Make Money Online Using Free Methods – How Many Articles to Make $100 Per Day From Any Niche?
It’s an interesting question, especially for a newbie online, but let’s analyze the subject matter before coming to the conclusion. I would like to give my opinion on this, based on these three cases from different guys who did article marketing and made varying amounts of money from their articles, lets take a look at them…
CASE 1
A while ago, one guy wrote a single article on a keyword ‘PC satellite’ and submitted it to an article directory and within a few days, his article managed to appear on first page of Google competing with more than thousands of pages, and that article managed to stay on the first page of Google for a long time. That one article within 30 days managed to make him more than $9,000!
CASE 2
I saw this thread on a particular forum that I am in, and one guy was selling his tips on how he made money from his articles, in short what he was alluding to is that he wrote 300 articles focusing on several keywords and in a month’s time those articles made him exactly $3,000!
CASE 3
Another guy from the same forum bought the tips from that guy, and tried to write the 300 articles, but he couldn’t write them all, in a month’s time he managed to write 200 articles also focusing on several keywords (which took much of his time), but the 200 articles made him $855!
What can we simply conclude from this?
Based on our topic a simple and clear fact from these cases is that “there isn’t a specific number of articles to write to make $100 a day.” It depends on many factors.
Some of the factors to be considered when writing your articles include:
1.Keywords
Choosing profitable keywords is crucial to your success with article marketing campaigns, if you are a newbie I suggest you learn how to find keywords that have less competition and are profitable. The guy in case 1 was able to do this properly and at the time he got lucky and got the keyword that was really hot and many people were looking for such an item and were willing to buy.
2.Quality of content
If you are into article marketing, writing quality and informative content is crucial, as such articles pull in readers and make them want to know more from your articles and if you do it right you will increase your traffic and eventually make sales. If you don’t know how and are still confused about how to do it, learn that first and improve on the subject matter, OR if you can afford it, hire writers to write articles for you.
3.The type of product
We normally use article marketing to increase traffic to some of the product(s) that we are promoting, now if the kind of product you are promoting isn’t appealing then whether you choose profitable keywords, and/or write quality content, you won’t be able to make much from it, and in the long run people will see you as a conman trying to recommend them an unworthy product. Before starting your promotion, research the product first and see how the audience or people who have tried it have to say about it.
4.Quantity of articles
Another thing is quantity of articles. You might be thinking that you will find a profitable keyword; hire the best writer or write quality content yourself; find a great product — which is great but then again it might take you a while and you may or may not find it — or you may be missing out on other opportunities by simply wanting to find a single nice product and write a single quality article. But what I have come to prove to be true also is having many articles circulating online increases the possibility of being found online and eventually make money along the way…like the guys in cases 2 and 3 above. I tried this also and it has proven to be a success.
There are other factors to consider too, you just need to train yourself and see what works best for you and try and learn new techniques as well.
The Case For Privatisation and SMEs in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa
In the first five years of this decade, 37 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa together raised more than $11 billion through privatisation programmes. Although the bulk of this corpus was raised in low-value transactions in competitive sectors, the figure puts the region next only to Europe and Latin America in global privatisation trends. While Africa, Ghana and Zambia were among the top contributors, Nigeria takes the undisputed lead. Africa’s third largest economy contributed more than 70% of the $975 million generated between 2004 and 2005, most of it through a single deal involving the disinvestment of a major port operation.
Across Africa, privatisation had become the guiding principle for countries trying to develop dynamic private sectors and expand their economies. Yet, countries continue to face tough challenges in terms of disappointing social indicators, deficient infrastructure and huge productivity shortfalls. Essentially, the continent’s integration into the global economy had been held back by extreme poverty, especially in the Western regions where it continues to vitiate attempts at sustainable development.
Nigeria has managed to lead the pack in aggressive privatisation in Africa based on the realisation that it is the only relevant and economically viable means towards rapid and inclusive growth. Since the return of civilian rule at the end of the last century, Nigeria has also prioritised poverty alleviation based on sound macroeconomic policy interventions. The thrust of its endeavour has been on curbing state expenditure and involvement in direct economic production, mobilisation of resources and promotion of local and foreign investment. However, given its overwhelming dependence on oil exports and the gross mismanagement that marked successive decades of military rule, Nigeria faces a dizzyingly uphill climb.
While its intention for economic reform has never been in question, Nigeria’s track record in handling privatisation deals has been rather chequered. The broad parameters of its initiative drew on past successes elsewhere in the world, from the UK to Russia, and from Europe to the USA and Asia. Nigeria’s formal introduction with the concept came about with the Privatisation and Commercialisation Decree of 1988, an initiative mandated by the IMF-funded Structural Adjustment Programme. In 1999, the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BSE) was set up by federal government enactment to prepare and implement the government’s privatisation policies. Embarrassingly, a number of the first privatisation deals ended in fiasco.
The government of former president Obasanjo sold off two refineries to a private consortium, but the sale was later overturned by the administration of Late President UM Yar’Adua over allegations of wrongdoing. Subsequent efforts to privatise refineries have had to be stalled because of policy loopholes. Disinvestment of the Nigerian public sector telecom monopoly NITEL ended in disaster when the company suffered huge losses and failed debt obligations, forcing the government to retake control earlier this year. The now defunct national carrier, Nigerian Airways, likewise failed to take off despite several attempts at commercialisation. Besides indicating ineptitude in policy and implementation, these instances, more importantly, serve to highlight the extensive failure of big business in Nigeria.
In the US, small firms with less then 500 employees account for 99.9% of the country’s 24 million business. SMEs in the European Union together provide 65 million jobs or two-thirds of all employment, while 90% of all Latin American businesses are micro-enterprises. Nearer home in Kenya, 2003 figures reveal SMEs contributed 18% of national GDP. Considering global trends in the last several decades, the arguments in favour of SMEs over large enterprises are simply overwhelming. Rapid enterprise development in an atmosphere conducive to private sector growth is the only way Nigeria can hope to achieve it MDG commitments or its indigenous Vision 2020 goals.
The benefits arising out of privatisation are too crucial for Nigeria to ignore in the context of its long-term growth plans:
• Depending on prudent implementation, privatisation can help strengthen capital markets by widening local ownership through reservation of shares for citizens.
• Many governments have successfully reduced national debt by raising money through disinvestment and related instruments, curbing the need for subsidies and tax concessions.
• Privatisation engenders healthy competition that helps expand markets, establishes best practices and improves production and service standards.
• World Bank research confirms substantial performance improvement in private enterprises with the removal of administrative constraints typical of public sector operation.
• Developing countries like India and Brazil with strong commitment to free markets have succeeded in acquiring massive foreign investment by privatising public sector monopolies.
Foreign direct investment in Africa jumped from less than $1 billion in 1995 to $6.3 billion in 2000. Although this makes for a healthy increase, the flow of investment into Nigeria and the rest of sub-Saharan Africa remains curtailed because of local restrictions. The region lacks competitive markets and consistent regulatory frameworks that provide the right atmosphere for privatisation. Considering its past experiences, it is imperative that Nigeria formulate effective public sector reforms before pushing ahead with any further sale of public assets. Moreover, such measure must be undertaken as part of a larger effort at promoting economic efficiency.
The privatisation of utilities and large public-sector infrastructure tends to throw up even harder challenges. Nigerian lawmakers must be particularly concerned about strengthening institutional mechanisms that regulate market operations. This entails reinforcement of administrative and legal systems, capacity building of implementation agencies and reduction of corruption and political interference. The failed disinvestment of Nigeria’s flagship RORO Port in Lagos is a case in point when it comes to demonstrating the pitfalls in the privatisation process in this corner of the world.
The three separate facilities at the Lagos port that handle an estimated 180,000 tonnes of annual cargo was under private operation for a number of years. The owners showed huge salary expenditure to explain dismal profits averaging just over $40,000 annually, forcing the Nigerian Port Authority to resume control. Within a year and without any further investment, profits had jumped back up to over $1 billion.
Although shocking, such incidents suggesting massive corruption have regularly punctuated Nigeria’s economic recovery. Some estimates go so far as to say that 70 Kobo of every Naira the federal government spends is absorbed by the very bureaucracy that it meant to deliver it. Whatever the direction of its privatisation policies, governance in Nigeria is as much in need of radical reforms as its economy!
7 Step Sales Process of High Income Auto and RV Sales Professionals
High income car and RV salespeople follow a 7 step sales process.
They follow the sales process on each and every contact. No exceptions.
There is no deviation. No skipping steps. It just doesn’t happen.
Automobile Sales an Art AND a Skill
Rembrandt was considered one of the greatest painters in European history. Do you know who Pieter Lastman or Jacob van Swanenburgh were? Rembrandt apprenticed under each of them.
What does that have to do with car and RV sales people? Nothing. And everything.
Everything, that is, if you want to be a top income earner.
To be a Rembrandt you need coaching. You need sales training. You need practice to develop your style, your talent, your selling techniques.
The art is the finesse.
For prospective buyers, it is bringing to reality what works for them without manipulation, without shady tactics or tricks.
Professional selling technique is the ability to listen intently, ask relevant value adding questions, and package it all in a vehicle that meets the prospect’s needs and budget.
7 Step Automobile and RV Sales Process – Work It!
Walk into McDonald’s anywhere in the world and you will find the same friendly smiles, although the faces may be different. You will see a similar menu, although reading it may be difficult. You will find the same production process.
The recipe, like a sales process, works.
It works for McDonald’s. It works for Wendy’s. It works for Tim Hortons. It works for the Colonel along with a whole regiment of other franchises. And the 7 Step Sales Process of top automobile and RV sales income earners will work for you.
Exceptions Yes Life Happens
Will there be exceptions? You bet.
Even in the most well oiled system, glitches surface from time-to-time. There is occasional franchisee – franchisor incompatibility. There are occasional let downs in traffic expectations compared to market analysis. There are occasional language challenges.
Reality is, in all things, there will be occasional surprises.
So what. Move on.
Like the franchise system, the following 7 Step Automobile and RV Sales Process works.
And, yes, there will be exceptions. There will be the cash buyer who insists on a large discount. There will be the prospect whom you just cannot settle on a vehicle. There will be… There will be… There will be…
There will be exceptions, the occasional incompatibility for whatever reason. Move on. The sales model works consistently, with an occasional exception.
7 Step Sales Model
The 7 Step Sales Model of high income automobile salespeople and RV sales people is:
1. Introduction
2. Qualification
3. Selection / Presentation
4. Demonstration
5. Negotiation
6. Application
7. Preparation / Delivery
That’s it.
To close more deals, follow these steps each and every opportunity. No exceptions.
By the way, career automobile salespeople and RV sales professionals have an 8th step – Progression, moving the new Customer to a walking, talking referral machine.
Wanna be car sales guys and gals just cannot seem to grasp this.
Write me for more detail about Progression. It is where the big dollars are!
Remember: Nothing happens until someone sells something.
Sales Champions – People Like You – Make It Happen!
Buying Scenario: Rural Property in Kenya
The majority of property investments made in Kenya are generating substantial amounts of returns for investors, especially in the countryside in areas around national wildlife parks.
For a foreign investor interested in purchasing rural property for investment, especially in properties located in safari/nature areas, they need to be aware of the buying procedure to ensure that they not only make sound investments but also ensure they adhere to the laid-down legal requirements and procedures. So what are these steps?
1. Property search
There are various ways you can search for suitable rural property to invest in such as using web portals, real estate agents, word of mouth and newspaper listings.
- Real-estate agents provide the most ideal means for searching for rural property because they offer additional services such as valuing property, searching and comparing different available rural properties, and they can advise you on viable investment opportunities
- To invest in rural properties located in nature areas, agents do not rely on the usual 5.5% commission. Instead, agent fees for these types of property are determined by the size, type and cost of property.
- Real-estate agents organize with property owners to search for viable buyers, who can buy the property at a specified amount of money. The agent then sets an additional amount over the specified amount to cater for his fee.
- For instance, for a ¼ acre land close to a national park, the owner can ask for Ksh3.5million, but the agent can make an additional amount of Ksh500,000 as their agent fee, thus the property will be sold at Ksh4 million.
- This type of agent fee is negotiable and often inclusive of searching and viewing fees.
2. Verify status of the land
- Ensure that as a non-citizen or a company with shareholders who are non-citizens, you buy property on leasehold since such persons are barred by law from owning property on freehold tenure.
- The law allows you to own property on lease for a period that does not exceed 99yrs.
- Also, ensure the property is not on or an agricultural land since the law bars foreigners from acquiring such land as stipulated in provisions of Land Control Act, SEC 24
3. Hire a lawyer: conduct requisite search, property sale & transfer
After finding and verifying the status of the property, with the help of your lawyer, a conditional preliminary agreement is prepared and signed between the two parties.
- Make a 10-30% deposit of the payment.
- If a lender is financing part of the property, you will need to make payments for the part that is not financed, while the lender’s lawyer must ensure they secure the amount of the financed part.
- Once deposit amounts are made and a stamp duty worth Ksh20 is obtained for preliminary agreement, your lawyer should then prepare for property transfer by obtaining the necessarily rates and land-rent clearance certificates costing Ksh7,500 and consent transfer from the nearest Lands office.
- Property inspection and valuation by an inspector of the Ministry of Lands should then follow.
- Your lawyer must then go ahead and seek registration of property transfer.
- Successful property transfer is a cue for you to make the rest of the payment, and 30 days later, you are required to settle taxes and legal fees.
4. Authorization To Develop The Property
If you intend to develop the property in nature/safari area, it is important that you obtain permissions from relevant bodies such as NEMA, Kenya Wildlife Service and the local county council etc., to ensure that the development does not compromise the existing wildlife and habitat.
5. Additional Charges
A 30% of gross rental income and 1% annual property levy are charged to foreign investors.
