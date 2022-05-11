News
Latest weather Update for next 24 hours
MeT Forecasts Isolated Light Rain As Night Temp Rises In J&K
Srinagar, May 11 (GNS): Amid forecast for isolated light rain and thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours, night temperature recorded a rise on Wednesday, officials said.
A meteorological department official here told GNS Srinagar recorded a low of 14.3°C against 12.8°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 11.5°C against 10.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam, which had 0.7 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, recorded a minimum of 7.8°C against 6.0°C last night. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 12.9°C against 10.1°C on the previous night. It was 3.6°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 8.4°C against 6.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 5.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.9°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.8°C against 11.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 25.0°C against 20.2°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 13.0°C, Batote 17.1°C and Bhaderwah 12.9°C, the official added.
“Isolated light rain and thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir,” the MeT official said for the forecast during the next 24 hours. For the subsequent two days, the official predicted the same weather. (GNS)
Is It Real? In New Music Video Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Got Married!
The fans of Rihanna are now in a dilemma about whether she is married or not? Furthermore, the followers of A$AP Rocky are also facing the same situation. Many have even commented on some posts online that the couple looks stunning together. With social media ruling our lives in the modern-day, nothing remains a mystery […]
Employees DA Hike : Good news! Employees DA Hike Will be accompanied by increased DA, 2 months of arrears.
Employees DA Hike: Good for Central Government Employees There is news that the government is done but can give big gifts to the employees.
According to media reports, With the salary of March, extra salary can come in your account. It is believed that the government Increase in DA (DA hike 2022) and arrears of last 2 months along with Rs. money can travel
Employees DA Hike DA will increase by 34 percent: gmail
Government employees are currently giving DA at the rate of 31 percent, but it is believed that this Dwell be increased to 34 percent. Let us tell you that this increased DA was to be implemented on January 1, 2022.But the government can implement it in March.
Employees DA Hike may apply in March:
If the government implements it in March, then its money will be given in the salary of this month. ItsAlong with this, you will also get the arrears money for the months of January and February.
employees DA Hike will get full money after Holi:
Central employees will be paid full payment of new dearness allowance along with the salary of March. after holi Employees will get all their money for the last 2 months.
If your basic salary is less than Rs 1800056900 and you calculate DA at the rate of 34 percent, then your inflation The allowance will be made Rs 19,346 per month. At the same time, employees are getting Rs 17,639 as arrears.
Employees DA Hike will get Rs 38692 extra:
There will be a total increase of Rs 1707 in the DA of the employees. If its calculated on yearly basisIf you do, it will be around Rs 20484. Let us tell you that in March, the employees are to be given arrears of 2 months.Accordingly, Rs 38692 will come in their account as arrears.
Employees DA Hike DA of these employees also increased:
Let us tell you that recently the salary of employees of Central Public Enterprises Sector was revised. Let us tell you that earlier the employees were getting DA at the rate of about 170 percent, of which 14 percent.
has been increased. From now on employees will get DA at the rate of 184 per cent. The government has given these employees The DA has been increased by 14 percent.
Supernatural Season 16 Release Date and Production Updates
The series follows brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, as they seek after their father’s steps in the “exclusive organization”. Pursuing down Supernatural monsters. It first appeared in 2005, from here on out the game plan obtained a monstrous after all through all the 15 seasons. Supernatural was among a lot of CW series that were constantly reestablished for new seasons. And Therefore fans of the series are hoping that they’ll get Supernatural Season 16.
The series finale, “Carry On,” says goodbye to Sam and Dean Winchester after an epic outing through a lot of hardship (consistently). anyway is there a chance they could return for season 16? Showing up on The WB back in 2005, Supernatural was a second pull-in for watchers, due to the science between stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. The show got a kick out of an evaluation’s help after the extension of Misha Collins, as the angel Castiel in season 4, and viewership has commonly held reliable however a long decade.
Warning!!! Supernatural Season 15 Spoilers
Sam and Dean have both passed on more than once in Supernatural’s 15 years on the air. yet the series finale did all that it could to give them both a total completion. The dignitary is killed on a pursuit and makes Sam promise not to bring him back, since that never closes well.
A blast forward uncovers that Sam lived on to transform into an old individual with a child. and he fails horrendously a calm destruction in bed. He’s united with Dean (and the Impala) in Heaven, and Supernatural gets done with the two kin accepting it out.
While fans have imparted mixed emotions due to the finale, it gives Sam and Dean a happy finish, that it would be a disrespect to retcon away. Still, there are various options for Supernatural to continue – for example, by following Sam’s youngster as he endeavors to fulfill his father’s legacy (he has a foe of possession tattoo, showing that he’s in like manner a tracker).
or with a side venture set in some other corner of the general universe of underhanded spirits, favored couriers, and monsters that Supernatural has created. Then, fans can have themselves by rewatching 15 times of remarkable among other amazing shows on TV.
Supernatural Season 16: Will It Every Happen?
The creators recently announced that the series would end with the fifteenth season. In any case, The CW never dropped the series. Undoubtedly, The CW is yet to restore or drop the show by and large.
The cast and group of the show goaded on various events, that show won’t be going to over out of the blue early. Actually, Jensen Ackles said, “It’s a since a long time prior run that I don’t accept is really going to be done. I accept we’re just going to be missing for quite a while. For how long, I don’t know the first thing.
Well…great. I guess I’m canceling my plans this evening. Thanks a lot @robertberens
— Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) April 7, 2021
The cast and the producers on the different sides are accessible to work on Supernatural Season 16. Along these lines, there might be a chance that we will see it in the near future.
Supernatural Season 16 Release Date
Since the following season isn’t affirmed at this point, accordingly it is difficult to tell when it will deliver. First and foremost, the makers will finish the excess scenes of the fifteenth season, which may debut in 2021. In this way, if the series gets another season, the fans may see Supernatural Season 16 debut at some point in 2023.
The series started with two brothers searching for their missing father, will there be more to it? The Supernatural season fifteen comes to an end and it is supposed to be the season finale by far. Never did it occur to the audience that Supernatural will become the series it is today. Season fifteen says goodbye to Sam and Dean Winchester after the epic journey and story.
The most important question right now is, will there be a new season, season 16 of The Supernatural? Will we see them go for a run again? What are the odds of Supernatural Season 16 happening? Well, we have all the answers to your questions.
Is Supernatural going to be renewed?
Supernatural Season 15 which was named “Carry On” witnessed saying goodbye to Sam and Dean Winchester at the end of the amazing story. But unfortunately, the show hasn’t been renewed for a new season.
It so happened that the two leaders of the show Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki decided not to continue as they wanted to spend more time with their families. Thus, it was clear that it wasn’t CW’s decision to cancel the show.
It was the two leads who took the decision that after 15 seasons, it was time to bring their much-loved series to an end. Though they claimed that it was not an easy decision but after 15 years, Supernatural started to run out of stories to cater to the audiences. As the series has gained so much love and it’s at its peak, the star cast wanted to leave on a high note.
Will there be a Supernatural Season 16?
It is confirmed that there won’t be a Supernatural Season 16 as Ackles, Misha Collins and Padalecki brought it out on social media that the 15th season will be their last. This happened while they were shooting for the 15th season.
The CW had stated that the series will be renewed if it held its rating but with the leads steeping away it would have been quite difficult to hold the ratings.
Why did Supernatural get Cancelled?
The main reason behind Supernatural Season 16 being canceled are the actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. They decided it was time for the series to end and have a proper conclusion. The actors also wanted to spend more time with their families and explore their acting prouse outside of the show.
