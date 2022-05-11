Finance
Murder: Okoya Family In Anambra Praises Police, Calls For Arrest Of Principal Suspect
The Okoya family in Isuaniocha in Awka north Local government Area of Anambra State is presently full of praises for the Nigerian police, over the arrest of two of the suspects linked with the murder of their son.
The family is however calling on the same police to track down one Anthony Onyeagolu, former president-general of Isuaniocha Development Union, in Awka, Anambra State, who is alleged to be the principal suspect in the incident.
Okoye recalled that his late brother, Angus Okoye, a 48-year-old businessman, was allegedly kidnapped at about 1.30 am, December, 16, 2018, at his home at Ifite Isu village, Isuaniocha, Awka north LGA.
But, family sources alleged that Angus’ offence was that he was a star witness in a case of N100million fraud instituted by the community with EFCC against Anthony Onyeagolu.
However, the next day, the lifeless body of the kidnapped victim was found dead at the boundary between Isuaniocha and Nawgu community.
Spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, then a Superintendent of Police, said “following the report, police patrol team attached to Dunukofia division visited the scene in conjunction with vigilante group”.
According to Haruna, the victim was photographed and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on arrival, while preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was one Angus Okoye ‘m’ aged 48 years.
He was allegedly kidnapped from his residence at Ifite Isu village, Isuaniocha in Awka North LGA on the 15/12/2018 at about 11:30 pm.
“The victim was shot on the head and neck by his assailants and his Honda Pilot with REG number Lagos.FST 430 DM was abandoned “according to police investigators, which the autopsy carried out by FCID also confirmed.
Media reports also quoted Haruna as further explaining that the incident may not be unconnected with the recent crisis in Isuanioha community in which the community was warned by the police not to take laws into their hands.
However, family sources said that Anthony Onyeagolu, the 42-year-old principal suspect in the attempted and murder cases, allegedly fled to Ghana at the peak of police investigations into the incident, in order to escape arrest.
But, when one Chidiebere Okoye, an indigene of the community, who was one of those allegedly kidnapped, tortured, shot and presumed dead, survived and was invited by the police to make statement on the incident, where he allegedly indicted Anthony Onyeagolu and his gang members, now at large.
Chidiebere Okoye also named others linked to the incident as: Chiefs Boniface Enweani, Augustine Adigwe, Mr Moses Emebo, Stephen Ibeania and others.
The Okoye family has sincerely expressed their gratitude to the Force Police Investigations Department, FCID, Abuja, for coming to their aid and tracking down two of the suspects, namely Mr Moses Emebo and Cyprian Onyeagolu, who is the senior brother to Anthony Onyeagolu.
It was gathered that as soon as Onyeagolu heard that Chidiebere survived the incident and was invited by the police to shed more light on what actually happened, he was said to have returned to Abuja from Ghana and petitioned one of the units of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja.
He also sent his petitions to the Senate and other notable indigenes of Anambra State, where he peddled his falsehood and fictitious statements, thereby misleading the police and the public on the true picture of the incident, where attempted and actual murder, allegedly perpetuated by him, were involved.
But, instead of Onyeagolu to report at the FCID, having being declared wanted by the police to clear his name in connection with the murder case, the former leaders is busy spreading falsehood in alleged attempt to kill the murder case and truncate justice.
The family is using this medium to inform the whole world that the suspected murderer-in-chief has been deceiving the police and the public with falsehood, while playing hide and seek game in Abuja, to avoid invitation from FCID in the last one year, in order to release his brother, presently under police detention through back door.
It could be recalled that the Onyeagolu family has been using all police channels since the murder of late Angus Okoye to intimidate, harass, and labeled all sorts of false allegations against family members of the deceased, in order to truncate justice or silence the case, while the body of the late Angus still remains at the mortuary till date, he family said.
Today, the FCID has finally heard the cries of the family and swung into action to unravel the killers of Angus Okoye, which led to the arrest of Cyprian Onyeagolu and Moses Emebo, who are still undergoing interrogation at the FCID in Abuja, while still searching for the remaining suspects, including Anthony Onyeagolu, the suspected murderer- in- chief.
The family is crying out to enlighten the public and the police to avoid being deceived by Anthony Onyeagolu, who is being wanted by the FCID to answer his crime, while appealing to the public and the police to arrest him instead and hand him over to the homicide section of the FCID, to answer to his crimes.
Finance
What Analysia Is All About
Technology and the internet have advanced enough to allow us to earn sitting in the comfort of our own house. If you don’t prefer to go out, it’s not a problem anymore. You can have your business right at your home. There are many means of earning money online, but a recent one that is rapidly gaining popularity is usability testing. It’s fast, it’s easy and it pays. Why wouldn’t anyone want to use it as their source of income? However, many people think that this way to make money online is scam. Yes, there are scams out there, but there are the authentic sites also. So, how do you know which ones to sign up for and which to stay away from? Thankfully, we have your back. We analyze websites and rate them to tell you the amount of potential each website has. One such site is Analysia. Let’s dissect the different aspects of this website to tell you what Analysia is about.
What is Analysia?
The site is a usability testing forum which allows users to assess the quality of their website. Normally, website owners invest a lot of time and money into their website but fail to meet customer needs and satisfaction. This leads to a decrease in valuable traffic. To avoid the situation, users can get the help of Analysia, which provides a realistic review what it’s like to use your site. It can cost you around $39, but for this, you get to have your site reviewed on any platform you like, including the different phones and devices.
You will be asked to provide a basic questionnaire, that you want answered. The reviewers will then answer those questions on a webcam while testing your website. If you have problems with the test or require any kind of information, the site owners have a telephone support to sort out your queries. The site even offers a money back guarantee if the results fail to meet your demands. In addition to all of this, there is also the handy tips and resource material available to improve your user interface. You can access these and use them to your advantage as well.
How to earn with Analysia
Yes, you have guessed it right. You can become a tester for the site to earn money. You do need to have a computer, a microphone, and great descriptive skills for the job, but that’s about it. Once you register for the site, you will be given a test with some instructions, this hardly takes more than 10 minutes. As soon as you are done, the test is submitted for review by the Analysia team. It can take some time for the site to get back to you, but you need to be patient. This is what Analysia is about. You do get to earn, but there is the wait. If you do get selected, you enter the program. Now, whenever there is an assignment fitting your criteria, it will be forwarded to you by email. The payment method is basically through PayPal and the site pays without issues.
Average monthly income
The site is not about commitment and investing time. Rather, it’s about grabbing the opportunity when it presents itself. Normally, as there are more testers than the jobs available, you can’t expect to get more than 3-4 assignments per month. Each assignment usually lasts around 15 minutes and will credit you with $10. If you do manage to build up your profile you might increase your income, but our rough estimate lies at around $50 to $60 per month at most.
Authenticity of Analysia
Most people believe online testing to make money online is scam. We don’t agree. Yes, it might not pay well, but it definitely is authentic and does pay you what it promised. Similarly, this is what Analysia is about also. You register complete tests and earn money. They don’t promise you riches, but you can maintain a steady stream of pocket money from the site. Also, you can sign up on different usability testing platforms and combine all the earnings for a handsome amount in a month. We rate Analysia a 40/100 on our authenticity meter. Don’t worry, this isn’t because it is a scam, rather, it’s because of the generally low income in comparison to other modes of earning. However, if you are looking for an extra source of income, Analysia is a great website to add to your side income list.
Finance
Types Of Digital Marketing Everyone Should Know And Consider For Better Marketing Strategy
Digital Marketing is one of those terms with which we as a whole have an inclination that we comprehend what is implies, however with regards to nailing it down we some way or another stall out. At last, it isn’t clear which kinds of computerized advertising we are discussing. So as opposed to going for something delicate like it is identified with web based promoting” or a condensing term for all web based advertising exercises” lets put it essentially:
Digital Marketing are promoting your product or service through digital channel.
That incorporates web based advertising exercises – yet entirely, that additionally incorporates some disconnected showcasing exercises, as well. Also, that is great. Why? Since it would be a misstep to see internet showcasing exercises completely segregated from all other promoting exercises.
To give you an intensive comprehension of what the term “Digital showcasing” incorporates, here are the 10 most vital kinds of advanced advertising. What’s more, you should ensure that you think about every one of them before you choose what sorts of showcasing you will incorporate into your advanced promoting technique.
1. Social Media Marketing
The Social Media has a solid spotlight via web-based networking media promoting. So that is the place we will begin our rundown of kinds of computerized promoting. Internet based life unquestionably has a legitimately earned place in this rundown.
Social Media Marketing is the utilization of internet based life stages and sites to advance an item or administration.
That implies all sharing of data and commitment with supporters, fans, accomplices or contenders via web-based networking media stages with the objective of advancing your items is a piece of computerized showcasing. Fundamentally, internet-based life promoting is the focused on utilization of web based life discussions to expand the mindfulness for a brand or item.
2. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Web optimization is the way toward streamlining substance or sites so they appear in list items in web search tools like Google. Web indexes choose which sites to appear for a pursuit term in view of watchwords said on the site and connections that allude to this site. That implies SEO has a considerable measure to do with utilizing the correct catchphrases or key expressions in the duplicate of a site or inside the substance you need to appear in look and getting connections to this site or substance.
There are different systems for advancing your website(s) for web indexes – some of them are acknowledged by Google and others are respected rather shady and may result in Google punishing your site.
There is a solid association between content, web-based life showcasing, and SEO. The clearest is that online networking and SEO are flawless dissemination channels for content.
3. Search Engine Marketing (SEM)
While SEO depicts the way toward getting unpaid movement from web indexes – SEM alludes to the paid activity from web crawlers. The most widely recognized type of web index showcasing is presumably Google AdWords for the basic reason that Google is by a wide margin the most utilized web search tool.
In SEM the advertiser, as a rule, pays the web search tool a predefined measure of cash for demonstrating a promoting message at different places inside the indexed lists for indicated catchphrases or expressions.
SEM is a type of Pay-Per-Click publicizing.
4. Content Marketing
Content promoting is the craft of utilizing narrating and important data to build mark mindfulness with the objective of getting your intended interest group to make a gainful move. Content promoting goes for building associations with potential clients and turning into an accomplice instead of a publicist.
Content Marketing emphatically depends on content appropriation. Content promoting can seldom be seen completely isolated from different kinds of computerized showcasing that can fill the substance dissemination part.
5. Pay-Per-Click Advertising (PPC)
Like SEM different types of PPC publicizing likewise depict advertising techniques where the advertiser pays for each tap on a connection to a site. Aside from web search tools, every single interpersonal organization offer the open door for Pay Per Click promoting. These advertisements at that point show up in the feed of the focused via web-based networking media clients.
Note that a significant number of these exercises can’t be unmistakably isolated. The lines between the different kinds of computerized (web based) showcasing are frequently obscured.
6. Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate Marketing is an execution-based sort of advanced advertising. As opposed to PPC promoting with subsidiary showcasing, the sponsor does not pay for activity yet rather for changes. The rates are generally higher however the hazard in favor of the promoter are constrained since he pays for transformations.
Offshoot showcasing is mainstream with bloggers and high-movement site proprietors who profit from pitching other individuals’ items to their gathering of people.
7. Email Marketing
Email promoting is outstanding amongst other changing over advertising channels. By sending normal updates to your email supporters you can assemble and sustain a relationship. By offering some benefit with your email refreshes you can fabricate trust – in the long run, you will have the capacity to transform a level of your crowd into clients.
Note that email showcasing is significantly more than purchasing an email list and shelling them with limited time messages or a one-time publicizing spot in another person’s email pamphlet.
The best outcomes from email advertising will dependably be accomplished with a rundown of endorsers you by and by earned and sustained. At that point your email rundown can without much of a stretch transform into your best computerized showcasing resource.
Numerous articles on computerized advertising stop with the over 7 sorts of Online advanced showcasing. Be that as it may, at that point we could essentially name it web-based advertising.
For your computerized showcasing technique you ought to likewise think about the most essential disconnected advanced promoting composes:
8. Radio advertising
You know what I am alluding to, isn’t that right? Those breaks in your most loved music program where somebody discloses to you what auto to purchase or what cleaner to utilize. A portion of these spots can be somewhat irritating, a chosen few figures out how to engage – in any event when you hear them the first run through.
There is still more to radio publicizing: For example, you can support a program and
9. TV advertising
It isn’t dead yet: The recognize that splits up your most loved TV program. While we are increasingly becoming accustomed to discovering approaches to discard having to really sit in front of the TV ads there is still some showcasing accomplishment in TV publicizing.
Truth be told, a few spots like the ones made for Super Bowl make it to some prominent showcasing popularity. A portion of the best Super Bowl spots even make it to web-based life acclaim and get a huge amount of offers that the publicists don’t need to pay for – or rather which is likely computed into the cost of publicizing space for Super Bowl in any case.
What you have to remember is that publicizing through TV offers extremely constrained focusing on alternatives.
Since there have been two or three remarks on this post why radio and TV are incorporated here, given me a chance to clarify. There has been a gigantic improvement in radio and TV lately and there are such things as advanced radio and computerized TV. The alternatives for showcasing with advanced includes a huge amount of choices that previous non-computerized radio and TV did not give. That is the motivation behind why I think advanced radio and computerized TV have a legitimate spot in this rundown of advanced advertising composes.
10. Cell Phone Advertising
Obviously, a significant number of the above kinds of advanced showcasing can happen on your cell phone. You are most likely utilizing Facebook, Instagram, and Google on your cell phone all things considered. In any case, there are some different sorts of showcasing on your cell phone that so far would not fit into any of the said classes.
SMS publicizing has been around for quite a while. What’s more, with innovation like Bluetooth still on the ascent, the showcasing and promoting alternatives for versatile particularly in neighborhood advertising have by a long shot not yet been completely utilized.
Last Words
It might be ostensibly what else has a place into “digital advertising.” However, in the event that you need to settle on your advanced promoting methodology, you ought to know about these 10 – and pick the ones that you accept are most appropriate for your motivations. Remember that they all associate with each other and frequently the lines are obscured.
Finance
Promoting Affiliate Marketing – Earn Money Through Article Marketing
If you are one who is trying to promote affiliate marketing then you must be one who is good in article writing and must be good enough to generate good publicity to the sites. This is because without the articles you might not be able to make money on your website. Article marketing is a thing which really helps you in getting the visitors to your website and helping them to buy the services you are offering.
Why does it work so well? How do the visitors get attracted to your websites? This is because when you write an article and then distribute it in the article directory; every visitor reads what you have to offer in your website. And if they find the article interesting enough then they continue to your website. But what is most important to you is the most important thing is they are interested in what you write and they actually read the whole content. There are few exception cases who do not want to read at all as they feel that reading is something like qualifying an exam.
When you start with writing an article, do not just keep on writing anything but you should write the things that are informative and helpful for the visitor to visit your site. You must try to help them with maximum information. Article writing is not specific to any niche but it is helpful for any niche whether you want something for romance, technology, science etc.
If you are really serious to get success in your business then you must try to take some couple of hours from your busy schedule to write good quality articles. It is the easiest method that those people who write most of the articles on per day basis get the most visitors on their sites.
Melanie Olmstead: Who is She in Yellowstone? Cause of Death & Tribute
Murder: Okoya Family In Anambra Praises Police, Calls For Arrest Of Principal Suspect
Haikyuu Season 5 Expected Release Date and Story Updates
What Analysia Is All About
Jaden Smith Gay Controversy Explained? Jaden Smith Girlfriend 2022
The 25 Best INTP Anime Characters Of All Time
Types Of Digital Marketing Everyone Should Know And Consider For Better Marketing Strategy
Promoting Affiliate Marketing – Earn Money Through Article Marketing
25 Best Gundam Series Of All Time (Ovas And T.V. Shows)
The 30 Best Yandere Anime Characters In Anime World
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion