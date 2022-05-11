Finance
The Basics of Saving Money
Saving money can be fairly simple if you have enough knowledge of its basics. Because spending money relies entirely on our ability to manage it, it is essential to maintain strength of will and create good money-saving habits.
Whether you are trying to save for the down payment on your first house or saving for your child’s college tuition, you can reach your goals by following our best frugal living tips.
We are providing these frugal living tips for people on a tight budget to show you ways to save money on everyday expenses which can add up to big savings over time.
Frugal living is really being purposeful with your money and not wasting it on things that don’t matter. Being frugal doesn’t mean that you are being cheap.
Following a frugal lifestyle means that you take time to research and find the best price on the item that you need to buy.
Self-Control: Saving money is all about controlling your impulses to spend less than what you earn. Impulse buying is one of the main sources of financial failure, along with credit card debt and supporting a bad habit.
Exercise your self-control regularly to develop money-saving behavior that you can carry throughout the years. Creating good financial management habits is essential to your future financial success, and to the building of your savings.
Patience: Patience is the opposite of impulsiveness. This virtue will not only save you money, it will help you make better decisions and evaluate your investments more thoroughly. When it comes to buying anything (except maybe stocks), patience is key.
If there is something that you want to buy, put it in your 30-day list and don’t buy it until 30 days have elapsed. With this method, many impulse buys are prevented, and you reduce the amount of expenses you have. This increases the amount of money you are able to save.
Spending Less than You Earn: In order to save any money at all, it is vital that you always spend less than what you earn. Follow this one rule and you are on the road to saving money – it’s that easy. Even if you are not saving very much at the beginning, establishing good money-saving habits is a great place to start.
Over time, you can increase how much money you save and eventually deem a percentage of your paycheck to go to your savings every month.
Finance
Investing – Make Money Online – Start Profiting Today With Your Investing
If you’re looking to start investing to make money online, you aren’t alone. Many investors are turning to the internet to conduct their investing activity. However, before you get started with your investing, here are some important tips you need to know to not only know where you want to get, but to also know some common pitfalls to avoid.
First of all, investing to make money online can be very dangerous, because your stock information is updated constantly. Why is this bad? Quite simply, the more easily you can access and check your stock information, the more likely you are to be tempted to become an active trader.
Many people are enamored with the exciting, up and down world of active trading and investing to make money online, but the truth is, far more people lose in this game than win. Remember, every single time you make a transaction, you have to pay the broker a fee.
That cuts at your profits (and losses) right there when investing to make money online. Therefore, the more transactions you make, the harder it becomes immediately to make money. Also, when you invest for the short term, it is extremely hard to make money for one simple reason: short term, the stock market is a voting machine.
A stock price will react to many factors that often times don’t reflect how the company is doing, such as whether the majority of investors are buying or selling. However, long term the market always values a company according to its overall profitability.
Therefore, if you train yourself to get good at reading financial statements, determining the overall health of a company, and then mapping out its future profitability, you can virtually pick your return on investment over the long haul (it will vary slightly year to year). As Warren Buffet says, the key to investing is to find a well run company that has good future long term prospects, and invest for the long term.
Of course, when you invest short term, you can’t do this, because nobody knows what a stock price is going to do short term. The bottom line: if you are looking to start investing to make money online, be vary wary of active trading. Yes, it can work, but you are much more likely to make a significant profit when you invest and hold your money for the long term.
Finance
Established Strategies to Create Wealth – The Secret of Stock Indices
It is possible to make a great deal of money by investing in stocks with limited risk if you are aware of a stratagem that works. There is an established technique that will give you returns 90% of the times. Here is the secret that you always wanted to hear.
Share prices of a good number of stocks move in the market in a similar pattern for a few years. Such stocks are highly volatile with upward and downward movements a number of times in a day. There is without exception a precise time of the day when they go up or come down. Find out stocks that have such patterns and this approach can be exploited to increase your income. Assistance is also available to help you locate such stocks to get you maximum benefit.
Robot programs and their tips are good according to several people. Such programs are not perfect and one should not keep a lot of faith in robots. It is always better to emulate people who are aware of the secret as they are already millionaires. They are responsive to the trading strategies that works nine tenth of the times. Such people invest in different types of stocks.
This strategy is demonstrated and verified, but there is a shortcoming. The investor should be a temperate person. Many people fail with this method because they are greedy. There is a time to buy and a time to sell. People vacillate to sell waiting for further upward movements in the stock inviting disaster.
Finance
Low Interest Rates Are the Problem – Not the Solution
While politicians on both sides of the aisle go on cable news and try to deny their involvement in the current financial crisis and pretend that over the last eight years there was nothing that they could have done to prevent the circumstances that created the largest structural meltdown since the Great Depression. The reality of the situation is clear to those on the outside looking in. The current situation is a tragic combination of mismanagement and bad economic theory.
For the second time we have seen the theory of top down economics fail miserably. The value of the dollar has been gutted over the last eight years. Our international spending power has been cut in half. American assets are being bought by foreign companies and governments. The national debt has skyrocketed. All this with the party claiming to be “financially conservative” leading the way. Allowing financial institutions to attempt to self regulate has lead to a structural problem requiring the government (aka the American people) bail out the unstable banking institutions. For historic reference look back to the S&L crisis of the late 1980’s. Functionally this alone would have been enough to create a crippling recession.
This time we have had a much more disastrous scenario that hasn’t been seen since right before the crash of 1929, system wide use of excessive leverage. The underlying cause is different this time the result is well on the way to being the same.
As a reaction to the bursting of the tech bubble and the terrorist attacks on 9/11 the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to stimulate the economy. Rates kept dropping, in a series of rate cuts they took the fed funds rate down to 1%. Hello real estate bubble! Fueled by low rates real estate became white hot. The low rates are good for those selling homes they are bad for the organizations carrying the mortgages. To provide their investors with returns lenders had to increase the volume of transactions. This means increasing leverage. With “normal” interest rates an investor could receive an acceptable rate of return lending money to homebuyers with out taking excessive risk. To achieve the same rate of return and keep investors happy loan terms were made “creative” and qualification standards were lowered and in some cases non-existent. Smart lenders turned around packaged the loans as “CDO’s” Collateralized Debt Obligations and sold to other investors. The return for buying CDO’s was low but it was significantly higher than traditional bonds and notes.
The low CDO returns led the Investment Banks that bought the CDO’s to use excessive leverage. Again this is to make their investors happy. Bear Sterns the first to fail was reportedly leveraged at 40 to 1. That means for every $1 that Bear Sterns had in cash they controlled $40 worth of financial instruments. When the market is going in your favor you look brilliant. A 2.5% move in your favor results in 100% return on your money. The flip side of the coin is 2.5% against equals a 100%, total and complete loss. That is exactly what we have seen. These investment banks that lead the S&P 500 rally on the way up are now crashing down.
When real estate peaked in 2006 and the creative adjustable rate loans started to reset in large numbers the only solution from the fed was start cutting rates again. The Bernanke fed was listening to Wall Street and the pundits to further kept rates low in a failed attempt to slow the bursting bubble. Looking towards the financial horizon rates are still extremely low prohibiting acceptable returns with out taking substantial risks.
The current financial crisis will take a long time to clear through the pipes. In the current election cycle one thing we will not hear from the candidates is a realistic fix because it is not politically viable. The necessary actions to solve the crisis make bad sound bites and the general public would never vote for. Not doing anything to stop foreclosures. Raise government revenues aka more taxes and drastically cutting government spending. Forgetting the phrase “too big to fail” and letting companies that made bad decisions go bankrupt, including AIG. Stopping the idea that less regulation is always better. Permanently ending excessively low interest rates by establishing a fed funds rate band of 6-9%. Stopping all attempts to micro manage the economy, stopping emergency fed rate cuts and having the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet only 2 or 4 times a year. Creating a strong dollar by slowing down the flood of new dollars coming out of the Federal Reserve. Permanently ending deficit spending even if that means taking a back seat to the UN or NATO in international intervention and abandoning the policy of preemptive war.
No easy politically motivated sound bites will fix the problems. As individuals we can vote for change and return to the days of personal financial responsibility. Bring personal financial education into the school system. Learn about debt and the responsible use of credit. Teach the ramifications of living outside your means.
All these steps will slow the massive but unsustainable economic growth the current system is built on. At the same time it will moderate the violent swings that we have seen in recent economic cycles. There will still be bull markets and bear markets how ever it will reduce the likely hood of another economic crisis of this scale.
