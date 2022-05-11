Stock Investments – Unveiling the Formula to Avail the Best Returns

On the internet, there are all types of internet marketing strategies that you can use for your internet business. Now if you’re like most beginners, you probably start off with the ones that seem the easiest and that bring in the most traffic immediately – but this is not necessarily the best route. In fact a lot of these internet marketing strategies can actually harm your website in multiple ways.

For example, you have the infamous “traffic exchanges”. A traffic exchange is simply a network of websites that gets clicked on to boost their website statistics. Now some clicks actually do result in sales, but the rate of achieving sales is so low that it’s not even worth your time participating on the exchange. For the most part, it can be automated – but starting out you’re probably going to find yourself sitting in front of your computer for 1 hour clicking on links that you’re not interested in. And the clicks that you get in return will be from people who aren’t interested in your offer at all.

So what types of internet marketing strategies should you be using to bring in high quality leads and customers? Well that’s what I’m going to be going over so that you can succeed as much as possible in your internet business. No matter what kind of business that you have – and no matter the industry – these effective strategies can work for you. Let’s take a look at the first type of internet marketing strategy that you can use to make money online:

1) Referral marketing

Here’s the gist of referral marketing, because it can create a snowstorm of free traffic for you. What you want to do is find a “tell a friend” or “refer a friend” script. You will want to offer something of high perceived value, and tell your subscribers that they can get this high valued offer for free IF they refer 5 of their friends or colleagues to your website.

So you go and create the offer, set up the page and the refer a friend code on your site, and immediately after they fill in the form with their colleagues’ names, redirect them to the free offer that they can download and use immediately. Or if you have something tangible to offer, maybe you can mail out your free offer (but low cost) to the person who referred their friends to you.

This is an extremely effective internet marketing strategy, and it works without you lifting a finger or spending a dime to get more leads. It boosts your high quality subscriber count, and lowers your cost of advertising. And since it’s coming as a referral from someone they know, people will come to you – already predisposed to viewing you as the obvious expert in your niche.

This is something that can be promoted to all kinds of lists that you have. If you have an opt-in email list, you can promote this in the signature area of your emails. If you have a blog and you have blog subscribers, you can promote this on your blog. If you have a large YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or social media following – you can promote this referral offer to all of your followers… all for free. You can get an avalanche of free traffic and it won’t cost you a thing. Here’s another type of internet marketing strategy that is effective:

2) Advertising on community style sites in your niche

Here’s the difference between doing pay per click (PPC) advertising and advertising on a targeted community style site in your niche. The people on the community site are rabid. This means that they are deeply interested in the niche topic that the community site is based around. Because of this, when they come online everyday, this is probably the first site that they visit when their internet browser is opened.

Or they probably have the site bookmarked into their “favorites”, and visit the site about 3 to 5 minutes after coming online. The difference between this and marketing to leads on pay per click sites such as Google Ads or Microsoft Ads is that they traffic from these 2 search engines vary in terms of desire. Some people are deeply interested – depending on what keyword combination they type in. And some people are vaguely interested – also depending on the keyword combination that is typed in.

There are a few other factors that you have to consider also. You have to consider where they live, the disposable income of the targeted group, the language that they speak, whether you want to target their mobile phone, tablet, or computer, and also their age. Like I said, there are a lot of factors that you have to consider – along with the pay per click network that you choose to advertising on.

In my opinion, community style sites gets the first nod. The conversion rates are usually higher in terms of sales, and the cost of advertising is usually lower – depending on the niche. Community style sites that I’m talking about are: blogs, forums, high traffic websites, and even offline publications that you can reach your targeted prospects at. Now offline marketing is a totally different scope of knowledge, but you should know that you can get tons of high quality new customers simply and easily by incorporating it into your marketing.

These 2 types of internet marketing strategies are incredibly effective and are techniques that you should implement into your business today. I’m sure you have the time to use both of these techniques right now – on top of what you’re currently doing to market your website. The sooner you start doing these 2 techniques, the faster your leads, sales, and income will increase. Not to mention that both of these strategies can be automated.

And be sure to stay away from the low quality traffic strategies. Traffic exchanges, link farms, bulk software submitters, and bulk traffic submission sites won’t do you any good. So be sure NOT to use them.