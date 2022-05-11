Melanie Olmstead: Who is She in Yellowstone? Cause of Death & Tribute

According to MBTI, there are different personality types, out of which INTP is the one we will focus on in this article. INTP stands for intuition, introverted thinking, and perceiving, and it is a personality type in the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. INTP personalities’ dominant function is typically introverted by personality and propensity to study the circumstances they find themselves in. This is an important skill to have in anime, as these individuals usually devise a strategy. INTP anime characters will be your relatable friend!

The vast character in this section is vital figures in their series. You’ll find some parallels between yourself and the animated heroes in this article if you’re an INTP personality type. If either of these personalities strikes a chord with you, best to watch out for the rest of the series.

Here are some of the best Intp Characters.

25. Yuu Koito

Anime: Bloom into you

Bloom into you IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Streaming Platform: Netflix and HiDive

This INTP anime character appears to be a massive admirer of fantasy. Her romantic ideas and own feelings are unrealistic and sweet and loving. She has no idea that love and happiness aren’t always easy!

As her unrealistic love standards were not met, she doubted her capacity to love anybody. So, even when matters with Touko were progressing well, she lacked the power to go forward with it.

Yuu’s sister feels she cannot make independent judgments. If she ever does manage to produce one, she gives it her all. She doesn’t do it from her heart since she lacks self-confidence and self-esteem.

24. Killua Zoldyck

Anime: Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter IMDb Rating: 9

9 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Hulu

Hunter’s Killua is an INTP personality who has logical thoughts and checks logical inconsistencies of everything he does. Because of trends, he understands when to attack and is skilled. However, he has difficulty dealing with his pals’ erratic behavior when it relates to human nature.

Killlua is Socially inept. But it doesn’t imply he will not attempt to know and encourage them even if it is represented in the form of abuse.

23. Ranpo Edogawa

Anime: Bungou Stray Dogs

Bungou Stray Dogs IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Funimation

Ranpo Edogawa is a brilliant intp character, a detective who uses his particular thinking function of reasoning to solve crimes very instantly. Edogawa quickly establishes thoughts and then gathers the evidence to back them up. “Ti devises questions and builds concepts. It opens new possibilities and revelations,” Jung reportedly remarked. “Facts are gathered as proof for a concept, not for their own sake.”

In this regard, Edogawa is an unrivaled logical thinking genius. However, due to his lack of enthusiasm in more basic, day-to-day things, he still has trouble figuring out which train to take to move about town.

22. Toge Inumaki

Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen IMDb Rating: 8.7

8.7 Streaming Platform: Netflix and Crunchyroll

This one-of-a-kind INTP anime character is also a bit of a wimp on the inside! Toge appears to be a loner, yet a friendly person below is there. Not Everyone could talk to him as he accidentally cursed them.

Because of Toge’s protective personality, Yuta was afraid of him. Toge quickly became friends with Yuta after learning about him. He let Yuta understand that he cares about his friends.

Inumaki’s athletic prowess is excellent. He has a lot of stamina and rushes. His capacity to curse leads to a lot of neck pain, yet he manages to get through it.

Toge discovered he was immune after he was afflicted by himself. He recognizes when and how to employ his brain, no matter how difficult the issue becomes.

21. Pieck Finger

Anime: Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan IMDb Rating: 9

9 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu and Funimation

Pieck has a remarkable capacity to assess risks, devise tactics, and remain calm in the face of adversity. She isn’t afraid to think outside the cage before returning to her reasoning to come up with the most excellent answers.

Even while she prioritizes rational solutions, we see a lot of her lesser emotional side — she quickly connects with others and knows how they’re feeling.

20. Shiro

Anime: No game No life

No game No life IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll

The INTP personality, Shiro, is a genius at mental gymnastics but a loser at heart.

Her sarcasm has become distorted. She despises teaming Sora and taunts him about his antics. Her brother is a pillar of strength for her. She feels agitated when he is not present.

In-game sense, Shiro is a champion. She was fluent in several languages. She and her brother have mastered approximately 280 games between them. Shiro is a little ambitious and aggressive when it comes to gaming, and he likes to boast about it.

19. Ginko

Anime: Mushishi

Mushishi IMDb Rating: 8.5

8.5 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Funimation

The INTP personality, Ginko, is an expert at mushi, which means he travels the world researching Mushi and its effects on humans. Mushi isn’t always friendly or harmful, and their ability to imitate real-world objects makes them both excellent and terrible.

Mushi isn’t just confined to tangible stuff; it may also refer to illnesses and events. Ginko draws Mushi and follows them to prevent them from congregating in one place. He is composed and controlled, yet he takes his role as Mushi master exceptionally seriously.

18. Kenma Kozume

Anime: Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! IMDb Rating: 8.7

8.7 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll

Even though Kenma Kozume isn’t a prominent character in the anime, he has an INTP personality type. He is very fond of the video game. He isn’t the quickest or most formidable player, but he compensates for it with his intellect.

Kenma is a quiet player who rarely shows passion on the field. He has a lot of fantastic suggestions on how to conduct a match, but he keeps these to himself because he is afraid of how people would see him.

17. Itejiro Toteki

Anime: My hero academia

My hero academia IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation

The INTP personality Itejirou Toteki( boomerang man) is a High School second-year student.

Itejiro’s demeanor says he’s a bashful kid who prefers to be alone. Itejiro, on the other hand, is highly secure inside his skills and strives for elegance in his appearances. Itejiro’s grace causes him to be modest about his skills, even while he’s utilizing them to benefit others.

16. Senkuu

Anime: Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Funimation

This masculine INTP personality is a crystal evident character. He is aggressive due to his solid set of the thinking process. Yes, he is forthright and honest with one another and himself.

His superior logic overshadows his certainty. However, this does not imply that he is dismissive of less talented others. Instead, he strongly encourages people to improve themselves.

Everybody admired Senkuu because of his kind demeanor. People admired him and backed him up. Due to his celebrity, he would occasionally exaggerate his feelings.

Senkuu considers a man in love to be the most irrational. As a result, he shields himself against the love life. Every situation he encounters reveals his compassionate heart.

15. Gintoki Sakata

Anime: Gintama

Gintama IMDb Rating: 8.7

8.7 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Hulu

Gintoki Sakata is the main character of the series Gintama, one of the most emotional people. Gintoki is full of twists and turns because, while he looked a slacker and irresponsible individual, he was nevertheless enthusiastic about a few matters.

He was unconcerned about eating most of the time, although he liked cooking and even preparing pastries.

14. Van Hohenheim

Anime: Fullmetal alchemist

Fullmetal alchemist IMDb Rating: 9.1

9.1 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Crunchyroll

This intp anime character’s personality may come across as frigid. This isn’t the case. He is a gentle and caring individual. He sees the good in other characters and complements them as well.

Regardless of how excellent he is, he appears less confident in himself. He has a difficult time taking compliments about himself. Instead, he sees himself as a monster and brings a sense of humor to the narrative. In him, there is a feature that stands out. It’s due to his incredibly amorous temperament. He adores Trisha and holds women in high regard.

Hohenheim is not a fan of arguing or fighting. He possesses the quality of a mediator. While in chaotic situations, he will take a seat and talk things over.

13. Yuki Nagato

Anime: Haruhi Suzumiya

Haruhi Suzumiya IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll and Funimation

Yuki was created with limited social skills. She doesn’t say much and primarily gestures. She has gradually begun to converse more with her colleagues. Nagato’s tone, like her feelings, is drab. In her SOS Brigade, she is the ‘antisocial mate.’ She doesn’t even make eye contact during her discussions.

Yuki, another INTP personality type, is gifted with thinking. She has a good grasp of human sentiments. Her anti-human shape prevents her from revealing herself.

12. Aonuma Shun

Anime: Shin Sekai Yori

Shin Sekai Yori IMDb Rating: 8

8 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

A unique character in Shinseki Yori who, in addition to just being gorgeous and personable, soothes off his company if there is a difficulty. He constantly puts his friends first, and he can calm anyone upset using words that penetrate the heart.

As he grew up and attended the same school like his buddies, it was clear that he separated himself from them owing to a lack of confidence.

11. Kisuke Urahara

Anime: Bleach

Bleach IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll

Urahara is a practical and intelligent adversary who understands how to acquire information and utilize idle chat to gain an edge. Bleach depicts Urahara’s transformation over his life.

Like other Intp anime characters, Urahara prefers to be in command of his own life rather than becoming a mentor for others. He was timid, modest, and frightened at a young age. He never was confident of his leadership qualities or potential.

10. Naofumi Iwatani

Anime: The Rising of Shield hero

The Rising of Shield hero IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll and Funimation

Naofumi is one of the main characters in the series, despite his cold and nasty façade. He’s a great illustration of how cognitive types can be empathetic; they’re more inclined to express it through action rather than words.

Naofumi has a pragmatic attitude to everything he meets, while he’s blind to other people’s love approaches. People sometimes misinterpret him because of his disconnected demeanor, but he is incredibly thoughtful.

He looks after his “slaves” so well that they often question whether he is their master rather than the other way around.

9. Kakashi Hatake

Anime: Naruto

Naruto IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Hulu

Being one of Konoha’s most competent ninjas, Kakashi Hatake is a formidable combatant. Despite his ability, he prefers to live a life of freedom rather than one of command or control.

His analytical side shines through, as he regularly takes judgments solely on reasoning, irrespective of how they affect others emotionally. Kakashi combines his emotional side as he matures and emphasizes the value of collaboration.

8. Gowther

Anime: Seven deadly sins

Seven deadly sins IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Funimation

INTPs will likely connect to Seven deadly sins Gowther’s perfectly rational calculations unwittingly offending people. His intellectual, theoretical temperament, as well as his need for information and understanding, would appeal to any INTP.

Unfortunately, his attempts to put his academic understanding into practice frequently result in errors. Despite the failures, he persists in his efforts.

7. Franken Stein

Anime: Soul Eater

Soul Eater IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Hulu

Stein wishes for complete freedom to explore his vast knowledge in this anime. Whenever it comes to work, he’ll do whatever is required of him. Stein’s quest for information, though, is vital to him, and it leads him to make the judgment that isn’t always the best.

And, as much as he despises admitting it, he works together well. Even if it irritates him when people slow him down, the outcome is always more admirable if he collaborates with others.

6. Tomura shigaraki

Anime: My hero academia

My hero academia IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation

My hero academia Tomura Shigaraki, exemplifies a true INTP antagonist at his most sick and distorted development stage. He realizes that he can rely on himself and “One for All,” the guy who saved him due to a rough and isolated upbringing.

He’s astute and scornful, and he’ll go to any length to eliminate “All Might” and demolish the world’s Symbol of Peace.

Apart from his damaging Quirk, Shigaraki has a keen intellect and a rapid analytical aptitude that allows him to predict his opponents’ intentions and talents by seeing them in action. He is adept at dealing with the unexpected, devising tactics on the spot and improvising when necessary.

5. C.C.

Anime: Code Geass

Code Geass IMDb Rating: 8.7

8.7 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Funimation

C.C. from Code Geass was a member of The Black Lights, an organization that described itself as the Champions of Japan and was known as the Eternal Witch. Her moniker refers to her capacity to recover from any harm given sufficient time.

C.C.’s demeanor changed into the INTP type due to a terrible background. She is apart from others and unconcerned about those around her. When Lelouch shows interest in her, she loses her contempt toward others.

4. Kusuo Saiki

Anime: Disastrous Life of Saiki K

Disastrous Life of Saiki K IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Streaming Platform: Netflix

It’s no wonder that Saiki of Disastrous Life of Saiki K anime made our list as one of the sharpest INTP individuals with psychic powers. Saiki, despite his unrivaled brilliance, has forgotten curiosity around him. He isn’t looking for knowledge like his colleagues but rather a haven.

3. Lain Iwakura

Anime: Serial experiments lain

Serial experiments lain IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Streaming Platform: Funimation and Amazon Prime

In Serial Experiments Lain, This female INTP anime character Lain Iwakura is followed as she interacts with The Wired, a virtual environment that is essentially the Online world. Lain is a reclusive introverted with few acquaintances and hobbies.

She, too, does not have a good understanding of herself. Lain is an INTP in the “actual world” but takes on several personality traits for the various Lains in the series, considering the nature.

2. Tsuyu Asui “Froppy.”

Anime: My hero academia

My hero academia IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation

“Froppy” is clever and personable, and she maintains a calm head when everybody is panicked. Her primary focus is determining the most rational response to each disaster that arises.

Froppy is a delightfully stable, level-headed type in a series of emotionally dramatic characters.

1. L Lawliet

Anime: Death note

Death note IMDb Rating: 9

9 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll

In death note, L is the chief of the Kira Investigation Team. His mission is to trap Light Yagami (intj personality) in a circumstance that will disclose his true identity as Kira and is considered the world’s greatest detective.

Before Investigation Team was formed, his only method of communication was Watari.

L represents the INTP personality type’s academic yet externally disorderly disposition, which is brilliant but frequently undervalued.

In death note, people tend to criticize him too quickly because of his shabby look and lack of subtlety, yet his analytical and deductive abilities highlight L’s intellect.

As a typical INTP fashion, l has a unique, good sense of humor and links the connections under challenging circumstances.

The post The 25 Best INTP Anime Characters Of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.