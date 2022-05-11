Connect with us

Meme Coin Alert: Top 10 MEME Tokens By Social Activity

3 mins ago

  • CryptoDep shares the top 10 meme-currencies by social activity.
  • It includes DOGE, SHIB, BABYDOGE, and FLOKI.
  • Social channels and influencers were key to making these meme coins popular.

Meme-currencies have already captured the minds of the crypto traders and investors. It’s been the talk of the show a few months back and still holds its position not letting its hype down. Though the meme-tokens were noted following the support from Elon Musk, the popularity it has reached is huge. Among the crypto investors 90% of them would have definitely invested in any meme-currency. Moreover, it has also paved the way for early traders who have initiated to step into the crypto industry. 

Significantly, the presence of meme-tokens via the social activities have created a strong impact among the industry. Social platforms and influencers played a vital role in making these meme cryptocurrencies the trend. As you may know, Dogecoin is the first meme currency which attracted the attention of investors, followed by Shiba Inu and other meme coins.

Top Meme Tokens By Social Activities

According to Crypto Dep, there are ten top meme-currencies positioned by social activities. The list is as follows: DOGE, SHIB, BABYDOGE, PULI, MARVIN, FLOKI, PIT, SHIBURAI, KIBA, and BAN. As per the update on May 10, the top meme tokens are Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE). The social mentions and social engagement for these cryptocurrencies are 53.2K and 11M, 35.1K and 52.8M, 25.2K and 21.3M respectively.

Consequently, the next set of tokens are Puli (PULI), Marvin Inu (MARVIN), and Floki Inu (FLOKI). The numeric terms of the tokens mentioned on socials are 23.5K, 9.11K, and 7.6K respectively. Besides, their social engagements are 33.9M, 2.83M, and 7.57M individually. 

However, the above-mentioned tokens are the top meme-currencies by social activities. Additionally, during the meme-token boom, it is evident that these tokens ruled the social channels in the crypto industry. There wasn’t a single day without talks about DOGE and SHIB which generated more gains to its users. Furthermore, crypto users believe that these meme-tokens will resurge in price value in the future term.

Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Start Capitulating Amid Panic

18 mins ago

May 11, 2022

On-chain data suggests Bitcoin long-term holders have started to capitulate recently as the sharp price drop causes panic in the market.

Bitcoin CDD Inflow Indicator Jumps Up, Showing Long-Term Holders Have Been Selling

As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the recent price drop has pushed long-term holders towards selling their BTC.

“Coin days” are the number of days a Bitcoin has remained dormant for. An example: if 1 BTC doesn’t move for 5 days, it accumulates 5 coin days.

When such a coin would be transferred or moved, its coin days would be “destroyed” as the number will reset back to zero.

The “coin days destroyed” (CDD) metric naturally measures how many of these coin days are being destroyed in the entire market at any given time.

A modification of this indicator, called the “Bitcoin exchange inflow CDD,” tells us about only those coin days that were destroyed by a transfer to exchanges.

A high value of the inflow CDD generally suggests that long-term holders (who accumulate a large number of coin days) are moving their coins to exchanges.

Investors usually transfer their Bitcoin to exchanges for selling purposes, so LTHs transferring a large number of their coins can be bearish for the price of the crypto.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the BTC inflow CDD over the past month:

The value of the indicator seems to have spiked up recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin exchange inflow CDD has observed some high values over the last few days.

This shows that long-term holders have been selling amid the recent panic in the market due to the price drop from $38k to below $30k.

The especially large spikes in the last two days suggest LTHs may have started to go through a phase of capitulation.

Since LTHs usually make up the Bitcoin cohort that is the least likely to sell, capitulation from them is a negative sign for the price of the coin.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $31.6k, down 18% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 26% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the price of BTC has observed a plunge in the past few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Bitcoin’s drop has continued today as the crypto briefly touched below $30k for the first time since July of last year, before rebounding back to the current level.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Top 7 BSC Staking Protocols Of 2022

34 mins ago

May 11, 2022

Binance Smart Chain (BSC), one of the lucrative blockchain technologies, runs on a proof-of-stake authority (PoSA) consensus which confers lower gas fees and faster transactions on the network. Staking is a more sustainable alternative to PoW-related mining where users earn rewards on their staked tokens.

The staking protocols are evaluated by taking a wider look at its features such as staking reward options, annual percentage yield (APY), incurring fees imposed and the lock-in period, duration of the token’s custody on protocols.

Top 7 Contenders

  1. AQRU

AQRU is a beginner’s crypto staking platform which is user friendly. Investors can deposit a minimum fund worth of $100 USD either as fiat via banks, credit and debit cards or as cryptos via their crypto wallets. BSC supported stable coins such as Tether (USDT), DAI and USDC earn a 12% APY whereas major crypto coins, Bitcoin and Ethereum, earn upto 7%. Interest rates are generated on the tokens by lending them to borrowers and other DeFi protocols that later on provide their liquidity fees in return.The returns are paid on a daily basis. 

Staked assets have no lock-in period on AQRU. No fee is charged for any fiat withdrawal. However, a $20 USD is charged on crypto withdrawals, making this incompatible for small and short-term investments.  

  1. Crypto.com

Crypto.com, one of the popular crypto exchanges, offers 250 tokens along with other crypto services such as crypto loans, credit and debit cards. Interest rates are paid daily through the acquisition of the borrower’s fee. APY offered on BSC stablecoins such as USDC and True GBP ranges upto 12% whereas on non-stablecoins, it is upto 3%. Returns on this platform are paid weekly.

Crypto.com provides customizable lock-in periods of 1 month to 3 months. Different payment options and easy fiat-to-crypto conversions are offered by charging low fees.

  1. BlockFi

BlockFi is an on-chain and off-chain staking protocol especially meant for the intermediate and pro-crypto community. It offers an APY upto 11% on 13 different crypto assets including BSC tokens such as DAI, USDT, USDC, BUSD, MATIC and LINK. Interests are paid monthly to users who possess BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs). Despite providing flexible lock-in periods and no required minimum deposit, the restrictions on monthly withdrawals and non-availability in the US are major cons.

  1. Coinbase

Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges, offers custodial and user-friendly staking services to six crypto tokens and the seventh one, ETH 2.0 will soon be up on the list. It supports BSC tokens such as Cosmos (ATOM), Tezos (XTZ), DAI and USDC. The platform provides 5% APY on non-stablecoins and 2% APY on stable coins.

Investors can easily purchase and stake tokens using debit or credit cards on the exchange by paying a 4% incurring fee. The lock-up period varies for every tokens and the payout cycles also depend on those.

  1. Binance

Binance, the native crypto exchange for BSC tokens, is popular among investors for its high interest rate rewards and brief lock-in periods of 10 days, 30 days or 90 days. Solana (SOL) which has 10-day lock-in period gains an APY upto 10.72% whereas Shiba Inu (SHIB) earns an APY upto 8.78%. Stablecoins gain yields upto 3.78% whereas non-stablecoins gain upto 150%. These returns are paid daily. 

Binance offers crypto saving accounts that provide interest rates on passive crypto assets. It charges a 0.10% fee on every trade.

  1. Kraken

Kraken, one of the oldest exchanges existing since 2011, supports more than 100 cryptocurrencies. Kraken supports BSC tokens such USDT, DAI< USDC and ATOM. ATOM is the only BSC token to earn a double-digit interest rate, 12%, on the platform. Depositing funds on this platform is easy via fiat or any digital asset. The rewards are paid out twice a week and it varies depending on the tokens. 

Crypto funds or fiat funds can be withdrawn from the network without being charged any incurring fees. Staking in Kraken is user-friendly to the newbies and pros of the crypto world.

  1. Nexo

Nexo, a famous digital asset institution possessing over a 3.5 million user base, provides an APY upto 17% on 37 BSC tokens. Tokens such as AXS, MATIC, ATOM, BNB and LINK are listed. Users are more lured by the flexible lock-in period of the tokens and insurance coverage for staking. Additionally, NEXO tokens with a 2% interest rate are also added to the staking pools. Rewards are paid daily to the stakers.

Prominent Exchange KuCoin Raises $150M in pre-Series B Funding Round

1 hour ago

May 10, 2022

