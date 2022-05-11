News
Ravens sign RB Mike Davis to 1-year deal; RB Ty’Son Williams becomes free agent
The Ravens signed veteran running back Mike Davis to a one-year deal Tuesday, adding depth to a position with looming injury questions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
In a corresponding move, the Ravens withdrew their exclusive-rights tender to running back Ty’Son Williams, sending the former starter to free agency. Williams, who had 142 rushing yards over his first two games last season and just 43 yards over his next 11, was tendered in March but did not sign the one-year deal.
Davis, 29, was released by the Falcons after the NFL draft last week. In his one season in Atlanta, he appeared in 16 games and started eight, rushing for 473 yards (3.6 per carry) and three touchdowns. He added 41 catches for 261 yards and a score. Davis, a former fourth-round pick out of South Carolina, has rushed for over 4 yards per carry just once in his seven-season NFL career.
Davis is the Ravens’ third running back addition since last month’s draft. The team took Missouri’s Tyler Badie, the Southeastern Conference’s leading rusher, in the sixth round, then signed undrafted North Carolina State standout Ricky Person Jr.
The Ravens’ top two running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, are recovering from season-ending knee injuries, and their recovery timetable is unclear. Coach John Harbaugh said in March that both could open training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Reserve Justice Hill is also coming back from a torn Achilles tendon.
After parting with Williams, who played just four offensive snaps over the second half of last season, the team’s only healthy veteran running back is Nate McCrary, who’ll enter camp on the roster bubble. The Ravens have led the NFL in rushing in two of the past three years, but Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray struggled at times last year behind a patchwork offensive line and were not re-signed.
Davis, the Falcons’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season, has 544 carries for 2,004 yards (3.7 per carry) and 14 touchdowns over his career, along with 166 catches for 1,064 yards (6.4 per catch) and four touchdowns.
News
After not playing a game for the Magic, Bol Bol enters free agency
Bol Bol’s 2021-22 season with the Orlando Magic ended before it started.
Time will tell if the same is said about his tenure with the organization.
Bol, who the Magic acquired ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, was officially ruled out for the season in mid-March after right surgery on Jan. 18 while with the Denver Nuggets.
The Nuggets traded Bol to the Bostons Celtics, in a three-team deal that included the San Antonio Spurs, one day after surgery. Denver originally tried trading Bol to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 9, but the transaction was voided four days later over an issue with Bol’s physical.
Bol, a 5-star recruit in the 2018 class, played nine games for Oregon his freshman year before missing the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery. He was expected to be a lottery pick in the 2019 draft before the injury, but he was taken 44th.
The injury concerns didn’t faze the Magic, who were in the first full season of their rebuild and continue to prioritize developing younger players.
Orlando’s brass see Bol’s talent and potential even though he hasn’t had many opportunities to show it.
Bol, 7-foot-2 with a 7-8 wingspan, fits the archetype the Magic prefer: Size for the position, lanky with the raw talent that could potentially turn into a versatile skillset on both ends of the floor.
“Bol is a very talented young player,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said to the Orlando Sentinel after Orlando acquired Bol. “He hasn’t been able to get himself on the right footing at this early stage of his career, but we’re hoping he can do that with us.”
That opportunity didn’t come in 2021-22, but that doesn’t mean it won’t.
Bol will be eligible for restricted free agency if the Magic tender the $2.7 million qualifying offer this offseason.
The 22-year-old will be able to negotiate deals with other teams, but Orlando would have the right to match any offer.
Since Bol was drafted, he hasn’t put anything substantial on film so conclusions are difficult to draw.
He averaged 2.7 points (47.8% shooting and 37.8% on 3-pointers) and 1.2 rebounds in 6.2 minutes (328 total minutes) in 53 regular-season games (all with the Nuggets), including 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.8 minutes in 14 games this past season.
The Magic, however, have a good gauge of where Bol is physically.
He was rehabilitating in Orlando and progressed to on-court work before the season ended.
“Bol’s working very hard,” Weltman said. “He’s working diligently. He’s working every day. He continues to ramp up.
“He’s just doing individual work right now. We’re going to be careful with him as we are with everyone to make sure he doesn’t skip steps in his rehabilitation.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
There’s absurdity and comedy in Six Points Theater’s staging of ‘Two Jews Walk Into a War…’
If enduring some large-scale difficulty like a war, occupation or pandemic, clinging too fervently to the wish that things were otherwise could potentially crush your spirit. It’s best to find something to laugh about.
Zeblyan and Ishaq aren’t really the laughing type, but they could give you some ideas about how humor can help you through an impossible situation. When you’re the last two Jews in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Taliban is in charge, and efforts to depose them are filling your days and nights with explosions and gunfire, it’s easy to look on the dark side.
They’re the two characters in “Two Jews Walk Into a War…,” a comedy by Seth Rozin currently receiving its Twin Cities premiere from Six Points Theater, the company formerly known as the Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company. Whether hatching plans for propagation, debating divine intent or barely enduring one another’s eccentricities, Zeblyan and Ishaq are engaged in a kind of “Waiting for Godot” with a Borscht Belt bent.
But they aren’t just waiting: They’re being proactive about expanding the community within their bomb-scarred synagogue. Yes, the Taliban has taken their Torah and many other key elements of Judaic practice, but they think they can attract some followers through conversion. However, that would require a rabbi. And you can’t have a rabbi without a Torah. Luckily, Ishaq has it memorized. So they set about creating one … despite the fact that they claim to passionately hate one another.
Under the detailed direction of Sally Wingert, “Two Jews…” is an engaging, intimate comedy propelled by the admirably life-sized performances of Avi Aharoni and Nathan Keepers. They fully inhabit these comical cranks, filling the small space at St. Paul’s Highland Park Community Center with energy, charisma and piles of discarded paper from failed stabs at their agreed-upon task.
Presented in short scenes interrupted by blackouts (filled with ebullient klezmer tunes), the play moves along briskly, driven by friction between the two. While it’s based upon a true story from the first decade of this century, playwright Rozin uses the scenario as the basis for some often irreverent discussions about what the creator must be thinking, how literally the literature should be taken, and plenty of acid-tongued rejoinders, rim shots from rifles in the streets outside.
While every Six Points show explores some aspects of Jewish identity, they’re always very accessible to non-Jews. And that’s true of this play, although some of the topics bandied about will clearly resonate more with those well-versed in Judaism. Yet anyone could appreciate the humor of a funeral gone awry or the two trying to one-up one another about how badly they’d been tortured. (“Broken knuckles? What I wouldn’t have given for broken knuckles!”)
Aharoni and Keepers bring vivid contrasts to the verbal combat, Keepers’ Ishaq devout, wise and world-weary, Aharoni’s ever-questioning Zeblyan of more youthful outlook (and sex drive). He’s the one who contemplates the idea of “a bored, vindictive G-d” who plays the world like a video game, but he nevertheless falls in love with the book of Genesis. (“I’d see the movie in a heartbeat.”)
There are moving moments of warmth and tenderness, as when the two find common ground in a mutual love of Kabul, vividly describing its smells and spirit. Such scenes underline what enjoyable companions Ishaq and Zeblyan have become, making “Two Jews…” an even more involving tale of faith and duty.
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities freelance arts writer. Reach him at [email protected]
Six Points Theater’s “Two Jews Walk Into a War…”
- When: Through May 22
- Where: Highland Park Community Center, 1978 Ford Parkway, St. Paul
- Tickets: $38-$25, available at 651-647-4315 or sixpointstheater.org
- Capsule: An engaging comedy of faith and resilience.
News
Kyle Hendricks dazzles for Chicago Cubs in a near complete game — while Seiya Suzuki escapes serious injury in the 6-0 win
Establishing consistency from start to start has eluded Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks.
The typically reliable Hendricks has endured a slow start to the 2022 season. One outing the veteran delivers a vintage performance, the next he struggles to get in a rhythm. Hendricks’ inconsistencies represent a microcosm of the Cubs rotation’s issues nearly five weeks into the season.
But when Hendricks, 32, is locked in, he remains one of the game’s best starters. Count his performance Monday night in San Diego as a classic Hendricks start.
He came one out away from his fifth career shutout in the Cubs’ 6-0 victory. In a dazzling effort, Hendricks limited the Padres to three hits in 8⅔ innings while walking one and striking out seven.
Hendricks talked manager David Ross into letting him go back out for the ninth after 99 pitches. Ross planned to let Hendricks face the first three Padres hitters, with reliever Scott Effross warming up to be ready to face Manny Machado. But a seven-pitch, one-out walk to Jake Cronenworth prevented Hendricks from going the distance.
Hendricks said he started to tire a little after striking out Jose Azocar to begin the ninth.
“I can’t walk somebody (up) 6-0 right there,” Hendricks said. “(Ross) knows that, I know that. He’s got all the trust in the world in me and I appreciate it so much.”
Hendricks became the first Cubs starter to pitch into the eighth inning this year and nearly was the first to throw a shutout since Alec Mills’ no-hitter on Sept. 13, 2020.
Hendricks threw 116 pitches, the third-highest count of his career. The only two games he threw more came in 2016: 123 pitches in a shutout versus the Miami Marlins and 117 in a win in Cincinnati.
“You never want to come out no matter what it is, but I also didn’t realize how high my pitch count was,” Hendricks said. “It’s good to get to see some of the results from the good pitches. But again, that can’t be the focus. I’ve got to establish what I’ve been doing and try to carry that over to the next start.”
Hendricks credited catcher Yan Gomes’ pitch sequencing early in the game and generating bad swings for helping him build confidence. He executed the plan and limited damage, the latter of which the righty hasn’t always navigated well this year.
He neutralized the Padres by effectively mixing in his curveball enough to enhance his changeup (10 whiffs) and four-seam fastball (four whiffs and 10 called strikes).
“The thing with Kyle is he’s one of the elite pitchers in the game, so guys are going to try to make adjustments,” Gomes said. “He’s probably got one of the best changeups you’ll see whether it’s to righties (or) lefties, which is usually not a common thing.
“So guys are going to make adjustments to him, and right now it’s just up to him to try to catch up to that side. I think you’re starting to see him get a little bit more comfortable and starting to trust all his pitches.”
For the Cubs to be competitive, they need Hendricks as a consistent, reliable force in the rotation. Stringing together consecutive quality starts is imperative. His last two outings suggest he is on the right track and creating momentum in May. The Cubs can feed off Hendricks when he gets rolling.
“Seeing the way he works both sides of the plate and the movement on his pitches and just the mastery of his craft he has, it’s really special,” shortstop Nico Hoerner said. “The way that he pitches is not common in this game anymore and it’s amazing to see a guy that has mastered his craft. A pitcher that is getting early contact and has a good tempo and all that, it’s incredibly fun to play behind.”
Right fielder Seiya Suzuki avoided a serious injury after exiting in the bottom of the sixth because of right ankle soreness. He awkwardly stepped on first base in the fifth while trying to beat out his double-play ball that scored a run to put the Cubs ahead 3-0.
The trainer told Ross that Suzuki’s ankle ailment was “nothing major,” and Suzuki said his ankle felt fine after the game. He was back in the lineup Tuesday in his usual No. 2 spot as the designated hitter.
“I just wanted to be aggressive there and try to be safe to get that run in,” Suzuki said of the play through interpreter Toy Matsushita. “In that case you want to be careful, but my feelings are stronger to be safe there.
“You want to play the whole game, but I felt that it was going to affect the team negatively if I kept on playing so I decided to come out of the game.”
