization manages that as well. His serene & aggressive temperament prepares that foundation towards his explosions with a ferocity that almost nobody wishes to become the receiver thereof.

22. Rena Ryuuguu

Anime: Higurashi: When They Cry

Higurashi: When They Cry IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Rena seems to be the embodiment of beauty. She is kind-hearted and innocent, and she is most when she should be accumulating & bounty searching. She especially gets worked up about beautiful objects and accumulates everything she can still get her mitts upon.

Whenever she encounters someone she adores, she says, “I really would like to bring it home!” Nonetheless, when she is in that state, she keeps getting stronger faster in some lighthearted manner. Rena’s companions, Mion, caution that she’s also beautiful. She can be dangerous whenever angered and therefore should not be offended.

21.Medusa

Anime: Soul Eater

Soul Eater IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 69%

69% Platforms Available: Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

Medusa, under masquerade, seems sympathetic & compassionate. With their precise nature, meanwhile, she remains deceptive & merciless. Crona’s mother and a witch manipulate Crona into believing it is OK to steal whatever soul they choose, even going so far as to place a spell in Crona’s head whenever Crona begins to falter.

She works as little more than a nurse & instructor as Shibusen, but mostly to gain access to the information and examine young kids because pick and choose which ones could become Kishin, demon gods.

20. Rolo

Anime: Code Geass

Code Geass IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

100% Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

Rolo seems to be a member of the British Special Intelligence Agency. He appears modest & modest, but he does never attract attention or friendships. He spends his time observing & understanding within the backdrop.

Rolo might well be brusque whenever appropriate. However, this introverted appearance belies a ruthless winning mentality that would be disconnected when shooting a person’s existence. He was intrinsically linked towards Lelouch, which contrasted against his approach towards killing & reveals his kinder, devoted aspect. Extremely obsessive at moments.

19. Revy

Anime: Black Lagoon

Black Lagoon IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

90% Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Revy also was referred by her full name, Rebecca. She grew raised around Chinatown and therefore is half Chinese & partly American. Revy is one of the primary warriors again for Lagoon Company and therefore is very secretive concerning their history.

She grew raised as little more than a thief & killer, grooming herself for life such as this. She was mysterious & gloomy, along with brutal & unyielding whenever it refers to executing here in the heat of the moment. She’s a superb sharpshooter who would also threaten anyone else who gets within her path.

18.Asakura

Anime: The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

94% Platforms Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Consequently, Ryoko Asakura initially appears as a friendly & bright high schooler. She is indeed competing for student body president. Unless she discloses this voluntarily, everyone understands that she’s just a Data Overmind Humanoid Interfaces. She harbors homicidal intentions and is not even as cheerful & lighthearted as she appears. Her previously successful & pleasant personality has taken a back seat to sinister ambitions.

She destroys indiscriminately as well as being clever calculating. She operates Yuki’s support because she, much himself, struggles to understand empathize understanding sympathize with humanity. Nevertheless, she may have social intelligence, which thus enables her either fade inside or filter out.

17.Shion and Mion Sonozaki

Anime: Higurashi: When They Cry

Higurashi: When They Cry IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Shion seems to be the Sonozaki daughter’s second child. She nor the twin, Mion, regularly swap places during family gatherings to be prepared to manage their household. Unfortunately, both siblings wound up switching positions from the day Mion, the first child, would have been to acquire demonic branding tattoos.

Consequently, the erroneous sister became permanently designated as that of the leadership. Mion dominates league matches with talent and maybe a little trickery, and he already develops a masculine personality.

The above, nevertheless, can indeed be observed despite her official and responsible job as household head. Her roughness shows through when she compels Shion the tear-off three from her fingernail, notwithstanding her compassion for her because of a twin sibling.

16. Nadeko Sengoku

Anime: Bakemonogatari

Bakemonogatari IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

This series’s central character was Nadeko. Snake, Nadeko She seems shy and reserved. She shields herself beneath long tresses, and they hang down to just about conceal her eyebrows. Whenever she brushes these away at one point, she displays a serpent-like glare, displaying an entirely different aspect to her temperament that nobody could have anticipated.

15. Seijuurou

Anime: Kuroko no Basket

Kuroko no Basket IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Akashi exercises dominance and has a winner’s mindset. He commands tremendous power as the commander of something like the Generations the Miracles. However, he also appreciates & venerates his squad & supporters.

He developed a dual persona throughout elementary school, with slight intolerance towards people who oppose and ridicule him.

He sets up a new rule, and only those who follow him and deserve his admiration are authorized to gaze them inside the eye. Because of these two dramatically different aspects, he transitions between courteous & considerate towards angry & confrontational.

14. Shouko Kirishima

Anime: Baka to Test – Summoning the Beast

Baka to Test – Summoning the Beast IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Hulu

Shouko Kirishima comes across as quiet & smooth. She seems to be the student leader as well as a student-related. She is highly captivated by Yuuji. Her adoration drives her must go insane. She is demanding & aggressive. When she catches him gazing at females, she shoves his eyelids and impairs his vision.

She has already used handcuffs & locks to keep him near her, and she has sometimes tasered them whenever she believes he is unfaithful.

Her insanity subsequently prompts her to request a marriage certificate again for three of them, which is entirely futile because she is immature. She demonstrates how a combo between affection and protectiveness sometimes results in disaster.

13. Misa Amane

Anime: Death note

Death note IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

95% Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

Misa is such a well supermodel. She is very little as well as gorgeous. Aside from the fact and she’s one of the proprietors with her own Death Book. Employing the Death Books, she accompanies Lighting throughout his journey the cleanse this universe off evil.

She sacrifices her existence throughout halves twice to acquire the Shinigami Rem, the capacity to comprehend somebody’s identity merely by glancing over their appearance. She could take their own life by putting it down inside her Death Book provided she recognizes the identification.

Her relation towards Lighting remains fragile; he merely exploits them to achieve his ends. Her desire towards mortality and her command placed above a white death and life make her a dangerous character.

12. Takami Minatsuki

Anime: Deadman Wonderland

Deadman Wonderland IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 76%

76% Platforms Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Minatsuki seems to be the youngest of three children, Yoh Takami and just a Deadman Hummingbird. She seems to have a complicated history & environment. Others describe her as just a little girl who disdains brutality & puts her back upon her background. That, unfortunately, is not the situation. She is indeed a perplexed person who enjoys seeing another scream in agony.

The woman utilizes bleeding off her ears to create lashes, hit and restrain prisoners and showcase her ferocity & sadism. These are her Sins Branches. She was among the most malevolent personalities, though she masks it successfully underneath her outward appearance.

11. Mizuki Himeji

Anime: Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu (Baka and Test)

Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu (Baka and Test) IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Hulu

Mizuki’s yandere anime characters were intended to be on the humorous side and less about scary “I suddenly dread connection and therefore will carrying a weapon” edge considering she originates from such a comedy-drama series.

She gets upset quickly, mainly whenever she’s inebriated, and she has a propensity to strike back. However, it is indeed mainly death glares and foreboding warnings rather than severing anyone else’s ancestral treasures.

Mizuki Himeji has been one of the Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu miniseries’ significant protagonists. She is indeed a second-year Fumizuki Academy student in the same classroom as Akihisa Yoshii & his classmates (Class 2-F).

Mizuki Himeji, the shortest of the women protagonists, is a high school junior. She is just 150 cm tall. However, she weighs quite a lot, at 60 kilos (132lbs). Her bodyweight might well be extremely high to her massive chest size.

10. Konishi

Anime: Charlotte

Charlotte IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 60%

60% Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

Konishi seems to be the guy she experienced childhood alongside in almost all the wrong aspects. She’s Ayumi’s student. She has already been about to assault Ayumi with a kitchen knife over a little Chad. Therefore she’s only about twelve years old.

For example, several people are frightened seeing what she would have been like as little more than a teen. Second, you have been insane to stare somewhere at goddess incarnate Ayumi yet desire her damage.

Low tier. However, if the show used to have a considerable time leap or some such, we would understand her becoming completely insane.

9. Yuno Gasai

Anime: Future Diary

Future Diary IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

Yuno Gasai is here and appealing. Her hair is too long & pink, while her eyes seem big & pink. Her hairstyle is usually commonly pulled back into pigtails, with ribbons adorning the front locks. She is charming & feminine. She might well be uncomfortable towards males resembling Yukiteru at sometimes.

Underneath such a beautiful façade lurks a wicked, ruthless, & manipulative character, who will do anything and exploit anyone else to achieve whatever she desires.

She sometimes resorted to violence and cruelty to accomplish their ambitions, and sometimes resulted in death and devastation. She is still quite pleasant to look at!

8. Alois

Anime: Black Butler

Black Butler IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 60%

60% Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

Earl Alois Trancy should be giving them his full name. He is indeed the family’s income leader and should be addressed as “Your Majesty.” He’s just 14 years old. Consequently, he looked immature & fragile. Nevertheless, in truth, he was unreliable & demanding.

Alois seems to have a close relationship with his valet Claude, but he challenges him beyond his limits. He suffers from extreme mood changes, which sometimes terminate with aggression, and he is highly agitated and tormented.

Within those circumstances, he already has a predisposition to be using aggressive & filthy terminology. Notwithstanding those deeper qualities, he possesses a cheerful demeanor that many people are falling towards.

7. Katsura Kotonoha

Anime: School Days

School Days IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 77%

77% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

Katsura is the embodiment of timidity as well as stillness. She is indeed a successful figure at heart, although her attractiveness covers everything beautifully. She seems gorgeous, which drives off from a large number of women. Have also rendered her cautious as well as cautious about boys. Her relatively restrained & guarded approach doesn’t reflect their real strength whenever the cards are out.

6.Tsukiyama

Anime: Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Tsukiyama is the main character and a fourth-year student at the Department of Human Sciences majoring in Social Welfare; he is indeed the infamous Gourmet Ghoul. He appeared to have been gentlemen, an intellect, as well as a guy with only an extravagant appreciation for something like the better parts of his life. This successfully veils that darkest part of his persona.

He seems to have a psychopathic personality, and he is deeply disturbed & gloomy. His hubris of becoming influential shows when he adopts his shape of something like a ghoul.

He solely eats the very most excellent specimens & believes himself to be at the top of the food chain. His luxury and high-living are no match for his ruthless and cunning darker side.

5. Megumi Shimizu

Anime: Shiki

Shiki IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Hulu

She seems beautiful & energetic. She thinks rural hamlet keeps her behind and yearns for just life in the metropolis. Megumi shows signs of one-sided obsession for Natsuno, which compels her constantly fantasize bout him together all moment. She’s attractive & hardworking but doesn’t get onto her opposing sides.

4. Anna Nishikinomiya

Anime: Shimoneta

Shimoneta IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

N/A Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Netflix

Authorities were hugely potent & implemented severe public legislation. As little more than a consequence, Anna is plagued with such a comparable burden. Anna seems to be the renowned & regarded daughter of adored & regarded parents. She is the Student Council President, even though she is soft-spoken & naive.

Anna seems, nevertheless, decisive, opinionated, very persistent. She employed whatever methods imaginable – including those regarded as indecent or obscene – to somehow dispose of just about things in the school. Her soft-spoken personality is no comparison against her determination in getting stuff done.

3. Sekai Saionji

Anime: School Days

School Days IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 77%

77% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

Charming & cheerful were excellent descriptions for her. She goes to great lengths to encourage her infatuation future, let’s hope, Makoto, with his endeavors to get close to the woman he was seeking – Kotonoha.

Even when they are generally favorable, her feelings dominate her, prompting her to have been somewhat of a loudmouth & inconsistent at moments. Notwithstanding her diminutive size & cuteness, she could mercilessly dismiss every suitor who isn’t Makoto. She knows her place while also being beautiful.

2. Mikasa Ackerman

Anime: Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

96% Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll

Mikasa is indeed a sensitive and generous yandere girl. She represents Armin’s adopted sister. She seems to have an unshakable tie towards Eren from her history, which assists him anytime.

Her modest but intelligent brain conceals her tremendous battling capabilities & physical prowess. She spends all her time safeguarding Eren, but her compassion disappears when endangered.

1. Lucy

Anime: Elfen Lied

Elfen Lied IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 78%

78% Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Crunchyroll

Lucy, popularly identified as Kaede, became one of the first true Yandere girls who has had appeared on the anime market. She was compelled to employ her talents and punish people. Government organizations subject Lucy to tests, including harsh torment. She narrowly escapes her kidnappers & tormentors and yet is injured in the process.

In response to the trauma, Elfen Lied Lucy invents a comprehensive persona – Nyu. Lucy might well be evil, even homicidal, but Nyu seems innocent & sympathetic. Therefore, people expecting Nyu’s childlike character might be startled by Lucy’s depravity. The transition between any of these two occurs in such an instance.

Conclusion:

The Yandere character has appeared in different anime movies and TV shows! Although, the list of Yandere anime girls doesn’t end up with these 25 yandere characters.

Even, we would like to include a few more characters from other animes like Satō Matsuzaka, who appeared in for Happy Sugar Life, Yukako Yamagishi from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Mirai Nikki, who has been appearing for yandere romance anime, Future diary, Kotonoha Katsura, Sekai Saionji from school days anime, Sonzai shinai taijutsu na from Shimoneta and also yandere main character from Hetalia axis powers adds up to the list of yandere anime series. The series also includes many animes with dirty jokes, romantic love, love affair, and more such genres.

