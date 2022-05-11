Rose Dorothy Dauriac: Everything About Scarlett Johansson Daughter

Megan O’Malley is Chris Long’s Wife and a great athlete who played lacrosse and was a part of the United States National Development team.
Shortly after graduating from college; nevertheless, she is best known for being the wife of Chris Long, a retired Philadelphia Eagles player. She is also the mother of their two young sons and an outspoken supporter of her husband’s charity endeavors and foundation.
Interesting Facts About Megan O’Malley, Chris Long’s Wife
1. She comes from a family of sports fans
Megan O’Malley is from a sports-loving household. Joe, her father, was a minor league baseball player for the Atlanta Braves. Katie, Megan’s younger sister, was a basketball player at John Hopkins University.
Joe Jr., her brother, was also a baseball player at one point in his life. Her uncle, Tim O’Malley, was a baseball star in the 1970s, so it’s no surprise that she enjoyed sports as well.
Megan was brought into the world by her folks Joe O’Malley and Robin O’Malley. Through her folks, she had two kin: a sister named Katie and a sibling whose name isn’t known.
Megan met Chris Long while they were both learning at the University of Virginia. They began dating and on June 22, 2013, they made their association official by getting hitched. The service occurred in Chris’ old neighborhood of Charlottesville, Virginia.
Three years after their marriage, on March 2, 2016, they had their most memorable youngster, a child, Waylon James Long. On November 26, 2018, Megan O’Malley and Chris Long invited their subsequent child, Luke Redding Long.
2. Philanthropy of Her Family
Megan O’Malley and her husband Chris are philanthropists who have established a foundation to help prevent homelessness, support youth initiatives, and provide clean water to those who do not have it.
Megan fully backed Chris when he told her that he planned to contribute his entire year’s pay to education efforts in 2017, and she made sure that the home front did not suffer as a result.
3. She was passionate about playing lacrosse
Megan O’Malley has always had a strong desire to play lacrosse, even when she was younger and played baseball.
She would always stop by the Lacrosse team’s practice on her way home from softball practice when she was in high school, aiming to one day become the best Lacrosse player the school had ever known.
She became a part of the Lacrosse squad via her hard work and devotion and was named to the United States Lacrosse All-American team for two consecutive years – 2003 and 2004.
She was a member of the women’s lacrosse team by the time she started college and was named to the United States National Development squad in 2006.
4. Megan O’Malley Marriage And Kids
Megan O’Malley was introduced to Chris Long, a handsome and burly star football player when she was in college. Little did she know what the future held for her and the young guy.
Megan and Chris were both athletes – Megan was a dedicated Lacrosse player, while Chris was a football player – and Megan’s athleticism was one of the primary characteristics that won Chris’ heart.
They began dating soon after their chance meeting and dated for several years before finally tying married on June 22, 2013, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the United States.
In March 2016, they had their first child, Waylon James Long.
In November 2018, they had their second child, Luke Redding Long. Chris revealed the birth of their two kids to the world via his Instagram account. As evidenced by Chris and Megan’s photos, the family likes spending a lot of time together.
5. Her Favorite Team Is The Philadelphia Eagles
Megan, according to many who grew up with her, was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League.
She regularly attends their games, and to those who knew her, she had become a familiar sight at their stadium.
Many predicted that when she married NFL star Chris Long, she would eventually persuade her husband to join the team, and she did. Chris was a member of the Eagles in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
6. Her adoration and respect for her husband
Megan O’Malley adores and respects her husband, and because she knows he doesn’t make bad decisions, she always backs him up. She respected and supported her husband’s decision to name their first son after one of his favorite country singers, Waylon Jennings.
