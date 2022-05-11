Quick AdSense Account Approval Tips

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is one of those magnificent concepts



that swept the business world in the 1990’s with the promise of forever changing



the way businesses small and large interacted with their customer bases. In the



short term, however, it proved to be an unwieldy process that was better in



theory than in practice for a variety of reasons. First among these was that it



was simply so difficult and expensive to track and keep the high volume of



records needed accurately and constantly update them.



In the last several years, however, newer software systems and advanced



tracking features have vastly improved CRM capabilities and the real promise of



CRM is becoming a reality. As the price of newer, more customizable Internet



solutions have hit the marketplace; competition has driven the prices down so



that even relatively small businesses are reaping the benefits of some custom



CRM programs.



In the beginning…



The 1980’s saw the emergence of database marketing, which was simply a catch



phrase to define the practice of setting up customer service groups to speak



individually to all of a company’s customers.



In the case of larger, key clients it was a valuable tool for keeping the



lines of communication open and tailoring service to the clients needs. In the



case of smaller clients, however, it tended to provide repetitive, survey-like



information that cluttered databases and didn’t provide much insight. As



companies began tracking database information, they realized that the bare bones



were all that was needed in most cases: what they buy regularly, what they



spend, what they do.



Advances in the 1990’s



In the 1990’s companies began to improve on Customer Relationship Management



by making it more of a two-way street. Instead of simply gathering data for



their own use, they began giving back to their customers not only in terms of



the obvious goal of improved customer service, but in incentives, gifts and



other perks for customer loyalty.



This was the beginning of the now familiar frequent flyer programs, bonus



points on credit cards and a host of other resources that are based on CRM



tracking of customer activity and spending patterns. CRM was now being used as a



way to increase sales passively as well as through active improvement of



customer service.



True CRM comes of age



Real Customer Relationship Management as it’s thought of today really began



in earnest in the early years of this century. As software companies began



releasing newer, more advanced solutions that were customizable across



industries, it became feasible to really use the information in a dynamic way.

Instead of feeding information into a static database for future reference,



CRM became a way to continuously update understanding of customer needs and



behavior. Branching of information, sub-folders, and custom tailored features



enabled companies to break down information into smaller subsets so that they



could evaluate not only concrete statistics, but information on the motivation



and reactions of customers.



The Internet provided a huge boon to the development of these huge databases



by enabling offsite information storage. Where before companies had difficulty



supporting the enormous amounts of information, the Internet provided new



possibilities and CRM took off as providers began moving toward Internet



solutions.



With the increased fluidity of these programs came a less rigid relationship



between sales, customer service and marketing. CRM enabled the development of



new strategies for more cooperative work between these different divisions



through shared information and understanding, leading to increased customer



satisfaction from order to end product.



Today, CRM is still utilized most frequently by companies that rely heavily



on two distinct features: customer service or technology. The three sectors of



business that rely most heavily on CRM — and use it to great advantage — are



financial services, a variety of high tech corporations and the



telecommunications industry.



The financial services industry in particular tracks the level of client



satisfaction and what customers are looking for in terms of changes and



personalized features. They also track changes in investment habits and spending



patterns as the economy shifts. Software specific to the industry can give



financial service providers truly impressive feedback in these areas.



Who’s in the CRM game?



About 50% of the CRM market is currently divided between five major players



in the industry: PeopleSoft, Oracle, SAP, Siebel and relative newcomer



Telemation, based on Linux and developed by an old standard, Database Solutions,



Inc.



The other half of the market falls to a variety of other players, although



Microsoft’s new emergence in the CRM market may cause a shift soon. Whether



Microsoft can capture a share of the market remains to be seen. However, their



brand-name familiarity may give them an edge with small businesses considering a



first-time CRM package.



PeopleSoft was founded in the mid-1980’s by Ken Morris and Dave



Duffield as a client-server based human resources application. In 1998,



PeopleSoft had evolved into a purely Internet based system, PeopleSoft 8.



There’s no client software to maintain and it supports over 150 applications.



PeopleSoft 8 is the brainchild of over 2,000 dedicated developers and $500



million in research and development.



PeopleSoft branched out from their original human resources platform in the



1990’s and now supports everything from customer service to supply chain



management. Its user-friendly system required minimal training is relatively



inexpensive to deploy. .



One of PeopleSoft’s major contributions to CRM was their detailed analytic



program that identifies and ranks the importance of customers based on numerous



criteria, including amount of purchase, cost of supplying them, and frequency of



service.



Oracle built a solid base of high-end customers in the late 1980’s,



then burst into national attention around 1990 when, under Tom Siebel, the



company aggressively marketed a small-to-medium business CRM solution.



Unfortunately they couldn’t follow up themselves on the incredible sales they



garnered and ran into a few years of real problems.



Oracle landed on its feet after a restructuring and their own refocusing on



customer needs and by the mid-1990’s the company was once again a leader in CRM



technologies. They continue to be one of the leaders in the enterprise



marketplace with the Oracle Customer Data Management System.



Telemation’s CRM solution is flexible and user-friendly, with a



toolkit that makes changing features and settings relatively easy. The system



also provides a quick learning environment that newcomers will appreciate. Its



uniqueness lies in that, although compatible with Windows, it was developed as a



Linux program. Will Linux be the wave of the future? We don’t know, but if it



is, Telemation’s ahead of the game.



The last few years…



In 2002, Oracle released their Global CRM in 90 Days package that promised



quick implementation of CRM throughout company offices. Offered with the package



was a set fee service for set-up and training for core business needs. .



Also in 2002 (a stellar year for CRM), SAP America’s mySAP began using a



“middleware” hub that was capable of connecting SAP systems to externals and



front and back office systems for a unified operation that links partners,



employees, process and technologies in a closed-loop function.



Siebel



consistently based its business primarily on enterprise size businesses willing



to invest millions in CRM systems, which worked for them to the tune of $2.1



billion in 2001. However, in 2002 and 2003 revenues slipped as several smaller



CRM firms joined the fray as ASP’s (Application Service Providers). These



companies, including UpShot, NetSuite and SalesNet, offered businesses CRM-style



tracking and data management without the high cost of traditional CRM start-up.



In October of 2003, Siebel launched CRM OnDemand in collaboration with IBM.



Their entry into the hosted, monthly CRM solution niche hit the marketplace with



gale force. To some of the monthly ASP’s it was a call to arms, to others it was



a sign of Siebel’s increasing confusion over brand identity and increasing loss



of market share. In a stroke of genius, Siebel acquired UpShot a few months



later to get them started and smooth their transition into the ASP market. It



was a successful move.



With Microsoft now in the game, it’s too soon to tell



what the results will be, but it seems likely that they may get some share of



small businesses that tend to buy based on familiarity and usability. ASP’s will



continue to grow in popularity as well, especially with mid-sized businesses, so



companies like NetSuite, SalesNet and Siebel’s OnDemand will thrive. CRM on the



web has come of age!



This article on the “The History of CRM” reprinted with



permission.

Copyright © 2004-2005 Evaluseek Publishing.