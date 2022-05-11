Finance
JP Morgan and the Future of Direct Hard Money Lenders
Early December 2015, J.P. Morgan announced a strategic partnership with OnDeck Capital, an alternative lending company, to originate, underwrite, and distribute loans that are targeted specifically at small businesses. The news impacted the banking world, as evidenced by a 28% single-day spike in OnDeck share price and has long-term implications for alternative lenders – of which hard money lenders are a core part.
The partnership scared many private lenders into worrying that major banks may be thinking of controlling their realms. JP Morgan’s partnership with OutBack does seem to indicate as much. Banks are already large. Are they going to take over alternative lending, too?
On the one hand…
Banks, such as JP Morgan, do have definite advantages over direct hard money lenders. And they know it. These include the following:
Product Construct. The biggest names in the traditional lending institutions, such as Charles Schwab or Bank of America, are able to afford giving clients long-term loans and lines of credit that sometimes extend to five or more years. In contrast, alternative lenders who fund from their own pockets can only supply loans that at best cap three years. These suit people who are desperate for some sort of money even if ‘short term’. Banks have the advantage in that their loans last longer for cheaper rates. Moreover, some major banks (such as Wells Fargo) have recently rolled out evergreen loans with no maturity date. This makes it harder for direct hard money lenders to compete.
High interest. Pricing hard money lenders charge notoriously high lines of credit – think of somewhere in the 70-80 percent range. Traditional banks, on the other hand, half this. To put that into perspective, consider that one of Bank of America’s basic small business credit cards (MasterCard Cash Rewards) carries an APR range between 11 and 21 percent – not for a term loan or line of credit, but for a credit card! Alternative money lenders may advertise their business by touting their efficiency and impressive speed, but it is the high interest factor that deters potential clients. And once again banks have the upper hand.
Borrower Risk Profile. Banks only accept applicants who they are convinced can repay. Banks consult credit history and FICO score to determine worthiness. Hard money lenders, on the other hand, get their business by taking on the more fiscally risky cases. As a result, and not surprisingly, hard money lenders have a median range of 16% default with forecasters predicting that many more borrowers will default in 2016 as prices stretch still higher. In short, one can say that banks bank the ‘cream of the crop’. Hard money lenders, on the other hand, tend to take the ‘cream of the crap’ (because those borrowers are the ones who usually have no option) and, sometimes, although not always, lose accordingly.
Macro Sensitivity. Just yesterday (December 16, 1015), the Federal Reserve issued its long-expected interest rate hike. The increase is insignificant (from a range of 0% to 0.25% to a range of 0.25% to 0.5%.), but it adds to an already onerous private lending interest rate. The slight increase may add little to the impact of the banks. It adds a lot to the already high interest rate of the private money lender.
Furthermore…
Most of all, banks have access to troves of data that private hard money lenders lack. Data banks include the years of experience and libraries of accounts, spending, and risk data. They are therefore able to underwrite credit with more predictive certainty and confidence.
Banks also have diversification and connection to one another. They are one homogenous body with access to shared information. Hard money lenders lack this. They’re theoretically unable to assess a single borrower’s creditworthiness based on metrics captured from a variety of bank-offered products.
On the other hand…
This is not to say that banks are going to dominate the industry of hard money lenders and capture their business. Hard money lenders have succeeded as evidenced from their growth and the industry is becoming more stabilized. Tom SEO of TechCrunch.com predicts that unconventional lenders – hard money lenders among them – will survive and may even thrive. This is because of three things that are happening right now:
- Hard money lenders lowered their loan-to-value (LTV) levels – That is huge. Until a month ago, one of the aspects that most frightened potential borrowers was the low LTV ratio where borrowers received pittance for their property (as low as 50-70%). More recently, competition pushed lenders to stretch it to 80%. Some offer complete percentage rates. This has gone a long way to increasing attractiveness of the hard money lending industry.
- Technology – Technology helps with online Directories sorting lenders according to localities, loan offerings, rates,and prices. Aggregation causes bidding which stimulates lenders to convenient and fast schedules – and, sometimes, to more reqasonable prices. The internet also assists hard money lenders in that it helps them investigate a client’s background. Banks may have access to helpful troves of data. But Google (and other engines) give lenders access to unprecedented resources. These resources improve with time. Private lending individuals use these data resources to guide their transactions.
- Alternative lenders that build full-service solutions will survive. Tom SEO believes that private lenders who offer a ‘a one stop shop’ for all sorts of banking needs will reach the finish line. By offering a range of products and service that are compatible to traditional banks, while at the same time avoiding excessive overhead and maintaining operational efficiency, these private hard money lenders could hew their own niche and displace trial banks for a certain population.
In short…
So if you are a direct hard money lender or thinking of becoming one, the future is not entirely grim. Banks, such as JP Morgan, may dominate at the moment, but will never displace you. You offer advantages that they don’t have and people need you.
How Can You Purchase an Effective Topical Herpes Treatment?
Those of you who wonder how to get an effective topical herpes treatment may be pleasantly surprised at how simple it is to get and start using. Unlike expensive prescription medications, getting this topical treatment gel is fast and convenient. Since the gel is an over-the-counter medication there’s no need to wait to get in to a doctor so he or she can write a prescription. There is also no need for an embarrassing trip to the pharmacy. Best of all, since no prescription is required you will even be able to order the product online.
There are huge advantages to being able to order this treatment online – convenience, speed, and confidentiality. Online ordering is fast, and worry and embarrassment free. You can even choose the next day delivery option so the product will be in your possession helping to relieve outbreak symptoms in a matter of days instead of the possible weeks necessary when waiting to see a doctor. Anyone who experiences recurrences knows that every minute counts when you are getting ready to have an outbreak!
Most people feel itching, tingling or burning in the infection area before lesions appear when an outbreak is imminent. The gel should be applied at this time to the area. The ingredients in the treatment gel are considered GRAS (generally recognized as safe) by the FDA with no known side effects so you can even use the product on the inside of the mouth. It could be very beneficial to be proactive – learn where to buy this amazing topical gel and order it now. This way you will have a supply of the product before your next outbreak so you don’t waste precious time before beginning treatment.
It is recommended that you read the testimonials of those who have actually used the product before you buy it. Many say it has helped to reduce the number of outbreaks they get and in some cases the user has even become outbreak free.
Stock Trading Course by Chris Rowe – How to Beat the Wall Street and Make a Fortune Trading Stocks
Are you interested in claiming your fortune trading stocks than read on! Chris Rowe had already made his fortune while still in his 20s when he decided to quit Wall Street and help ordinary people like you and me make their fortune in stock trading.
Who is Chris Rowe? Chris is a person who was crippled at an early age and could not walk again. He was encouraged by his father to learn stock trading from an early age. With his encouragement he became a master trader who was a millionaire in his 20s. He astonished the trading community by going on a year long winning streak in options trading in 2005, when he did not lose even a single options trade in the whole year. Chris says that the only way to make a fortune on Wall Street is to have information that nobody else has! Chris will be releasing his exact stock trading system that he had used over the years to make a fortune. This is a complete A-Z no holds barred stock trading system that he personally uses. Now Chris says that his stock trading system is as easy to master as watching a movie!
Now anyone can claim that his system can beat the market and it works. In order to outperform the market, you have to master all those factors that determine when the company’s shares are going to rise, not just a few of them. It can be a combination of indicators that give the most accurate information about when and where to invest money. What about Chris Internal Strength System?
Chris’s Stock Trading Course can teach you how to discover the direction of the market before the rest of the world knows about it. It can teach you which sectors to invest in and why. Which companies to exactly invest in and when to get in and get out. This stock trading course will also teach you how to multiply your profits 20X safely. This is in essence the crux of stock investing. Chris stock trading course can teach you stock investing in a simple and easy manner.
Chris Rowe’s Internal Strength System is a proven and tested system that he has perfected and fine tuned over the years. Now he is ready to share it with ordinary investors like you and me. You need to take a look at his Stock Trading Course.
When to Sell Your Business
Every business will eventually change ownership and the decision to sell a company can either be viewed by the owner as the most agonizing event or the most liberating. Some owners are ill prepared for a business transition and are caught off guard by deteriorating health, unanticipated financial calamities, divorce, or personal stress. These owners are forced to sell without proper planning and often receive less than optimal remuneration for their company. Other owners recognize that in order to maximize the business value, similar strategic planning done during the years the company was being built is also required prior to selling the enterprise.
The goal of this article is not a crystal ball analysis as to why selling a business now is the perfect time; the article’s intent is to review the factors that can influence the timing of this decision and the necessity to prepare well in advance for the eventual business transition or sale. Life’s circumstances are ever changing and proper succession planning is the single most important way for an owner to take control of the terms and conditions of exiting a business. There are a variety of reasons for business control transfer and those who are proactive in an exit plan implementation are often able to realize greater opportunities to maximize the businesses value, minimize tax liabilities, retain key employees, and mitigate emotionally charged family issues.
Determining the best “time” to sell a privately held business will depend upon a number of factors, both internal and external. Ultimately, the timing decision is influenced by the reason(s) behind the sale, especially given the fact that not all business sales are pre-planned. While value maximization is historically near the top of the wish list when a sale is contemplated, it is often balanced with the owner’s personal goals and lifestyle needs. Some of the most common reasons for a business sale or transition include:
• Quality of Life/Retirement – Owning a privately held business consumes a considerable amount of time with corresponding opportunity costs. Most owners reach a point where they are interested in other life pursuits, whether that be spending time with a spouse/children/grandchildren, engaging a personal hobby, or taking the time to travel the globe.
• Diversification – A privately held business typically represents a significant component of family wealth and the owner will be keenly interested to diversify this asset into other investments.
• Burn Out – Many long term business owners lose the “fire in the belly” that they once had when the company was founded. As a result, highly successful and functional businesses can show lower sales and profitability as a result of reduced ownership commitment and drive. Most experts recommend that the proper time to sell a business is before this condition poses a threat to the business operations and/or value.
• Illness – Encountering a personal or family member illness is one of several “unexpected” reasons that can cause a business sale to be pursued.
• Divorce – The break-up of a marriage has been responsible for the sale of many family run enterprises.
Company performance, tax implications, buyer activity and the economy are all contributing factors involved in creating “perfect timing” for the sale of a business. Timing a sale at the peak can be very difficult due to the unpredictable variability of the many internal and external factors. Sales contracts are won and lost, new competitors come into the market, technology becomes obsolete, and business expenses can skyrocket (e.g. health care costs)…any of these events can affect future sales and earnings and thereby have a material impact on the company valuation.
Company Performance
The profitability and cash flow of a business is one of the key drivers in determining the company’s value and marketability. While buyers are looking for companies that have potential to grow and generate reliable earnings in the future, the valuation in the majority of cases will be tied to past performance and achievements. A business with a solid earnings history that is equipped with stable personnel/management in an attractive industry will be highly marketable and should capture a fair price regardless of the economy. Other business specific factors that can influence valuations and play a role in the timing decision include:
• Competition – How has the business performed during the recent economic downturn relative to its competitors?
• Concentration of Customers – What percentage of revenue is generated by the top 3-5 customers?
• Business/Industry Trends – What have been the trends for the trailing 3 years – revenue, COGS, expenses, and net income? What factors will positively or negatively affect future earnings?
• Areas for Growth – What new products, new markets, or economic factors will enable top & bottom line growth?
Tax Implications (Current vs. Future)
Business owners should be well versed in the tax costs (income, capital gains, estate, personal property, and payroll) involved in the sale of their business and how the net after tax dollars will be affected as these taxes are increased. Understanding the effect of pending tax increases, enables business owners to make informed decisions as it relates to maximizing the net after tax dollars through the intelligent structuring and timing of the business sale transaction.
Supply/Demand
Understanding the conditions that create increased buyer demand can often help formulate timing decisions.
• Cost of Capital / Interest Rates – 3rd party financing is responsible for funding a majority of privately held business sales. The level of interest rates has a direct impact on the cost of capital, and will create greater value to the targeted business when rates are low. A tightened credit market can reduce the pool of qualified buyers as it typically increases the credit and collateralized asset requirements necessary for loan approvals.
• Quantity of Buyers – A poor economy (while detrimental to many companies earnings) often increases the number of available business buyers, as displaced corporate executives seek to leverage their skills and retirement savings to acquire a company as a future source of income and livelihood.
• Competitive Companies for Sale – The number of companies for sale in a given industry or geography can impact the pricing that these companies capture in the marketplace. The much discussed retiring baby boomer phenomenon is predicted to put downward pricing pressure on businesses, as the number of companies becoming available for sale increases.
It is important for business owners to continually evaluate their exit plan options throughout all stages of their business. The subprime lending crisis and financial market turmoil over the last several years has caused more and more business owners to reassess their life goals and retirement plans and compare those to the opportunity cost of managing their current business. For some business owners, a near term exit is not financially possible. With the help of a competent business intermediary they can develop a transaction that is structured to enable them to stay involved with their business in some capacity, post sale. Obtaining professional assistance to determine the current market value of the business and establishing the framework for an exit strategy provides that ‘windows of opportunities’ are not missed. Thus the transaction value of a going concern business can be maximized while the company is still relevant, profitable, and possesses viable growth prospects for the future.
The question of “when” is the right time to sell the company is probably one of the most frequently asked questions by a business owner. In many cases, the best time to sell is when an owner does not have to. Few owners contemplate selling the company when the business is rapidly growing and the company is clicking on all cylinders. When times are lean and earnings have pulled back, owners also become hesitant to sell based on the feeling that the specific dollar value they have in mind for their enterprise may not be realistic in the current market. In both instances, the “buying power” generated from the sale proceeds could be nearly equivalent given the efficiency of the financial markets. During a strong economy a higher transaction value may be realized but the value of comparable assets (e.g. real estate) will also be at a high level. Conversely, a business sold in a more sluggish economy may net fewer dollars for the seller but could provide a higher level of buying power based upon the value of comparable assets in which the proceeds are likely to be re-invested.
