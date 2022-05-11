Finance
Quick AdSense Account Approval Tips
AdSense is the bloggers gold mine as said by most of the professional bloggers online. There are some professional bloggers who earn around 5000 to 10,000$ online from AdSense. For US bloggers, AdSense is one of the highest paying blog advertising sites in Internet. It is hard to get an AdSense approval if you are new to blogging and have a domain, but once you have developed some quality content, your AdSense account will be approved very easily.
How to get AdSense account
AdSense account is approved by Google. You need to register with Google or should apply with your Gmail or yahoo account. Once you have an approved account with AdSense, you are ready to place ads with Google. Recently there have been a change in AdSense policies as the new AdSense publishers cannot earn from AdSense right away.
New AdSense Accounts would be reviewed thoroughly prior to approval. This new step decreases the new applications for AdSense which try to earn money from day one.
Tips to get your AdSense approval
Some tips to get a quick AdSense account approval are given below:
Don’t apply with fake name:
It is always advisable to apply AdSense account with your real name and with Gmail account in which your mobile number is verified. This helps Google to quickly verify your account. Some people try to apply with fake name and applying with other countries address. Accounts such as these are never approved.
Give website or blog with quality content and no plagiarism
When you are applying for an account for AdSense, you need to give contact details and also your website address where you place Google Ads. This is an important part for the approval process. Only submit sites which have quality and unique content and indexed by Google.
Have rich content
Google generally approves sites that have rich content and having content which is very useful for readers. Generally sites with latest technologies, how to articles, presentations and videos are easily approved for Google AdSense.
Don’t submit adult oriented content
To get an account approval for adult oriented sites is very difficult. If you are applying for AdSense account for these sites, they are least approved.
Overall it is very useful to have AdSense account to maintain a professional blog online and earn money online through blogging. Learn more about earning money online from blogs and alternative ways to earn from blogs through AdSense via Blog Earning Series
The Benefits of Insurance to Individuals and Organisations
Insurance is actually an arrangement which a company or a state undertakes to provide the guarantee of a specific amount of compensation to the person or entity for a specified loss, damage, illness or death in return for a specific amount of premium that is paid by the person monthly.
There are mainly four types of insurance policies:
• Life Insurance: it is a type of insurance that is done to provide financial security for the entire family in the event of the policy holder’s death.
• Health Insurance: it is basically a type of insurance where monetary support is provided for any serious health related issues to the policy holder or his family.
• Property insurance: this type of insurance covers the policyholder in the event of damage to his property by fire or any other means.
• Auto Insurance: your car is too precious to you, so if it is stolen or damaged you will need a huge amount of money. This auto insurance will pay the policy holder’s repairing costs.
But before you buy any insurance you must know all the benefits of that insurance. Insurance benefits the individual or any organization in many ways.
Some of them have been discussed below.
• The most important benefit of security is the payment of the losses that one faces. An insurance policy is a contract that is used to minimize the losses faced by the individual.
• It manages the cash flow uncertainty. Insurance provides the payment of for the covered losses. Therefore the problem for paying out of the pocket is resolved.
• Insurance complies with the legal assessments. Insurance meets the contractual requirements and also provides the legal evidence for the organization or the person to claim for the refund or losses.
• A very important benefit of the insurance policies is its measures for promoting risk control activity. Insurance provides all kinds of incentives to implement a loss control program.
• An uncommon benefit of security is the support it provides for the policy holder’s credits. Insurance gives loans to individuals and organizations by guaranteeing that the lender will be paid the whole compensation if the loan amount or the property is destroyed.
• Insurance provides all kinds of the source to the investment funds. All the Insurance collect a specific premium from the policyholder and invest them in various schemes and pay the claims if they occur.
• Insurance also helps in reducing the social burden of the victims by giving them compensation.
How to Make Money Online – 5 Methods for Beginners
There is no doubt that internet poses as a good market to invest as well as to earn money. With the recent recession taking its toll, many people are looking for different ways to earn income other than the simple desk jobs. There are many tips that can guide you as to how to make money online and by following these tips you can start making money easily. As these methods do not require you to be academically educated much therefore, you can mostly qualify for almost every way which can help you in making money online.
There are 5 basic methods which can help the beginners in making money online can also help you in knowing about how to make money online.
1. Data entry
Well, it is the simplest way to earn money online. You have nothing to do but just give your opinion to different websites and companies and get paid for it. The amount that you may earn for filling up a single survey may not be much but you must understand that this is such an easy task and requires so less of your time that you can fill hundreds of surveys in a single day and can earn a considerable amount in this way. There are some scamming websites which offer thousands of dollars for the filling of a single survey but they are not true, yet, you must understand that companies do rate your views highly and thus, do pay some amount for filling surveys but not as many as the scamming websites offer.
2. Blogging
Blogging is another answer to how to make money online as it is a very simple method which can be used to earn money. It is extremely simple to start your own blog and once, you start your blog, you should start blogging. However, blogging alone won’t be able to generate you money. You must get an account with Google Ad sense up first which will help you in generating money. Google would put advertisements on your blog and the more those advertisements get clicked, the more Google will pay you.
3. Starting a Website
It is complicated to start earning money through a website but if you can put your efforts and have patience then it can bear fruit for you. You may have to ask a web designer to create a website for you but you can then easily make money through it.
4. ClickBank
Well, ClickBank is actually an affiliate partner and pays you for advertising its products. You just need to get the products of ClickBank sold and it will pay you a certain percentage of the product’s price to you as commission.
5. Article Writing
If you have a good grip over English then you can start article writing and get paid for it. Outsourcing sites like Freelancer.com offer you different jobs regarding article writing to earn money.
In all, these ways can help you as to know how to make money online and generate decent amount of money too.
The History of CRM — Moving Beyond the Customer Database
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is one of those magnificent concepts
that swept the business world in the 1990’s with the promise of forever changing
the way businesses small and large interacted with their customer bases. In the
short term, however, it proved to be an unwieldy process that was better in
theory than in practice for a variety of reasons. First among these was that it
was simply so difficult and expensive to track and keep the high volume of
records needed accurately and constantly update them.
In the last several years, however, newer software systems and advanced
tracking features have vastly improved CRM capabilities and the real promise of
CRM is becoming a reality. As the price of newer, more customizable Internet
solutions have hit the marketplace; competition has driven the prices down so
that even relatively small businesses are reaping the benefits of some custom
CRM programs.
In the beginning…
The 1980’s saw the emergence of database marketing, which was simply a catch
phrase to define the practice of setting up customer service groups to speak
individually to all of a company’s customers.
In the case of larger, key clients it was a valuable tool for keeping the
lines of communication open and tailoring service to the clients needs. In the
case of smaller clients, however, it tended to provide repetitive, survey-like
information that cluttered databases and didn’t provide much insight. As
companies began tracking database information, they realized that the bare bones
were all that was needed in most cases: what they buy regularly, what they
spend, what they do.
Advances in the 1990’s
In the 1990’s companies began to improve on Customer Relationship Management
by making it more of a two-way street. Instead of simply gathering data for
their own use, they began giving back to their customers not only in terms of
the obvious goal of improved customer service, but in incentives, gifts and
other perks for customer loyalty.
This was the beginning of the now familiar frequent flyer programs, bonus
points on credit cards and a host of other resources that are based on CRM
tracking of customer activity and spending patterns. CRM was now being used as a
way to increase sales passively as well as through active improvement of
customer service.
True CRM comes of age
Real Customer Relationship Management as it’s thought of today really began
in earnest in the early years of this century. As software companies began
releasing newer, more advanced solutions that were customizable across
industries, it became feasible to really use the information in a dynamic way.
Instead of feeding information into a static database for future reference,
CRM became a way to continuously update understanding of customer needs and
behavior. Branching of information, sub-folders, and custom tailored features
enabled companies to break down information into smaller subsets so that they
could evaluate not only concrete statistics, but information on the motivation
and reactions of customers.
The Internet provided a huge boon to the development of these huge databases
by enabling offsite information storage. Where before companies had difficulty
supporting the enormous amounts of information, the Internet provided new
possibilities and CRM took off as providers began moving toward Internet
solutions.
With the increased fluidity of these programs came a less rigid relationship
between sales, customer service and marketing. CRM enabled the development of
new strategies for more cooperative work between these different divisions
through shared information and understanding, leading to increased customer
satisfaction from order to end product.
Today, CRM is still utilized most frequently by companies that rely heavily
on two distinct features: customer service or technology. The three sectors of
business that rely most heavily on CRM — and use it to great advantage — are
financial services, a variety of high tech corporations and the
telecommunications industry.
The financial services industry in particular tracks the level of client
satisfaction and what customers are looking for in terms of changes and
personalized features. They also track changes in investment habits and spending
patterns as the economy shifts. Software specific to the industry can give
financial service providers truly impressive feedback in these areas.
Who’s in the CRM game?
About 50% of the CRM market is currently divided between five major players
in the industry: PeopleSoft, Oracle, SAP, Siebel and relative newcomer
Telemation, based on Linux and developed by an old standard, Database Solutions,
Inc.
The other half of the market falls to a variety of other players, although
Microsoft’s new emergence in the CRM market may cause a shift soon. Whether
Microsoft can capture a share of the market remains to be seen. However, their
brand-name familiarity may give them an edge with small businesses considering a
first-time CRM package.
PeopleSoft was founded in the mid-1980’s by Ken Morris and Dave
Duffield as a client-server based human resources application. In 1998,
PeopleSoft had evolved into a purely Internet based system, PeopleSoft 8.
There’s no client software to maintain and it supports over 150 applications.
PeopleSoft 8 is the brainchild of over 2,000 dedicated developers and $500
million in research and development.
PeopleSoft branched out from their original human resources platform in the
1990’s and now supports everything from customer service to supply chain
management. Its user-friendly system required minimal training is relatively
inexpensive to deploy. .
One of PeopleSoft’s major contributions to CRM was their detailed analytic
program that identifies and ranks the importance of customers based on numerous
criteria, including amount of purchase, cost of supplying them, and frequency of
service.
Oracle built a solid base of high-end customers in the late 1980’s,
then burst into national attention around 1990 when, under Tom Siebel, the
company aggressively marketed a small-to-medium business CRM solution.
Unfortunately they couldn’t follow up themselves on the incredible sales they
garnered and ran into a few years of real problems.
Oracle landed on its feet after a restructuring and their own refocusing on
customer needs and by the mid-1990’s the company was once again a leader in CRM
technologies. They continue to be one of the leaders in the enterprise
marketplace with the Oracle Customer Data Management System.
Telemation’s CRM solution is flexible and user-friendly, with a
toolkit that makes changing features and settings relatively easy. The system
also provides a quick learning environment that newcomers will appreciate. Its
uniqueness lies in that, although compatible with Windows, it was developed as a
Linux program. Will Linux be the wave of the future? We don’t know, but if it
is, Telemation’s ahead of the game.
The last few years…
In 2002, Oracle released their Global CRM in 90 Days package that promised
quick implementation of CRM throughout company offices. Offered with the package
was a set fee service for set-up and training for core business needs. .
Also in 2002 (a stellar year for CRM), SAP America’s mySAP began using a
“middleware” hub that was capable of connecting SAP systems to externals and
front and back office systems for a unified operation that links partners,
employees, process and technologies in a closed-loop function.
Siebel
consistently based its business primarily on enterprise size businesses willing
to invest millions in CRM systems, which worked for them to the tune of $2.1
billion in 2001. However, in 2002 and 2003 revenues slipped as several smaller
CRM firms joined the fray as ASP’s (Application Service Providers). These
companies, including UpShot, NetSuite and SalesNet, offered businesses CRM-style
tracking and data management without the high cost of traditional CRM start-up.
In October of 2003, Siebel launched CRM OnDemand in collaboration with IBM.
Their entry into the hosted, monthly CRM solution niche hit the marketplace with
gale force. To some of the monthly ASP’s it was a call to arms, to others it was
a sign of Siebel’s increasing confusion over brand identity and increasing loss
of market share. In a stroke of genius, Siebel acquired UpShot a few months
later to get them started and smooth their transition into the ASP market. It
was a successful move.
With Microsoft now in the game, it’s too soon to tell
what the results will be, but it seems likely that they may get some share of
small businesses that tend to buy based on familiarity and usability. ASP’s will
continue to grow in popularity as well, especially with mid-sized businesses, so
companies like NetSuite, SalesNet and Siebel’s OnDemand will thrive. CRM on the
web has come of age!
This article on the “The History of CRM” reprinted with
permission.
Copyright © 2004-2005 Evaluseek Publishing.
