Ration  update :  good news for Ration Card Beneficiaries! Central government has made a big announcement, take advantage soon

Aadhaar-Ration Link: If you have not yet linked the ration card with Aadhaar, then hurry up. Actually, the central government has given another big opportunity to the beneficiaries. Earlier, the last date for linking ration with Aadhaar was 31 March, but now it has been extended to 30 June. The department (Dept of Food and Public Distribution) has issued notification for this. Let us know how you can link ration with Aadhaar sitting at home.