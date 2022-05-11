Finance
Merchant Services – What Is the Current Market Trend?
In the merchant account industry things are changing rapidly to adjust to the ever shifting market. Due to the economy businesses are continuing to adapt to the consumer and this is changing the industry of merchant services and business practices on a global level.
What we are finding more recent is that a majority of small business merchant accounts are being shut down due to high charge back ratios resulting in instability of merchant services. When this happens your business creates a negative merchant history which is not favorable to the bank giving a sense that your product or service is not satisfying the consumer. In essence this produces higher rates and more liability to the bank for taking a risk with your business.
With that in mind, store front companies are thinking bigger and are opening on the internet creating an e-commerce shopping cart to handle catalog requests in large volume. Doing this allows companies to sell all across the world instead of just in their community resulting in more revenue. This business trend is becoming more and more popular as merchants can now market to a massive pool of consumers all over the world increasing their customer base resulting in profits increasing capital which creates stability in their business with favorable merchant services.
The statistics says that there are several internet opportunities that are proving to be lucrative such as online pharmaceuticals, travel agencies, multi-level marketing companies, downloadable software businesses and online retail stores. These types of merchants need what is called an online payment gateway and virtual terminals and some are considered high risk merchant services. If these business types are set up appropriately with the right merchant account they can be fruitful. There are several merchant service options and should be well thought out. The best choice for businesses may want to take advantage of a merchant account package so that the company is offering any and every payment type in the market today. This company is a business that thinks out of the box and always has a back-up plan in place for their merchant account.
Obtaining just your standard merchant account is almost a thing of the past considering that thousands of companies go out of business daily. As a business owner that wants to overcome the economy crash must begin to think differently. The ultimate entrepreneur that survives in this market thinks big. Start selling online domestically and internationally to grow your business, market to a larger pool of consumers and increase your cash flow substantially almost overnight. Expand your horizons and do not buy into what is happening in the economy just start doing something about it. This is the new high risk merchant account business development that is spreading like wildfire.
Finance
CSI Vs CRB Data – Who Has the Cleanest Data?
If you trade stock, forex, or the commodity market, you probably know that clean data is an enormous part of being a successful trader. Having clean data is imperative to your success, a small data error of a missing “0” or a decimal in the wrong place can kill you. In this tough market, having the cleanest and most accurate data around is imperative to success. Who has the cleanest market data: CSI or CRB Data?
Both CSI and CRB Data are both known players in the data industry. CSI has been around for over 35 years, and CRB is no newcomer either. In my quest for clean data, I have done a ton of research. In the past 10 years, there has only been one study that I could find that tested these end of day data providers against each other. It appeared in Futures magazine in the September 99 issue. It indicated that CRB Data committed 311% more errors than CSI.
Of the 13 data companies listed, the data firm that came in second committed 144% more errors than CSI. CSI’s data is nearly flawless compared to the other data providers. This is why CSI is the only market data I will use for my Forex trading, I definitely can’t afford a bad number. Basing a decision off of a bad number could lead to tens of thousands of dollars in loss in the commodity or forex market.
I would highly recommend CSI data to anyone with end of day market data needs. Not only is there data clean as a whistle, but the customer service is top notch, and the software is very easy to use.
Finance
Stopping Identity Theft
The Federal Trade Commission reports identity fraud occurs once every two seconds.
Someone right now is having their identity loss or compromised. Unfortunately many of those victims are located in my hometown, St. Louis, MO.
A good example of this growing problem, St. Louis ranks third among all Metro areas nationwide in identity theft. Missouri also ranked number one ahead of Connecticut and Florida in identity theft complaints according to the 2015 survey by the Consumer Sentinel Network, an online database of consumer complaints available only to law enforcement.
A 2016 Identity Fraud Study, released by Javelin Strategy & Research, found that $15 billion was stolen from 13.1 million U.S. consumers in 2015. In the past six years identity thieves have stolen $112 billion.
Identity theft can run the gamut from credit card fraud to loans and new accounts opened in your name. In many cases the victim will have to fight to get his or her name restored to good standing. The process can take months or even years to repair.
Both businesses and individuals may be vulnerable. Despite the high probability that your identity will be hacked, stolen and abused, there are steps one can take to help prevent ID theft from occurring.
These include guarding your information online. With the increase in shopping and banking online, your passwords and logins should be cleared regularly, especially if you work on a public computer. These should be changed on a monthly basis.
Credit cards should be used for online purchases. Federal law provides better guarantees for credit card protection than other options. Use these instead of online payment services or debit cards.
Avoid sites that may look like a bank but are really what is known as a phishing scam. They will try to get you to enter your personal information. Ensure that you are on a website that is familiar and secure before handing over detailed background data.
Bank and credit card statements should be monitored. Check for odd purchases, ones you are certain you did not make. Businesses may have dozens of pages to comb through each month. Individuals not too many. Regardless these reports should be checked regularly.
Credit reports should be perused several times per year. Individuals are entitled to a free annual credit reports by law. These are available from the three bureaus Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Businesses can check with Dunn and Bradstreet. Be aware of knock-off sites that will try to charge you for similar reports and other unnecessary services.
Your children’s activities may also be inadvertently opening doors to your family data. Forms for school and social organizations should be checked especially when social security numbers and credit cards are needed for participation. Parents should ask how the information will be used and how it will be stored to eliminate possible breaches.
Finally contracting with an identity theft prevention firm can provide a mix of preventive and reactive tools to help maintain your identity and credit. These can include fraud alerts and credit freezes. Some services provide unlimited protection without limits should your assets become compromised. Programs are available for the entire workforce as well as individuals.
As the old proverb states, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” A saying never more appropriate when your identity is at risk.
Finance
Tips to Managing Your Money For Families
Families should look towards respected banks for their needs and circumstances. It is always a great idea to be with a bank that has options for minors and students. That way, you can set up bank accounts for your children, as their guardian, to oversee the money and to set up a savings account for your child when he or she has his or her first job or goes to university.
Parents may also search for a bank that offers the most competitive interest rates to earn more from their savings. Below you will find some great tips to managing money for families:
• Create a family budget – Make sure you know how much money is coming into the household, what your obligated and fixed costs are (like your mortgage and credit card bill) and a list of the things you need.
• Only buy what you need in the supermarket – If you plan your meals, then you will purchase what you need and you will not waste any food that may not be eaten. There is no need for expensive impulsive shopping.
• Cut down on your energy costs – Don’t waste electricity by leaving lights, televisions and radios on when no one is using them. Using a water tank, new shutters or shades, low flow shower heads and solar panels can save money in the long run and you can use your first savings to invest in these items in order to save later on.
• Look for sales – There is no reason to buy hot new items when they first come out, if a month later they’re discounted.
• Buy quality items – they may cost a bit more, but they will also last longer than cheaper, inferior products.
• Bulk or wholesale purchases can be advantageous – The best bulk items to buy do not expire. You will always need to use these such as detergents, tissues, shampoo, toilet paper and soap.
• Credit cards can offer great rewards programs – As long as you can pay off your bills every month, you may have a great rewards program set up where you will earn free gifts and perks. Focus on low-rate cards as this is only what we offer.
Every cent counts when it comes to managing your money, especially as a family. The money you save can be put towards university tuition for the kids, family holidays, new school supplies or even a new car.
Depending on what your family needs, these savings can come in handy.
