Finance
Multiple Streams of Income Or Multiple Streams of Debt?
Many entrepreneurs are brought into the home based business industry believing that building multiple streams of income is as easy as building a single stream. In online marketing this is technically true, but the online entrepreneur must first understand how to develop ONE stream of income before focusing on building any other. The riddle is knowing HOW to make money online, once this happens building multiple streams is easy.
The unfortunate outcome for many online entrepreneurs is the accumulation of multiple streams of debt. What this means is in an attempt of building income, the entrepreneur has taken a full plate of income producing opportunities, only to find they are paying out money to multiple sources instead of collecting income from these sources. Much of this has to do with poor selection of income producing opportunities.
Experienced online entrepreneurs will build multiple streams of income by utilizing business building tools that also become additional income streams. The secret of making money from multiple sources is to monetize what you cannot be without. This includes traffic generation tools, email marketing campaigns, even the auto responder experienced entrepreneurs choose to use is likely an alternative income stream that grows passively in the background while they build their primary business. The experienced online entrepreneur promotes a SINGLE opportunity or system, and within that system they refer their customers to the tools they use to build their business. This is the secret of multiple streams of income.
Newbie marketers on the other hand buy into a number of “opportunities” with no thought out plan and with the hope of growing each business individually. What this does is spread the online marketer thin and they end up producing zero profits because none of their income generating opportunities are getting enough promotion, advertising, or attention. In order to consistently generate profits and begin building the elusive ‘Multiple Streams of Income’ the newbie marketer must first master their online advertising and marketing tools.
In the end one of two things usually happen with the newbie online entrepreneur. In the first case scenario they lose money, quit, and swear off internet marketing as a viable means of producing a real income. The second case scenario does not happen as often and is much more rare. In this scenario the newbie marketer learns from their online marketing mistakes, and cracks the code of earning from multiple income streams. If this happens the ‘newbie’ online marketer enjoys a long career of internet marketing success.
Finance
ITIL for Beginners: How To Create a Backout Plan
It is not the best moment of the week, when after long hours of preparations and intense work during an implementation window, your change fails. Moreover, it breaks other things as well. Sometimes, it is evident right after implementation, but sometimes you find out hours or days later. If you are fortunate, you can apply an emergency change to fix a pretty apparent root cause, e.g. missing one of the items on the implementation checklist. However, in many cases it will not be possible and you will need to back out the change.
A key to a successful backout is to have a plan. Yes, a backout plan, the thing that is often overlooked. After all, you want your backout to be an honorable surrender, not a panic escape. In order to limit damage to the business, and your reputation, you need to stay in control of the situation. To do that, the team of engineers need to know what to do and the Service Desk needs to keep the business informed.
A backout plan is intended to keep you in control. It is your insurance policy against Murphy’s Law. Let’s be honest with ourselves: we do not insure everything. Do not prepare a formal backout plan for every change. Just make sure the team can verbally describe how to go back in case things get messy.
You do need a more formal plan for more complex changes, though. Creating such a plan is one of the least favorable activities of many technical people. That is why the Change Manager should be accountable for getting it done. It should be included with the rest of change documentation, ready to be used if necessary.
A good backout plan should include:
- low-level, technical instructions,
- specific communication instructions, with contact names.
The list of technical instructions is created by reversing the order of activities from your implementation plan and describing how to back out from each of the executed steps. It may be relatively straightforward if majority of the work could be achieved by restoring the most recent backup. Consider a sample backout plan for such a scenario:
- Notify the Service Desk about backout plan initiation. (Call them, send an email or raise a ticket – state it specifically.)
- Disable user access to the system. (How? List the actions.)
- Restore backup taken before the change implementation. (List the actions needed.)
- Conduct system health checks.(List them all.)
- Enable user access.
- Notify the Service Desk of successful backout.
Often the plan will be more complex than it would seem. There might be many more restoration steps, involving various databases, file systems and other areas of the IT infrastructure. The basic template still applies. It needs to be detailed and tailored to every organization and every change. Needless to say, every action should have an owner, so make sure it is clear who does what.
Communicating with the Service Desk is very important. Communication in general needs to be part of the plan to maintain control over the situation. Moreover, the business needs to know IT is in control. The Service Desk should take care of projecting the image of control towards the business. They can do it by issuing regular communication if business impact is severe enough. They will also take calls from dissatisfied users and inform them about the resolution status.
A backout plan is your insurance policy. It is up to you to have it or not. It is recommended to have it for every complex change, because business continuity and IT credibility are at stake. Start by preparing such a plan for the most complex change you have coming up in your pipeline. Then build on that and over time you will have it ready for all high-risk changes.
Finance
Zoho Books Online Accounting Software in 700 AED, Call Today – 043866199
Zoho Books is FTA Approved VAT Accounting Software which is available on Yearly based Subscriptions of 700 AED in Emirates. You can download 14 days free trial of Zoho books.
With it you can work together with your colleagues, accountants, and customers. With the Client Portal in businesses can allocate their estimates, invoices and customer statements directly with their customers.
Perfonec Computer LLC, Dubai is registered partner for which is FTA ( Federal Tax Authority) approved VAT Accounting Software.
It is smart online accounting software that will simplify your back office operations, make routine business workflows and help you securely work together with your accountant online. Now you can get Easy And Quick VAT Reports in Emirates. Place of Supply as per FTA Rules in Tally ERP 9, QuickBooks and Zohobooks.
It is FTA Approved VAT Accounting Software which is available on Yearly based Subscriptions.
It is designed for all business sizes, from small businesses to large business, and works well for services, consulting and marketing companies
It allows you to invoice your clients in their currency and it’s also available in 11 different languages.
Zoho Books is a web-based function and is available on iOS, Android and windows app.
Important Features of Zohobooks:
1. Manage incoming money:- Using Zohobooks as your accounting tool you will get a clear picture of how much money your business is generating.
2. Manage Expenses:- Manage and control your expenses and cash outflow.
3. Take On the World:- Transact globally with our multi-currency capabilities.
4. Banking and Credit Cards:- Record and monitor bank accounts and credit card transactions like deposits, fund transfers, check, expenses, credits and refunds.
5. Stay on Top of Your Business:- can’t take quick look through the dashboard of accounting software to know what’s going well with your business and what’s not
6. Safe and secure:- We use 256 bit SSL encryption and software security to ensure the safety of your data. Your data is repeatedly backed up and replicated across secure locations.
7. Access anywhere, anytime:- You can access your data anywhere, anytime. All you need is a web browser and an internet connection.
8. Multi-user:- Work together with your accountants and colleagues at no additional cost.
9. Reporting:- Make informed business decisions based on accurate, real-time data to optimize your sales and purchases. Schedule reports and get insights into your finances to know what’s working for you.
10. VAT Returns:- Zoho Books helps you in filing and recording your VAT returns for your business. VAT Return report is generated with respect to the boxes that are given in the HMRC VAT return filing form.
Start using Zohobooks (FTA Approved) for Easy Filing of VAT Returns in Emirates.
Finance
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bounty Hunters
The age-old industry known as bounty hunting dates back to the Wild West, when wanted ads of local and national fugitives were posted throughout towns with rewards listed on them for the capture of those fugitives. Back then, rewards were roughly $5,000 per person, and it did not matter if the fugitive was brought to justice dead or alive. All the local law enforcement wanted was for the fugitives to be away from public, no matter the method. Bounty hunters, then and now, work for a percentage of the bail money the fugitive has to pay to the justice system. Bounty hunting has become a serious profession these days, with most bounty hunters being trained and licensed to operate where they live.
The following five items are some interesting facts you did not know about bounty hunters:
1. Bounty hunter is not the preferred name for this profession anymore. The name used now is fugitive recovery agent or bail enforcement agent. These two names are more politically correct in today’s society and are respected by members of the industry and of the justice system alike.
2. Some fugitive recovery agents have more authority to arrest fugitives than police officers. This all depends on the state the bounty hunter is operating in and its bounty hunting laws, which is legal across the country. Kentucky, Illinois, and Oregon prevent bounty hunting completely. A court order needs to be issued to a bounty hunter and then a police officer can make the arrest. The bounty hunter can then request that the fugitive be turned over into his or her hands.
3. Bounty hunters are no longer allowed to bring home fugitives dead or alive, they must be alive and not roughed up at all. Broken bones, bruises, scratches and other injuries will not be accepted by the justice system. Fugitives who have been beaten up will not be sent to jail because of the legal liability involved.
4. Believe it or not, most fugitive recovery agents wear Bail Recovery Agent badges these days so they are identifiable to local law enforcement agencies, the public, and the fugitives they are chasing so no problems arise during the chase.
5. Broad authority for bounty hunters arose in 1873 in the United States with the Supreme Court case of Taylor vs. Taintor. This Supreme Court case gave bounty hunters across the country authority to act on behalf of bail bondsmen and arrest fugitives who have skipped bail. This case also gave bounty hunters permission to chase the fugitive into another state and enter the fugitive’s place of residence to make an arrest.
Bounty hunting has become a multi-million dollar industry in the United States over the past couple of decades. A talented fugitive recovery agent can make roughly $80,000-$100,000 per year arresting fugitives. They will need to work anywhere from 50-150 cases to make this much money, which can be an exhausting task. Many bfugitive recovery agents spend 80-100 hours per week chasing fugitives, working on stakeouts, doing research and finally tracking down their target.
