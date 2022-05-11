Connect with us

Ration Update: Good News for Ration Card Beneficiaries! Central government has made a big announcement, take advantage soon 

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Big News Regarding Ration Card Holders That The Ration Card Rule Changed, Know Here New Rules
Aadhaar-Ration Link: If you are also a ration card holder then there is important news for you. The government has given a big relief regarding the ration card, which is very important for you to know. The government has extended the last date for linking ration with Aadhaar, but you must link it before the deadline. Let us know its complete process.

Aadhaar-Ration Link: If you have not yet linked the ration card with Aadhaar, then hurry up. Actually, the central government has given another big opportunity to the beneficiaries. Earlier, the last date for linking ration with Aadhaar was 31 March, but now it has been extended to 30 June. The department (Dept of Food and Public Distribution) has issued notification for this. Let us know how you can link ration with Aadhaar sitting at home.

Ration card linking with Aadhar mandatory

It is worth noting that the beneficiaries of the ration card get ration from the government at a low price. Millions of people in the country are getting benefits under the Central Government’s ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme. There are many other benefits of ration card. You can get ration from the ration card shop of any state of the country under the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme by linking the Aadhar card with the ration card.

How to Link Aadhar Card Online?

1. For this, first you go to the official website of Aadhaar, uidai.gov.in.
2. Now you click on ‘Start Now’.
3. Now you fill your address with district state.
4. Now click on the option of ‘Ration Card Benefit’.
5. Now fill Aadhar Card Number, Ration Card Number, E-mail Address and Mobile Number etc.
6. Now an OTP will come on your registered mobile number.
7. After filling the OTP here, you will get the message of process complete on your screen.

How to do offline link

If you want, you can link Aadhar card with ration card offline also. For this, you will have to take necessary documents like copy of Aadhar card, copy of ration card and passport size photo of the ration card holder and submit it to the ration card center. If you want, you can also get your Aadhaar card biometric data verification done at the ration card center.

Trending