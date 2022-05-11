Retail Investors Holding Atleast 0.01 Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches All-time High

stake2earn, a decentralized staking provider, announced that Agoric, Evmos and NYM are being added to their list of supported networks. At the moment, people owning Agoric (BLD token), Evmos ( Evmos token) and NYM (NYM token) can start staking with stake2earn.

At the moment, Agoric and Evmos have the rewards process turned off, however there will be turned on in a feature stage, and people will be able to earn more revenue simply from staking.

On the other hand, NYM already has the rewards turned on and the APR (annual percentage rate) is right now 7%. All these are available for NYM mix nodes, such as stake2earn.

Stake2earn is a non-custodial and decentralized validator that joined Agoric blockchain since testnets, fulfilling all the needed steps until stake2earn was chosen to join mainnet as a validator too. In addition to this, stake2earn also published tutorial articles on its Blog section, including how to stake guidelines for beginners, how to setup your own node for more techy users, as well as supporting the community channels dedicated to staking.

This is being sustained by the positive feedback from our delegators as well:

“Very good and transparent crypto staking provider!” ,

“The whole experience was very professional and very helpful to me, nice trustworthy guys behind it. Definitely going for it!”,

“Perfect for staking your crypto at a good rate.”

Those more familiar with staking world know how important is to find a validator that can offer you support when you have questions, transparency, great technical infrastructure, knowledgeable tech team and friendly approach.

About stake2earn

stake2earn is a professional blockchain validator in POS networks, offering you complete transparency, stability and security staking crypto services. Stake2earn is available to anyone in the world as long as they own one of the 15 networks we support, such as Solana, The Graph, Regen, Avalanche, Stafi, etc. The company has approx. 300 active delegators since 2019 when stake2earn was founded. For more information, please visit https://stake2earn.com

About Agoric

Agoric is an Proof-of-Stake blockchain built on the Cosmos-SDK that allows developers to create secure smart contracts written in JavaScript. Agoric tokens (BLD tokens) were available at sale only on Coinlist and right now, BLD token is not tradable anywhere yet. Agoric is currently in phase0, a soft launch, see the roadmap here: https://agoric.com/#roadmap

About Evmos

Evmos is a scalable, high-throughput Proof-of-Stake blockchain that is fully compatible and interoperable with Ethereum. It’s built using the Cosmos SDK which runs on top of Tendermint (Ignite) Core consensus engine. Evmos allows for running vanilla Ethereum as a Cosmos application-specific blockchain. Check more about it here: https://evmos.org

About NYM

NYM is a project that wants to improve privacy, so they built two ways of staking on two different blockchains: you can run a mix node which will help the network decomposing packages from different hosts, so that in the end the origin and target cannot be traceable anymore. Or, you can run a validator which will help the network validating the transactions, similar with any other validator from other Blockchains. However, validator process is still in testnet right now. Check more about it here: https://nymtech.net

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.