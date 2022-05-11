News
Revisiting ‘Buffy’ Season 6: The Slayer Vs. Toxic Masculinity
Twenty-five years ago, Buffy: The Vampire Slayer busted horror stereotypes wide open by subverting the “dead girl” trope. The titular heroine—a blonde cheerleader—wasn’t a helpless love interest to be saved or mourned, but a formidable fighter with ambitions of her own: the slayer. Then, about 20 years ago, a woman received the blame from fans for “ruining” the show during its controversial sixth season. At the time, series creator and showrunner Joss Whedon was stretched thin working on his new show Firefly and writing Buffy’s famous musical episode—his only writing credit during the series’s sixth season. As a result, executive producer Marti Noxon became de facto showrunner, catching the flack for the season’s darker tone and surprising plotlines.
During the show’s first four years, viewers basically knew what to expect. Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) fought supernatural villains—vampires, robots, and even a giant praying mantis. But the show was more than just slasher tv. Buffy distinguished itself by using these otherworldly baddies as stand-ins for the trials and tribulations of adolescence, offering up smart commentary on relevant issues in unexpected ways.
In season six, however, the series abandoned metaphor, depicting very real struggles like addiction and gun violence and swapping out demons for a trio of human misogynists: Warren Mears (Adam Busch), Jonathan Levinson (Danny Strong), and Andrew Wells (Tom Lenk). The season’s bleaker storyline, abrupt twists, and devastating violence riled fans and critics alike.
Viewers continue to debate how much Noxon’s increased involvement contributed to the season’s new direction. After Buffy, Noxon went on to create television series of her own, including Unreal, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, and Sharp Objects, all of which center women and explore misogyny and power. Given Noxon’s post-Buffy credits, it’s not hard to see her influence on the show’s sixth season.
Buffy’s penultimate season is still as polarizing as ever. Yet, in light of recent allegations about Whedon’s abuse of power on multiple sets—including Buffy’s—season six was perhaps more revealing and ironic than viewers realized.
Aside from Buffy’s toxic relationship with her enemy-turned-lover, Spike (James Marsters), journalists and fans levied the majority of their criticism at one element of season six: Buffy’s main nemesis, the aforementioned Trio. As indicated by the critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, which labels season six a “series low,” audiences struggled to take the Dungeons and Dragons-playing nerds who decide on a whim to “take over Sunnydale” seriously as villains. In a 2017 Vulture ranking of all seven seasons of Buffy, Sarah D. Bunting deemed the Trio “less credible as Big Bads than they are tiresome.” (She ranked season six second to last.) Similarly, in 2020, Samantha Highfill wrote for Entertainment Weekly, “The Trio? That’s fun for an episode or two, but they simply don’t carry the weight of a real Big Bad.” The three even landed on Screen Rant’s 2017 list of Buffy’s most ridiculous foes.
However, two decades on, many critics’ and fans’ view of the Trio has shifted. Once thought silly, or at least too on-the-nose for a show that thrived using allegory to explore the human condition, the sexist threesome now appear more terrifying for being ordinary men. Twitter user @buffyforums recently thanked the actors who portrayed the Trio, noting that the villains “grow more relevant with each year.” In 2017, Vanity Fair contributor Joanna Robinson dubbed the season “a frightening look into the entitled, misogynist rhetoric that rose to the surface during the Gamergate culture wars of 2014, and has seemingly infiltrated everything since—the 2016 presidential election included.”
A triple-sized thank you to @Dannystrong, @adambusch and @tomlenk for your #Buffy roles as Jonathan, Warren and Andrew – the Trio. Your #BuffyTheVampireSlayer villains (and friends and allies) grow more relevant with each year. #BTVS #BuffySlays25 #Buffy25 pic.twitter.com/4GQPnXC0kj
— BuffyForums (@BuffyForums) March 11, 2022
Throughout the season, Jonathan, Andrew, and particularly leader Warren harass Buffy, the Scooby Gang, and most women they interact with. But as the season progresses, their violence grows from hurling disgusting, gender-based insults (“You really are asking for it, you know that?”) to attempted rape and successful murder. Fueled by woman-hating rage, the Trio exposed that any ordinary man—geeks and nerds, included—can become a monster.
Watching Buffy’s sixth season in 2022, the creative decision to center three prototypical incels as the heroine’s main antagonist seems less like a mistake and more like an insightful choice. But given Whedon’s reputation as a “fallen feminist,” it’s also an ironic one. In Sex and the Slayer (2005), Buffy scholar Dr. Lorna Jowett notes that Warren “uses his power to dominate,” views his brains as his most masculine quality, belittles others to bolster himself, and feels deeply anxious about his sexuality. Looking back, did Noxon really “ruin” Buffy by steering the show in a different direction during season six? Or did she—intentionally or not—allude to what was happening behind the scenes?
While Whedon has admittedly always seen himself in Buffy’s best friend Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon) — a sexually frustrated “nice guy”—Jowett’s descriptions of Warren are also eerily similar to accusers’ descriptions of the showrunner. In 2017 in a guest post for The Wrap, Whedon’s ex-wife Kai Cole called him a “hypocrite preaching feminist ideals” and accused him of having multiple affairs. She alleges he once said to her, “When I was running Buffy, I was surrounded by beautiful, needy, aggressive young women. . . . Suddenly I am a powerful producer and the world is laid out at my feet.” In Vulture’s infamous 2022 interview with Whedon, in which he and journalist Lila Shapiro discuss his affairs and other accusations made against him, he said, “he had felt he ‘had’ to sleep with [young women on Buffy’s set], that he was ‘powerless’ to resist.”
In 2020, Ray Fisher claimed Whedon had been abusive on the set of Justice League, which fellow actor Gal Gadot soon confirmed. Then, in early 2021, Charisma Carpenter who played Cordelia Chase on both Buffy and Angel took to Twitter to stand with Fisher and share her own experiences, outlining the ways in which Whedon abused his power on both sets and personally targeted her. Multiple Buffy-verse crewmembers and actors corroborated Carpenter’s account or voiced their support, including Eliza Dushku, who portrayed slayer Faith, Marsters, Gellar, and Noxon. (When previously asked about Cole’s claims in a 2018 Vulture interview, she said she had “never experienced [Whedon] that way.”) The list of allegations goes on.
These claims against Whedon are all the more painful because of his self-described feminist beliefs and history of championing strong female characters who subverted stereotypes. (Of course, looking back it’s clear that while Buffy was groundbreaking in so many ways, it also peddled more insidiously toxic ideas about women.) The statements about Whedon’s on-set behavior also call into question the creation of villains like the Trio: Is it a form of cover, or confession, that Buffy’s creator recognized the threat of toxic masculinity in season six’s Big Bad, while allegedly abusing his power?
Judging by her Twitter bio, Noxon does accept at least some of the blame — or rather, the credit — for season six’s dark direction and the Trio’s presence. Given that most of her work also centers on women, and she has spoken out about other abusive showrunners in the past, her impact on the season seems clear. But Whedon’s influence was never wholly absent. In the 2018 Vulture interview, Noxon confirmed she had way more input over that season than others, but qualified that “anybody who knows Joss knows that his idea of taking a back seat is not every single thing.” Whedon has also insisted he was still intimately involved in season six despite his other commitments, remarking in a 2005 interview with a movie blog, “I love season six. It’s really important. . . . Instead of a bigger than life villain, we had the nerd troika. Instead of drinking blood and doing spells as sexual metaphor, we had sex. Things became very literal and they lost some of their loveliness.”
Over 20 years since the debut of Buffy’s sixth season, the Trio arc appears more relevant than ever, with viewers reassessing the once-hated storyline and dubbing it one of the series’ best. However, understanding how the Trio came to be and reconciling the season’s themes with the allegations against Whedon is a messy enterprise. This cognitive dissonance indicates that artistic expression is not necessarily the same thing as self reflection, and catering to feminist audiences does not necessarily make a showrunner a feminist. However, while you can’t always separate the artist from the art, the art can still be good.
Dave Hyde: A win, a shoulder-rub from DJ Khaled – the Heat have themselves a night
And then DJ Khaled gave Erik Spoelstra a shoulder rub.
“Wasn’t that fun?” Khaled said.
This whole Game 5 felt like fun Tuesday night for the Miami Heat.
“It was just something that happened,’ the disc jockey and record executive said of that shoulder rub on the sideline during the Heat’s 120-85 win. “I said to him, ‘Let’s go!’ ‘’
Khaled was walking from his seat beside the Heat bench and through the tunnel to the V.I.P. lounge with his wife and young son. People called to him. Security stopped trespassers. It’s a celebrity time in a celebrity town, but Khaled wasn’t sounding like glitz in this moment.
“We need one more (win),’ Khaled was saying to close out the series. “One more! These are my brothers – that’s how I think of them. My brothers! Let’s get one more!”
This night will get exaggerated in the manner it spoke of two teams. The Heat came out like the Heat typically do in a big game, all coiled energy and intense discipline. Heat president Pat Riley told Max Strus he wanted 10 rebounds out of him. Strus got a career-high 11. Enough said?
And Philadelphia? It’s problems began earlier Tuesday when the league’s Most Valuable Player voting came out and Philadelphia’s talented center, Joel Embiid, didn’t win. He sulked his way to 17 non-descript points and five rebounds. That’s a strange sentiment to take. Why not get mad? Get motivated?
To be fair, Embiid also took a hit basketball to his broken orbital bone in a measure of pain. But something more was at work in his lack of work.
“He’s not there tonight,’ TNT’s Charles Barkley said at halftime.
They all weren’t there. All the 76ers. It was odd to lack something as fundamental as effort this deep in a playoff series. That’s what you never second-guess with the Heat. You never doubt effort, will, desire, hard work – whatever you want to call it.
Rivers delivered the eulogy to Game 5 in a first-quarter time-out huddle.
“Hey, we’ve what are they doing?” he said to his players. “They’re playing harder than us. We’ve got to make physical, hard players ourselves. All right? We’ve got to get some stops. We’ve got to get some space. We’ve got to get the ball moving. The ball rarely touches the paint. Right? Right?”
He looked at his players.
“That’s what we’ve got to do,’ he said.
They didn’t do it. Strus missed a shot on the Heat’s first possession, got the rebound and drove for an uncontested lay-up. That was the start of 10 straight Heat points. It was in that run with the Heat up 69-51 that a ball went out of bounds by the Heat bench.
Khaled jumped up to get it. The security usher, Dick Bogash, handed the ball to Khaled, who gave it to Strus.
You appreciate these moments if you’re Strus. His career began at Division II Lewis College near Chicago. Now he wasn’t just starting on a playoff stage. He had 11 first-quarter points to set the tone of this night. He heard the crowd cheer as Khaled handed him the ball, then grow louder as Khaled pumped his arms to the crowd.
“There’s a lot of things that keep happening to me – it was pretty special,’ Strus said.
Khaled, who had walked to the scorer’s table while pumping up the crowd, then walked by Spoelstra to get to his seat. That’s when the famous shoulder rub came. It was a second, maybe two. But come on. Did anyone give Gregg Popovich a shoulder rub during a game? Pat Riley?
Spoelstra, with his laser focus, didn’t notice Khaled at first. But he heard the crowd. He noticed someone pumping his arms around him. And then – ahhh! – that shoulder rub.
“He’s such a great fan,’ Spoelstra said. “Over the years, I’ve said, ‘Hello,’ a few times, but that was a first.”
Oh, it means nothing. But sometimes the little moments, the fun scenes, are part of big sports night. The Heat have had their share of celebrities. Jimmy Buffett once was kicked out of a Heat game for saying something to the referee.
“Do you know who you just ejected?” Riley, who was the coach, said to the referee.
Everyone knew Khaled. Jimmy Butler, who keeps turning in big nights, was laughing. Strus was smiling. Spoelstra loved the moment. But there was Khaled afterward, turning one final time in that V.I.P. lounge.
“We need one more!” he said. “One more!”
The home team has won by an average 18.5 points in this series. With Game 6 in Philadelphia on Thursday, that suggests a Game 7 is coming in Miami on Sunday. Khaled, to be sure, says he’s ready for another shoulder rub.
The 2022 NFL schedule will be released Thursday. Here are 6 ways to make the slate more fun for Chicago Bears fans.
In its bid for year-round attention domination, the NFL is down to one final conquest: June.
Because as of now, that’s the only month during which there is no unofficial league holiday. April, of course, featured the NFL draft, which came a little more than a month after the free-agency frenzy of March, which happened after Super Bowl LVI was played in February, punctuating a thrilling postseason that began in January.
That playoff party kicked off after a wild regular season took us from just after Labor Day until just past New Year’s Eve. August featured the somewhat glorious return of preseason football, which sprang back to life after teams opened their training camps to great fanfare in July.
And this week we’ve arrived at the NFL’s new May celebration: Schedule Release Day, which once upon a time was locked in to April but now has set up squatting rights in the middle of May, creating a new wave of energy as a docket of 272 regular-season games comes into focus.
The full 18-week picture will become visible at 7 p.m. Thursday. But glimpses are sure to leak out earlier.
For Chicago Bears fans, it means a first peek at the roadmap that awaits new coach Matt Eberflus, second-year quarterback Justin Fields and a revamped roster. The Bears are a 100-1 long shot to win the Super Bowl, and the odds of them playing beyond Week 18 are slim.
Like all NFC teams this season, the Bears will play nine games at home and eight on the road. In addition to their six NFC North games, the Bears will host the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders at Soldier Field while making road trips to face the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants and New York Jets.
By this point, the league has locked in most — if not all — of the schedule. But that shouldn’t stop us from making a few last-minute requests, right?
Here are a half-dozen wishes for how we hope the Bears’ 2022 itinerary materializes.
1. Bring Lovie Smith to Soldier Field for the season opener.
Save the date: Sunday, Sept. 11. Bears-Texans in that wonderful football theater just off Lake Michigan. You’d be up for that, right?
Sure, it has been almost a decade since Smith coached the Bears, and the reunion tour already had nostalgic dates in 2014 and 2015. As coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Smith lost his initial return to Soldier Field 21-13 in 2014 before suffering a 26-21 loss to the Bears at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., the following year. But there would be notable symmetry in bringing Smith back to Chicago for this season’s opener as he starts a new chapter with the Houston Texans.
Smith coached the Bears for nine seasons, compiling an 81-63 regular-season record with three playoff berths and a run to Super Bowl XLI during the 2006 season. The Bears have played nine seasons since Smith’s departure with three coaches. And the trio of Marc Trestman, John Fox and Matt Nagy combined for a 61-84 regular-season record — and no playoff victories.
So why not give Week 1 some added pizzazz? Plus, Chicago could benefit from some feel-good vibes to open the Eberflus era. The Texans are widely considered the league’s worst team heading into 2022.
2. Keep Aaron Rodgers away until at least mid-October.
It probably won’t make much of a difference either way. And maybe it would be better for the Bears to take a swing at Rodgers in September while he’s adjusting to life without Davante Adams and still getting to know rookie receiver Christian Watson and free-agent signee Sammy Watkins.
Still, it’s only fair that Eberflus receive an opportunity to get his hustling, takeaway-hungry defense up and running before subjecting him to the biannual Rodgers torture chamber. You remember last year, right? Two more Rodgers victories over the Bears, including a Week 6 triumph at Soldier Field in which he yelled to Bears fans: “I own you! All my (bleeping) life! I own you! I still own you!” Ouch. Again.
The grand hopes that last year might mark his final visit to Chicago as Packers quarterback fizzled this winter. So now Eberflus and new defensive coordinator Alan Williams will try to reverse the slide.
For what it’s worth, both Nagy and Fox were forced to face Rodgers in their first regular-season games as Bears coach. Both lost. Nagy, in fact, lost seven of eight games against Rodgers, who has beaten five Bears coaches, six Bears defensive coordinators and eight Bears starting quarterbacks. Including the NFC championship game in January 2011 at Soldier Field, Rodgers has a 23-5 record as a starter against the Bears.
3. Keep the Bears off Thanksgiving.
Admittedly, this is a selfish plea from a sports writer who, just once, would rather not run his Thanksgiving morning 5K on a treadmill in the desolate fitness center of a hotel near the Detroit airport. Listen, Ford Field knows how to host Thanksgiving quite well. And ingesting a 4,000-calorie press box dinner before 11 a.m. Chicago time is always quite the feast. (Gotta save the pumpkin pie for halftime.)
But the Bears have played on Thanksgiving in five of the last eight seasons with four of those games against the Lions. Does the rest of America really get fired up for that matchup to start the holiday? Wouldn’t another team like to give the experience a try? Shouldn’t football fans in Chicago be allowed to keep the Tums in the medicine cabinet until after dinner?
Outside of the Lions and Cowboys, who as a tradition play on Thanksgiving every year, no NFL team has been featured on the holiday more than the Bears, who have played 37 times. Last year Andy Dalton sparked a riveting 16-14 win that snapped a five-game losing streak. (Full disclosure: Every Bears beat writer is expecting to be sent to Dallas for Thanksgiving this year. Just a hunch.)
4. Schedule the Bears in New York in back-to-back weeks.
The scheduling stars have aligned for the Bears to play twice this season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. — once against the Giants and once against the Jets. The last time that happened was during the 2006 Super Bowl season when the Bears downed the Giants 38-20 in Week 10 and beat the Jets 10-0 the following Sunday.
So maybe the schedule makers could piece together another back-to-back just for fun — and perhaps to tempt Eberflus into a weeklong East Coast team bonding experience. Mix in a few field trips to change up the week. Think outside the box of the standard NFL preparation rigors.
OK, we know that last part never would happen. But back-to-back games against the Giants and Jets at least would open a world of possibilities for the most dedicated Bears fans.
5. Give us Justin Fields versus Mac Jones late in the season.
Of the four other quarterbacks drafted in the first round in 2021, Fields could face three of them this season: the Jets’ Zach Wilson, the 49ers’ Trey Lance and the Patriots’ Jones. But let’s save Fields versus Jones for the back half of the schedule, when both quarterbacks have had time to build momentum.
The Bears, under former general manager Ryan Pace, engineered an aggressive trade up to draft their quarterback of the future last year, giving up their first- and fourth-round picks in 2022 plus a 2021 fifth-rounder to leap from No. 20 to No. 11. They could have selected Jones there but always had their eyes on Fields. The Patriots took Jones four picks later without having to trade anything.
Inevitably, every quarterback from the ‘21 class will be compared against the others for years to come. But the Fields-Jones assessment will be particularly compelling in Chicago, given the Bears had a choice between the two.
It’s worth noting that Fields might head to Gillette Stadium with revenge in the back of his mind. Jones and Alabama hammered Fields and Ohio State 52-24 in the national title game in January 2021. Jones also had a more impressive rookie season, helping the Patriots to the playoffs while throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns.
6. Send the Bears to Minneapolis before Halloween.
Somebody in the league office needs to help with this one. The Bears and Vikings play twice every year, yet somehow the game in Minneapolis is always late in the season. Late late.
Since the NFL began playing only division games in the final week of the regular season in 2010, the Bears have played their finale on the road against the Vikings seven times. Furthermore, the Bears’ last 15 trips to Minneapolis have come in December or early January. Without fact-checking this, we’re pretty sure the average outdoor wind chill at kickoff of those games is right around minus-64.
Yes, yes, we know the Bears have been indoors for most of those games. Still, there was the ice-rink game in 2010, played at TCF Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus a week after the Metrodome roof collapsed. The Vikings also played their home games at TCF Bank Stadium in 2014 and 2015.
()
Frank Schwindel falls just short of a pinch-hit grand slam in the Chicago Cubs’ 5-4 loss: ‘That’s one you dream of as a kid’
The moment could not have been scripted much better.
Check that: the Chicago Cubs would like a rewrite on the ending.
Frank Schwindel’s roller coaster 48-hour stretch took yet another twist Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Optioned to Triple A on Sunday and recalled mere hours later — with a nail in his car tire mixed in — Schwindel’s opportunity for redemption came.
An ugly beginning to the season, including a three-strikeout game in the series opener, left the struggling Schwindel tinkering. Few big-league hitters have faced a greater higher-leverage situation this season than when Schwindel pinch hit in the ninth inning Tuesday with two outs and the bases loaded as the Cubs trailed the Padres by one run.
Perhaps that sounds dramatic. But statistically, the showdown between Schwindel and Padres lefty closer Taylor Rogers featured an incredibly high Leverage Index, which measures a team’s potential change in win expectancy.
Schwindel’s 9.21 LI for the plate appearance was the fifth highest in the majors this season, according to Stathead. He also notably ranks No. 2 on that list (10.84 LI) in a similar circumstance when he struck out on three pitches against Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar with the bases loaded to end a 4-3 loss April 24 at Wrigley Field.
One swing could have made Schwindel the hero Tuesday.
“It was the perfect situation to be in,” Schwindel reflected afterward. “That’s one you dream of as a kid.”
Behind in the count 1-2, Schwindel connected on the type of pitch he has failed to do damage against this season. Taylor threw a 94.1 mph sinker that caught middle-in over the plate, and Schwindel barreled the ball to left field. Off the bat, Schwindel appeared to hit a two-out, go-ahead grand slam.
“I mean, I didn’t celebrate it or anything,” Schwindel said, “but I thought I hit it good enough to go for sure.”
“I think everybody did,” manager David Ross noted.
Instead, Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar caught the ball against the wall to seal the Cubs’ 5-4 loss, leaving the visitors dugout stunned.
The fly out, with a 102.5 mph exit velocity, had a .710 expected batting average. Based on the Statcast data, it would have been a home run in five big-league ballparks. Unfortunately for Schwindel and the Cubs, Petco Park wasn’t one of them.
“I put a good swing on it and that’s all you can really ask for it in that situation,” Schwindel said.
The Cubs’ rally in the ninth started with a two-out, pinch-hit single by Seiya Suzuki, who had been scratched from the lineup because of lingering right ankle soreness. An Ian Happ RBI single between Patrick Wisdom and Willson Contreras getting hit by Taylor set up Schwindel’s chance.
“That was a heartbreaker,” Ross said. “Our guys fought offensively. It’s a tough one to swallow tonight. But overall these guys fought really hard.”
This is the big leagues, though, and potential feel-good moments only go so far, particularly as the Cubs dropped to 10-19 while losing 11 of their last 13 games. Perhaps Tuesday’s ninth-inning sequence sparks a strong finish to their series in San Diego before a three-game set in Arizona. But the Cubs are headed for a long summer if they can’t turn more close games into victories.
Tuesday marked the Cubs debut of left-hander Wade Miley. He lacked crispness during his three-inning start, unsurprising considering it was only his fourth time facing hitters since he reported to spring training in mid March. After two live batting practices, a rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa and his season debut, his outing against the Padres essentially represented another rehab start.
Miley allowed three runs, five hits and walked five batters in the loss. He thought he had good command early, retiring the first two Padres he faced on seven pitches. A four-pitch walk to Manny Machado followed, and the first inning unraveled from there as San Diego plated two runs, including one on a bases-loaded walk.
“I was honestly just trying to take it like any other start, try to go out and give the team a chance,” Miley said. “I knew I was going to be a little limited on how deep I can get pitch count wise.”
Miley thought he got too amped up and became too quick with his delivery after recording two quick outs to open the game.
“I was under control, calm and then when the pressure went up, I went with it rather than staying calm and just making pitches,” Miley said. “I can’t let myself get frustrated, get angry.”
The Cubs will continue to build up Miley, whose left elbow inflammation prevented a normal spring. They desperately need some guys to step up with 12 players on the injured list and an offense that has turned into one of the most inconsistent in the majors. A turnaround must start with the rotation behind veteran arms in Kyle Hendricks, Drew Smyly and Miley.
()
