The 25 Best INTP Anime Characters Of All Time
According to MBTI, there are different personality types, out of which INTP is the one we will focus on in this article. INTP stands for intuition, introverted thinking, and perceiving, and it is a personality type in the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. INTP personalities’ dominant function is typically introverted by personality and propensity to study the circumstances they find themselves in. This is an important skill to have in anime, as these individuals usually devise a strategy. INTP anime characters will be your relatable friend!
The vast character in this section is vital figures in their series. You’ll find some parallels between yourself and the animated heroes in this article if you’re an INTP personality type. If either of these personalities strikes a chord with you, best to watch out for the rest of the series.
Here are some of the best Intp Characters.
25. Yuu Koito
- Anime: Bloom into you
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and HiDive
This INTP anime character appears to be a massive admirer of fantasy. Her romantic ideas and own feelings are unrealistic and sweet and loving. She has no idea that love and happiness aren’t always easy!
As her unrealistic love standards were not met, she doubted her capacity to love anybody. So, even when matters with Touko were progressing well, she lacked the power to go forward with it.
Yuu’s sister feels she cannot make independent judgments. If she ever does manage to produce one, she gives it her all. She doesn’t do it from her heart since she lacks self-confidence and self-esteem.
24. Killua Zoldyck
- Anime: Hunter x Hunter
- IMDb Rating: 9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Hulu
Hunter’s Killua is an INTP personality who has logical thoughts and checks logical inconsistencies of everything he does. Because of trends, he understands when to attack and is skilled. However, he has difficulty dealing with his pals’ erratic behavior when it relates to human nature.
Killlua is Socially inept. But it doesn’t imply he will not attempt to know and encourage them even if it is represented in the form of abuse.
23. Ranpo Edogawa
- Anime: Bungou Stray Dogs
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Funimation
Ranpo Edogawa is a brilliant intp character, a detective who uses his particular thinking function of reasoning to solve crimes very instantly. Edogawa quickly establishes thoughts and then gathers the evidence to back them up. “Ti devises questions and builds concepts. It opens new possibilities and revelations,” Jung reportedly remarked. “Facts are gathered as proof for a concept, not for their own sake.”
In this regard, Edogawa is an unrivaled logical thinking genius. However, due to his lack of enthusiasm in more basic, day-to-day things, he still has trouble figuring out which train to take to move about town.
22. Toge Inumaki
- Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Crunchyroll
This one-of-a-kind INTP anime character is also a bit of a wimp on the inside! Toge appears to be a loner, yet a friendly person below is there. Not Everyone could talk to him as he accidentally cursed them.
Because of Toge’s protective personality, Yuta was afraid of him. Toge quickly became friends with Yuta after learning about him. He let Yuta understand that he cares about his friends.
Inumaki’s athletic prowess is excellent. He has a lot of stamina and rushes. His capacity to curse leads to a lot of neck pain, yet he manages to get through it.
Toge discovered he was immune after he was afflicted by himself. He recognizes when and how to employ his brain, no matter how difficult the issue becomes.
21. Pieck Finger
- Anime: Attack on Titan
- IMDb Rating: 9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu and Funimation
Pieck has a remarkable capacity to assess risks, devise tactics, and remain calm in the face of adversity. She isn’t afraid to think outside the cage before returning to her reasoning to come up with the most excellent answers.
Even while she prioritizes rational solutions, we see a lot of her lesser emotional side — she quickly connects with others and knows how they’re feeling.
20. Shiro
- Anime: No game No life
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll
The INTP personality, Shiro, is a genius at mental gymnastics but a loser at heart.
Her sarcasm has become distorted. She despises teaming Sora and taunts him about his antics. Her brother is a pillar of strength for her. She feels agitated when he is not present.
In-game sense, Shiro is a champion. She was fluent in several languages. She and her brother have mastered approximately 280 games between them. Shiro is a little ambitious and aggressive when it comes to gaming, and he likes to boast about it.
19. Ginko
- Anime: Mushishi
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Funimation
The INTP personality, Ginko, is an expert at mushi, which means he travels the world researching Mushi and its effects on humans. Mushi isn’t always friendly or harmful, and their ability to imitate real-world objects makes them both excellent and terrible.
Mushi isn’t just confined to tangible stuff; it may also refer to illnesses and events. Ginko draws Mushi and follows them to prevent them from congregating in one place. He is composed and controlled, yet he takes his role as Mushi master exceptionally seriously.
18. Kenma Kozume
- Anime: Haikyuu!!
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll
Even though Kenma Kozume isn’t a prominent character in the anime, he has an INTP personality type. He is very fond of the video game. He isn’t the quickest or most formidable player, but he compensates for it with his intellect.
Kenma is a quiet player who rarely shows passion on the field. He has a lot of fantastic suggestions on how to conduct a match, but he keeps these to himself because he is afraid of how people would see him.
17. Itejiro Toteki
- Anime: My hero academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation
The INTP personality Itejirou Toteki( boomerang man) is a High School second-year student.
Itejiro’s demeanor says he’s a bashful kid who prefers to be alone. Itejiro, on the other hand, is highly secure inside his skills and strives for elegance in his appearances. Itejiro’s grace causes him to be modest about his skills, even while he’s utilizing them to benefit others.
16. Senkuu
- Anime: Dr. Stone
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Funimation
This masculine INTP personality is a crystal evident character. He is aggressive due to his solid set of the thinking process. Yes, he is forthright and honest with one another and himself.
His superior logic overshadows his certainty. However, this does not imply that he is dismissive of less talented others. Instead, he strongly encourages people to improve themselves.
Everybody admired Senkuu because of his kind demeanor. People admired him and backed him up. Due to his celebrity, he would occasionally exaggerate his feelings.
Senkuu considers a man in love to be the most irrational. As a result, he shields himself against the love life. Every situation he encounters reveals his compassionate heart.
15. Gintoki Sakata
- Anime: Gintama
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Hulu
Gintoki Sakata is the main character of the series Gintama, one of the most emotional people. Gintoki is full of twists and turns because, while he looked a slacker and irresponsible individual, he was nevertheless enthusiastic about a few matters.
He was unconcerned about eating most of the time, although he liked cooking and even preparing pastries.
14. Van Hohenheim
- Anime: Fullmetal alchemist
- IMDb Rating: 9.1
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Crunchyroll
This intp anime character’s personality may come across as frigid. This isn’t the case. He is a gentle and caring individual. He sees the good in other characters and complements them as well.
Regardless of how excellent he is, he appears less confident in himself. He has a difficult time taking compliments about himself. Instead, he sees himself as a monster and brings a sense of humor to the narrative. In him, there is a feature that stands out. It’s due to his incredibly amorous temperament. He adores Trisha and holds women in high regard.
Hohenheim is not a fan of arguing or fighting. He possesses the quality of a mediator. While in chaotic situations, he will take a seat and talk things over.
13. Yuki Nagato
- Anime: Haruhi Suzumiya
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll and Funimation
Yuki was created with limited social skills. She doesn’t say much and primarily gestures. She has gradually begun to converse more with her colleagues. Nagato’s tone, like her feelings, is drab. In her SOS Brigade, she is the ‘antisocial mate.’ She doesn’t even make eye contact during her discussions.
Yuki, another INTP personality type, is gifted with thinking. She has a good grasp of human sentiments. Her anti-human shape prevents her from revealing herself.
12. Aonuma Shun
- Anime: Shin Sekai Yori
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A unique character in Shinseki Yori who, in addition to just being gorgeous and personable, soothes off his company if there is a difficulty. He constantly puts his friends first, and he can calm anyone upset using words that penetrate the heart.
As he grew up and attended the same school like his buddies, it was clear that he separated himself from them owing to a lack of confidence.
11. Kisuke Urahara
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll
Urahara is a practical and intelligent adversary who understands how to acquire information and utilize idle chat to gain an edge. Bleach depicts Urahara’s transformation over his life.
Like other Intp anime characters, Urahara prefers to be in command of his own life rather than becoming a mentor for others. He was timid, modest, and frightened at a young age. He never was confident of his leadership qualities or potential.
10. Naofumi Iwatani
- Anime: The Rising of Shield hero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll and Funimation
Naofumi is one of the main characters in the series, despite his cold and nasty façade. He’s a great illustration of how cognitive types can be empathetic; they’re more inclined to express it through action rather than words.
Naofumi has a pragmatic attitude to everything he meets, while he’s blind to other people’s love approaches. People sometimes misinterpret him because of his disconnected demeanor, but he is incredibly thoughtful.
He looks after his “slaves” so well that they often question whether he is their master rather than the other way around.
9. Kakashi Hatake
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Hulu
Being one of Konoha’s most competent ninjas, Kakashi Hatake is a formidable combatant. Despite his ability, he prefers to live a life of freedom rather than one of command or control.
His analytical side shines through, as he regularly takes judgments solely on reasoning, irrespective of how they affect others emotionally. Kakashi combines his emotional side as he matures and emphasizes the value of collaboration.
8. Gowther
- Anime: Seven deadly sins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Funimation
INTPs will likely connect to Seven deadly sins Gowther’s perfectly rational calculations unwittingly offending people. His intellectual, theoretical temperament, as well as his need for information and understanding, would appeal to any INTP.
Unfortunately, his attempts to put his academic understanding into practice frequently result in errors. Despite the failures, he persists in his efforts.
7. Franken Stein
- Anime: Soul Eater
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Hulu
Stein wishes for complete freedom to explore his vast knowledge in this anime. Whenever it comes to work, he’ll do whatever is required of him. Stein’s quest for information, though, is vital to him, and it leads him to make the judgment that isn’t always the best.
And, as much as he despises admitting it, he works together well. Even if it irritates him when people slow him down, the outcome is always more admirable if he collaborates with others.
6. Tomura shigaraki
- Anime: My hero academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation
My hero academia Tomura Shigaraki, exemplifies a true INTP antagonist at his most sick and distorted development stage. He realizes that he can rely on himself and “One for All,” the guy who saved him due to a rough and isolated upbringing.
He’s astute and scornful, and he’ll go to any length to eliminate “All Might” and demolish the world’s Symbol of Peace.
Apart from his damaging Quirk, Shigaraki has a keen intellect and a rapid analytical aptitude that allows him to predict his opponents’ intentions and talents by seeing them in action. He is adept at dealing with the unexpected, devising tactics on the spot and improvising when necessary.
5. C.C.
- Anime: Code Geass
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime and Funimation
C.C. from Code Geass was a member of The Black Lights, an organization that described itself as the Champions of Japan and was known as the Eternal Witch. Her moniker refers to her capacity to recover from any harm given sufficient time.
C.C.’s demeanor changed into the INTP type due to a terrible background. She is apart from others and unconcerned about those around her. When Lelouch shows interest in her, she loses her contempt toward others.
4. Kusuo Saiki
- Anime: Disastrous Life of Saiki K
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
It’s no wonder that Saiki of Disastrous Life of Saiki K anime made our list as one of the sharpest INTP individuals with psychic powers. Saiki, despite his unrivaled brilliance, has forgotten curiosity around him. He isn’t looking for knowledge like his colleagues but rather a haven.
3. Lain Iwakura
- Anime: Serial experiments lain
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Funimation and Amazon Prime
In Serial Experiments Lain, This female INTP anime character Lain Iwakura is followed as she interacts with The Wired, a virtual environment that is essentially the Online world. Lain is a reclusive introverted with few acquaintances and hobbies.
She, too, does not have a good understanding of herself. Lain is an INTP in the “actual world” but takes on several personality traits for the various Lains in the series, considering the nature.
2. Tsuyu Asui “Froppy.”
- Anime: My hero academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation
“Froppy” is clever and personable, and she maintains a calm head when everybody is panicked. Her primary focus is determining the most rational response to each disaster that arises.
Froppy is a delightfully stable, level-headed type in a series of emotionally dramatic characters.
1. L Lawliet
- Anime: Death note
- IMDb Rating: 9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll
In death note, L is the chief of the Kira Investigation Team. His mission is to trap Light Yagami (intj personality) in a circumstance that will disclose his true identity as Kira and is considered the world’s greatest detective.
Before Investigation Team was formed, his only method of communication was Watari.
L represents the INTP personality type’s academic yet externally disorderly disposition, which is brilliant but frequently undervalued.
In death note, people tend to criticize him too quickly because of his shabby look and lack of subtlety, yet his analytical and deductive abilities highlight L’s intellect.
As a typical INTP fashion, l has a unique, good sense of humor and links the connections under challenging circumstances.
The post The 25 Best INTP Anime Characters Of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.
25 Best Gundam Series Of All Time (Ovas And T.V. Shows)
Over four decades have passed since the creators launched the Gundam franchise. This franchise has been producing excellent Series over the past few years, created an entire sub-genre within mecha anime, and created some of the world’s most iconic characters both in anime history and fiction at the same time. This list will help you with that. On this page, we will examine some of the best Gundam series of all time (both OVAs and T.V. shows).
It’s challenging to begin with so many Gundam anime series as it is loved worldwide and not just in Southeast Asia.
25. Gundam Reconguista in G
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Mark Ishii, Yū Shimamura
- IMDb Ratings: 5.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Since the end of the fabled Universal Century, ace mobile suit pilots like Amuro Ray and Char Aznable have ruled the battlefield as ace pilots, and an entire millennium has passed since Regild Century 1014. People now prefer to live on space colonies and the moon’s surface than Earth’s surface, which was once hotly contested.
Bellri Zenam attends Capital Guard Academy with an average academic life, but his situation is turned upside down when captured by a pirate pilot and her mobile suit. Bellri finds that he can pilot the G-Self through a mental connection with it. American fans enjoyed this Gundam anime.
24. Mobile Suit Gundam AGE
- Director: Susumu Yamaguchi
- Writer: Susumu Yamaguchi
- Cast: Saori Hayami, Kazuhiko Inoue
- IMDb Ratings: 5.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Since they ended the War two years ago, the Plants and Earth Alliance have maintained a fragile peace. However, as soon as strangers steal Zaft’s last Gundams, everything escalates.
After the battle this flight sparked, another of Zaft’s ships, the Minerva, sets out to pursue the three Gundams that were wrongfully stolen. Unfortunately, one Gundam on the Impulse (ZGMF-X56S) was piloted by Shinn Asuka, who had escaped the theft.
After that, Athrun Zala, a former Zaft soldier who reenlisted in the army, and his colleague Durandal joined him. Blue Cosmos begins a new conflict between the Terrestrial Alliance and Zaft at the end of the previous conflict.
23. Mobile Suit Gundam F91
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Yumi Tōma, Tom Wyner
- IMDb Ratings: 6.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
We find ourselves in the year U.C. 0123, more than thirty years after the events of the first saga closed by the film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack.
The Federation had believed it did it with rebel groups and space separatists, but a group calling itself Zeon: Crossbone Vanguard shocked it by attacking the Frontier Side colony (ex-Side 4).
In this settlement, Seabook Arno, the main character, and his good friend Cecily Fairchild reside. Unfortunately, the attackers kidnapped the latter shortly after chaos sets in.
Aristocratic Ronah family members pull the strings behind the scenes of Crossbone Vanguard. She learns she is the heir to the family.
It is one of the best Gundam anime from the Gundam universe.
22. Mobile Suit Gundam Z.Z.
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Darren Pleavin, Masami Kikuchi
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The story begins in the year UC 0088, where it leaves off with the Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam series. By the end of the Gryps conflict, AEUGN 1 and the Federation are significantly weakened. Haman Karn finds himself the only one with any real strength, as he bases the Neo Zeon movement on the asteroid Axis – something like the Erzast of the Duchy of Zeon, which was an enemy of the Federation during the entire first Series.
There are no main protagonists in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam (like Kamil Bidan), so the story follows the exploits of a group of orphans living on the Shangri-La Space Colony, including the champion Judau Ashta.
Taking advantage of the EGU’s sudden arrival on the Colony, Judau and his gang steal the Zeta Gundam right from the very beginning of the Series in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam. It is one of the best Gundam anime from the Gundam universe.
21. Gundam Build Divers (2018)
- Director: Shinya Watada
- Writer: Noboru Kimura
- Cast: Erik Scott Kimerer, Cherami Leigh
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online (VRMMO) game made shortly, when the Gundam franchise is at its peak and Gunpla popularity has surged to new heights.
Players can upload themselves and their Gunplas to Gunpla Battle Nexus Online and battle with other players worldwide. In addition, the Gunpla Force Battle Tournament is held to determine which Gunpla Diver is the best every year. At the start of the game, players assume the role of Gunpla Divers.
It is about a 14-year-old junior high school student named Riku Mikami who admires a famous Gunpla diver named Kyoya Kujo. Gunpla is his favorite toy, and he plays 3BN with his friends Yukio and Momoka.
20. Mobile Suit Victory Gundam
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Akira Okeya
- Cast: Daisuke Sakaguchi, Yumi Ichihara
- IMDb Ratings: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A thirty-year gap separates Mobile Suit Gundam F91 from the story. With the fall of Neo Zeon in the year UC 0153, the Federation continued to fall apart, resulting in the declaration of independence of the Space Colony Side 2 as the Zanscare Empire.
This new state attacks Earth without resistance and military and tactical capability and imposes a highly violent and repressive policy on the entire planet.
So, to oppose this dictatorship, fighters and intellectuals formed the Military League.
It is one of the highest-grossing media franchises.
19. Gundam Build Fighters Try
- Director: Shinya Watada
- Writer: Yousuke Kuroda
- Cast: Yui Makino, Kazumi Togashi
- IMDb Ratings: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The rules of Gunpla have been revised seven years after Gundam Build Fighters, making this sport even more popular. Unfortunately, Seiho Academy that Sei Iori once attended is left behind in this process. Fumina Hoshino is the only remaining Gunpla Battle Club member.
He is befriended by Sekai Kamiki, studying martial arts with his master, and Yuuma Kousaka, who is building Gunpla. Together, they attempt to win a world championship as the Try Fighters. These anime love Gundam plastic models.
18. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
- Director: Mitsuo Fukuda
- Writer: Chiaki Morosawa
- Cast: Akira Ishida, Kenichi Suzumura
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Since they ended the War two years ago, the Plants and Earth Alliance have maintained a fragile peace. However, as soon as strangers steal Zaft’s last Gundams, everything escalates.
After the battle this flight sparked, another of Zaft’s ships, the Minerva, sets out to pursue the three Gundams that were wrongfully stolen. Unfortunately, one Gundam on the Impulse (ZGMF-X56S) was piloted by Shinn Asuka, who had escaped the theft.
After that, Athrun Zala, a former Zaft soldier who reenlisted in the army, and his colleague Durandal, joined him. Blue Cosmos begins a new conflict between the Terrestrial Alliance and Zaft at the end of the previous conflict.
It is one of the best Gundam anime.
17. Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Shūichi Ikeda, Tōru Furuya
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The film is set in the year U.C. 0093, five years after Mobile Suit Gundam Z.Z. and the events of Neo Zeon. A new organization, Londo Bell, has replaced the EGU since then. Bright Noa (the captain) and Amuro Ray are veterans from the previous Series.
Char Aznable, Amuro’s former rival, vanishes into the shadows and recreates the space colony of Neo Zeon at the beginning of the story.
He thinks this is the only way to make men evolve into “new types” and thus colonize space. His goal this time is to destroy the Earth so that mankind may colonize space.
Conflict breaks out quickly between the Federation and Londo Bell, and the latter is forced to call for reinforcements. Despite this, Char quickly gains the upper hand, and the government secretly negotiates to take Axis in return for the surrender of the Neo Zeon War.
16. Gundam Build Fighters
- Director: Kenji Nagasaki
- Writer: yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Kotono Mitsuishi, Saori Hayami
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
There seems to be continuity between the Series of 2013 and the history of the Universe Century. At the very least, they are related. To the point where there is a television show, Gundams are undoubtedly famous.
Sei Iori, the show’s main character, wishes to follow the Gundam champion in his father’s footsteps. But how? Reiji, a Gundam fighter, leads him to an unexpected place and is one of the best Gundam series.
15. Mobile Suit Gundam I
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Ryōji Fujiwara
- Cast: Tōru Furuya, Shūichi Ikeda
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
It is one of many sequels to Mobile Suit Gundam II in the Universe Century that tells the story of a reluctant young man piloting a new mech. One of the reasons is that the space station in which the Gundam was located has been destroyed.
Despite his dislike for fighting Zeon, he has no choice. Conquest is only possible through his new Federation suit. There is a 7.3 rating on IMDb for this Series from 1981. Odawara revolutionized the giant robot genre with a more rounded and realistic portrayal of what the Japanese call “mecha.” and has improved audio quality is one of the best Gundam series.
14. After War Gundam X
- Director: Shinji Takamatsu
- Writer: Hiroyuki Kawasaki
- Cast: Wataru Takagi, Mika Kanai
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A war once raged. It was the seventh space war. After grueling conflict for several months, the colonies threatened the Earth with utter destruction to gain its surrender.
In response, the Federation used its most potent weapon to thwart the plans of the Revolutionary Forces: the Gundam X. The result was the biggest catastrophe in history, which was responsible for obliterating nearly ninety-nine percent of humanity.
Today, fifteen years after the holocaust, the world is doing its best to deal with the aftermath. In the ruins of the previous civilization, mercenary thieves called Vultures unearthed artifacts from ancient times and sold them to the highest bidder between the small nations that replaced the Federation.
13. Turn-A Gundam
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Romi Park, Rieko Takahashi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
In Turn-A Gundam, the inhabitants of Earth have stopped exploring the stars hundreds of years in the future. Instead, they exist on a technological level comparable to the World War I era.
It’s just a matter of time before a Gundam shows up at a coming-of-age celebration.
This is a positive development. Taking back Earth is a race of advanced humans from the moon with Gundams. Gundams based on Earth are revealed as the threat approaches. IMDb gives Turn-A Gundam a score of 7.5 for its storyline and pace.
12. Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz
- Director: Yasunao Aoki
- Writer: Katsuyuki Sumisawa
- Cast: Shigeru Nakahara, Akiko Yajima
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The Earth and the colonies are at War in the year 196 (After Colony), which ended. Since His Excellency Treize Kushrenada is now dead and O.Z. has been permanently dismantled, the sphere gives life to the “Union of Nations of the Terrestrial Sphere” as well as to the “Prevent,” that is, the police’s preventive defense units (under Lady Une’s wise leadership).
The pilots disassociate from Wufei, who has disassociated herself from the Gundams since it can no longer use them for military purposes and decide to send the robots in the direction of the Sun, inside a gigantic waste disposal satellite, to be destroyed this way.
A new revolt breaks out in the L3 Colony one year after the end of the conflict, proving that the peace isn’t going to last long.
11. Mobile Fighter G Gundam
- Director: Yasuhiro Imagawa
- Writer: Fuyunori Gobua
- Cast: Mark Gatha, Jennifer Holder
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
7.6 out of 10 on IMDb, this 1994 series is similar to Pokémon. However, instead of Pikachu, Gundam takes place. Just as in Pokemon, there are more than just battles between mechs in this game.
Gundam Fight is a tournament intended to prevent War in orbital space colonies. After the battle, whoever wins becomes the Colony’s leader for four years. But, of course, it’s also about capturing and destroying the elusive Devil Gundam.
The battle between neo-countries is only one part of the story and is one of the best Gundam series.
10. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed
- Director: Mitsuo Fukuda
- Writer: Chiaki Morosawa
- Cast: Matt Hill, Akira Ishida
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
In a time of human division, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed is the first Series in the “Cosmic Era.” Earthlings are the Naturals while aliens, the Coordinators, are genetically altered.
In the end, both factions wage War. Mechanized suits are therefore introduced. Almost a modern classic.
Gundam pilots are tasked with reentering enemy territory and stopping the War in this anime series. The mechas they use are from a neutral federation of nations. However, both Coordinators and Naturals work together to achieve a positive outcome.
IMDb gives the Series a 7.7 out of 10 and is one of the best Gundam series.
9. Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory
- Director: Mitsuko Kase
- Writer: Fuyunori Gobu
- Cast: Ryō Horikawa, Akio Ōtsuka
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As a result of the One Year War, Stardust Memory reveals how a war’s losing side is rarely willing to surrender simply. Zeon forces have stolen an experimental Gundam suit from the Earth Federation Forces carrier Albion crew.
With a series from Sunrise in the 90s, it’s unsurprising that the animation is fantastic, and the designs are some of the finest in Gundam history. But its 7.8 ranking is somewhat surprising, though it might be attributed to a wet doormat in the lead character, Kou Uraki.
8. Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Troy Baker, Yuri Lowenthal
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Since Sunrise has been dealing only with alternate universes for years, they decided to adapt Gundam Unicorn, one of the series’ more popular light novels; Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.
Storyline: Banagher Links, a young man who saves a young girl named Audrey Burns, winds up tangled up in the fight between Neo-Zeon forces in Gundam Unicorn and those of Londo Bell because of something is known as Laplace’s Box and a titular Unicorn.
There are seven OVAs in this Series; Gundam Unicorn reaches a 7.8 scale.
7. Gundam: The Origin
- Director: Yoshikazu Yasuhiko
- Writer: Katsuyuki Sumisawa
- Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Megumi Han
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This modern foray into the Universal Century was a return to a period rarely seen in Gundam history: before the One Year War.
We learn how Casval Rem Deikun became Char Aznable in The Origin by delving into the history of the Red Comet.
This Series focuses on the Zeon side of things and the dark acts they had to take to rise to power in the Zeon Principality. This series rates at 7.8 and is a classic of the mecha genre.
6. Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai
- Writer: Mari Okada
- Cast: Kengo Kawanishi, Yoshimasa Hosoya
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Only 7.9 is the highest IMDb rating for this Series. The Series tells the story of a group of literal orphans, human enslaved people on Mars who’ve been used as decoys in battle, treated as trash and treated as enslaved people.
A group of these orphans overthrows their captors and forms a new group, Tekkadan, which seeks to create a measure of freedom within this complex world of Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans.
Iron-Blooded Orphans’ high ranking is likely the result of several factors, such as its unconventional mobile suits, its stoic protagonist, and its ending, which leaves Tekkadan shattered and other characters responsible for making changes the world in its stead.
5. Mobile Suit Gundam
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tominoa
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tominoa
- Cast: Tōru Furuya, Shūichi Ikeda
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The most popular Series on this list, Gundam Wing, comes in at 8.1, tied with Gundam Fight. Gundam’s western debut was that movie, which featured five handsome pilots, a mecha designed uniquely (at the time), and a catchy melody by Two-Mix.
For the audience of Toonami, the Series delves into some pretty complex topics like pacifism and remote-control weapons. Twenty years ago, viewers of cartoons weren’t used to seeing this, but it was new for Gundam fans. It is worth watching.
4. Gundam 0080: War In The Pocket
- Director: Fumihiko Takayama
- Writer: Hiroyuki Yamaga
- Cast: Kōji Tsujitani, Brianne Siddall
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Like Gundam 0080, but unlike any other Gundam series, mobile suit Gundam 0080 is tied to the original Gundam series and 08th M.S. Team. So aA young man learns about War from another side’s perspective in War in the Pocket, unlike most Series where the action is right at the center in the 08th M.S. Team.
During the One Year War, young Alfred meets Zeon soldier Bernie and Federation test pilot Christina Mackenzie. Unfortunately, a sweet romance is shattered by duty, as the two are forced to take action against one another throughout six episodes in mobile suit Gundam 0080.
In addition to serving as a character study, the Series also serves to develop the Universal Century world in the 08th M.S. Team.
3. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
- Director: Masashi Ikeda
- Writer: Katsuyuki Sumizawa
- Cast: Lisa Ann Beley, Ted Cole
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
It is probably the most popular Series on this list worldwide, tied with Gundam Wing for second place at 8.1. popular Series on this list worldwide, tied with Gundam Wing for second place at 8.1.
One of the most popular series on this list, tied with Gundam Wing for second place at 8.1. The West was introduced to Gundam – five pretty boys piloting some of the unique mecha designs ever seen (at the time) and catchy music by Two-Mix.
For the Toonami audience, the Series first appeared in March of 2000, exploring some pretty complex subjects such as pacifism, remote control weapons, and more. Gundam wasn’t particularly new at the time, but many people watching cartoons at the time were unfamiliar with it.
2. Zeta Gundam
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast: Shūichi Ikeda, Nobuo Tobita
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
As expected, the number one slot goes to Zeta Gundam with an 8.1. This Series doesn’t have the problem of a premature ending after making the Gundam series popular through the theatrical productions.
With it, we can tell a gritty war story that shows us how War affects young people, how alliances change quickly, and how no one is a good guy in War.
However, the end of Zeta Gundam teaches us that no one is immune to death, and heroes don’t always survive. This Series is undoubtedly not perfect, but it does better than any other Gundam series at capturing Tomino’s vision in the tv series.
1. Mobile Suit Gundam 00
- Director: Seiji Mizushima
- Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Lisa Ann Beley, Mamoru Miyano
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: N.A.
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
Averaging an 8.1 on a scale of 10, this Series is a refined version of Gundam Wing. A group of young, attractive teenage guys works together to stop War, using mobile suits that are significantly more advanced than anything else being used by other military forces.
Gundam 00 made the heroes seem less farsighted and haphazard by giving them a coherent organization that could stop the War with War, thus making their ultimate goal more attainable. The show was one of the best in the 2000s due to how it went into the backstory of its characters.
The post 25 Best Gundam Series Of All Time (Ovas And T.V. Shows) appeared first on Gizmo Story.
The 30 Best Yandere Anime Characters In Anime World
Yandere is a Japanese stereotype that represents somebody whose affection, admiration, & dedication has become so powerful that this appears as just an overwhelming preoccupation & protectiveness. These were frequently depicted as individuals who already are madly in love with somebody. Yandere anime characters is your fantasy!
People become so connected with our romantic relationships that it has become more challenging to cut loose. Individuals place their faith in your romantic lead, believing in the loved curiosity’s integrity.
People explore the very deepest corners of your loved curiosity’s soul, so way to construct their ultimate selves through your romantic lead greater ultimately. Some people would go so far as to participate in illegal & problematic behaviors. Those who were uninterested with both the detrimental effect your activities may have had on everyone, particularly your lead character, as they’re only interested according to their own emotions.
Completing with the introduction to Yandere-based animes. There seem to be two kinds of yandere protagonists: some supposed to be romantic partners, and those intended would surprise & astound anime viewers. They can and should be doing the equivalent activities. However, the consequences are highly different owing to their very distinct motives & interpretations of these activities. Here, let’s look at the last of 30 Yandere characters who have appeared in the world of anime.
30. Levi Ackermann
- Anime: Attack on Titan
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
Levi Ackermann is such a well animation protagonist. He can indeed be awkward and uncomfortable and has OCD inclinations regarding everything surrounding him. He avoids getting stroked even though he could get dirty. His upbringing would be one of misery & anguish; he loses both parents & close buddies, which leads them to participate in anti-social behavior.
He was caustic, which can be humorous. However, notwithstanding apparent embarrassment, he was highly devoted and even went to a great extent to safeguard people he loved about, particularly his squad comrades, towards someone he had genuine emotions.
Levi features a shorter, straight black hairstyle dressed inside an undercut veil, narrow, intimidating, dark grey eyes that large bags beneath him, as well as a surprisingly youthful face. He seems comparatively small, although his physique seems well enough due to massive vertically maneuvering gear use. He has always been gloomy or monotone, when, together with his exceptionally calm demeanor, it makes it almost impossible for anybody to understand what he has been contemplating.
29. Nina Einstein
- Anime: Code Geass
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video
Nina is knowledgeable and just a voracious reader. She seems to be a candidate for the renowned Ashford Academy’s student senate. Notwithstanding these abilities, she harbors a xenophobic mentality regarding Elevens and thus is intimidated by Suzaku.
Code Geass Nina acquires this almost pathological love again for Three Queen Euphemia & eventually demands help and support. Her bright intellect and relatively healthy understanding don’t erase her love again for Elevens or their unwavering commitment to the Three Princess Euphemia. Nina Einstein is also one of the Yandere anime girl character archetypes.
Nina’s racist mentality has never been adequately articulated inside the show; instead, because of a feeling of superiority, she experiences extreme anxiety and weakness whenever presented with “Elevens.” Nevertheless, several lines inside the series might imply that she had a traumatic incident with both the Japanese years before the events of the series.
28. Lindo
- Anime: Dance with Devils
- IMDb Rating: 6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
Lindo is indeed an exterminator and even a vampire. His profession as just an executioner combined with his supernatural renown makes him look good frightening as formidable, although genuine compassion towards his sister is extraordinary because he will do everything to defend her, eventually sacrificing his entire existence would preserve hers. He was Ritsuka Tachibana’s older brother.
27. Kaede Fuyou
- Anime: Shuffle
- IMDb Rating: 6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
Kaede is indeed a lovely young woman. Although both fathers drowned inside a vehicle collision, she was born and raised alongside Rin. She attends over Rin upon doing his housekeeping & preparing the whole of his supper. Kaede seems polite and modest, and she speaks slowly almost always. She demonstrates symptoms of madness & violence throughout the episode after becoming jolted with surprising news.
26. Hotogi Shirayuki
- Anime: Aria The Scarlet Ammo
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video
Hotogi is indeed the ultimate girl — she is indeed the leader of the volleyball team, a horticulture team, a handicrafts lounge, a student council president, and she is gorgeous. She may, nevertheless, include one significant drawback. She seems incredibly jealous as she morphs together into a vicious berserker who destroys every woman who touches Kinji, whomever she cherishes.
Whenever she realizes Aria with Kinji is staying alongside, she threatens to murder them. She possesses a Japanese sword nicknamed Irokane Ayame, which she intended to avenge jealously.
In terms of appearance, Kaede seems to be a beautiful girl that symbolizes the season in Autumn, having shoulder-length bright weird hair that mimics fallen leaves, sky blue eyes, a very slender/petite frame, with beautiful facial characteristics that make her a lovely look.
25. Griffith
- Anime: Berserk
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 87%
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
Griffith is very well recognized in both his brains & personality. He seems to be the charismatic leader of something like the paramilitary organization, the Band of the Hawk. Griffith’s obsession with attractiveness and understanding how to lead effectively.
But on the other hand, Berserk Griffith seems to be a virtuoso with both the saber and believes himself is unbeatable. Because of this mythical reputation, he became a beloved of something like the Midland King, who employed himself within a couple of centuries conflict only with the Chuder Kingdom.
24. Mika Hirama
- Anime: Durarara!!
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Mika met and fell in love with Seiji while seated adjacent to him and Mikado, even during the Raira Academy admittance examination. She commences collecting intelligence regarding Seiji as soon as the examinations are completed.
Mika Hirama is also one of the Yandere girl’s anime characters. Her passive appearance & calmness disguise her passionate nature, and no one understands how far this quiet girl will go to obtain whatever she desires but who she loves. Following Seiji defends Mika and her companion Anri from either a gang of thugs, Mika’s obsession with Seiji deepens until she starts pursuing him.
23.Haru
- Anime: My Little Monster
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available:
Haru was renowned as emerging out from nowhere as surprisingly emerging into circumstances. He seems passionately committed to supporting people & strives from out their way to accommodate. He was. Meanwhile, a nuisance has dominant strength.
His violent temperament gets the better about him sometimes, although his educational organization manages that as well. His serene & aggressive temperament prepares that foundation towards his explosions with a ferocity that almost nobody wishes to become the receiver thereof.
22. Rena Ryuuguu
- Anime: Higurashi: When They Cry
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Rena seems to be the embodiment of beauty. She is kind-hearted and innocent, and she is most when she should be accumulating & bounty searching. She especially gets worked up about beautiful objects and accumulates everything she can still get her mitts upon.
Whenever she encounters someone she adores, she says, “I really would like to bring it home!” Nonetheless, when she is in that state, she keeps getting stronger faster in some lighthearted manner. Rena’s companions, Mion, caution that she’s also beautiful. She can be dangerous whenever angered and therefore should not be offended.
21.Medusa
- Anime: Soul Eater
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 69%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video
Medusa, under masquerade, seems sympathetic & compassionate. With their precise nature, meanwhile, she remains deceptive & merciless. Crona’s mother and a witch manipulate Crona into believing it is OK to steal whatever soul they choose, even going so far as to place a spell in Crona’s head whenever Crona begins to falter.
She works as little more than a nurse & instructor as Shibusen, but mostly to gain access to the information and examine young kids because pick and choose which ones could become Kishin, demon gods.
20. Rolo
- Anime: Code Geass
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video
Rolo seems to be a member of the British Special Intelligence Agency. He appears modest & modest, but he does never attract attention or friendships. He spends his time observing & understanding within the backdrop.
Rolo might well be brusque whenever appropriate. However, this introverted appearance belies a ruthless winning mentality that would be disconnected when shooting a person’s existence. He was intrinsically linked towards Lelouch, which contrasted against his approach towards killing & reveals his kinder, devoted aspect. Extremely obsessive at moments.
19. Revy
- Anime: Black Lagoon
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Revy also was referred by her full name, Rebecca. She grew raised around Chinatown and therefore is half Chinese & partly American. Revy is one of the primary warriors again for Lagoon Company and therefore is very secretive concerning their history.
She grew raised as little more than a thief & killer, grooming herself for life such as this. She was mysterious & gloomy, along with brutal & unyielding whenever it refers to executing here in the heat of the moment. She’s a superb sharpshooter who would also threaten anyone else who gets within her path.
18.Asakura
- Anime: The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Consequently, Ryoko Asakura initially appears as a friendly & bright high schooler. She is indeed competing for student body president. Unless she discloses this voluntarily, everyone understands that she’s just a Data Overmind Humanoid Interfaces. She harbors homicidal intentions and is not even as cheerful & lighthearted as she appears. Her previously successful & pleasant personality has taken a back seat to sinister ambitions.
She destroys indiscriminately as well as being clever calculating. She operates Yuki’s support because she, much himself, struggles to understand empathize understanding sympathize with humanity. Nevertheless, she may have social intelligence, which thus enables her either fade inside or filter out.
17.Shion and Mion Sonozaki
- Anime: Higurashi: When They Cry
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Shion seems to be the Sonozaki daughter’s second child. She nor the twin, Mion, regularly swap places during family gatherings to be prepared to manage their household. Unfortunately, both siblings wound up switching positions from the day Mion, the first child, would have been to acquire demonic branding tattoos.
Consequently, the erroneous sister became permanently designated as that of the leadership. Mion dominates league matches with talent and maybe a little trickery, and he already develops a masculine personality.
The above, nevertheless, can indeed be observed despite her official and responsible job as household head. Her roughness shows through when she compels Shion the tear-off three from her fingernail, notwithstanding her compassion for her because of a twin sibling.
16. Nadeko Sengoku
- Anime: Bakemonogatari
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
This series’s central character was Nadeko. Snake, Nadeko She seems shy and reserved. She shields herself beneath long tresses, and they hang down to just about conceal her eyebrows. Whenever she brushes these away at one point, she displays a serpent-like glare, displaying an entirely different aspect to her temperament that nobody could have anticipated.
15. Seijuurou
- Anime: Kuroko no Basket
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Akashi exercises dominance and has a winner’s mindset. He commands tremendous power as the commander of something like the Generations the Miracles. However, he also appreciates & venerates his squad & supporters.
He developed a dual persona throughout elementary school, with slight intolerance towards people who oppose and ridicule him.
He sets up a new rule, and only those who follow him and deserve his admiration are authorized to gaze them inside the eye. Because of these two dramatically different aspects, he transitions between courteous & considerate towards angry & confrontational.
14. Shouko Kirishima
- Anime: Baka to Test – Summoning the Beast
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Hulu
Shouko Kirishima comes across as quiet & smooth. She seems to be the student leader as well as a student-related. She is highly captivated by Yuuji. Her adoration drives her must go insane. She is demanding & aggressive. When she catches him gazing at females, she shoves his eyelids and impairs his vision.
She has already used handcuffs & locks to keep him near her, and she has sometimes tasered them whenever she believes he is unfaithful.
Her insanity subsequently prompts her to request a marriage certificate again for three of them, which is entirely futile because she is immature. She demonstrates how a combo between affection and protectiveness sometimes results in disaster.
13. Misa Amane
- Anime: Death note
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video
Misa is such a well supermodel. She is very little as well as gorgeous. Aside from the fact and she’s one of the proprietors with her own Death Book. Employing the Death Books, she accompanies Lighting throughout his journey the cleanse this universe off evil.
She sacrifices her existence throughout halves twice to acquire the Shinigami Rem, the capacity to comprehend somebody’s identity merely by glancing over their appearance. She could take their own life by putting it down inside her Death Book provided she recognizes the identification.
Her relation towards Lighting remains fragile; he merely exploits them to achieve his ends. Her desire towards mortality and her command placed above a white death and life make her a dangerous character.
12. Takami Minatsuki
- Anime: Deadman Wonderland
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 76%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Minatsuki seems to be the youngest of three children, Yoh Takami and just a Deadman Hummingbird. She seems to have a complicated history & environment. Others describe her as just a little girl who disdains brutality & puts her back upon her background. That, unfortunately, is not the situation. She is indeed a perplexed person who enjoys seeing another scream in agony.
The woman utilizes bleeding off her ears to create lashes, hit and restrain prisoners and showcase her ferocity & sadism. These are her Sins Branches. She was among the most malevolent personalities, though she masks it successfully underneath her outward appearance.
11. Mizuki Himeji
- Anime: Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu (Baka and Test)
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Hulu
Mizuki’s yandere anime characters were intended to be on the humorous side and less about scary “I suddenly dread connection and therefore will carrying a weapon” edge considering she originates from such a comedy-drama series.
She gets upset quickly, mainly whenever she’s inebriated, and she has a propensity to strike back. However, it is indeed mainly death glares and foreboding warnings rather than severing anyone else’s ancestral treasures.
Mizuki Himeji has been one of the Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu miniseries’ significant protagonists. She is indeed a second-year Fumizuki Academy student in the same classroom as Akihisa Yoshii & his classmates (Class 2-F).
Mizuki Himeji, the shortest of the women protagonists, is a high school junior. She is just 150 cm tall. However, she weighs quite a lot, at 60 kilos (132lbs). Her bodyweight might well be extremely high to her massive chest size.
10. Konishi
- Anime: Charlotte
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 60%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video
Konishi seems to be the guy she experienced childhood alongside in almost all the wrong aspects. She’s Ayumi’s student. She has already been about to assault Ayumi with a kitchen knife over a little Chad. Therefore she’s only about twelve years old.
For example, several people are frightened seeing what she would have been like as little more than a teen. Second, you have been insane to stare somewhere at goddess incarnate Ayumi yet desire her damage.
Low tier. However, if the show used to have a considerable time leap or some such, we would understand her becoming completely insane.
9. Yuno Gasai
- Anime: Future Diary
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
Yuno Gasai is here and appealing. Her hair is too long & pink, while her eyes seem big & pink. Her hairstyle is usually commonly pulled back into pigtails, with ribbons adorning the front locks. She is charming & feminine. She might well be uncomfortable towards males resembling Yukiteru at sometimes.
Underneath such a beautiful façade lurks a wicked, ruthless, & manipulative character, who will do anything and exploit anyone else to achieve whatever she desires.
She sometimes resorted to violence and cruelty to accomplish their ambitions, and sometimes resulted in death and devastation. She is still quite pleasant to look at!
8. Alois
- Anime: Black Butler
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 60%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video
Earl Alois Trancy should be giving them his full name. He is indeed the family’s income leader and should be addressed as “Your Majesty.” He’s just 14 years old. Consequently, he looked immature & fragile. Nevertheless, in truth, he was unreliable & demanding.
Alois seems to have a close relationship with his valet Claude, but he challenges him beyond his limits. He suffers from extreme mood changes, which sometimes terminate with aggression, and he is highly agitated and tormented.
Within those circumstances, he already has a predisposition to be using aggressive & filthy terminology. Notwithstanding those deeper qualities, he possesses a cheerful demeanor that many people are falling towards.
7. Katsura Kotonoha
- Anime: School Days
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 77%
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video
Katsura is the embodiment of timidity as well as stillness. She is indeed a successful figure at heart, although her attractiveness covers everything beautifully. She seems gorgeous, which drives off from a large number of women. Have also rendered her cautious as well as cautious about boys. Her relatively restrained & guarded approach doesn’t reflect their real strength whenever the cards are out.
6.Tsukiyama
- Anime: Tokyo Ghoul
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Tsukiyama is the main character and a fourth-year student at the Department of Human Sciences majoring in Social Welfare; he is indeed the infamous Gourmet Ghoul. He appeared to have been gentlemen, an intellect, as well as a guy with only an extravagant appreciation for something like the better parts of his life. This successfully veils that darkest part of his persona.
He seems to have a psychopathic personality, and he is deeply disturbed & gloomy. His hubris of becoming influential shows when he adopts his shape of something like a ghoul.
He solely eats the very most excellent specimens & believes himself to be at the top of the food chain. His luxury and high-living are no match for his ruthless and cunning darker side.
5. Megumi Shimizu
- Anime: Shiki
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Hulu
She seems beautiful & energetic. She thinks rural hamlet keeps her behind and yearns for just life in the metropolis. Megumi shows signs of one-sided obsession for Natsuno, which compels her constantly fantasize bout him together all moment. She’s attractive & hardworking but doesn’t get onto her opposing sides.
4. Anna Nishikinomiya
- Anime: Shimoneta
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Netflix
Authorities were hugely potent & implemented severe public legislation. As little more than a consequence, Anna is plagued with such a comparable burden. Anna seems to be the renowned & regarded daughter of adored & regarded parents. She is the Student Council President, even though she is soft-spoken & naive.
Anna seems, nevertheless, decisive, opinionated, very persistent. She employed whatever methods imaginable – including those regarded as indecent or obscene – to somehow dispose of just about things in the school. Her soft-spoken personality is no comparison against her determination in getting stuff done.
3. Sekai Saionji
- Anime: School Days
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 77%
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video
Charming & cheerful were excellent descriptions for her. She goes to great lengths to encourage her infatuation future, let’s hope, Makoto, with his endeavors to get close to the woman he was seeking – Kotonoha.
Even when they are generally favorable, her feelings dominate her, prompting her to have been somewhat of a loudmouth & inconsistent at moments. Notwithstanding her diminutive size & cuteness, she could mercilessly dismiss every suitor who isn’t Makoto. She knows her place while also being beautiful.
2. Mikasa Ackerman
- Anime: Attack on Titan
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
Mikasa is indeed a sensitive and generous yandere girl. She represents Armin’s adopted sister. She seems to have an unshakable tie towards Eren from her history, which assists him anytime.
Her modest but intelligent brain conceals her tremendous battling capabilities & physical prowess. She spends all her time safeguarding Eren, but her compassion disappears when endangered.
1. Lucy
- Anime: Elfen Lied
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 78%
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Crunchyroll
Lucy, popularly identified as Kaede, became one of the first true Yandere girls who has had appeared on the anime market. She was compelled to employ her talents and punish people. Government organizations subject Lucy to tests, including harsh torment. She narrowly escapes her kidnappers & tormentors and yet is injured in the process.
In response to the trauma, Elfen Lied Lucy invents a comprehensive persona – Nyu. Lucy might well be evil, even homicidal, but Nyu seems innocent & sympathetic. Therefore, people expecting Nyu’s childlike character might be startled by Lucy’s depravity. The transition between any of these two occurs in such an instance.
Conclusion:
The Yandere character has appeared in different anime movies and TV shows! Although, the list of Yandere anime girls doesn’t end up with these 25 yandere characters.
Even, we would like to include a few more characters from other animes like Satō Matsuzaka, who appeared in for Happy Sugar Life, Yukako Yamagishi from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Mirai Nikki, who has been appearing for yandere romance anime, Future diary, Kotonoha Katsura, Sekai Saionji from school days anime, Sonzai shinai taijutsu na from Shimoneta and also yandere main character from Hetalia axis powers adds up to the list of yandere anime series. The series also includes many animes with dirty jokes, romantic love, love affair, and more such genres.
The post The 30 Best Yandere Anime Characters In Anime World appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo wins Pulitzer Prize
Mattoo has won the award alongside the Reuters team including late Danish Siddiqui, Adnan Abidi, and Amit Dave for the coverage of Covid-19 crisis in IndiSiddiqui was killed in Afghanistan while covering the Taliban takeover of the country.
“Congratulations to @adnanabidi, @mattoosanna, @AmitDav46549614, the family and friends of the late, @dansiddiqui, and @Reuters. #Pulitzer,” Pulitzer announced on twitter.
Last years, three Kashmiri photojournalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan, and Channi Anand had won the prestigious PulitiMattoo’s work has appeared in several international publications. She worked with Kashmir Walla before moving to freelancing work.
The Pulitzer Prize is an award for achievements in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature and musical composition within the United States.
It was established in 1917 by provisions in the will of Joseph Pulitzer, who had made his fortune as a newspaper publisher, and is administered by Columbia University.zer.a.
The post Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo wins Pulitzer Prize appeared first on JK Breaking News.
