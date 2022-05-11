Connect with us

Kim Kardashian Talked About Getting Married For The 4th Time!!

Published

1 min ago

on

Kim Kardashian Talked About Getting Married For The 4th Time!!
An elegant love life. Kim Kardashian’s individual life has been at the center of attention for a really long time, regardless of who she’s dated or hitched. In 2012, Kardashian started dating Kanye West — and succumbed to him exceptionally quick. After her separation, she was feeling extremely low and down and he, call her […]

Pooh Shiesty Net Worth In 2022: Personal Life, Career, Age, Height, Brother, Girlfriend!!

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

Pooh Shiesty, one of the shining stars among the rappers of America, is a wealthy personality at present. Furthermore, the peculiarity in the artist’s name attracts millions to hear his voice. It is a combination of his birth name and stage name. He got this unique name from his brother and still now considers it […]

Emma Chamberlain’s Bio, Net Worth, Age, Boyfriend, Height, Parents!!!

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

Emma Chamberlain is an America Famous Social Media Personality and YouTuber Star. She is prevalent for introducing hauls, funny, Lifestyles Vlogs, DIYs, and fashion-related videos on her YouTuber Channel. She was born to Michael and Sophia Chamberlain in San Bruno, California, and raised in San Mateo County. Read To Know Everything About Emma Chamberlain – […]

Gold Price Update today: Gold became cheaper by Rs 4704, now buy 10 grams for Rs 30125.check immediately

Published

31 mins ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

Amidst the continuous increase in the price of gold and silver for the last several days, a slight increase in the price of gold along with silver has been registered on the second day of this trading week.

However, after this fall, gold is trading near the level of Rs 51,500 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 61,500 per kg. With this, gold is getting cheaper by about Rs 4704 and silver by Rs 18507 from its all-time high.

. On the second day of this trading week, along with gold, there was an increase in the price of silver. On Tuesday, gold rose by Rs 17 per 10 grams and silver by Rs 112 per kg. In such a situation, due to the continuous fall in the price of gold as well as silver in the wedding season, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the customers regarding the purchase of gold and silver.

On Tuesday, gold became expensive by Rs 17 per ten grams and closed at Rs 51496 per 10 grams. Earlier, on the last trading day on Monday, gold became cheaper by Rs 213 per 10 grams and closed at Rs 51479.

Whereas on Tuesday, silver became costlier by Rs 112 and closed at Rs 61473 per kg. Earlier on Monday, silver became cheaper by Rs 1169 per kg and closed at 61361 per kg.

