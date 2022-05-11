Finance
Passive Income? The Basics
The ‘Rat Race’ as popularised by the ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ guru Robert Kiyosaki is what most of us are in when we have to get up every morning and go to work.
Although a lot of us may be happy with this situation, very few of us realise what we are doing with our lives and think that there could be a better way of earning a living and ‘getting by’.
Work is essentially selling your time for money at a fixed rate, which is your salary. For the economy to work as a whole, the employer buys your time and from it, gets back more than he is paying you, so the old adage applies ‘You, as an employee, are working to make your employer rich’.
To start to break free from this ‘linear’ method of making a living, you need to learn to supplement your income with ‘additional passive income streams’. Additional, because they may be in addition to your job salary and passive because they ‘take care of themselves’ and work in the ‘background’ of your life.
Passive income usually involves a bit of work to set up, and then it can generate a regular income (which can be forever!) by doing a little ‘work’ to maintain it.
The best, although not the simplest example of passive income, is renting out property. The drawback with this is that you have a large initial outlay of capital. Real passive income ‘streams’ start from no money outlay and build themselves up into substantial ‘rivers’ of income over time.
The idea is that when you rent out a property, tenants pay you rent on a regular basis, so you can actually work out how much you are going to make each month. This is fixed passive income. The initial bit of ‘work’ is that you need to set up the rental property with furniture etc., decorate it and then advertise.
As a bonus, if the property market is buoyant, you will get capital appreciation on the asset as well as getting rent, so this is doubly good. The capital appreciation is not part of the passive income equation though.
As stated above, you will need to do a little work to keep the project going – replacing furniture, paying bills and maintaining the property, but generally, the work is minimal – the important thing is that it does not require continuous attention, so you could go off on holiday and still be earning rent from your property. This is the real benefit of passive income – it works when you don’t!
Another example of passive income is buying and selling stocks and shares. Now I know this involves risk, (As a lot of passive income ventures do) but the idea is simple. Buy shares in a solid company that you’re pretty sure will be around in the next few years, and hold them.
The important thing to learn here is that the passive bit of the income is any ‘Dividend’ paid from the shares, not the increase in the value of the shares. As in the property example, there may be a substantial increase in the ‘Capital Appreciation’ part of the equation, but the passive bit is in the regular dividend payments. These will vary, so this model is not as fixed as the rent in the above example.
Both of these examples require lots of money up front, but are not the only examples.
Now that you are aware of the term ‘Passive Income’ when it comes to money, you can start thinking of ways to make money without having to ‘work’ for it!
Importance of Critical Illness Insurance
Do you need critical illness insurance? It can be hard to imagine yourself in a position where you might need to file a critical illness insurance claim; however, it is important to note that the most important thing to prepare for is not the possibility of being affected by a critical illness, but the emotional, physical, and financial costs of surviving that illness. Living with and even beyond a critical illness is challenging and costly. Your recovery may leave you with the cost of healthcare services, prescribed drugs and supplements, home care costs, costs of renovations or modifications to the home for new accessibility needs, childcare, and other expenses that may not be covered by your government health insurance plan. You may have to travel to get the medication or treatment you need, or you may simply need to travel to get into climate conditions that are more suitable to your psychological, emotional, or even physical healing. On top of all this, you have your regular household bills plus the potential disruption to your ability to work. The financial implications of a serious illness add up quickly.
Despite all of these probabilities, many people – Canadians especially – underestimate the financial impact a critical illness can cause. Why is it so common for Canadians to overlook their need for critical illness insurance? Well, we have free healthcare, right? So why should we need to invest more money in the financial securities we already have in place? The truth of the matter is that our healthcare doesn’t cover all of the expenses a critical illness can cause us to accumulate and the coverage it does provide may not arrive quickly enough if you are left sitting on the waiting list too long.
Let’s take a look at an example: imagine you’ve just been called into the doctor’s office. Your last test revealed that you have cancer and you need chemo therapy right away. In Ontario, your wait time to start retrieving treatment is four weeks or you could go to Buffalo and start treatment there tomorrow, but it will cost you $40,000. Critical illness insurance could help you pay that expense, and perhaps even the travel costs of getting to Buffalo for your treatment.
But that isn’t all. As we’ve already pointed out, your illness comes with other financial implications-like your sudden inability to work. All of a sudden, your day-to-day living expenses have become a lot more stressful, and all of this is compounded by the fact that your partner is also taking time off work to take you to medical appointments. Those bills are going to start to pile up, and even after you’ve been given a clean bill of health, you still need time to physically recover from your treatments (as well as from the overall psychological and emotional trauma). You aren’t going to want to rush right back to work to start tackling those bills.
Cancer isn’t the only illness that can have this impact. Critical illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, stroke, epilepsy, etc. have an equally severe physical, psychological, and financial impact.
How realistic is it to rely on alternative options?
Many people feel they can rely on their spouses, retirement savings, sale of assets, or government assistance in the event that they find themselves in need, but you don’t want to be left in a position where you have to hope that these options come through for you in a timely enough manner. In most cases, it just isn’t realistic to rely on these options. Plus, critical illness insurance provides you with additional benefits, like:
- Providing coverage for expenses that aren’t covered by our healthcare system: Critical illness insurance can help offset some of the costs of certain drug prescriptions or other treatments that you would otherwise have to pay for out-of-pocket.
- Protecting your retirement: You don’t want to eat into your retirement savings to accommodate the costs of your illness-those savings have their own purpose, and you don’t want to sacrifice your future lifestyle or your ability to retire when you want. Critical illness insurance offers the financial relief you need to prevent the necessity of dipping into those savings so you can keep your retirement plans on track.
Additionally, critical illness insurance is designed to:
- Reduce debt and other financial concerns while you cope with your illness
- Replace reduced or lost income for you and your spouse
- Cover the costs of bringing additional help into the home
- Provide you with the opportunity and ability to consider new medical treatments and medications that are not covered by private or government health insurance plans
Don’t Overlook this Coverage
Critical illness insurance can provide you with the financial support you need to ensure that the costs of your illness don’t become devastating. For more information about how to get a critical illness insurance quote, contact us at InsurEye today.
Computer Security Authentication
Computer security authentication means verifying the identity of a user logging onto a network. Passwords, digital certificates, smart cards and biometrics can be used to prove the identity of the user to the network. Computer security authentication includes verifying message integrity, e-mail authentication and MAC (Message Authentication Code), checking the integrity of a transmitted message. There are human authentication, challenge-response authentication, password, digital signature, IP spoofing and biometrics.
Human authentication is the verification that a person initiated the transaction, not the computer. Challenge-response authentication is an authentication method used to prove the identity of a user logging onto the network. When a user logs on, the network access server (NAS), wireless access point or authentication server creates a challenge, typically a random number sent to the client machine. The client software uses its password to encrypt the challenge through an encryption algorithm or a one-way hash function and sends the result back to the network. This is the response.
Two- factor authentication requires two independent ways to establish identity and privileges. The method of using more than one factor of authentication is also called strong authentication. This contrasts with traditional password authentication, requiring only one factor in order to gain access to a system. Password is a secret word or code used to serve as a security measure against unauthorized access to data. It is normally managed by the operating system or DBMS. However, a computer can only verify the legality of the password, not the legality of the user.
The two major applications of digital signatures are for setting up a secure connection to a website and verifying the integrity of files transmitted. IP spoofing refers to inserting the IP address of an authorized user into the transmission of an unauthorized user in order to gain illegal access to a computer system.
Biometrics is a more secure form of authentication than typing passwords or even using smart cards that can be stolen. However, some ways have relatively high failure rates. For example, fingerprints can be captured from a water glass and fool scanners.
The Importance of Investing in Sales Training in the Service Industry
Investing in sales training is essential if you are going to enjoy success as a business. In the United States, billions are invested in sales training annually. There is a generally held belief that anyone can sell therefore there is little or no investment in sales training in some organizations. There is need for a paradigm shift and change of attitude towards sales training because it is what brings in the revenue. Whether it’s a manufacturer of tangible goods or a provider of an intangible service, sufficient sales must be recorded for the business to continue operating. It means that it would be irresponsible to employ sales people and allow them to “get on with it” on the assumption that they know what they are doing. Let’s explore some reasons why it is important to invest in sales training with a special emphasis on the service industry. As we focus on the service industry we need to broaden our definition of salesperson to include anyone and everyone who is the company’s link to its customers. They interface with the customer and how they handle the customer greatly impacts the customer’s decision to buy.
1. Trained salespeople ensure sales success, goodwill and customer satisfaction because they connect better with customers, are knowledgeable about the company and its products, are confident and believable. This believability makes it easy for the customer particularly for intangible products which you cannot touch, feel, smell etc. People buy you before they buy the product.
2. The business environment is extremely competitive. It is “dog eat dog” out there and there is sometimes little differentiation in terms of the products on offer, for example financial services, hospitality. Therefore, a high calibre sales force can be a source of differentiation and competitive advantage.
3. There are many skills demanded in the modern – day selling situation and there is a need to equip your staff on an ongoing basis, for example with communication skills, information technology skills, problem solving, emotional intelligence and administration skills to name a few. You cannot assume that your team is equipped without investing in them.
4. Salespeople are better able to adjust their way of thinking to the company culture, brand values and project an image aligned to what your brand stands for. I remember when I worked for a certain courier company that was a market leader at the time. We had a sense that sense of pride and confidence in the company’s products instilled in everyone from the courier, the salesperson to the executive. It was a result of constant training.
5. Trained sales people are able to build trust and credibility with customers more easily. Tangible products are generally considered to be easier to sell because you are able to demonstrate the features and benefits and you able to “show and tell”. The customer knows exactly what the product looks like before they buy and it’s easier to compare. What makes a service more challenging to sell is the fact that it is intangible, therefore trust and credibility become very important. Most sales training programmes deal specifically with this subject.
6. Most people will do better if they knew better. I don’t believe anyone sets out to wake up in the morning to go to work to be unproductive. John Maxwell says, “good leaders set up their followers to succeed whilst bad leaders set them up to fail. Deliberate training is important because it’s not everyone with a brilliant resume that will perform on the job. The business has sales targets to achieve therefore training gives one tools to produce good results in perpetuity.
7. The service industry relies heavily on brand image and perceptions. It is important to ensure that all client-facing staff project the right image. I worked at a courier company where the commercial manager who had a strong background in the hospitality industry insisted that whenever sales conferences or any other scheduled sales training workshops or seminars were held, customer service agents, operations staff and even the credit controller who managed customer accounts participated. The results spoke for themselves
8. One of the biggest challenges I faced when in my early years of selling was overcoming objections. Nowadays customers are better equipped with information about products including the ones you are selling. Train and equip your staff to be on the cutting edge in order to overcome objections with skill and close more sales.
9. For new recruits training makes adjusting into the new role, imbibing product knowledge and hitting the ground running smoother.
10. One of the major issues that service – delivery companies need to focus on is giving the customer an enjoyable experience, handling customer complaints as well handling difficult demanding customers, taking corrective action when things go wrong. You are judged on the basis of the perception you create about your product and at the point of consumption, where the customer is either delighted or disappointed. A lot of time, energy and resources need to be deployed to ensure that you win all the time in satisfying your customers.
In conclusion, I believe that training must be on an ongoing basis post the induction that happens when one joins the company. I recommend that training is conducted monthly if possible. Whether it’s a workshop, conference or a Friday afternoon in – house training make it happen. Whilst technology has made it possible to benefit from a plethora of online courses, interactive videos, white papers and eBooks, it is no replacement for the good old training workshop. It’s an opportunity for team – building, bonding between colleagues and time away from the office which is good for the team. Develop a training calendar budget. I highly recommend that you invest in sales training for your team.
