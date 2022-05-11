Connect with us

Margaret Anne Williams: Top 5 Facts About Geoffrey Zakarian Wife

1 min ago

Margaret Anne Williams
Margaret Anne Williams is the wife of Geoffrey Zakarian, who’s known as the Iron Chef. They’ve been a happily married couple for 15 years.

Geoffrey Zakarian is a Television personality who has been on Food Network’s programs such as Chopped and Top Chef.  He’s a judge, a show host, a chef and he also owns restaurants.

Geoffrey was previously married to Heather Karaman for ten years. But they divorced due to some differences. He married Margaret in the year 2005 and now they have grown into a lovely family of five.

Margaret’s Early Life and Parents

Born and raised in Florida, Margaret is the daughter of Marie Williams and Francis Williams. She was born on June 12, 1979. Currently, she’s about 168cm tall and weighs 58kg. Her father, Francis was the chief executive of Kimmins Contracting Corporation. Her mother was a homemaker.

From a young age, Margaret was driven toward the path of business. She studied Business and Marketing at New York University. She has also grown passionate about cooking and catering. Apart from her parents, not much is known about her family in the public eye.

Their Married Life

The couple first met through their mutual friend. They had many things in common and cooking was their favorite. Their love for culinary arts made them open a restaurant too. They dated for a few years before finally getting married on 31 July 2005.

The ceremony took place in Our Lady of Lebanon Roman Catholic Church in Niagara Falls, New York. They made the wedding private to their circle of close family and friends. The venue had a white and gray theme, which perfectly fitted the small and intimate wedding.

The couple is 20 years apart, which caused quite the scandal when they were dating. Margaret is a lot younger than Geoffrey but they’ve managed to remain a successfully married couple for 15 years now.

Margaret Anne Williams Net Worth and Businesses

Her father was the chairman and chief executive of a construction and demolition company. She followed his lead and successfully ventured into business at a young age. At the age of 26, Margaret became the marketing executive of 3Sixty Hospitality.

She had steady growth at that organization. She was born a business genius as she had no trouble setting up a successful restaurant with her husband. The restaurant is named ‘Country’ and it has got a Michelin star.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Margaret Zakarian (@mzakarian)

This was built during their marriage and the restaurant has been going strong just like their relationship. She’s also been in the show, ‘The Kitchen’ accompanied by her husband. Such a talented businesswoman’s net worth estimates up to Six Million Dollars.

Margaret Anne Williams As a Mother

The couple is blessed with beautiful children now. They have two daughters and one son. Their first daughter Madeline Zakarian was born in 2007. Two years after that, their second daughter Anna Zakarian was born in 2009.

The couple earned to have a boy baby and their wish finally came true in 2014. They named their son George Harris Zakarian. The family loves cooking together and they’ve named their cooking series, ‘ The Family That Cooks Together.

Charitable Couple

The couple lives in New York City, where there are the two extremes of rich and homeless. As someone who’s well established in life, the couple remains very humble and down to earth. They never fail to give back to the community whenever possible.

Their main goal is to raise awareness about the starvation rate in New York. They are part of the City Harvest which is an organization that rescues excess food to feed hungry people. The whole family works tirelessly to reduce the wastage of food by supplying it to the ones in need.

Margaret Anne Williams Social Media Presence

Margaret Anne Williams is a private person, so insights regarding her own life and family can’t be found on the web, yet since she’s the spouse of Geoffrey Zakarian, she opened her virtual entertainment record to people in general. Her authority Instagram account has more than 22,000 adherents, with whom she has shared her latest undertakings, displaying cooking styles, her better half, and kids.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Margaret Zakarian (@mzakarian)

Her ongoing post was on the fourth of October 2018, wherein the couple – Margaret and Geoffrey – went to the “City Harvest’s BID against Hunger”. The motivation behind this occasion is to raise assets to reduce starvation in New York City using barters and other fun exercises. In excess of 1,000 individuals partook in the occasion.

The post Margaret Anne Williams: Top 5 Facts About Geoffrey Zakarian Wife appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.

Brooke Daniells? Interesting Facts About Catherine Bell Girlfriend

7 mins ago

May 11, 2022

Brooke Daniells? Interesting Facts About Catherine Bell Girlfriend
Catherine Bell and Brooke Daniells are much in talk these days because of their relationship. Here’s everything you need to know about them. 

About Catherine Bell.

Catherine Bell most of her known as Lieutenant Colonel Sarah MacKenzie. The television series role she played in JAG. Which was released from 1997 until 2005. She also played Denise Sherwood in the series Army Wives from 2007 until 2013. She has also been featured as Cassie Nightingale in hallmark’s The Good Witch films and television series since 2008. 

She was born on 14th August 1968 to a Scottish father and Iranian mother in London.  After her parents’ divorce, she and her mother moved to California’s San Fernando Valley along with her maternal grandparents. She began her modeling career during her second year when a Japanese company offered her an advertisement. 

About Catherine Bell’s Relationships and career.

Later she moved to America to try her hands at acting. Her acting career began with Death Becomes her followed by Men of war and JAG. 

Catherine was previously married to Adam Beason. The couple is parents to 2 kids Gemma and Ronan. Back in 2011, the couple got officially separated. As we all know, currently Catherine Bell is in a relationship with a well-known photographer Brooke Daniells, who’s received numerous awards recognition and has her work featured on magazine covers.

About Brooke Daniells and more.

Brooke Daniells was born on June 30th,1986 in a Christian family in Tomball, Texas, USA. She has completed Bachelor’s in communication and took formal training for photography. According to the sources she was married to Kenneth Daniells from around 2002-to 2004. They too like Catherine Bell has 2 kids from her earlier relationship. 

Brooke Daniells? Interesting Facts About Catherine Bell Girlfriend

The couple met back in 2012 and ever since then they both have been in a relationship. As of now they 2 are living together.  Along with being a photographer, she is also an actress, producer, model, and Scientologist. Her net worth is somewhere around 1 million US dollars. 

She also spent several years at the Death Museum in California to study psychiatry. She was also seen in the television sitcom Sugar and Spice back in 1991. The two have been having an amazing time together since 2012 and are happy with each other’s company.  

Brooke Daniells’ was Married Before Dating Catherine Bell

Before her dating Catherine Bell started, Daniells had hitched an officer by the name of Kenneth Daniells. Not much is known about their lives respectively and, surprisingly, about how long their marriage endured yet after their separation, Daniells didn’t change her last name.

Brooke Daniells? Interesting Facts About Catherine Bell Girlfriend

Common sense very much like her ongoing accomplice, Daniells has two youngsters from her past marriage named Sage and Zoe. As recently referenced, the children stay with their mom, however, she seldom shares pictures or subtleties of their private life anyplace, which is amazing.

Brooke Daniells Net Worth 2022 and Career

Brooke Daniells has her fingers in numerous pies. She is an occasion organizer and a photographic artist, and she functions as a social specialist at the congregation of Scientology.

On account of this, she has amassed a seriously decent amount for her endeavors. Brooke Daniells Net Worth 2022 is $1 million.

While that is really great, it is somewhat little contrasted and the amazing $15 million that Catherine Bell is worth, as indicated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Between one another, they have a decent amount and can reside in a sufficiently enormous house for them (and their youngsters), and go on intermittent get-aways. Their coexistence appears to be exceptionally quite comfortable with cheerful and satisfied flows all over.

Brooke Daniels is certainly somebody who follows her enthusiasm without allowing anything to stop her. She followed the way that has been available to her since her youth and chose to turn into a photographic artist, connecting occasion intending to it.

Daniells additionally fabricated a vocation in Scientology, a religion established by the sci-fi author L. Ron Hubbard, and has been depicted by some as a religion, business, or otherworldly development. Scientology accepts that people are unadulterated, unfading creatures that dwell inside an actual body.

Daniells has fabricated a strong profession in Scientology and functions as a social laborer. This is the sort of thing that she shares for all intents and purposes with her accomplice, Catherine Bell — their affection for Scientology.

In spite of the fact that Bell was brought up in the Muslim and catholic confidence, she decided to embrace Scientology when she became adequately old to pursue her decisions.

The post Brooke Daniells? Interesting Facts About Catherine Bell Girlfriend appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac: Everything About Scarlett Johansson Daughter

13 mins ago

May 11, 2022

Rose Dorothy Dauriac: Everything About Scarlett Johansson Daughter
Rose Dorothy Dauriac was born in New York City on August 30, 2014. She’s the little girl of Scarlett Johansson and French columnist Romain Dauriac.

Dauriac and Johansson got married in October 2014, two months after Rose’s introduction to the world. It was the second marriage for Johansson, who had to begin with marrying entertainer Ryan Reynolds in 2008.

Although the starlet infrequently disclosed details about her connections, numerous believed that this one would last. Not only did they share a child, but they were business mates, too in 2016, they-founded Yummy Pop, an epicure popcorn shop in Paris.

“ I love (Romain’s) brain further than anything,” she formerly told People. Also,” he does all of the sweet signals for me. He’s an honorable man.”

Alas, the cooperation ultimately fell apart. In March 2017, Johansson petitioned for legal separation and portrayed the marriage as ” hopelessly broken.” Still, Rose’s well-being remained her precedence. the Black Widow star said.

” As a gave mother and private individual and with complete consideration that my young lady will one day be sufficiently developed to examine the report about herself, I may very well need to say that I’ll no possibility, anytime be thinking on the deterioration of my marriage.”

The decision sheds light on why Rose is shielded from peculiar media outlets. It sounds like Johansson wants her daughter to have as normal a childhood as possible. In any case, that doesn’t prevent her from discussing her highs and lows as a mom. She also shares cute stories about her kid from time to time — as long as it’s on her terms.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac Think That Her Mother Is An Actual Superhero

On The Ellen Show in 2018, Johansson acknowledged that her daughter does not fully understand that her mother is an actress.

” So, does she realize that you’re similar to a superhuman?” DeGeneres asked. “ Does she understand that?”

“Well, she believes I do that,” Johansson explained. ‘Mommy’s a superhero,’ she replies when you ask her what I do for a living ’And also one day … I was going into the office like I wasn’t doing anything film-related. I was like ‘OK, honey, I’ll see you later, mommy needs to go to work,’ I said. “Who are you fighting?” she asked.

DeGeneres laughed, and query if Rose thinks Johansson fights “ for a living.”

“Yes, I don’t know whether this is a good thing, but yes,” Johansson admitted. “She thinks I battle individuals professionally.”

Scarlett Johansson Fought Romain Dauriac Tirelessly for the Custody of Rose Dorothy Dauriac

The entertainer has substantiated herself in the field of going about as well as in singing. After her separation from Dauriac in the year 2017, the couple took joint authority of Rosy Dorothy.

Johansson is extremely connected to her little girl and continues to discuss her preferences. She told in one show that Rose is attached to fantasies and she feels that her mom functions as a superhuman.

She drilled down into her separation in a meeting and said, “As a dedicated mother and private individual, and with complete mindfulness that my girl will one day be mature enough to peruse the report about herself, I might just want to say that I will never at any point be remarking on the disintegration of my marriage.

1652248327 345 Rose Dorothy Dauriac Everything About Scarlett Johansson Daughter

1652248327 326 Rose Dorothy Dauriac Everything About Scarlett Johansson Daughter

Keeping in mind my cravings as a parent and keeping in mind every single working mother, it is with a graciousness that I ask different gatherings included and the media to do likewise. Much obliged to you.”

She shared that she doesn’t believe her separation should influence her little girl at any rate from now on. Be that as it may, Johansson’s choice of giving such articulation was not very much taken by Romain.

He answered her explanation by saying, “It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public…We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can.”

Scarlett Johansson And Romain Dauriac Have Joint Custody of Rose Dorothy Dauriac

Unfortunately, Johansson’s split from Rose’s father was originally ill-favored. Dauriac’s advocate Hal Mayerson told The Associated Press that her ex-husband was shocked by the original divorce form.

“Mr. Dauriac is tired of having to run his life and his child’s life grounded onMs. Johansson’s shooting schedule” said Mayerson. He added that Dauriac was Rose’s primary parent while her mama was busy with her film career. His request was to raise her in his native France.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac

“ (Romain) believes that her schedule makes it insolvable for her (Scarlett) to have physical guardianship,” Mayerson also told journalists, “ … unless she intends to have her children raised by babysitters and aides.”

The divorce was completed in September 2017 and the terms were kept private. Still, it looks like the two eventually settled on an amicable-parenting agreement. They were indeed spotted on a family outing two months latterly — after Johansson had started dating her future husband Colin Jost.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac

” You know, getting what it’s to co-parent — that is a genuinely explicit thing,” Johansson told Vanity Fair. ” It’s difficult to bring up a kid with somebody you’re no longer with. It’s hard. It’s not likely how it should be’— in citations — or whatever … . Yet, you know, I guess my ex and I do it too as we can. You need to focus on your kid and not put yourself in the center.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac Is “Obsessed” With Colin Jost

Since Johansson is remarried to the SNL Weekend Update anchor, the world is interested in the new family. In November 2019, a source told Us that Colin is “an extraordinary mentor.”

Rose Dorothy Dauriac

“He adores playing with her and she is fixated on him,” said the insider.

The two secured the bunch in a private, COVID-safe service back in October 2020. Their amazing announcement on web-based media did exclude photographs, true to form. All things considered, the couple made a solicitation that fans celebrate with a gift to Meals on Wheels.

Knowing Johansson, we don’t think family photographs will sprinkle the pages of superstar tattle locales at any point shortly, particularly now that she and Jost have invited Rose’s younger sibling, Cosmo. However, we expect that she’s giving a valiant effort in the background to adjust to parenthood, co-nurturing, and the special night period of her new marriage.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac

“Building a family, and having that work, I like that idea,” she said. “I’ve without exception needed that. I needed that likewise in my union with my little girl’s dad too. It simply wasn’t the ideal individual. However, I like that thought.”

The post Rose Dorothy Dauriac: Everything About Scarlett Johansson Daughter appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Download Question Paper (PDF) with Answer Key

19 mins ago

May 11, 2022

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Download Question Paper (PDF) with Answer Key
CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Download Question Paper (PDF) with Answer Key

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The paper had 15 questions for total 40 marks. Full question paper is provided below. Answer Key will be available here shortly.

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), organised the Class 10 Science paper today all across the country. The paper was set in a subjective pattern wherein students had to write descriptive answers to all questions. The format of the paper was similar to the latest CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2022. The CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam was conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. We have provided below the full question paper of in PDF. Answer Key/Solution of the Science paper will be made available here shortly. The paper analysis and students’ feedback for today’s CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam can also be checked from the following link:

The pattern of the paper was as follows:

(i) There were total 15 questions in CBSE Class 10 Science Paper.

(ii) All questions were compulsory. However, internal choices were provided in some of the questions.

iii) All questions were divided into three sections:

Section–A with 7 questions of 2 marks each

Section–B with 6 questions of 3 marks each

Section–C with 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each.

(iv) Section C had 2 case based questions (14 and 15). Each case was followed by 3 sub-questions (a, b and c). Parts a and b were compulsory. However, an internal choice was provided in part c.

Download the full question paper in PDF from the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Question Paper 2022 (PDF)

Answer Key/Solution of Paper

The post CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Download Question Paper (PDF) with Answer Key appeared first on JK Breaking News.

