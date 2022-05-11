Supply Chain Technology – 6 Key Deliverables

Title and Author: Multiple Streams of Internet Income by Robert G. Allen

Synopsis of Content:

Allen’s thesis here is threefold: first, that you can make serious money on the internet, that it is the gold mine of the future; second, that in order to maximize internet opportunities you must exploit several of them, or what he calls multiple streams, and third, done right this is a fast way to make profits.

The strength in this book is the innumerable tips and tricks that a person new to internet commerce would not know but a veteran likely would. The important websites and internet resources alone are probably worth the price of the book if you are starting out on the web or even are fairly new to this. Another strength of the book is the myriad of ideas it suggests for you. You can and should return to this book time and again to mine from it the gems of information that can lead you to opportunities. This is not a detailed how-to manual. It is a great survey of the basic ways that people are making money on the internet.

The chief weaknesses of the book are that it makes assumptions that may not be valid for the inexperienced reader and it promises too much too easily. Typical of the Allen approach, he is short on the obstacles and limitations and long on the promise for wealth and ease of effort. For example he discusses how quickly you can generate rapid sales from a well written sales letter by email but fails to tell the reader that this only works when you have built up a very impressive email opt in list and that they take either a lot of money or a lot of time and effort to create.

If you can bear that caveat in mind and remind yourself that there are no get rich quick schemes (at least none that are legal) you can still benefit significantly from this book.

I have not seen an all around basic introduction into the many opportunities to make money on the internet that is better than this one or more comprehensive. If you want to see the opportunities out there and get excited about following one or more such “streams” this book is a great introduction and a good motivator. Just remember there is a whole lot of work and a lot more education needed to accomplish the kinds of income flows that Allen suggests are easy to do. This book may well be the start of your internet wealth library but only the start – it will take a lot more to get you there.

One principle that Allen teaches here however is worth a comment as it is very true and very important: it is critical to set up multiple sources or “streams” of income on the internet because you are not like to find any one source that is perfect or last forever. Many internet sales systems burn out over time and new “campaigns” need to be launched to capture more sales.

This book was written in 2001 and is therefore very dated. The internet and internet commerce is changing rapidly. When he wrote this there were no social media such as Facebook and very little use of video on the web. On a conceptual level Allen’s book remains relevant but on a technical level much has changed since he wrote it.

Readability/Writing Quality:

This book is easy to read. Allen writes clearly and makes it all interesting. He uses lots of sub titles and organizes the information well. He uses text boxes with supplemental information, many of which contain gems worth more than the regular text.

Notes on Author:

Robert Allen is an author who has written on wealth building for many years. He started out with a book called No Money Down about how to buy real estate for no money down. A great deal has been written over the years about the validity of Allen’s real estate theories. I will leave that to another time and place when we do an author feature on him. For now it is enough to remind the reader that Allen is long on motivation and promises of the possibilities and short on acknowledging what can go wrong, where the weaknesses are, etc. He is a great read if you want motivation and want to stimulate your wealth building imagination. He should never be the final word – to do your due diligence in building any kind of business you need more than a motivational introduction.

Three Great Ideas You Can Use:

1. Once you set up an internet money machine, that is an internet sales system, it operates almost on auto-pilot. It takes little daily attention and if it was done correctly and if you have built a sufficient opt in list your sales will flow in day and night without much effort on your part.

2. The key to building solid and sustained sales on line is to build a good opt in list and to continue to grow it.

3. Good copy – that is, well written sales pages, are the key to turning those potential customers on your opt in list into actual buyers. Practice and refine the art of good copy writing to maximize your sales opportunities.

It is difficult to narrow the list to three. Allen does have a lot of gems here that you need to know from some source if you want to make money off the internet. If that is your interest this book is an excellent introduction.

Publication Information: Multiple Streams of Internet Income by Robert Allen, Copyright: 2001 Robert G. Allen. Published by John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

General Rating:Good