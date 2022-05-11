News
Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies
By ELENA BECATOROS and JON GAMBRELL
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pummeled the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments as Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to suggest the country could expand its war aims.
With the war now in its 11th week and Kyiv bogging down Russian forces and even staging a counteroffensive, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba seemed to indicate that the country could go beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of the Feb. 24 invasion.
The idea reflected Ukraine’s ability to stymie a larger, better-armed Russian military, which has surprised many who had anticipated a much quicker end to the conflict.
One of the most dramatic examples of Ukraine’s ability to prevent easy victories is in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters remained holed up at a steel plant, denying Russia’s full control of the city. The regiment defending the plant said Russian warplanes continued bombarding it.
In recent days, the United Nations and Red Cross organized a rescue of what some officials said were the last civilians trapped at the plant. But two officials said Tuesday that about 100 were believed to still be in the complex’s underground tunnels. Others said that was impossible to confirm.
In another example of the grisly toll of the war, Ukrainian officials said they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building destroyed weeks ago in the northeastern city of Izyum.
New U.N. figures, meanwhile, said that 14 million Ukrainians were forced from their homes by the end of April, including more than 5.9 million who have left the country.
In Washington, a top U.S. intelligence official testified Tuesday that eight to 10 Russian generals have been killed in the war. Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, who leads the Defense Intelligence Agency, told a Senate committee that because Russia lacks a noncommissioned officer corps, its generals have to go into combat zones and end up in dangerous positions.
Ukraine said Russian forces fired seven missiles Monday at Odesa, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse in the country’s largest port. One person was killed and five wounded, the military said.
Images showed a burning building and debris — including a tennis shoe — in a heap of destruction in the city on the Black Sea. Mayor Gennady Trukhanov later visited the warehouse and said it “had nothing in common with military infrastructure or military objects.”
Ukraine alleged at least some of the munitions used dated to the Soviet era, making them unreliable in targeting. Ukrainian, British and U.S. officials say Russia is rapidly using up its stock of precision weapons, raising the risk of more imprecise rockets being used as the conflict grinds on.
Since President Vladimir Putin’s forces failed to take Kyiv early in the war, his focus has shifted to the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas — but one general has suggested Moscow’s aims also include cutting Ukraine’s maritime access to both the Black and Azov seas.
That would also give it a swath of territory linking Russia to both the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized in 2014, and Transnistria, a pro-Moscow region of Moldova.
Even if it falls short of severing Ukraine from the coast — and it appears to lack the forces to do so — continuing missile strikes on Odesa reflect the city’s strategic importance. The Russian military has repeatedly targeted its airport and claimed it destroyed several batches of Western weapons.
Odesa is also a major gateway for grain shipments, and its blockade by Russia already threatens global food supplies. Beyond that, the city is a cultural jewel, dear to Ukrainians and Russians alike, and targeting it carries symbolic significance as well.
In Mariupol, Russians also bombarded the Azovstal steel mill, the Azov regiment said, targeting the sprawling complex 34 times in the past 24 hours. Attempts to storm the plant also continued, it said.
Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, estimated on social media that at least 100 civilians are trapped in the plant. Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said those who remain are people “that the Russians have not selected” for evacuation.
The two officials did not say how they knew civilians were still in the complex — a warren of tunnels and bunkers spread over 11 square kilometers (4 square miles).
Fighters with the Azov regiment released photos of their wounded comrades inside the plant, including some with amputated limbs. They said the wounded were living in unsanitary conditions “with open wounds bandaged with non-sterile remnants of bandages, without the necessary medication and even food.”
In its statement on Telegram, the regiment appealed to the U.N and Red Cross to evacuate the wounded servicemen to Ukrainian-controlled territories.
The photos could not be independently verified.
With Russian forces struggling to gain ground in the Donbas, military analysts suggest that hitting Odesa might serve to stoke concern about southwestern Ukraine, thus forcing Kyiv to put more forces there. That would pull them away from the eastern front as Ukraine’s military stages counteroffensives near the northeastern city of Kharkiv, aiming to push the Russians back across the border there.
Kharkiv and the surrounding area has been under sustained Russian attack since the early in the war. In recent weeks, grisly pictures testified to the horrors of those battles, with charred and mangled bodies strewn in one street.
Dozens of bodies were found in a five-story building that collapsed in March in Izyum, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Kharkiv, said Oleh Synehubov, the head of the regional administration.
But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that the military was gradually pushing Russian troops away from Kharkiv. The Ukrainian military’s general staff said its forces drove the Russians out of four villages to the northeast of Kharkiv as it tries to push them back toward the Russian border.
Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, meanwhile, appeared to voice increasing confidence — and expanded goals — amid Russia’s stalled offensive.
“In the first months of the war, the victory for us looked like withdrawal of Russian forces to the positions they occupied before Feb. 24 and payment for inflicted damage,” Kuleba said in an interview with the Financial Times. “Now if we are strong enough on the military front, and we win the battle for Donbas, which will be crucial for the following dynamics of the war, of course the victory for us in this war will be the liberation of the rest of our territories.”
The comments seemed to reflect political ambitions more than battlefield realities: Many analysts acknowledge that although Russia isn’t capable of making quick gains, the Ukrainian military isn’t strong enough to drive the Russians back.
Zelenskyy used his nightly address to pay tribute to Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of an independent Ukraine, who died Tuesday at 88. Zelenskyy said Kravchuk showed courage and knew how to get the country to listen to him.
That was particularly important in “crisis moments, when the future of the whole country may depend on the courage of one man,” said Zelenskyy, whose own communication skills and decision to remain in Kyiv when it came under Russian attack have helped make him a strong wartime leader.
In the U.S., President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan measure Monday to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program, which helped defeat Nazi Germany, to bolster Kyiv and its allies.
Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington, Kelvin Chan in London and AP’s worldwide staff contributed.
Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine:
Ravens sign RB Mike Davis to 1-year deal; RB Ty’Son Williams becomes free agent
The Ravens signed veteran running back Mike Davis to a one-year deal Tuesday, adding depth to a position with looming injury questions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
In a corresponding move, the Ravens withdrew their exclusive-rights tender to running back Ty’Son Williams, sending the former starter to free agency. Williams, who had 142 rushing yards over his first two games last season and just 43 yards over his next 11, was tendered in March but did not sign the one-year deal.
Davis, 29, was released by the Falcons after the NFL draft last week. In his one season in Atlanta, he appeared in 16 games and started eight, rushing for 473 yards (3.6 per carry) and three touchdowns. He added 41 catches for 261 yards and a score. Davis, a former fourth-round pick out of South Carolina, has rushed for over 4 yards per carry just once in his seven-season NFL career.
Davis is the Ravens’ third running back addition since last month’s draft. The team took Missouri’s Tyler Badie, the Southeastern Conference’s leading rusher, in the sixth round, then signed undrafted North Carolina State standout Ricky Person Jr.
The Ravens’ top two running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, are recovering from season-ending knee injuries, and their recovery timetable is unclear. Coach John Harbaugh said in March that both could open training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Reserve Justice Hill is also coming back from a torn Achilles tendon.
After parting with Williams, who played just four offensive snaps over the second half of last season, the team’s only healthy veteran running back is Nate McCrary, who’ll enter camp on the roster bubble. The Ravens have led the NFL in rushing in two of the past three years, but Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray struggled at times last year behind a patchwork offensive line and were not re-signed.
Davis, the Falcons’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season, has 544 carries for 2,004 yards (3.7 per carry) and 14 touchdowns over his career, along with 166 catches for 1,064 yards (6.4 per catch) and four touchdowns.
After not playing a game for the Magic, Bol Bol enters free agency
Bol Bol’s 2021-22 season with the Orlando Magic ended before it started.
Time will tell if the same is said about his tenure with the organization.
Bol, who the Magic acquired ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, was officially ruled out for the season in mid-March after right surgery on Jan. 18 while with the Denver Nuggets.
The Nuggets traded Bol to the Bostons Celtics, in a three-team deal that included the San Antonio Spurs, one day after surgery. Denver originally tried trading Bol to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 9, but the transaction was voided four days later over an issue with Bol’s physical.
Bol, a 5-star recruit in the 2018 class, played nine games for Oregon his freshman year before missing the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery. He was expected to be a lottery pick in the 2019 draft before the injury, but he was taken 44th.
The injury concerns didn’t faze the Magic, who were in the first full season of their rebuild and continue to prioritize developing younger players.
Orlando’s brass see Bol’s talent and potential even though he hasn’t had many opportunities to show it.
Bol, 7-foot-2 with a 7-8 wingspan, fits the archetype the Magic prefer: Size for the position, lanky with the raw talent that could potentially turn into a versatile skillset on both ends of the floor.
“Bol is a very talented young player,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said to the Orlando Sentinel after Orlando acquired Bol. “He hasn’t been able to get himself on the right footing at this early stage of his career, but we’re hoping he can do that with us.”
That opportunity didn’t come in 2021-22, but that doesn’t mean it won’t.
Bol will be eligible for restricted free agency if the Magic tender the $2.7 million qualifying offer this offseason.
The 22-year-old will be able to negotiate deals with other teams, but Orlando would have the right to match any offer.
Since Bol was drafted, he hasn’t put anything substantial on film so conclusions are difficult to draw.
He averaged 2.7 points (47.8% shooting and 37.8% on 3-pointers) and 1.2 rebounds in 6.2 minutes (328 total minutes) in 53 regular-season games (all with the Nuggets), including 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.8 minutes in 14 games this past season.
The Magic, however, have a good gauge of where Bol is physically.
He was rehabilitating in Orlando and progressed to on-court work before the season ended.
“Bol’s working very hard,” Weltman said. “He’s working diligently. He’s working every day. He continues to ramp up.
“He’s just doing individual work right now. We’re going to be careful with him as we are with everyone to make sure he doesn’t skip steps in his rehabilitation.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
There’s absurdity and comedy in Six Points Theater’s staging of ‘Two Jews Walk Into a War…’
If enduring some large-scale difficulty like a war, occupation or pandemic, clinging too fervently to the wish that things were otherwise could potentially crush your spirit. It’s best to find something to laugh about.
Zeblyan and Ishaq aren’t really the laughing type, but they could give you some ideas about how humor can help you through an impossible situation. When you’re the last two Jews in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Taliban is in charge, and efforts to depose them are filling your days and nights with explosions and gunfire, it’s easy to look on the dark side.
They’re the two characters in “Two Jews Walk Into a War…,” a comedy by Seth Rozin currently receiving its Twin Cities premiere from Six Points Theater, the company formerly known as the Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company. Whether hatching plans for propagation, debating divine intent or barely enduring one another’s eccentricities, Zeblyan and Ishaq are engaged in a kind of “Waiting for Godot” with a Borscht Belt bent.
But they aren’t just waiting: They’re being proactive about expanding the community within their bomb-scarred synagogue. Yes, the Taliban has taken their Torah and many other key elements of Judaic practice, but they think they can attract some followers through conversion. However, that would require a rabbi. And you can’t have a rabbi without a Torah. Luckily, Ishaq has it memorized. So they set about creating one … despite the fact that they claim to passionately hate one another.
Under the detailed direction of Sally Wingert, “Two Jews…” is an engaging, intimate comedy propelled by the admirably life-sized performances of Avi Aharoni and Nathan Keepers. They fully inhabit these comical cranks, filling the small space at St. Paul’s Highland Park Community Center with energy, charisma and piles of discarded paper from failed stabs at their agreed-upon task.
Presented in short scenes interrupted by blackouts (filled with ebullient klezmer tunes), the play moves along briskly, driven by friction between the two. While it’s based upon a true story from the first decade of this century, playwright Rozin uses the scenario as the basis for some often irreverent discussions about what the creator must be thinking, how literally the literature should be taken, and plenty of acid-tongued rejoinders, rim shots from rifles in the streets outside.
While every Six Points show explores some aspects of Jewish identity, they’re always very accessible to non-Jews. And that’s true of this play, although some of the topics bandied about will clearly resonate more with those well-versed in Judaism. Yet anyone could appreciate the humor of a funeral gone awry or the two trying to one-up one another about how badly they’d been tortured. (“Broken knuckles? What I wouldn’t have given for broken knuckles!”)
Aharoni and Keepers bring vivid contrasts to the verbal combat, Keepers’ Ishaq devout, wise and world-weary, Aharoni’s ever-questioning Zeblyan of more youthful outlook (and sex drive). He’s the one who contemplates the idea of “a bored, vindictive G-d” who plays the world like a video game, but he nevertheless falls in love with the book of Genesis. (“I’d see the movie in a heartbeat.”)
There are moving moments of warmth and tenderness, as when the two find common ground in a mutual love of Kabul, vividly describing its smells and spirit. Such scenes underline what enjoyable companions Ishaq and Zeblyan have become, making “Two Jews…” an even more involving tale of faith and duty.
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities freelance arts writer. Reach him at [email protected]
Six Points Theater’s “Two Jews Walk Into a War…”
- When: Through May 22
- Where: Highland Park Community Center, 1978 Ford Parkway, St. Paul
- Tickets: $38-$25, available at 651-647-4315 or sixpointstheater.org
- Capsule: An engaging comedy of faith and resilience.
