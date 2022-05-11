News
Minnesota House speaker tests positive for coronavirus
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman said Wednesday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus but that she won’t be sidelined in the final days of the 2022 legislative session.
“My allergies seemed a little bit worse this morning than a normal spring day so I thought it would be prudent to check,” the Democrat from Brooklyn Park tweeted. “Out of an abundance of caution, I took a COVID test that came back positive. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted, and feeling fine. I will continue to participate in end of session negotiations remotely.”
But Hortman’s need to self-isolate will complicate efforts by House Democrats to reach compromises with the Senate Republican majority and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on a long list of unresolved issues before the mandatory adjournment date of May 23.
Lawmakers have yet to agree on what to do with around $7 billion of the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus. Senate Republicans are pushing for permanent income tax cuts for all taxpayers, while House Democrats back more targeted tax relief with higher spending on education and other programs. There are also deep differences on public safety legislation and other policy issues.
Hortman’s counterpart, Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, said in a statement that he spoke with her by phone Wednesday morning to wish her a speedy recovery. His spokeswoman said he was following federal guidelines, was not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and did not need to quarantine.
ASK IRA: So logic says Heat sit Lowry again Thursday, right?
Q: That’s five missed playoff games plus 19 during the regular season. What do you think of Kyle Lowry’s contract now? What do you think of it in three years? – Larry.
A: What I think is that Kyle Lowry missed only one game during the regular season due to injury, and that was the road opener in October due to an ankle. As for the hamstring strain that again had him out again Tuesday night, it doesn’t seem that age discriminates this postseason, with so many leading men sidelined. Yes, the timing couldn’t be worse, but I’m not sure this injury is any more a product of Kyle being 36 as Ja Morant’s injury being a product of his being 22. That said, considering the three-year, $85 million contract the Heat extended in August, I don’t believe it would be out of line for Pat Riley to demand a higher level of conditioning, as he does with all of his aging stars. (Just ask Tim Hardaway, who had a similar build.) But, for now, I can’t fathom Kyle playing Thursday in Philadelphia. At worst, that would give him a full week off before a Game 5, if needed.
Q: If Miami wins this series, they will go up against an even better player by the name of Giannis Antetokounmpo or, arguably, Jayson Tatum. – Rodney, Sarasota.
A: And that’s the thing, it is difficult to win an NBA title in the void of a Top 10 talent (or more than one Top 10 talent). So it comes down to whether you believe Jimmy Butler is part of that group. At least in this series, he certainly has created at least an argument. And Tuesday there certainly could have been more in terms of stats if needed. But they weren’t needed.
Q: Wait, P.J. Tucker had seven assists? – Stephen.
A: Again, subtle contributions of P.J. Tucker. And as impressive as his ball movement might have been, he still was right there to help keep James Harden off his game, while functioning as an anchor of the defense. Again, another night of mostly unsung hero, even when leading all players in assists.
Former Chicago Bears player Mike Adamle sells one Elgin home for $639,000 and buys another
Former Chicago Bears running back and former Chicago TV sports anchor Mike Adamle and his educational psychologist wife, Kim, in March sold their five-bedroom, 3,478-square-foot house in Elgin for $639,000 and paid $665,000 for a newly built, ranch-style house just a short distance away.
Adamle was a standout running back at Northwestern University and then had a six-year career in the NFL, including two years with the Bears. After that, he had a long career as a broadcaster, including as a sports anchor on three Chicago TV stations for more than a quarter-century. Now battling post-traumatic epilepsy and also, according to his doctors, showing symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, Adamle retired from WMAQ-Channel 5 in 2017.
Adamle and his wife were longtime Evanston residents. They moved to Elgin to be near their children after the COVID-19 pandemic began — a choice made easier by some problems they experienced with the building they had been living in Evanston. So they paid $526,870 for the two-story Elgin house, which was built in 2017.
The house has four bathrooms, hardwood floors and a family room with a fireplace. However, the stairs wound up becoming an impediment for Adamle, his wife said, and the couple decided to sell the Elgin house and move into a ranch house that they bought elsewhere in the neighborhood.
“This is the latest thing where we’ve done what we’ve needed to. We were getting to the point where he wasn’t safe with stair steps, and fortunately, we found a nice house built by a wonderful, wonderful builder,” Kim Adamle told Elite Street.
Demand for newer suburban homes remains robust, and the Adamles’ two-story house sold immediately for more than $100,000 more than the couple had paid for it in 2020. Its listing was not placed into real estate agents’ multiple listing service until after a deal had been struck.
“We didn’t even have to put our home on the market. It sold right away,” Kim Adamle told Elite Street.
The house that the couple sold had a $16,684 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook group for more luxury listings and real estate news.
With Adley Rutschman and other top prospects in Triple-A Norfolk, the Orioles’ future is close: ‘It’s happening soon’
Look around the Norfolk Tides’ clubhouse, and the highly ranked Orioles prospects are everywhere. They’re knocking on the door, making their mark in Triple-A with an eye turned north at Baltimore.
There’s catcher Adley Rutschman, the top-ranked prospect in baseball. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez and left-hander DL Hall are also here at Harbor Park, ranked as the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in the Orioles’ organization, according to Baseball America. It’s hard to see that glut of prospects with the Tides and not think of the future.
“Got the boys here,” said left-hander Nick Vespi, a reliever who might not be far off from an Orioles debut, either.
While Baltimore’s top prospects stockpiled in Norfolk, that’s where they try to keep their focus. Rutschman is already savvy enough to dispel — at least externally — any thoughts beyond his next game, but Rodriguez admitted there’s no ignoring the inevitable, especially when future Orioles are all around.
During batting practice, playing catch, out to dinner — just about any situation, those conversations occur, dreaming of an ever-nearing day when one or all of them might be playing together at the major league level.
“There’s a lot of talk about it,” Rodriguez said, “and it’s happening soon.”
How soon depends on the prospect. Last Monday, Baltimore might’ve played its last game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards without Rutschman, before a road trip to St. Louis and Detroit. A call-up for next Monday’s game against the New York Yankees isn’t out of the realm of possibilities, especially after his rapid rise from a rehabilitation assignment at High-A Aberdeen to Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk.
Rodriguez feels ready, although the promotion path has been slower for pitchers. Hall will be slower still, needing to build up more after making his Triple-A debut Tuesday at Harbor Park, throwing 53 pitches in three innings of one-run ball.
“It’s just exciting that we’re seeing guys move up,” Rutschman said, “and the fact that all those guys are such great dudes and we’re all so close.”
Before they arrive in Baltimore, though, the games at this level will decide the timetable. And no matter how many highly ranked prospects are with Norfolk, wins aren’t guaranteed. The Tides finished their most recent road trip at 3-9. They lost 11 of their previous 14 games before Tuesday’s 6-1 win.
It’s a reminder that, however bright the future might be, the focus still needs to be on the present.
“It’s great to have the talent, for sure, and we have a lot of it,” Tides manager Buck Britton said. “There’s still something to be said about playing good baseball. Our main focus here right now, even though we have the talent, the expectation is high. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing the things here to prepare us and stay on top of them so when they do go to the big leagues, they can perform. Because you make a mistake here, it gets amplified even more up there.”
As Rutschman rehabbed from a tricep strain suffered at the start of major league spring training that held him off the Orioles’ opening day roster, he admitted there was some frustration. He worked back from that injury in Florida, waiting for a chance to play everyday baseball with an affiliate once more.
The 24-year-old noticed he was trying to speed up the process at times, so he forced himself to take a step back, realizing that rushing his rehab process wasn’t the best way to return to the field at full strength. Now that he’s back in Triple-A — the level he reached in 2021 — he’s appreciative, even if this isn’t his end goal.
“There’s that aspect of just having that perspective of, I get to play every day,” Rutschman said. “Every day you get to come out here and play baseball is a blessing, so I’m just happy to be here now playing with the guys. To be able to be healthy, I think that’s the biggest thing, to have that gratitude. I think that escapes you when you’re just caught up in the grind of baseball.”
And while Rodriguez said his ideal situation would be to pitch 100 to 110 pitches every fifth day, he understands the more methodical approach from the organization, holding him to a maximum of 82 pitches thus far.
“I’m ready,” Rodriguez said, and the bulk of his six appearances back up that claim. He struggled in two appearances against the Gwinnett Stripers, allowing a combined eight runs, but has otherwise conceded two runs in 19 2/3 innings.
Britton has still told just one player in his time as a minor league manager that he has received a major league promotion. The circumstances for that discussion — telling right-hander Dillon Tate at 3 a.m. in a Binghamton, New York, hotel — weren’t ideal.
And when right-hander Kyle Bradish was called up earlier this year, Orioles pitching coach Chris Holt broke the news, which Britton admitted was “disappointing.”
He should have more opportunities throughout this season, though, with Rutschman, Hall, Rodriguez and others all approaching Baltimore. And when that time comes, Britton is developing a plan between him and pitching coach Justin Ramsey to make it a special moment.
“If I have enough time in advance, I’d like to possibly get the Norfolk Police Department involved,” Britton said. “But we’ll keep it to that.”
For now, he and the rest of Norfolk’s players can look around the clubhouse. There’s no shortage of highly anticipated prospects to find exciting.
“All these prospects, man, Adley, DL and everybody else, right?” outfielder Robert Neustrom said. “It’s going to happen soon. They have the talent. They’ll always have the talent, that’s for sure. I think sometime soon, we’re going to be seeing the O’s winning games.”
