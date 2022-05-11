Connect with us

Blockchain

Retail Investors Holding Atleast 0.01 Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches All-time High

Published

3 mins ago

on

Retail Investors Holding Atleast 0.01 Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches All-time High
Editors News
  • Dropping to $29,944, bitcoin’s price went below the $30k support.
  • A growing number of institutions and individuals are putting money into bitcoin.

There are now 836,922 addresses with at least one Bitcoin, according to Glassnode’s statistics. The numbers have risen dramatically due to the skyrocketing adoption and worldwide acceptability. A growing number of institutions and individuals are putting money into bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. They certainly want to buy the dip, but the fear of further downfall and rising inflation is causing confusion among investors. At the macro level, the retail investors who own at least 0.01 bitcoin have reached an all-time high, reaching 9,989,557 as per data from Glassnode.

Downfall Continues

Dropping to $29,944, bitcoin’s price went below the $30k support; the markets showed no compassion. However, it has made some progress and is now trading around $31,460. Unfortunately, the whole market has been pulled down by Bitcoin, which is now trading in the red with almost all other cryptocurrencies.

As the price of bitcoin has fallen significantly, the whole crypto industry, particularly those who own it, has been under tremendous stress. The network’s profitability as a whole dropped by more than ten percent. Federal interest rate rises have been a major factor in the market’s excessive volatility and decline. When the news was first made, the markets experienced a brief upswing, but they quickly flipped and fell precipitously.

BTC’s price has fallen by 54% from its all-time high, as it has been unable to hold a support level. Trading volumes, derivative markets, and stablecoins have shown a more volatility fluctuation in the market. This month has seen a decrease in the BTC accumulation rate as the market has been sluggish. According to data, modest investors are the most successful investors. In contrast to the months of February and March, however, they are displaying a lesser buildup.

Blockchain

Stake2earn Announces Adding Three More Networks for Its Clients –Agoric , Evmos And Nym

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

Stake2earn Announces Adding Three More Networks for Its Clients –Agoric , Evmos And Nym
stake2earn, a decentralized staking provider, announced that Agoric, Evmos and NYM are being added to their list of supported networks. At the moment, people owning Agoric (BLD token), Evmos ( Evmos token) and NYM (NYM token) can start staking with stake2earn. 

At the moment, Agoric and Evmos have the rewards process turned off, however there will be turned on in a feature stage, and people will be able to earn more revenue simply from staking. 

On the other hand, NYM already has the rewards turned on and the APR (annual percentage rate) is right now 7%. All these are available for NYM mix nodes, such as stake2earn. 

Stake2earn is a non-custodial and decentralized validator that joined Agoric blockchain since testnets, fulfilling all the needed steps until stake2earn was chosen to join mainnet as a validator too. In addition to this, stake2earn also published tutorial articles on its Blog section, including how to stake guidelines for beginners, how to setup your own node for more techy users, as well as supporting the community channels dedicated to staking. 

This is being sustained by the positive feedback from our delegators as well: 

  • “Very good and transparent crypto staking provider!” , 
  • “The whole experience was very professional and very helpful to me, nice trustworthy guys behind it. Definitely going for it!”, 
  • “Perfect for staking your crypto at a good rate.”

Those more familiar with staking world know how important is to find a validator that can offer you support when you have questions, transparency, great technical infrastructure, knowledgeable tech team and friendly approach. 

About stake2earn

stake2earn is a professional blockchain validator in POS networks, offering you complete transparency, stability and security staking crypto services. Stake2earn is available to anyone in the world as long as they own one of the 15 networks we support, such as Solana, The Graph, Regen, Avalanche, Stafi, etc. The company has approx. 300 active delegators since 2019 when stake2earn was founded. For more information, please visit https://stake2earn.com

About Agoric

Agoric is an Proof-of-Stake blockchain built on the Cosmos-SDK that allows developers to create secure smart contracts written in JavaScript. Agoric tokens (BLD tokens) were available at sale only on Coinlist and right now, BLD token is not tradable anywhere yet. Agoric is currently in phase0, a soft launch, see the roadmap here: https://agoric.com/#roadmap 

About Evmos

Evmos is a scalable, high-throughput Proof-of-Stake blockchain that is fully compatible and interoperable with Ethereum. It’s built using the Cosmos SDK which runs on top of Tendermint (Ignite) Core consensus engine. Evmos allows for running vanilla Ethereum as a Cosmos application-specific blockchain. Check more about it here: https://evmos.org

About NYM

NYM is a project that wants to improve privacy, so they built two ways of staking on two different blockchains: you can run a mix node which will help the network decomposing packages from different hosts, so that in the end the origin and target cannot be traceable anymore. Or, you can run a validator which will help the network validating the transactions, similar with any other validator from other Blockchains. However, validator process is still in testnet right now.  Check more about it here: https://nymtech.net 

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

BAYC NFT Sinks Down Worse Than BTC

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

BAYC NFT Sinks Down Worse Than BTC
NFT News
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT sinks deep down. 
  • Plunges worse than BTC.
  • Falls down to 86 ETH from 153 ETH.

The crypto market crash now turns into a crisis, with the conditions prevailing and worsening for the sixth day in a row. The further the market crash continues the worse will become the conditions for the crypto industry. 

Besides, the crypto market crash has indeed had direct impacts on all other attributes too. In such terms, the Non Fungible Token (NFT) market is also being adversely affected. Among them, one of the major top players in the industry, are the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT. 

The BAYC has been performing on par with the top cryptocurrencies and the Bitcoin (BTC) too. However, the market crash has affected the NFT market too, plunging the prices down. 

BAYC’s Current Trend

True to the fact, the price of BAYC has dropped down worse than that of the BTC and the Ethereum (ETH). BAYC has slumped down about 29% taking into account the past six days. 

Moreover, this is indeed comparatively higher than the drop-down of BTC at 17% and the ETH at 15% for the same time period. Similarly, many other prominent NFTs have also been affected and are underperforming terribly, with huge price drops. 

In spite of this, like the BAYC, another prominent NFT, the JPG NFT Index price fell by a staggering 26% over the past six days. On the 1st of May, the BAYC price reached 153.73 ETH, which is indeed high. However, within the last week alone, BAYC slumped down hard to 86 ETH. This accounts for the lowest for the past two months for the BAYC.

Few more such NFTs which plunged down are Otherdeeds NFT, down by 23%, and the Moonbirds NFT by 19%. And so, the NFT market will only rise up on the pretext, that the crypto market blooms back. 

Blockchain

Which One Will Survive The Crypto Carnage?

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu is proving that despite the previous weeks’ turmoil in the broader crypto market, it can stand its ground and be unfazed by what’s going on.

Following a severe selloff in the previous session, major crypto tokens recovered on Wednesday. However, the increases were modest, indicating sluggish market confidence.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, commonly known as “meme cryptocurrencies,” have seen the most growth in recent years, but they have also suffered significant losses as a result of this meltdown.

Except for Terra’s LUNA and the dollar-pegged Tether, other major crypto tokens saw rises. Shiba Inu was up nearly 10%, followed by Avalanche, Solana, which rose 5%. BNB and XRP both climbed by 3%.

Suggested Reading | Shiba Inu: Biggest Dollar Holding Among Wealthiest Ethereum Whales

The cryptocurrency market showed signs of life on Wednesday, following the previous day’s precipitous drop, during which many of the leading coins lost 10% or more of their value.

Shiba Inu is weathering the storm better than its rivals (The Goa Spotlight)

Shiba Inu Outperforms Dogecoin

Overall, the market is up a couple percentage points today, and when it comes to meme coins and tokens, Shiba Inu is outperforming its main competitor, Dogecoin.

Despite a 70% collapse in the first three months of 2022, which left the token severely bruised and likely on the verge of extinction, it managed to crawl back up and remain in survival mode.

According to CoinMarketCap data, SHIB is up roughly 5% in the last 24 hours as of this writing, and is currently trading at $0.00001615. Dogecoin (DOGE), on the other hand, is currently trading at $0.109833, up less than 1%.

Given the influential people behind Dogecoin, it’s likely that its drop was not as worrisome in comparison to other cryptos on the market.

In the wake of the broader crypto market upheaval, Shiba Inu struck a seven-month low yesterday, while Dogecoin is down to its lowest point in more than a year — since April 2021.

SHIB total market cap at $8.15 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

LUNA Being Hammered

The destabilization of UST caused panic selling of heavyweights such as BTC and ETH, increasing overall market volatility.

The recent UST crisis exposed big weaknesses in the algorithm-backed stablecoin system, which will need to be addressed openly in order to regain investor trust.

The value of UST’s counterpart, LUNA, has roughly halved in the last 24 hours. It was recently trading at $32 per share.

The recovery of LUNA will be dependent on the remedial actions made by the parent network/Luna Guard Foundation, which has amassed a sizable Bitcoin reserve through a series of large-scale BTC acquisitions.

Bitcoin has lost 20% of its value in the last few days. (iStock)

… So Does Bitcoin

Meanwhile, over the previous week, Bitcoin’s value has dropped by more than 20%.

This affects everyone who has money invested in any sort of cryptocurrency, which is why many people are disposing of their holdings at an alarming rate.

The exact day and time of when or if this decrease will come to a stop is unknown.

Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Price Crashes Below $30K As Markets Show Signs Of Paranoia

