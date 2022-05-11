Margaret Anne Williams: Top 5 Facts About Geoffrey Zakarian Wife

Share Pin 0 Shares

Margaret Anne Williams is the wife of Geoffrey Zakarian, who’s known as the Iron Chef. They’ve been a happily married couple for 15 years.

Geoffrey Zakarian is a Television personality who has been on Food Network’s programs such as Chopped and Top Chef. He’s a judge, a show host, a chef and he also owns restaurants.

Geoffrey was previously married to Heather Karaman for ten years. But they divorced due to some differences. He married Margaret in the year 2005 and now they have grown into a lovely family of five.

Margaret’s Early Life and Parents

Born and raised in Florida, Margaret is the daughter of Marie Williams and Francis Williams. She was born on June 12, 1979. Currently, she’s about 168cm tall and weighs 58kg. Her father, Francis was the chief executive of Kimmins Contracting Corporation. Her mother was a homemaker.

From a young age, Margaret was driven toward the path of business. She studied Business and Marketing at New York University. She has also grown passionate about cooking and catering. Apart from her parents, not much is known about her family in the public eye.

Their Married Life

The couple first met through their mutual friend. They had many things in common and cooking was their favorite. Their love for culinary arts made them open a restaurant too. They dated for a few years before finally getting married on 31 July 2005.

The ceremony took place in Our Lady of Lebanon Roman Catholic Church in Niagara Falls, New York. They made the wedding private to their circle of close family and friends. The venue had a white and gray theme, which perfectly fitted the small and intimate wedding.

The couple is 20 years apart, which caused quite the scandal when they were dating. Margaret is a lot younger than Geoffrey but they’ve managed to remain a successfully married couple for 15 years now.

Margaret Anne Williams Net Worth and Businesses

Her father was the chairman and chief executive of a construction and demolition company. She followed his lead and successfully ventured into business at a young age. At the age of 26, Margaret became the marketing executive of 3Sixty Hospitality.

She had steady growth at that organization. She was born a business genius as she had no trouble setting up a successful restaurant with her husband. The restaurant is named ‘Country’ and it has got a Michelin star.

This was built during their marriage and the restaurant has been going strong just like their relationship. She’s also been in the show, ‘The Kitchen’ accompanied by her husband. Such a talented businesswoman’s net worth estimates up to Six Million Dollars.

Margaret Anne Williams As a Mother

The couple is blessed with beautiful children now. They have two daughters and one son. Their first daughter Madeline Zakarian was born in 2007. Two years after that, their second daughter Anna Zakarian was born in 2009.

The couple earned to have a boy baby and their wish finally came true in 2014. They named their son George Harris Zakarian. The family loves cooking together and they’ve named their cooking series, ‘ The Family That Cooks Together.

Charitable Couple

The couple lives in New York City, where there are the two extremes of rich and homeless. As someone who’s well established in life, the couple remains very humble and down to earth. They never fail to give back to the community whenever possible.

Their main goal is to raise awareness about the starvation rate in New York. They are part of the City Harvest which is an organization that rescues excess food to feed hungry people. The whole family works tirelessly to reduce the wastage of food by supplying it to the ones in need.

Margaret Anne Williams Social Media Presence

Margaret Anne Williams is a private person, so insights regarding her own life and family can’t be found on the web, yet since she’s the spouse of Geoffrey Zakarian, she opened her virtual entertainment record to people in general. Her authority Instagram account has more than 22,000 adherents, with whom she has shared her latest undertakings, displaying cooking styles, her better half, and kids.

Her ongoing post was on the fourth of October 2018, wherein the couple – Margaret and Geoffrey – went to the “City Harvest’s BID against Hunger”. The motivation behind this occasion is to raise assets to reduce starvation in New York City using barters and other fun exercises. In excess of 1,000 individuals partook in the occasion.

