News
Justin Verlander dominates as Astros blank Twins
Houston’s Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the eighth inning at Target Field on Tuesday as the Minnesota Twins lost to the Astros 5-0.
Verlander did not allow a base runner until a Jorge Polanco walk in the fifth inning, and it took until Gio Urshela singled to right field in the eighth for the Twins to muster a hit.
The base hit kept Verlander from recording his fourth career no-hitter, which would’ve tied Sandy Koufax for the second-most no-hitters in MLB history. Nolan Ryan owns the record with seven career no-hitters. Verlander’s last no-hitter came on Sept. 1, 2019 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
It also kept Minnesota from being no-hit for the sixth time in franchise history. Jered Weaver was the last to do it, no-hitting the Twins on May 2, 2012 with the Los Angeles Angels — 10 years ago this month.
Despite Urshela’s hit and walks in the fifth and sixth inning, Verlander faced the minimum number of batters in his eight innings of work.
After Jorge Polanco broke up the perfect game with a walk in the fifth, Verlander quickly turned a double play. Gilberto Celestino’s walk in the sixth was promptly erased when Celestino attempted to steal second base after a pitch got away from Martin Maldonando, but Maldonando recovered and his throw beat Celestino to the bag.
Then, when the no-hitter was finally broken up by Urshela in the eighth, Verlander got his final two outs of the night with another double play ground ball.
Verlander threw 89 pitches over eight innings and struck out five. He did not allow a runner to reach second base.
The Twins added two more hits in the ninth inning – a pair of infield singles by Alex Kiriloff and Celestino, but could not push a run across.
Meanwhile, Minnesota starter Joe Ryan struggled. He walked a career-high five batters and lasted just 4.1 innings, his second-shortest outing of his career. Ryan walked a batter every inning, and two of the batters he walked would later come around to score. He finished with four earned runs and three strikeouts.
The Astros struck first in the second inning as Jeremy Pena singled home Yuri Guerriel, who reached base on a single, and advanced to third thanks to a walk and a ground ball. Another Pena single in the fourth inning scored Kyle Tucker, who reached base with a walk.
Houston added a pair of runs in the fourth inning, first with an Alex Bregman double and then with a Yordan Alvarez sacrifice fly. Another sacrifice fly in the sixth inning gave the Astros their fifth and final run.
Tuesday marks the second time this season that the Twins were nearly no-hit at home. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw had a perfect game going through seven innings last month before he was pulled from the game. Gary Sanchez would go on to break up the perfect game with the Twins’ first and only hit.
News
Ham Lake man sentenced to more than 9 years for cocaine distribution, illegal firearms possession
A Ham Lake man was sentenced Tuesday to 9½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to narcotics and firearms charges arising from a pair of incidents in St. Paul.
Steven Michael Lincoln, 35, pleaded guilty in November to one charge each of possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to a news release issued by the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Minnesota.
The first incident occurred in September 2019, when St. Paul police pulled Lincoln over in a vehicle containing marijuana, a digital scale, various quantities of cocaine, and two loaded pistols, the news release said.
The second occurred in January 2020, when officers found Lincoln asleep in a pickup parked in a St. Paul alley. In the pickup, police found a loaded gun, magazines and ammunition, and a bulletproof vest.
Because Lincoln has a prior felony conviction on his criminal record, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
News
Clippers top Saints 7-6 in 12 innings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Call’s double in the bottom of the 12th inning scored Will Benson to lift the Columbus Clippers to a 7-6 victory over the St. Paul Saints in a Triple-A baseball game Tuesday night at Huntington Park.
Call doubled off Saints reliever Wladimir Pinto to end a back-and-forth game in front of a crowd of 7,272.
Trailing 5-3, the Saints (15-14) scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the score 5-5 and send the game into extra innings.
Both teams scored one run in the 10th to keep the game going, then the Clippers had runners at second and third in the 11th but could not get a run across.
After the Saints failed to score in the top of the 12th, the Clippers (19-12) scored the game-winner in the bottom of the inning on Call’s double.
Caleb Hamilton had a big game at the plate for St. Paul, finishing 3-for-4 with a seventh-inning home run that tied the score 3-3 before the Clippers went ahead with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Jermaine Palacios, Roy Morales and Ernie Yake all were 2-for-5 for the Saints, who outhit the Clippers 13-7.
The six-game series continues with Game 2 at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. The series runs through Sunday.
News
House Approves $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill, Sends to Senate
Erik Wasson
(Bloomberg) — The US House on Tuesday night approved a more than $40 billion emergency Ukraine spending bill that pays for new weapons and provides economic and humanitarian assistance.
The 368 to 57 vote underscores bipartisan support for Ukraine in a Congress deeply divided on most other issues. The legislation, which is significantly larger than the $33 billion aid package President Joe Biden requested last month, now heads to the Senate where approval is likely next week.
“Given the magnitude of the terror campaign being waged against the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian democracy, we are morally obligated to ensure the brave Ukrainian fighters and the Ukrainian people have the security and economic aid they need,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro said in a statement.
The bill includes $19.7 billion for the Defense Department, more than $3 billion above the level asked for by the Biden administration. This includes the $6 billion in direct security assistance to Ukraine that Biden sought last month and $9.05 billion to replenish weapons stocks sent from the Pentagon to Ukraine. The package would provide $4 billion in foreign military financing for Ukraine and other countries affected by the invasion to help them purchase weapons.
The bill also includes $8.8 billion in direct economic support for Ukraine along with funds to repair the US Embassy in Kyiv, document war crimes and protect against nuclear fuel leaks.
In addition, the measure would provide $4.35 billion for global food and humanitarian aid to be administered by the US Agency for International Development and another $700 million in global food funding at the State Department. The inclusion of the funds was made despite some concerns from Republicans that the global food crisis should not be addressed in the bill.
The legislation also contains language to allow Ukrainian refugees to access US government benefits, over the objections of some Republicans.
Provisions requested by Biden to ease the resettlement of Afghan refugees were dropped at the last minute after the GOP objected to them.
Senate Republicans heard a plea for aid from Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, during a luncheon Tuesday and emerged saying they felt Ukraine had properly accounted for how it has spent previous assistance in its war against Russia.
“It’s an emergency and they’re desperate for it,” Ohio Republican Rob Portman said after the lunch. Senator Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, said he had pushed to get $600 million in defense funds added to the measure and he was getting closer to supporting it. “It’s moving in the right direction,” he said.
Biden met earlier Tuesday with Pelosi and other lawmakers who recently traveled to Ukraine.
Covid Aid
Prospects for congressional approval of the bill improved after Biden late last week agreed to a demand by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that it be separated from a stalled Covid funding measure.
A deal early last month on a $10 billion coronavirus package ran aground after Republicans demanded an amendment vote barring Biden from lifting restrictions on migration over the southern US border. If the amendment is offered to the bill, it would likely pass given the opposition of moderate Senate Democrats to lifting the restriction on asylum seekers and their fears of a surge of border crossings after it ends on May 23, as planned by the administration.
With Biden’s public blessing, that virus aid bill now will be on a separate track.
“We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort. Hence, I am prepared to accept that these two measures move separately, so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to my desk right away,” Biden said in a statement Monday.
The Senate, where procedural obstacles often take days to resolve, would likely pass the bill early next week unless all 100 senators agree to expedite the process.
Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who often objects to such expedited proceedings, said in an interview he opposes the bill because it relies on deficit spending to pay for the aid.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
