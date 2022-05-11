Finance
Stock Trading Basics (Nigerian Perspective)
Dear Friend,
In this article I am going to give you vital lessons on stock trading, but I must warn you though, this is for serious minded people that want to have access to fortunes in the stock’s market. If you’re at all inexperienced at this sort of thing, you will probably find this article most refreshing and rewarding, happy reading.
Stock trading is an aspect of stock investment which in my belief has been greatly overlooked, undermined and misunderstood. The reasons are not farfetched; I’ll get to that in a moment but first let’s attempt to throw light to this “well of gold”.
I want to show you what you may be missing by not been actively involved in stock trading with statistics that may stagger your ignorance. Do you know?
– That the Value of the Nigerian capital Market is well over N12 trillion.
– That the current (2008) budget of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is less than N3 trillion.
– By implication, the Nigerian Capital Market (NSE) is Four times the size of what Nigeria thrives on yearly.
– That Nigerian Stocks Market is ranked as one of the highest stock market with the highest returns on investment worldwide.
– That only 10% of active investors make over 90% (N9.18 trillion) of the N12 trillion that exchange hands daily.
– That the Nigeria Stock Market holds the greatest opportunity for every Nigerian residing in the country and in the Diaspora to create wealth.
– These 10% active investors are stock traders.
If you want to get on the train of stock trading, there are some basics you have to grapple with in order for you to perform excellently.
SECONDARY MARKET
There are two markets where investors do business in the capital market, namely primary and secondary market. The vast majority of stock investors (90%) do their business in the primary market, why? Basically because it is an all comers market, there are no restrictions since you can do business without necessarily depending on the famed stockbrokers. At the primary market you can easily buy shares across the counter, all you need to do is pick up a form, fill your data into it and pronto you are done, in another word, some level of ignorance of how the system works can be tolerated, but not so with the secondary market, it is highly regulated by the stakeholders of the Capital market which include The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Security and Exchange Commission and Central Security Clearing System Ltd.
TRADING ACCOUNT
For starters, you need a stock trading account with the CSCS Ltd to enable you trade at the floor of the exchange; this can be easily facilitated by a currently registered stock broking firm, Trading in the secondary market is done via stock brokers. You are charged commissions for every buy and sell that is done on their behalf.
A CURRENT ACCOUNT WITH ANY BANK
A current account to facilitate your trading, when sales is made in your favour, you need a current account where you can easily pay your crossed checks into, unlike savings account that is not designed to accommodate checks.
A DOMICILIARY ACCOUNT FOR NIGERIANS IN DIASPORA
For Nigerians who resides abroad who are interested trading in the capital market, they can also actively participate. A domiciliary account can be processed for them where deposit of sales can facilitated for them; also, this account enables them to transfer money to Nigeria easily for trading purposes. My organization WINNING ATTITUDE WEALTH IDEAS ENT as part of our array of investment services handles stock portfolios for Nigerian investors living abroad.
Ways to Make Quick Money Online for Free
Let’s face it – you are really seeking ways to make a lot of money online quickly, easily and for free. The answer would be yes, you can make a lot of money and yes, you can make money online quickly, easily and for free. But all at the same time? That’s asking too much. You know, it really depends on what you are in for – it’s either you really want to make a living online or you just want to earn extra money.
Many are just content making enough money to augment their family income and are very much dedicated to their profession or day job. Still, many are seeking out ways to really hit it big online in the hopes of finally resigning from their jobs to gain more freedom. While the big-time seekers have the potential to earn huge somewhere down the road, they strive to invest effort, time and money, making sure to accomplish their goals in the fastest time possible. The extra money-seeker, on the other hand, have the comfort of having online jobs that have minimum risk and investment, but the payment they are getting are just that – extra money and nothing near what the big-time seekers enjoy.
Since the title says “Ways to Make Quick Money Online for Free,” let us hammer on the point before going off topic:
· Answering Paid Surveys
This is a potentially good online job worth having, considering the demand and the good pay for doing a relatively easy job. The only downside is that the availability of the job is restricted to certain geographical locations in the US, Canada. UK and certain European countries.
· Joining Freelance Market sites
You have to sign up for legitimate freelance market sites like oDesk, eLance and Scriptlance to start being noticed by potential clients. You have to be skilled in certain disciplines such as web development, graphic arts, animation etc. You will fare better if you have multidisciplinary skills.
· Online Writing
As popular as an online job as it is, there is never a dearth in online jobs as the demand keeps on pouring in. There are several types of online writing jobs out there from the casual blog content writing to the more specialized and technically demanding full-length e-book ghostwriting.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Options Trading Over Trading Shares
We’ve been trading stocks and options for a number of years and since 2006 trading Forex exclusively, it’s been an exciting adventure. We know what it is like to be a newbie in the trading world. You’ll get to hear The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Nothing will be held back and no stone left unturned. There is a section on Trading Psychology and why mastering this aspect is one of the most important aspects of being a trader.
The work involved in trading involves educating yourself on how to trade a workable strategy, keeping your emotions in check, not getting too excited when you win and taking it on the chin when you have your inevitable losing trades. If you don’t trade consistently to a plan or strategy, you’re not a trader but a gambler.
Advantages of Options over Trading Shares
o Can make money in a static or declining market
o Can trade with higher amounts of leverage (i.e. you don’t need so much capital to get started.
o Can use more complicated and sophisticated strategies to protect your money and make more money.
o Can be used as an ‘insurance policy’ to hedge a position
Disadvantages of Options
o Not good for long term trading (buy and hold)
o Have to learn to pick shares and then also learn the option trading strategies
o Shares can move in the direction you predicted but you may still not make any money
o Have a limited life (the option expires at a fixed point in time)
o For you to make money someone has to loose the same amount you have made ( although some people may like this aspect of options)
As a trader it’s important to have some knowledge of how options work, however we would caution against trading options if you are just beginning your trading career. As mentioned before we only trade Forex and there are compelling reasons for this which we will discuss.
Is The Balance Sheet More Important Than The Income Statement?
Before I answer this question, I will take you through common perceptions of the Income Statement versus the Balance Sheet as well as recent developments in
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
The income statement provides a summary of an organizations income and expenses for a particular period. Historically this was the first report the user of financial statements looked at (if not the only report), to establish if the business is worth investing in.
To many non-financial people, the balance sheet does not make sense in any case, so they gravitate to the only report that is an easy read, namely, the income statement. Assets and liabilities are just too complex, to grasp.
In the last ten years or so, this has changed, so much so that readers and users are advised to lend substantially more credence to the balance sheet than the income statement. This “discrimination”, exacted on the income statement is so severe that some investors are encouraged to even ignore the income statement as a whole.
Why is this so? It could be the fiddling with revenue figures by many, now defunct corrupt corporations, which reported highly profitable figures, whilst these businesses were heavily indebted (liabilities), or technically insolvent. Moreover, high revenues are no guarantee against bankruptcy.
Historically, an income statement was drawn up first, and the balance sheet, second. The balance sheet became the “rubbish bin”, for all items that could not balance the books. IFRS now implemented the converse, the balance sheet is drawn up first, and the income statement now becomes the “rubbish bin”!
The balance sheet first, method has more to do with accurate reporting, than anything else, and is supported by many accounting experts. The accounting equation, Assets-Liabilities=Equity, is the true bottom line, not “profits”. Capital growth is what any investor should be interested in. Any new business, in reality is constructed from its “balance sheet”, first. Capital is invested, loans are sourced, inventory is acquired, and a bank account is opened. Only after all of the aforementioned has been established do the business start to generate revenue, and incur expenses.
Balance sheet auditing
Balance sheet items are reviewed meticulously and prepared first. Accountants will audit fixed assets, current assets, current liabilities, loans and investments. Applying the asset-liability formula, a quick assessment is made of equity. If the equity balance is broken up in stockholders funds or capital, less retained income, a current profit is swiftly established before even looking at income or expense items!
An income statement should then be preferably be build from “the bottom, up”. The profit or loss should then be adjusted (added), to expenses, and a revenue figure will be determined. If any variances are identified, at this juncture, it is an income statement problem, not the balance sheet. Balance sheet information is sacrosanct.
Book revenues are not always accurate, and a properly prepared balance sheet will reveal this fact. If revenue figures appear accurate, but variances are still identified, investigate the accumulated or retained funds from prior years. Most mistakes can be isolated to this account. The balance sheet method is magical. Not only can it show you where you have gone wrong in the current year, but also in prior years!
Need I say more? No further explanations necessary. The balance sheet is king!
