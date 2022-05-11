Finance
Should You Buy Cakes Online Or At A Local Bakery Shop?
We all love eating cakes. If you don’t know how to make a cake, you can learn it. But if you don’t have the time to learn how to bake, you have another option: you can buy one at a local store or at an online store. Now, you might be thinking which option is better for you. This article will help you make the right choice.
As far as convenience is concerned, buying online is a good idea. Of course, you can buy a cake at your nearby store. Without any doubt, you can enjoy tons of benefits if you opt for the second route. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits.
- Multiple flavors
- Fresh cakes for each order
- Quick and secure ordering system
- The option of booking orders before an event or occasion
- Cakes with unique flavors
the biggest benefit of buying cakes online is that you can buy those designs and styles of cakes that can’t be found at a local bakery. Of course, you can buy the basic varieties at any store. However, if you need something special or something original, you have no choice but choose a special seller. And your best bet is to opt for an online seller.
Aside from multiply varieties, you can also enjoy different types of cake filings and toppings. As a matter of fact, you will be amazed at the unique combo of flavors that you can choose from at an online store.
For a special event or occasion, you can order your desired cake from the comfort of your home You can also send those cakes to your loved ones using the seller’s online delivery service.
If you want to decide whether you should buy online or at a nearby bakery, you may want to consider the following points.
- Your budget
- The number of cakes you want to order
- Frequency of order
- Quality of cake
Taking the above points into consideration is really important, especially if you are on a budget. If you are on a tight budget, buying at a local store is a better option. In this case, buying online may be a bit expensive. On the other hand, if you are a baker and you want to order a lot of cakes on a regular basis, then ordering online is a great idea. These cakes will be high quality and versatile. So, your customers will like them a lot, which will grow your business even more.
An online service will deliver high quality cakes. As a matter of fact, they will be far better than the ones you can buy at a regular bakery shop. Their cakes are properly designed and baked. The fillings and toppings are delicious. Often, the combo of flavors are much better than the basic cakes you can find in any market.
Long story short, we hope that this article will help you make the right choice when it comes to buying cakes for a special event or occasion.
2008 Best Online Stock Brokers – Finding A Stock Broker That’s Right For You
Buying stocks is one of the most over-hyped activities in the business world today. Online stock brokers allow you to bridge the gap between Wall Street and Main Street, so you can trade stocks in the blink of an eye with just the click of a button.
I’ve answered questions about “how to buy a stock” before, so let’s explore your options as far as online brokers go. There are many factors that should guide your decision, here are what I feel to be the top factors in deciding which stock broker is right for you:
- Customer Satisfaction
- This is probably the most important aspect of any online broker in my opinion. How do people feel about the service they are getting? This includes a sense of security that comes with the larger brokers with hundreds of thousands of customers and local branches you can visit for support. Does your broker assign an individual broker to every account, or are you doing it alone? On top of support features, people will generally report back on how fast transactions are made, which can be important to getting the best price on your trades.
- Commission Fees
- For me, this is probably even more important than satisfaction since I have less money at stake than the average investor. In short, brokers charge commissions on every trade you make to handle the transaction costs… how expensive are these? These costs can be anywhere from $1 to $20 per trade, so this can be a huge factor… or a non-factor… all depending on how much money you have in your account.
- Minimum Deposit
- Again, to some this is a non-factor, but it is definitely something you should consider if you are an average investor. Do you want that discount broker that has a minimum deposit of just $500… or are you going to look for the full-service kings that require upwards of $10,000 minimum in your account to start off.
- Research / Features
- Research is very important for every broker. Some of these fly-by-night brokers offer you nothing in the way of research. Most of the more established guys will give you free reports from Standard & Poor’s, Goldman Sachs, Reuters and other places that can help you make educated trades. On top of research, features like live stock tickers, after-market trading and even technical chart analysis should be important aspects of your broker. If you have the tools to be successful, you are far more likely to make money.
- The “Catch”
- What’s the catch? You should do your homework before choosing a broker. One reason I like Scottrade is that they don’t seem to have any, as all trades are just $7 forever. Other services have intro-deals that expire after the first month. For example, E-Trade has a free 100 trades deal, but when you read into it… it only lasts for the first 30 days. Other brokers will hike commission fees periodically, or charge you quarterly account fees for holding your cash. Finding all of the hidden terms is important, and can make or break your financing.
Now that we know about what we are looking for in a broker, it’s time to see what stock brokers are out there for you to use, and how the stack up in these five categories that I have outlined for you to apply when deciding where to house your cash. Introducing the Net Fool’s 2008 Value Rankings for Online Stock Broker
- E-Trade
- Scottrade
- TradeKing
- Charles Schwab
- Interactive Brokers’
- TD Ameritrade
- Tradestation Securities
- Options Xpress
- Muriel Seibert
- Fidelity
- Zecco
- Sharebuilder
These rankings are based on my own experience, shared reviews from sources such as Barron’s, Standard & Poor’s, Forbes, Kiplinger and MSN Money. Please take note that the rankings are weighted toward lower-commission / lower-deposit “value” brokers, although all satisfaction and features are accurately represented.
Finding the right stock broker can be a real judgment call, and all of the “top 12” options are very good services. While I feel that you would be best off with an E-Trade or Scottrade account, holding an account with ShareBuilder or Zecco wouldn’t be your worst option. If you have a lot of investing money, you should focus more on features and satisfaction, so a brokerage like Schwab, Fidelity or Muriel Siebert to fit your needs if commissions really aren’t a factor for you.
I hope that you all found this guide useful. Online discount brokers are a relatively new phenomenon, and have been improving day in and day out… making it easier, cheaper and faster than ever to place trades and make money in the stock market.
7 Reasons Why You Should Invest in a Fixed Deposit
If you’re thinking about investing in a fixed deposit, then you’re already on your way to securing your financial future. This is not just a smart move, but also a move where you can find a lot of returns for you.
Investing through a fixed deposit scheme have become widely popular, since they are one of the most stable methods of investing, and you’re assured of getting a return. Once you start looking into FDs, check the interest rate that your bank is offering you and see how much you stand to gain at the end of the tenure period.
Let’s take a look at why fixed deposits are one of the best methods of investment.
They’re One of The Safest Methods of Investing
If you’re thinking of investing in something like the stock market, then you know that there’s a considerable level of risk that you have to take into factor. You could stand to gain a lot, or you could lose everything that you sank in.
But that’s not the case with fixed deposits. They’re known to be one of the safest methods of investing. You can choose FD investment schemes that will always expect a return.
They’re Flexible to Your Needs
By flexible, I mean that they’re essentially tailored to have maturity periods that are suited to your convenience. You can choose to lock in a sum of money for as little or as long as you want. Keep in mind though, that you won’t be able to access the money during that period, since it is in the maturation period. Keep this in mind when you’re thinking of opening a FD account.
You can also tailor your periods so that you can qualify for fixed deposit tax benefits, saving you from having to pay taxes on your investment.
They Can be Compounded if you don’t Need your Money
After the end of the maturity period, if you don’t need the money from the fixed deposit, you can reinvest it again and gain additional interest from the total amount that you got. This compounded interest can add up to a lot of gains over time, so if you’re someone that can trust themselves to have a lot of money tied up with the bank for an extended period of time, then this is definitely something for you to consider.
Relatively Safe For Senior Citizens
If you’re a senior citizen, you’re well aware of how precious your money is. You don’t have a stable salary anymore, so you’ll have to think about managing every little bit. For senior citizens, fixed deposits can be a good way to get some extra cash through the money they already have. This means that you won’t have to spend out of your life savings to ensure that you can get through the remainder of the month.
You’ll also find that banks will offer senior citizens a higher interest rate on FD than regular customers, so you can take advantage of that as well.
You Can Save on Taxes
While in other methods of investments, you can and will be regularly taxed, fixed deposits are only taxable once they break the exemption limit. This means, if you can plan your deposits properly, tax saving methods can be all the more beneficial for you, keeping money in your hands without having to pay taxes unnecessarily.
They’re Easy
Other investment routes can be difficult, since you’ll have to do days of research and walk through complicated procedures to get started. That isn’t the case with fixed deposits. They’re relatively easy to open and easier still to maintain.
They Can be a Regular Source of Income
If you have a number of fixed deposits in a number of banks, they can also be a sizable source of income for you, meaning that you can put your other money into other investments, keeping your finances secure.
This means that you won’t have to live from paycheck to paycheck.
Fixed deposits have been around for a long time, and there’s a reason for that. If you’re looking to start investing in these, then you should check out the Fixed Deposit interest rate that your bank offers and see if there’s anyone else that can compete.
Exploring Biology: DNA Replication and Structure
In molecular biology, DNA replication is the biological process of producing two identical replicas of DNA from one original DNA molecule. This process occurs in all living organisms and is the basis for biological inheritance. The cell possesses the distinctive property of division, which makes replication of DNA essential. DNA is made up of a double helix of two complementary strands. During replication, these strands are separated. Each strand of the original DNA molecule then serves as a template for the production of its counterpart, a process referred to as semiconservative replication. Cellular proofreading and error-checking mechanisms ensure near perfect fidelity for DNA replication.
In a cell, DNA replication begins at specific locations, or origins of replication, in the genome. Unwinding of DNA at the origin and synthesis of new strands results in replication forks growing bi-directionally from the origin. A number of proteins are associated with the replication fork to help in the initiation and continuation of DNA synthesis. Most prominently, DNA polymerase synthesizes the new strands by adding nucleotides that complement each (template) strand. DNA replication occurs during the S-stage of interphase. DNA replication can also be performed in vitro (artificially, outside a cell). DNA polymerases isolated from cells and artificial DNA primers can be used to initiate DNA synthesis at known sequences in a template DNA molecule. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR), a common laboratory technique, cyclically applies such artificial synthesis to amplify a specific target DNA fragment from a pool of DNA. DNA usually exists as a double-stranded structure, with both strands coiled together to form the characteristic double-helix. Each single strand of DNA is a chain of four types of nucleotides. Nucleotides in DNA contain a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate, and a nucleobase.
The four types of nucleotide correspond to the four nucleobases adenine, cytosine, guanine, and thymine, commonly abbreviated as A,C, G and T. Adenine and guanine are purine bases, while cytosine and thymine are pyrimidines. These nucleotides form phosphodiester bonds, creating the phosphate-deoxyribose backbone of the DNA double helix with the nuclei bases pointing inward (i.e., toward the opposing strand). Nucleotides (bases) are matched between strands through hydrogen bonds to form base pairs. Adenine pairs with thymine (two hydrogen bonds), and guanine pairs with cytosine (stronger: three hydrogen bonds).
DNA strands have a directionality, and the different ends of a single strand are called the “3′ (three-prime) end” and the “5′ (five-prime) end”. By convention, if the base sequence of a single strand of DNA is given, the left end of the sequence is the 5′ end, while the right end of the sequence is the 3′ end. The strands of the double helix are anti-parallel with one being 5′ to 3′, and the opposite strand 3′ to 5′. These terms refer to the carbon atom in deoxyribose to which the next phosphate in the chain attaches. Directionality has consequences in DNA synthesis, because DNA polymerase can synthesize DNA in only one direction by adding nucleotides to the 3′ end of a DNA strand. The pairing of complementary bases in DNA (through hydrogen bonding) means that the information contained within each strand is redundant.
Phosphodiester (intra-strand) bonds are stronger than hydrogen (inter-strand) bonds. This allows the strands to be separated from one another. The nucleotides on a single strand can therefore be used to reconstruct nucleotides on a newly synthesized partner strand. Everything needed to know about DNA structure and its replication.
