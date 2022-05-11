Finance
The Case For Privatisation and SMEs in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa
In the first five years of this decade, 37 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa together raised more than $11 billion through privatisation programmes. Although the bulk of this corpus was raised in low-value transactions in competitive sectors, the figure puts the region next only to Europe and Latin America in global privatisation trends. While Africa, Ghana and Zambia were among the top contributors, Nigeria takes the undisputed lead. Africa’s third largest economy contributed more than 70% of the $975 million generated between 2004 and 2005, most of it through a single deal involving the disinvestment of a major port operation.
Across Africa, privatisation had become the guiding principle for countries trying to develop dynamic private sectors and expand their economies. Yet, countries continue to face tough challenges in terms of disappointing social indicators, deficient infrastructure and huge productivity shortfalls. Essentially, the continent’s integration into the global economy had been held back by extreme poverty, especially in the Western regions where it continues to vitiate attempts at sustainable development.
Nigeria has managed to lead the pack in aggressive privatisation in Africa based on the realisation that it is the only relevant and economically viable means towards rapid and inclusive growth. Since the return of civilian rule at the end of the last century, Nigeria has also prioritised poverty alleviation based on sound macroeconomic policy interventions. The thrust of its endeavour has been on curbing state expenditure and involvement in direct economic production, mobilisation of resources and promotion of local and foreign investment. However, given its overwhelming dependence on oil exports and the gross mismanagement that marked successive decades of military rule, Nigeria faces a dizzyingly uphill climb.
While its intention for economic reform has never been in question, Nigeria’s track record in handling privatisation deals has been rather chequered. The broad parameters of its initiative drew on past successes elsewhere in the world, from the UK to Russia, and from Europe to the USA and Asia. Nigeria’s formal introduction with the concept came about with the Privatisation and Commercialisation Decree of 1988, an initiative mandated by the IMF-funded Structural Adjustment Programme. In 1999, the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BSE) was set up by federal government enactment to prepare and implement the government’s privatisation policies. Embarrassingly, a number of the first privatisation deals ended in fiasco.
The government of former president Obasanjo sold off two refineries to a private consortium, but the sale was later overturned by the administration of Late President UM Yar’Adua over allegations of wrongdoing. Subsequent efforts to privatise refineries have had to be stalled because of policy loopholes. Disinvestment of the Nigerian public sector telecom monopoly NITEL ended in disaster when the company suffered huge losses and failed debt obligations, forcing the government to retake control earlier this year. The now defunct national carrier, Nigerian Airways, likewise failed to take off despite several attempts at commercialisation. Besides indicating ineptitude in policy and implementation, these instances, more importantly, serve to highlight the extensive failure of big business in Nigeria.
In the US, small firms with less then 500 employees account for 99.9% of the country’s 24 million business. SMEs in the European Union together provide 65 million jobs or two-thirds of all employment, while 90% of all Latin American businesses are micro-enterprises. Nearer home in Kenya, 2003 figures reveal SMEs contributed 18% of national GDP. Considering global trends in the last several decades, the arguments in favour of SMEs over large enterprises are simply overwhelming. Rapid enterprise development in an atmosphere conducive to private sector growth is the only way Nigeria can hope to achieve it MDG commitments or its indigenous Vision 2020 goals.
The benefits arising out of privatisation are too crucial for Nigeria to ignore in the context of its long-term growth plans:
• Depending on prudent implementation, privatisation can help strengthen capital markets by widening local ownership through reservation of shares for citizens.
• Many governments have successfully reduced national debt by raising money through disinvestment and related instruments, curbing the need for subsidies and tax concessions.
• Privatisation engenders healthy competition that helps expand markets, establishes best practices and improves production and service standards.
• World Bank research confirms substantial performance improvement in private enterprises with the removal of administrative constraints typical of public sector operation.
• Developing countries like India and Brazil with strong commitment to free markets have succeeded in acquiring massive foreign investment by privatising public sector monopolies.
Foreign direct investment in Africa jumped from less than $1 billion in 1995 to $6.3 billion in 2000. Although this makes for a healthy increase, the flow of investment into Nigeria and the rest of sub-Saharan Africa remains curtailed because of local restrictions. The region lacks competitive markets and consistent regulatory frameworks that provide the right atmosphere for privatisation. Considering its past experiences, it is imperative that Nigeria formulate effective public sector reforms before pushing ahead with any further sale of public assets. Moreover, such measure must be undertaken as part of a larger effort at promoting economic efficiency.
The privatisation of utilities and large public-sector infrastructure tends to throw up even harder challenges. Nigerian lawmakers must be particularly concerned about strengthening institutional mechanisms that regulate market operations. This entails reinforcement of administrative and legal systems, capacity building of implementation agencies and reduction of corruption and political interference. The failed disinvestment of Nigeria’s flagship RORO Port in Lagos is a case in point when it comes to demonstrating the pitfalls in the privatisation process in this corner of the world.
The three separate facilities at the Lagos port that handle an estimated 180,000 tonnes of annual cargo was under private operation for a number of years. The owners showed huge salary expenditure to explain dismal profits averaging just over $40,000 annually, forcing the Nigerian Port Authority to resume control. Within a year and without any further investment, profits had jumped back up to over $1 billion.
Although shocking, such incidents suggesting massive corruption have regularly punctuated Nigeria’s economic recovery. Some estimates go so far as to say that 70 Kobo of every Naira the federal government spends is absorbed by the very bureaucracy that it meant to deliver it. Whatever the direction of its privatisation policies, governance in Nigeria is as much in need of radical reforms as its economy!
7 Step Sales Process of High Income Auto and RV Sales Professionals
High income car and RV salespeople follow a 7 step sales process.
They follow the sales process on each and every contact. No exceptions.
There is no deviation. No skipping steps. It just doesn’t happen.
Automobile Sales an Art AND a Skill
Rembrandt was considered one of the greatest painters in European history. Do you know who Pieter Lastman or Jacob van Swanenburgh were? Rembrandt apprenticed under each of them.
What does that have to do with car and RV sales people? Nothing. And everything.
Everything, that is, if you want to be a top income earner.
To be a Rembrandt you need coaching. You need sales training. You need practice to develop your style, your talent, your selling techniques.
The art is the finesse.
For prospective buyers, it is bringing to reality what works for them without manipulation, without shady tactics or tricks.
Professional selling technique is the ability to listen intently, ask relevant value adding questions, and package it all in a vehicle that meets the prospect’s needs and budget.
7 Step Automobile and RV Sales Process – Work It!
Walk into McDonald’s anywhere in the world and you will find the same friendly smiles, although the faces may be different. You will see a similar menu, although reading it may be difficult. You will find the same production process.
The recipe, like a sales process, works.
It works for McDonald’s. It works for Wendy’s. It works for Tim Hortons. It works for the Colonel along with a whole regiment of other franchises. And the 7 Step Sales Process of top automobile and RV sales income earners will work for you.
Exceptions Yes Life Happens
Will there be exceptions? You bet.
Even in the most well oiled system, glitches surface from time-to-time. There is occasional franchisee – franchisor incompatibility. There are occasional let downs in traffic expectations compared to market analysis. There are occasional language challenges.
Reality is, in all things, there will be occasional surprises.
So what. Move on.
Like the franchise system, the following 7 Step Automobile and RV Sales Process works.
And, yes, there will be exceptions. There will be the cash buyer who insists on a large discount. There will be the prospect whom you just cannot settle on a vehicle. There will be… There will be… There will be…
There will be exceptions, the occasional incompatibility for whatever reason. Move on. The sales model works consistently, with an occasional exception.
7 Step Sales Model
The 7 Step Sales Model of high income automobile salespeople and RV sales people is:
1. Introduction
2. Qualification
3. Selection / Presentation
4. Demonstration
5. Negotiation
6. Application
7. Preparation / Delivery
That’s it.
To close more deals, follow these steps each and every opportunity. No exceptions.
By the way, career automobile salespeople and RV sales professionals have an 8th step – Progression, moving the new Customer to a walking, talking referral machine.
Wanna be car sales guys and gals just cannot seem to grasp this.
Write me for more detail about Progression. It is where the big dollars are!
Remember: Nothing happens until someone sells something.
Sales Champions – People Like You – Make It Happen!
Buying Scenario: Rural Property in Kenya
The majority of property investments made in Kenya are generating substantial amounts of returns for investors, especially in the countryside in areas around national wildlife parks.
For a foreign investor interested in purchasing rural property for investment, especially in properties located in safari/nature areas, they need to be aware of the buying procedure to ensure that they not only make sound investments but also ensure they adhere to the laid-down legal requirements and procedures. So what are these steps?
1. Property search
There are various ways you can search for suitable rural property to invest in such as using web portals, real estate agents, word of mouth and newspaper listings.
- Real-estate agents provide the most ideal means for searching for rural property because they offer additional services such as valuing property, searching and comparing different available rural properties, and they can advise you on viable investment opportunities
- To invest in rural properties located in nature areas, agents do not rely on the usual 5.5% commission. Instead, agent fees for these types of property are determined by the size, type and cost of property.
- Real-estate agents organize with property owners to search for viable buyers, who can buy the property at a specified amount of money. The agent then sets an additional amount over the specified amount to cater for his fee.
- For instance, for a ¼ acre land close to a national park, the owner can ask for Ksh3.5million, but the agent can make an additional amount of Ksh500,000 as their agent fee, thus the property will be sold at Ksh4 million.
- This type of agent fee is negotiable and often inclusive of searching and viewing fees.
2. Verify status of the land
- Ensure that as a non-citizen or a company with shareholders who are non-citizens, you buy property on leasehold since such persons are barred by law from owning property on freehold tenure.
- The law allows you to own property on lease for a period that does not exceed 99yrs.
- Also, ensure the property is not on or an agricultural land since the law bars foreigners from acquiring such land as stipulated in provisions of Land Control Act, SEC 24
3. Hire a lawyer: conduct requisite search, property sale & transfer
After finding and verifying the status of the property, with the help of your lawyer, a conditional preliminary agreement is prepared and signed between the two parties.
- Make a 10-30% deposit of the payment.
- If a lender is financing part of the property, you will need to make payments for the part that is not financed, while the lender’s lawyer must ensure they secure the amount of the financed part.
- Once deposit amounts are made and a stamp duty worth Ksh20 is obtained for preliminary agreement, your lawyer should then prepare for property transfer by obtaining the necessarily rates and land-rent clearance certificates costing Ksh7,500 and consent transfer from the nearest Lands office.
- Property inspection and valuation by an inspector of the Ministry of Lands should then follow.
- Your lawyer must then go ahead and seek registration of property transfer.
- Successful property transfer is a cue for you to make the rest of the payment, and 30 days later, you are required to settle taxes and legal fees.
4. Authorization To Develop The Property
If you intend to develop the property in nature/safari area, it is important that you obtain permissions from relevant bodies such as NEMA, Kenya Wildlife Service and the local county council etc., to ensure that the development does not compromise the existing wildlife and habitat.
5. Additional Charges
A 30% of gross rental income and 1% annual property levy are charged to foreign investors.
Learning Some Financial Terms
Managed Funds
Managed Funds or Mutual Funds as they are also called is an excellent way for ordinary people to get involved in the sharemarket. When you invest your money into a particular fund you are combining your money with other investors who would not otherwise have been able to afford to invest directly in the sharemarket. There are fees with these funds which pay for the services of the fund manager.
Diversification
This is when you spread your money around in order to minimize risk rather than placing too many eggs in a few baskets. During the 2008 GFC there were stories of investors who lost their entire life savings when a financial company went under. These people invested all of their money in the one company instead of spreading their money around different assets and types of investments which is known as diversification.
Volatility
Volatility refers to the up and down movement of the markets; it is also applicable to investing in gold and crypto currency..
Experienced investors know that the markets can be volatile during periods of uncertainty. Investors need to develop the correct mindset during these times because the markets will take even the most savvy investor on a roller coaster ride.
Risk-profile
This relates to how much risk you are willing to accept before you start to get nervous with your investments. It is easy to be an investor in growth funds when the markets are rising but as experienced investors know, the sharemarket is volatile, therefore you have to invest according to the amount of volatility you are able to tolerate.
Averaging
Averaging is that strategy where you purchase a small batch of shares regularly in stead of in one lump sum. This is possible with internet trading apps. The advantage is that with share values going up and down you at least have bought some shares at the lower price. The find the average amount you paid for the share, add up the total amount paid for the share and divide that figure by the total number of transactions. This will give you the average amount per share. Averaging can also be used in the purchase of Bitcoin.
Dividend
A dividend is paid out by the companies to shareholders. The dividend comes out of the profits by the company. Many investors like to reinvest any monies they receive from dividends; others prefer to receive it as income. It all depends on whether one invests for income or long-term capital gains.
Asset
An asset is something which produces an income for you. Examples of an asset are interest bearing accounts, shares, mutual/managed funds, property, etc
Liabilities
A liability is something which costs you money. If you are paying something off it is a liability. Items purchased on HP, a credit card, or finance company are all liabilities because they are costing you money. Astute money-managers have few liabilities because they know that the interest payable on borrowed money is “dead money” because they are not receiving anything tangible for their money.
Capital-Gains
Captain-gains is the increase in value of an investment whether it is shares, mutual/managed funds, property, gold, or crypto-currency.
The Case For Privatisation and SMEs in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa
7 Step Sales Process of High Income Auto and RV Sales Professionals
Buying Scenario: Rural Property in Kenya
Learning Some Financial Terms
