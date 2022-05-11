News
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna charged with racketeering
By KATE BRUMBACK
ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang and promoted it in his songs and on social media, prosecutors allege in a sprawling indictment that accuses him and 27 others of racketeering and a laundry list of other crimes meant to further the gang’s interests.
The Atlanta-based rapper, whose given name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, co-wrote the hit “This is America” with Childish Gambino, making history when it became the first hip-hop track to win the song of the year Grammy in 2019. Fulton County prosecutors say that in late 2012, he and two others founded Young Slime Life, a violent criminal street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.
He was arrested Monday at his home in Buckhead, an upscale neighborhood north of downtown Atlanta. He was being held at the Fulton County Jail on charges of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang.
Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, told local news outlets that “Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever” and he would “fight till his last drop of blood to clear him.”
He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
Also charged in the indictment were Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and aspiring rapper Christian Eppinger, who was already in jail and is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer six times in February. It was not immediately known if Gunna, who is accused of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO Act, has been arrested.
Gunna, who is signed to Thug’s Young Stoner Life record label, scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with “DS4Ever” this year. The Grammy-nominated artist is known for boosting the viral catchphrase “Pushin P,” a term that has been regularly used on social media by popular athletes such as LeBron James and Dez Bryant, along with professional sports teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors. The rapper said the term is based on “keeping it real.”
In April 2021, Young Thug and Gunna posted bail for 30 low-level inmates who were unable to afford the costs themselves. Gunna opened a no-cost grocery and apparel store at his former middle school to students and their families in Atlanta. The store offers items including shoes, clothing, food and toiletries.
In addition to specific charges, the indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 181 acts that prosecutors say were committed as part of a conspiracy to further the gang’s interests. They include appearing in videos with inflammatory song lyrics, appearing in photos on social media with gang symbols, possessing drugs with intent to distribute, aggravated assault and murder.
The indictment accuses members of the gang of trying to kill rival gang member and rapper YFN Lucci, whose given name is Rayshawn Bennett, by “stabbing and stabbing at” him with a shank in the Fulton County Jail. YFN Lucci was among a dozen people charged in another gang-related RICO indictment in Fulton County a year ago.
YSL is mainly active in southeast Atlanta and the Cleveland Avenue area but is expanding its activity into the surrounding metro area, prosecutors say. Its members are identifiable by their green or red bandanas — red for Bloods and green for Slime — and clothes with the letters “YSL” or the word “Slime,” the indictment says.
With his squeaky high-pitched rap vocals, Young Thug became best known for his hits including “Stoner” and “Best Friend.” In a hyper-masculine hip-hop scene, Thug refused to play by traditional gender rules. He wore a dress on the cover of his 2016 mixtape “Jeffery” and said there’s no such thing as gender as part of a Calvin Klein campaign.
Young Thug’s record label refers to its artists as part of the “Slime Family,” and a compilation album called “Slime Language 2” hit No. 1 on the charts in April 2021.
___
Associated Press writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
News
The Mets’ new hitters have been everything the team was looking for
Mets fans should savor this, at least for now.
Their favorite team is really, really, really good.
It’s not just the National League-high 20 wins and the plus-36 run differential. The advanced stats love these Mets, too. Their hitters have put up more Wins Above Replacement than any other team in the NL. They also have the best wRC+ in the senior circuit and have scored the third-most runs despite being ninth in home runs, demonstrating a diverse approach on offense that is equal parts refreshing and effective.
The Mets offense from a season ago was built like a house of cards. That’s not the case anymore, and the trio of free agent hitters that came aboard this winter (and desperately need a fun nickname) are the major stabilizing forces that have allowed the Mets to keep building on big innings rather than picking up the pieces and starting over.
While none of the three — Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha — are slugging above .400 yet, all of them have been undeniably helpful in their own way. Marte has noticeably reduced his K-rate in his first month as a Met. The strikingly athletic outfielder has punched out in 19.9% of his big-league plate appearances and began his career with three straight seasons above 24%. This year, he’s down to 14.8% and is also running the lowest swinging strike percentage of his life. Many things have changed about baseball over the years, and even in the ten years Marte has been in the league, but one thing that will never change is the benefits of rarely swinging and missing.
Marte has also been unreal (in the literal sense, as there is no way this holds up over a whole season) with runners in scoring position. Consider that he’s slashing .348/.464/.522 with runners in scoring position, collecting 16 RBI in 28 plate appearances, then marvel at how insane those numbers are when the pressure is ramped up. With two outs and runners in scoring position, he’s at .556/.667/.889. The man has been as clutch as clutch can be, also posting a .436 average in the sixth inning or later. That calm, unshaken veteran presence, plus his proficiency in the outfield and the base paths, have quickly made him one of Buck Showalter’s favorite players.
Escobar has endeared himself to his new club by completely reversing course in a major statistical area. The switch hitter has hit 35 homers in a season, made an All-Star team, and once even led the major leagues in triples. One thing he had never done, though, until this season, is take his walks.
In his age-33 season, Escobar has found some late-career patience. He’s swinging at fewer pitches than ever before. But more importantly, he’s laying off more pitches in the zone as well, hunting his pitches rather than letting the pitcher dictate his at-bats. Embracing the free swing lifestyle during his final years in Minnesota and ensuing days with Arizona and Milwaukee, Escobar’s swing percentage on pitches in the strike zone hovered around 72%. That worked for him and helped unlock the power that eventually got him paid. But now that the bag is secured, he’s been able to relax a bit. Right now, Escobar’s swinging at 69.1% of the pitches he gets in the zone, his lowest figure since 2015.
Like other newcomers to the Big Apple, the Mets’ new third baseman is walking more than ever before. The main result of this less aggressive method — he’s also chasing bad pitches less frequently — is a 14.2% walk rate. That’s not only the first time in his entire career that he’s gotten above 10%, it’s also currently tenth in the National League, ahead of plate discipline gods Joey Votto and Mookie Betts.
For Canha, the lack of extra base hits sets off some quiet alarm bells, but he makes up for it by seemingly finding a hole every time he puts the ball in play. Canha’s hitting line looks like a middle infielder from the 1950s: 23 hits, 21 of them being singles. He’s got a .311 batting average because of it, and as the weather heats up, the Mets will gladly trade some of those seeing-eye singles for doubles in the gap and balls over the fence.
But Canha has done well in using the entire field this season, another encouraging sign as the slugging percentage continues to hibernate. With the Berkeley graduate hitting mostly sixth and seventh in the order, he also doesn’t need to be a 30 long ball or 100 RBI type of player. Any team under the sun would take a .311 average from their seven hitter, and even as Canha’s batting average on balls in play regresses back toward his career norm, he’ll be a consummate lineup extender for the Mets moving forward.
Travis Jankowski deserves some love too (nine hits in 20 games! base running! hair!) but if the Mets are in a position where he’s playing more often, it means something has gone awry. Right now, things are mostly going according to plan, and it’s showing up in the win column.
Even better for the Mets and their legion of supporters, offense historically puffs up in the summer months. In other words, these really, really, really good Mets could look even better soon.
()
News
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna arrested on racketeering charges
By KATE BRUMBACK
ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang and promoted it in his songs and on social media, prosecutors allege in a sprawling indictment that accuses him and 27 others of racketeering and a laundry list of other crimes meant to further the gang’s interests.
The Atlanta-based rapper, whose given name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, co-wrote the hit “This is America” with Childish Gambino, making history when it became the first hip-hop track to win the song of the year Grammy in 2019. Fulton County prosecutors say that in late 2012, he and two others founded Young Slime Life, a violent criminal street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.
He was arrested Monday at his home in Buckhead, an upscale neighborhood north of downtown Atlanta. He was being held at the Fulton County Jail on charges of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang.
Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, told local news outlets that “Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever” and he would “fight till his last drop of blood to clear him.”
He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
Also charged in the indictment were Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and aspiring rapper Christian Eppinger, who was already in jail and is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer six times in February. It was not immediately known if Gunna, who is accused of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO Act, has been arrested.
Gunna, who is signed to Thug’s Young Stoner Life record label, scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with “DS4Ever” this year. The Grammy-nominated artist is known for boosting the viral catchphrase “Pushin P,” a term that has been regularly used on social media by popular athletes such as LeBron James and Dez Bryant, along with professional sports teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors. The rapper said the term is based on “keeping it real.”
In April 2021, Young Thug and Gunna posted bail for 30 low-level inmates who were unable to afford the costs themselves. Gunna opened a no-cost grocery and apparel store at his former middle school to students and their families in Atlanta. The store offers items including shoes, clothing, food and toiletries.
In addition to specific charges, the indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 181 acts that prosecutors say were committed as part of a conspiracy to further the gang’s interests. They include appearing in videos with inflammatory song lyrics, appearing in photos on social media with gang symbols, possessing drugs with intent to distribute, aggravated assault and murder.
The indictment accuses members of the gang of trying to kill rival gang member and rapper YFN Lucci, whose given name is Rayshawn Bennett, by “stabbing and stabbing at” him with a shank in the Fulton County Jail. YFN Lucci was among a dozen people charged in another gang-related RICO indictment in Fulton County a year ago.
YSL is mainly active in southeast Atlanta and the Cleveland Avenue area but is expanding its activity into the surrounding metro area, prosecutors say. Its members are identifiable by their green or red bandanas — red for Bloods and green for Slime — and clothes with the letters “YSL” or the word “Slime,” the indictment says.
With his squeaky high-pitched rap vocals, Young Thug became best known for his hits including “Stoner” and “Best Friend.” In a hyper-masculine hip-hop scene, Thug refused to play by traditional gender rules. He wore a dress on the cover of his 2016 mixtape “Jeffery” and said there’s no such thing as gender as part of a Calvin Klein campaign.
Young Thug’s record label refers to its artists as part of the “Slime Family,” and a compilation album called “Slime Language 2” hit No. 1 on the charts in April 2021.
___
Associated Press writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
News
Arden Hills, Alatus come to general terms on long-stalled Rice Creek Commons project, but county has yet to weigh in
After years of political headbutting, the city of Arden Hills has agreed to general terms with Alatus, the master developer behind the sprawling Rice Creek Commons project. That still leaves Ramsey County, the landowner, to weigh in.
The master plan for the long-stalled development — located at the former site of the long-vacant Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant, or TCAAP — envisions construction on 320 acres of developable land, of which approximately 50 percent would be commercial and 50 percent would be residential.
That would equal 1,460 units of residential housing, including 326 units designated affordable housing. Of those affordable units, 20 percent would be owner-occupied under the new terms.
Alatus would also develop three new city parks within Rice Creek Commons, at the developer’s expense. To reduce costs and liabilities for Arden Hills, the developer will front the cost for a new water tower and utilities, and put $17 million in tax increment financing — or “TIF” revenues generated from on-site property taxes — toward various infrastructure, including parking.
“This is a sizable, sizable project, and it could be a real asset to the northeast metro,” said Arden Hills Mayor David Grant, in an interview Tuesday. “It offers the developer the opportunity to start with a clean slate. There’s nothing on the property. The developer has the opportunity to create a (virtual) city, without any constraints of pre-existing development. And it comes at a time when people are looking for housing.”
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Grant added that affordable housing was always a question — how much and what type.
“TIF was not previously on the table, that I’m aware of,” he said. “The developer will finance the city water tower and trunk utilities, and the city will pay the developer back out of trunk connection fees as the development goes forward. If the project should stall, the developer is the one that is funding that component. That’s a big risk reduction for the city, keeping in mind that the city of Arden Hills is 10,000 people, so we’re a relatively small city.”
Ramsey County officials said Tuesday they have yet to see the new agreement, which follows two years of litigation between the city and county.
“I can’t even comment on it,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo, in a brief interview. “We’ve got more questions than answers. They didn’t talk to us ahead of time. We have to look at the whole proposal, but we just don’t have it yet.”
The city’s joint powers agreement with Ramsey County to develop the 427 acres of surplus military land dates back to 2012. The friendly effort to redevelop an area as large as downtown St. Paul and potentially more populous than most Minnesota cities soured in 2018 when the city and county could not come to terms over the amount of housing to be constructed on site, as well as infrastructure funding. The disagreement ended up in Ramsey County District Court.
In 2019, the county attempted to dissolve its partnership with Arden Hills, an effort rejected by the court.
“The county did sue the city, and the city prevailed, and then the county said in July 2021 that the city, if it so chose, could negotiate with the developer,” Grant said. “We took the initiative to do that. The term sheet represents an agreement between the city and the developer. It’s just a term sheet … but at this point we’re hopeful that the county is willing and able to move this project forward. They’re still the landowner.”
TERMS
In a written statement issued by the city, the general terms agreed to by Arden Hills and Alatus include:
- $17 million in tax increment financing.
- A $5 million water tower and $3.5 million in water and sewer utilities to be covered by the developer and recouped through customer fees.
- Alatus has also agreed to fund city deficits on the project during the first five years should revenues not be sufficient to cover expenses.
In addition, the developer will reimburse the city for previously incurred planning costs of $1 million. The developer has also agreed, at their cost, to construct three new city parks, at a previously estimated cost of $14.5 million, and turn them over to the city. Of the 326 affordable units, 180 units are planned to be affordable at 50 percent and 60 percent of the area median income for Ramsey County.
One thing that hasn’t changed is the overall density on the site, which will be 1,460 housing units. Ramsey County officials had long called for more than 1,700 housing units. That conversation will now move forward between Alatus and the county.
“Instead of having three parties at the table, now there’s two parties, because the city and the developer have come to terms,” Grant said.
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna charged with racketeering
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bounty Hunters
Prominent Exchange KuCoin Raises $150M in pre-Series B Funding Round
Business – Visiting Cards
Economic Crisis & Financial Climate Strategy For the General Public – Part 1
Top 3 EPPICard Fraud and How to Protect Yourself
Women in Bible Ministry – Phoebe the Deacon and Presiding Officer
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Tops Sales Chart in Last 7 Days
Corporate Credit Card – Benefits For Business Travel Program
The Mets’ new hitters have been everything the team was looking for
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion